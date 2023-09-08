Tee Pee Hut* Plz put in orders for school delivery the night before- up to 7 am the day of. We communicate thru remind. Text @teepeeh to 81010
709 S Stewart Ave
Stinnett, TX 79083
Decorated Bags
Burgers
Chicken
Chicken Nuggets
Priced per piece. Select as many nuggets you would like BY CLICKING THE RED button next to "Add to Cart" plus minus + Please don't order dipping sauces on this page. Order Ranch, ketchup, gravey etc. under SAUCES & EXTRA's' listed towards the end of the menu :)
Chicken Strips
Priced per piece. Select as many as you would like by using the red plus minus button beside the "Add to cart" button. Please don't order dipping sauces on this page. Order Ranch, ketchup, gravey etc. under SAUCES & EXTRA's' listed towards the end of the menu :)
Chicken Strip Dinner
Includes 2 Chicken Strips, Small French Fry, 4oz White Gravy, 1 Dinner Roll
Chicken Sandwich
Comes with Chicken Breast Patty on Toasted Bun.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Cheese & Lettuce wrapped in warm flour tortilla. You choose sauce
Fajita Chicken Wrap
Fajita Chicken, Cheese & Lettuce wrapped in warm flour tortilla. You choose sauce
Protein Bowl
Fajita Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese & a hard boiled egg ! Yum!
TeePee Hut Classics
Hot Dog
Toasted Bun and Frankfurt or Make it a Chili Cheese Dog here !
MINI CORN DOGS ( 6 in an order)
Grilled Cheese
Bread with melted American cheese toasted on the grill
Cheese Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with Nacho Cheese
Deluxe Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with taco meat, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato
Walking Taco
Bag of Doritos topped with Sweeties Delicious taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomatoes:
Dorito Pie
Comanche Favorite ! Bag of crushed cheese Doritos topped with Sweetie's delicious taco meat
Hot Cheeto Pie
Hot Cheetos topped with Sweetie's Homemade Chili And Cheese
Frito Pie
Fritos topped with Sweetie's Homemade Chili and Cheese
Hot Cheetos w/ Nacho Cheese
Hot Cheetos with Nacho Cheese
Sweetie's Tacos : Available Tues; Wed & Thursday
**Available Tuesday, Wednesday & Thurs* Freshly deep fried corn tortilla stuffed with homemade taco meat & cheese
Handheld Deep Fried Burrito
Fried Bean Burrito
Deluxe Burrito
Burrito topped with Sweetie's delicious homemade chili, shred cheese and diced onions. Small lettuce and tomato salad on side.
Cheese Quesadilla
2 flour tortillas filled with melted cheese
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
2 flour tortillas filled with Fajita Chicken & melted cheese
Crispy Chicken Quesadilla
2 flour tortillas filled wtih Crispy Chicken & melted cheese
Salads
Basic Salad (No meat) (1/2 Salad)
Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese & Tomatoes. Your choice of one 2 oz dressing with option to purchase extra
Taco Salad (1/2 Salad)
Shredded Lettuce topped with Sweeties Homemade Taco Meat, tomatoes, shredded cheese and crumbled cheese Doritos. Your choice of one 2 oz dressing with option to purchase extra
Chef Salad (1/2 Salad)
Shredded lettuce topped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, shredded cheese . Your choice of one 2 oz homemade dressing with option to purchase extra
Crispy Chicken Salad (1/2 Salad)
Shredded Lettuce topped with cut up crispy chicken strip, tomatoes, shredded cheese, Parmesan crisp. Your choice of one 2 oz homemeade dressing with option to purchase extra
Fajita Chicken Salad (1/2 Salad)
Shredded Lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken Fajita Meat, tomatoes, shredded cheese. Your choice of one 2 oz homemade dressings with option to purchase extra
Basic Salad (No meat) (Regular)
Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese & Tomatoes . Your choice of one 4 oz dressing with option to purchase extra
Taco Salad (Regular)
Shredded Lettuce topped with Sweeties Homemade Taco Meat, tomatoes, shredded cheese and crumbled cheese Doritos. Your choice of one 4 oz dressing with option to purchase extra
Chef Salad (Regular)
Shredded lettuce topoped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, shredded cheese. Your choice of one 4 oz homemade dressing with option to purchase extra
Crispy Chicken Salad (Regular)
Shredded Lettuce topped with cut up crispy chicken strip, tomatoes, shredded cheese, Parmesan crisp. Your choice of one 4 oz homemade dressings with option to purchase extra
Fajita Chicken Salad (Regular)
Shredded Lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken Fajita Meat, tomatoes, shredded cheese. Your choice of one 4 oz homemade dressings with option to purchase extra
Sides
**Homemade Donut Bites (8 pcs)
Comanche Favorite!
