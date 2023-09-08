Popular Items

**Student First/Last Name**REQUIRED

Student First/Last Name

Student First/Last Name

Please include student first/last name in special requests* **PLEASE CONFIRM you have gone to top and clicked on PICKUP to select DELIVERY DAY for this order with time at 6:45 AM. We will deliver at grades appropriate lunch time.

**Student Grade**REQUIRED

Select Student Grade

Select Student Grade

We will deliver at the correct time for this grades lunch period. Please disregard anything that says Pickup...it is N/A for us.

Decorated Bags

Birthday Bag

$0.25

Congrats Bag

$0.25

ABC Club Bag

$0.25

**Write in Bag**

$0.25

Please include custom note to write

Burgers

Hamburger

$3.50

Comes with Patty on Toasted Bun. Please select any additions.

Cheeseburger

$3.85

Comes with Patty and Cheese on Toasted Bun. Please select any additions.

Comanche Burger

$5.85

Comes with 2x Patties, 2x Cheese on Toasted Bun. Please select any additions.

Chicken

Chicken Nuggets

$0.40

Priced per piece. Select as many nuggets you would like BY CLICKING THE RED button next to "Add to Cart" plus minus + Please don't order dipping sauces on this page. Order Ranch, ketchup, gravey etc. under SAUCES & EXTRA's' listed towards the end of the menu :)

Chicken Strips

$1.75

Priced per piece. Select as many as you would like by using the red plus minus button beside the "Add to cart" button. Please don't order dipping sauces on this page. Order Ranch, ketchup, gravey etc. under SAUCES & EXTRA's' listed towards the end of the menu :)

Chicken Strip Dinner

$6.75

Includes 2 Chicken Strips, Small French Fry, 4oz White Gravy, 1 Dinner Roll

Chicken Sandwich

$4.75

Comes with Chicken Breast Patty on Toasted Bun.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$4.75

Crispy Chicken, Cheese & Lettuce wrapped in warm flour tortilla. You choose sauce

Fajita Chicken Wrap

$4.75

Fajita Chicken, Cheese & Lettuce wrapped in warm flour tortilla. You choose sauce

Protein Bowl

$5.25

Fajita Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese & a hard boiled egg ! Yum!

TeePee Hut Classics

Hot Dog

$2.50

Toasted Bun and Frankfurt or Make it a Chili Cheese Dog here !

MINI CORN DOGS ( 6 in an order)

$3.75

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Bread with melted American cheese toasted on the grill

Cheese Nachos

$3.00

Tortilla Chips topped with Nacho Cheese

Deluxe Nachos

$3.75

Tortilla chips topped with taco meat, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato

Walking Taco

$3.75

Bag of Doritos topped with Sweeties Delicious taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomatoes:

Dorito Pie

$3.25

Comanche Favorite ! Bag of crushed cheese Doritos topped with Sweetie's delicious taco meat

Hot Cheeto Pie

$3.50

Hot Cheetos topped with Sweetie's Homemade Chili And Cheese

Frito Pie

$3.50

Fritos topped with Sweetie's Homemade Chili and Cheese

Hot Cheetos w/ Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Hot Cheetos with Nacho Cheese

Sweetie's Tacos : Available Tues; Wed & Thursday

$1.75

**Available Tuesday, Wednesday & Thurs* Freshly deep fried corn tortilla stuffed with homemade taco meat & cheese

Handheld Deep Fried Burrito

$2.75

Fried Bean Burrito

Deluxe Burrito

$4.75

Burrito topped with Sweetie's delicious homemade chili, shred cheese and diced onions. Small lettuce and tomato salad on side.

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

2 flour tortillas filled with melted cheese

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$4.50

2 flour tortillas filled with Fajita Chicken & melted cheese

Crispy Chicken Quesadilla

$4.50

2 flour tortillas filled wtih Crispy Chicken & melted cheese

Salads

Basic Salad (No meat) (1/2 Salad)

$3.00

Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese & Tomatoes. Your choice of one 2 oz dressing with option to purchase extra

Taco Salad (1/2 Salad)

$4.00

Shredded Lettuce topped with Sweeties Homemade Taco Meat, tomatoes, shredded cheese and crumbled cheese Doritos. Your choice of one 2 oz dressing with option to purchase extra

Chef Salad (1/2 Salad)

$4.00

Shredded lettuce topped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, shredded cheese . Your choice of one 2 oz homemade dressing with option to purchase extra

Crispy Chicken Salad (1/2 Salad)

$4.00

Shredded Lettuce topped with cut up crispy chicken strip, tomatoes, shredded cheese, Parmesan crisp. Your choice of one 2 oz homemeade dressing with option to purchase extra

Fajita Chicken Salad (1/2 Salad)

$4.00

Shredded Lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken Fajita Meat, tomatoes, shredded cheese. Your choice of one 2 oz homemade dressings with option to purchase extra

Basic Salad (No meat) (Regular)

$4.00

Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese & Tomatoes . Your choice of one 4 oz dressing with option to purchase extra

Taco Salad (Regular)

$5.50

Shredded Lettuce topped with Sweeties Homemade Taco Meat, tomatoes, shredded cheese and crumbled cheese Doritos. Your choice of one 4 oz dressing with option to purchase extra

Chef Salad (Regular)

$5.50

Shredded lettuce topoped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, shredded cheese. Your choice of one 4 oz homemade dressing with option to purchase extra

Crispy Chicken Salad (Regular)

$5.50

Shredded Lettuce topped with cut up crispy chicken strip, tomatoes, shredded cheese, Parmesan crisp. Your choice of one 4 oz homemade dressings with option to purchase extra

Fajita Chicken Salad (Regular)

$5.50

Shredded Lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken Fajita Meat, tomatoes, shredded cheese. Your choice of one 4 oz homemade dressings with option to purchase extra

Sides

**Homemade Donut Bites (8 pcs)

$1.00

Comanche Favorite!

