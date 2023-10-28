The Big Biscuit Edmond
No reviews yet
1333 N. Santa Fe
Suite 119
Edmond, OK 73003
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Shareables
amazing buttermilk biscuits, dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in powdered sugar
buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing
buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, & loaded with cranberries & pecans
Biscuits & Gravy
two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with ladles of sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
one freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
half a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
From the Griddle
2 plate-sized pancakes, 2 hand cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
2 thick-cut slices, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
housemade cinnamon filling swirled in 2 plate-sized pancakes and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing
hand-breaded fried chicken with a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar
two plate-sized pancakes
dusted with powdered sugar
3 thick-cut slices
strawberries and bananas on a blueberry waffle with whipped cream, our most patriotic dish!
2 plate-sized chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream & drizzled with chocolate sauce
3 thick-cut slices of French toast topped with bananas, strawberries, whipped cream & drizzled with caramel
Traditional Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
2 hand-cracked eggs* and bacon served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
2 hand-cracked eggs* and sausage served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
2 hand-cracked eggs* and ham served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded 1/2 lb. chicken fried steak covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded chicken fried chicken covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
2 hand-cracked eggs* and 1/2 lb. thick-cut smoked ham steak served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
2 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham and served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
2 hand-cracked eggs* and corned beef hash served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Signature Dishes
2 hand-cracked eggs*, a buttermilk biscuit with gravy & potatoes
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz.), potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz), potatoes & 2 plate-sized pancakes
3 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with sausage & cheddar, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes
enormous breakfast burrito stuffed with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, chipotle cream sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, covered in salsa
our hand-breaded fried chicken & cheddar cheese sandwiched between a buttermilk biscuit and covered in sausage gravy, served with potatoes
a plate-sized pancake covered with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage, cheddar & breakfast potatoes topped with hash browns, 2 buttermilk biscuits and ladles of sausage gravy
Big & Healthy
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham, spinach, cremini mushrooms & onions, served with sliced tomatoes & cottage cheese
egg whites scrambled with spinach & cremini mushrooms, served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast
egg whites scrambled with oven roasted turkey, spinach & cremini mushrooms served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast
banana, pecans, housemade cinnamon filling, served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.
served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.
Omelets
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit or toast.
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with cremini mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
gigantic 4 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hash browns & cheddar cheese topped with a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled chorizo, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with oven roasted turkey, spinach & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit Quantity 1
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with spinach, cremini mushrooms & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with bacon and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Scram-Bowls
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, sausage, cremini mushrooms, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, spinach, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & jack served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
4 hand-cracked eggs, scrambled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese topped with hash browns & a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled chorizo, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, tomato & jack covered in creamy hollandaise and paprika served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Benedicts
2 hand-cracked poached eggs* and smoked ham on a griddled English muffin topped with creamy hollandaise and paprika, served with potatoes
2 hand-cracked poached eggs*, shaved oven roasted turkey, sliced tomato, and spinach on a griddled english muffin topped with creamy hollandaise and paprika, served with potatoes Quantity 1
2 hand-cracked scrambled eggs & 2 sausage patties (or 2 bacon) on a split buttermilk biscuit covered with sausage gravy & served with potatoes
hand-breaded 1/2 lb chicken fried steak on a split buttermilk biscuit piled high with hash browns & 2 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, covered with ladles of sausage gravy
Almost Famous Chicken
hand-breaded fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayo served with fries
hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in honey mustard, topped with lettuce, tomato & pickle served with fries
hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in housemade buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle & ranch dressing served with fries
a heaping helping of our hand-breaded fried chicken strips on a bed of fries, topped with cheddar cheese & covered with sausage gravy, served with a buttermilk biscuit
a heaping helping of our hand-breaded fried chicken strips, served with a lunch side & a buttermilk biscuit
Burgers
1/2 lb. fresh beef with cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun served with a lunch side
1/2 lb. fresh beef piled with chopped bacon and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun served with a lunch side
1/2 lb. fresh beef with a hand-cracked over easy egg*, hash browns, chopped bacon and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & may on a brioche bun served with a lunch side
1/2 lb. fresh beef with sautéed onions & cheddar on griddled marble rye served with a lunch side
Big Sandwiches
piled high with crisp bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo on honey wheat toast & served with a lunch side
loaded with shaved oven roasted turkey, bacon, sliced tomato, jack & ranch on griddled sourdough & served with a lunch side
with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo & served with fries
Entree Salads
romaine, chopped bacon, tomato & cheddar cheese, tossed in ranch dressing & topped with our hand-breaded chicken
fresh spinach, chopped bacon, strawberries, cremini mushrooms & pecans tossed in a sweet Vidalia onion vinaigrette
romaine, chopped bacon, tomato, cheddar, tossed in ranch dressing & topped with hand-breaded buffalo chicken strips
Sides/A La Carte
One plate-sized buttermilk pancake
Honey Wheat Toast
Beverages
Creamy mocha iced coffee with with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Creamy salted caramel iced coffee with whipped cream, and caramel drizzle
Creamy French Vanilla iced coffee with whipped cream
Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.
Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend decaf coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.
Warm French vanilla cappuccino with chipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit sweet tea
Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit iced tea
Cold and refreshing orange juice
Cold and refreshing 2% milk
Cold and refreshing apple juice
Rich and creamy hot cocoa with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle - a fan favorite!
Iced cold and refreshing lemonade - made with real lemons!
Iced cold chocolate milk - everyone's favorite!
A 50/50 blend of lemonade and iced tea. The favorite drink of its namesake pro-golfer Arnold Palmer
A 50/50 blend of lemon-lime soda and lemonade
A classic orange soda - ice cold and refreshing
A classic soda - ice cold and refreshing
A classic diet soda - ice cold and refreshing
A classic soda - ice cold and refreshing
A classic diet soda - ice cold and refreshing
Do the Dew - Mountain Dew served ice cold
A lemon-lime soda - ice cold and refreshing
Catering/Bundles
Everyone loves a hearty breakfast, our most popular bundle comes with 16 strips of black label bacon, 8 hand pattied sausages, breakfast potatoes, 8 freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and sausage gravy. Serves 8-10
Enjoy your favorite breakfast packed hot and ready to share. Complete with 8 freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and plenty of sausage gravy.
Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing
Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling drizzled with creamy vanilla icing and loaded with raisins, cranberries, & pecans