French Fries Regular
French Fries Large
Cheese Fries Regular
Cheese Fries Large
Chili Cheese Fries Regular
Chili Cheese Fries Large
Broccoli & Cheese Bites (4 pcs)
Fried Jalapenos
Mozzerella Sticks
Mac & Cheese Bites 5 pcs
MINI CORN DOGS 6 pieces
Warm Yeast Roll
FRESH, FLUFFY & DELICIOUS
Sweeties Homemade Chili 12oz
Sweeties Homemade Taco Meat 12oz
Chips
Sweets & Treats
Fruit by the Foot
GoGo Squeez Applesauce
Applesauce pouch (fruit on the go) Gluten, Nut & Dairy Free
Gogurt Yogurt Tubes
Low fat *
Yogurt Cup
Choose your favorite flavor !
Pickle Pop (Luke's Revenue :)
Ring Pop
Smart Food Popcorn
White Cheddar (so good) Gluten Free
Welchs Fruit Snack
Whole Dill Pickle
Candy
Airhead Taffy
Airheads Xtremes
Chocolate M&M
Fruit by the Foot
Hershey Bar Original
Kit Kat
Payday
Peanut M&M
PUSH POP
Reeses
Ring pop
Skittles (red pkg)
Snickers
Sour Patch Kids
Swedish Fish
Sour Skittles (green pkg)
Skittles Tropical (Blue pkg)
Skittles WildBerry (Purple pkg)
Starburst
Twix
Sauces & Extras
Bacon
BBQ Sauce 2oz
BBQ Sauce 4oz
Hard Boiled Egg
Homemade Honey Mustard 2oz
Homemade Honey Mustard 4oz
Homemade Ranch 2oz
Homemade Ranch 4oz
Homemade Secret Sauce 2oz
Our own recipe Similar to chick fa la sauce
Homemade Secret Sauce 4oz
Our own recipe Similar to chick fa la sauce
Jalapenos 2oz
Ketchup Packaged
Mustard Packaged
Nacho Cheese 2oz
Nacho Cheese 4oz
Salt
Pepper
Salsa 2oz
Salsa 4oz
Taco Sauce Packaged
White Gravy 2oz
White Gravy 4oz
Yeast Dinner Roll
Butter for Dinner Roll
Sour Cream 2 oz
Sour Cream 4 oz
Drinks
Cold Water
Minute Maid Lemonade
20 oz Bottle
Gold Peak SWEET Tea
Gold Peak UNSWEET Tea
A&W Root Beer
12 oz can
Big Red
12 oz can
Coca-Cola
12 oz can
Dr. Pepper
12 oz can
Orange Fanta
12 oz can
Sprite
12 oz can
Diet Coke
12 oz can
Diet Dr. Pepper
12 oz can
Sprite Zero
12 oz can
SUPRISE ME WITH FLAVOR POWERADE !! 12 OZ
BLUE 12oz Powerade/Gatorade
ORANGE 12oz Powerade/Gatorade
RED 12oz Powerade/Gatorade
WHITE 12oz Powerade/Gatorade
YELLOW 12oz Powerade/Gatorade
SUPRISE ME WITH FLAVOR POWERADE !! 20 OZ
BLUE 20oz Powerade/Gatorade
PURPLE 20oz Powerade/Gatorade
RED 20oz Powerade/Gatorade
YELLOW 20oz Powerade/Gatorade
Register Order-for Teepee Hut use only
