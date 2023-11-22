Restaurant info

With the opening of Taverna, Platinum Dining Group brings to life its highly anticipated version of the “neighborhood gathering place.” Inspired by both the casual watering holes and belly-warming kitchens found within homes all throughout Italy, Taverna suggests a rural approach to refined Italian cooking. Rustic and simple in conception but well crafted and high minded in execution, Taverna brings a casual sophistication that sees reclaimed wood and exposed brick on the wall. Polished marble rest atop the overstretched bar which boasts eighteen draft beers and the state’s first-ever “tapped wine” system. A seemingly humble menu is carefully considered with homemade pastas, coal-fired pizzas, and daily “features” that will bring a smile to the most discerning grandmother’s face.