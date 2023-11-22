Taverna Rustic Italian (Newark) Newark
No reviews yet
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
With the opening of Taverna, Platinum Dining Group brings to life its highly anticipated version of the “neighborhood gathering place.” Inspired by both the casual watering holes and belly-warming kitchens found within homes all throughout Italy, Taverna suggests a rural approach to refined Italian cooking. Rustic and simple in conception but well crafted and high minded in execution, Taverna brings a casual sophistication that sees reclaimed wood and exposed brick on the wall. Polished marble rest atop the overstretched bar which boasts eighteen draft beers and the state’s first-ever “tapped wine” system. A seemingly humble menu is carefully considered with homemade pastas, coal-fired pizzas, and daily “features” that will bring a smile to the most discerning grandmother’s face.
121 East Main Street, Newark, DE 19711