French Fries Regular

$1.50

French Fries Large

$3.00

Cheese Fries Regular

$2.50

Cheese Fries Large

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries Regular

$3.75

Chili Cheese Fries Large

$5.25

Broccoli & Cheese Bites (4 pcs)

$4.00

Fried Jalapenos

$3.75

Mozzerella Sticks

$0.75

Mac & Cheese Bites 5 pcs

$4.00

MINI CORN DOGS 6 pieces

$3.75

Warm Yeast Roll

$0.75

FRESH, FLUFFY & DELICIOUS

Sweeties Homemade Chili 12oz

$4.00

Sweeties Homemade Taco Meat 12oz

$4.00

Chips

BBQ Lays

$1.00

Cheese Doritos

$1.00

Cheetos

$1.00

Classic Lays

$1.00

Flamin Hot Cheetos

$1.00

Funyuns

$1.00

Takis

$1.00

Sweets & Treats

**Homemade Donut Bites (8 pcs)

$1.00

Comanche Favorite!

Fruit by the Foot

$0.75

GoGo Squeez Applesauce

$1.00

Applesauce pouch (fruit on the go) Gluten, Nut & Dairy Free

Gogurt Yogurt Tubes

$1.00

Low fat *

Yogurt Cup

$1.00

Choose your favorite flavor !

Pickle Pop (Luke's Revenue :)

$0.50

Ring Pop

$0.75

Smart Food Popcorn

$1.00

White Cheddar (so good) Gluten Free

Welchs Fruit Snack

$0.75

Whole Dill Pickle

$1.00

Candy

Airhead Taffy

$0.75

Airheads Xtremes

$2.00

Chocolate M&M

$2.00

Fruit by the Foot

$0.75

Hershey Bar Original

$2.00

Kit Kat

$2.00

Payday

$2.00

Peanut M&M

$2.00

PUSH POP

$2.00

Reeses

$2.00

Ring pop

$0.75

Skittles (red pkg)

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Sour Patch Kids

$2.00

Swedish Fish

$2.00

Sour Skittles (green pkg)

$2.00

Skittles Tropical (Blue pkg)

$2.00

Skittles WildBerry (Purple pkg)

$2.00

Starburst

$2.00

Twix

$2.00

Sauces & Extras

Bacon

$1.50

BBQ Sauce 2oz

$0.50

BBQ Sauce 4oz

$1.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.25

Homemade Donut Bites (8pcs) Comanche Favorite !

$1.00

Comanche Favorite!

Homemade Honey Mustard 2oz

$0.50

Homemade Honey Mustard 4oz

$1.00

Homemade Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Homemade Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Homemade Secret Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Our own recipe Similar to chick fa la sauce

Homemade Secret Sauce 4oz

$1.00

Our own recipe Similar to chick fa la sauce

Jalapenos 2oz

$0.50

Ketchup Packaged

Mustard Packaged

Nacho Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Nacho Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Salt

Pepper

Salsa 2oz

$0.50

Salsa 4oz

$1.00

Taco Sauce Packaged

White Gravy 2oz

$0.50

White Gravy 4oz

$1.00

Yeast Dinner Roll

$0.75

Butter for Dinner Roll

Sour Cream 2 oz

$0.50

Sour Cream 4 oz

$1.00

Drinks

Cold Water

$1.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00

20 oz Bottle

Gold Peak SWEET Tea

$2.00

Gold Peak UNSWEET Tea

$2.00

A&W Root Beer

$1.25

12 oz can

Big Red

$1.25

12 oz can

Coca-Cola

$1.25

12 oz can

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

12 oz can

Orange Fanta

$1.25

12 oz can

Sprite

$1.25

12 oz can

Diet Coke

$1.25

12 oz can

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.25

12 oz can

Sprite Zero

$1.25

12 oz can

SUPRISE ME WITH FLAVOR POWERADE !! 12 OZ

BLUE 12oz Powerade/Gatorade

$1.25

ORANGE 12oz Powerade/Gatorade

$1.25

RED 12oz Powerade/Gatorade

$1.25

WHITE 12oz Powerade/Gatorade

$1.25

YELLOW 12oz Powerade/Gatorade

$1.25

SUPRISE ME WITH FLAVOR POWERADE !! 20 OZ

BLUE 20oz Powerade/Gatorade

$2.00

PURPLE 20oz Powerade/Gatorade

$2.00

RED 20oz Powerade/Gatorade

$2.00

YELLOW 20oz Powerade/Gatorade

$2.00

