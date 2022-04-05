- Home
The Blue Benn
314 North Street
Bennington, VT 05201
Breakfast
Eggs and Scrambles
- One Egg$4.95
- Two Eggs$5.95
- Three Eggs$6.95
- Corned Beef Hash$9.95
- Sausage Gravy & Biscuits$9.95
- Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Scrambled eggs with refried beans, topped with salsa & cheddar cheese, & wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Texas Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs with a choice of black or refried beans, topped with beef chili & Pepper Jack Cheese, & wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Denver Scramble$9.95
Scrambled eggs, ham, onion, & Cheddar cheese w/home fries and toast.
- Garden Scramble$10.95
Scrambled eggs with broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, peppers, & topped with Cheddar cheese w/home fries and toast.
- Huevos Rancheros$11.95
Two corn tortillas with a choice of refried or black beans, topped with two poached eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, green chiles & salsa.
- Tofu Scramble$10.95
Tofu, soy sausage, & veggies with curry w/home fries and toast.
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
One egg on an English muffin, with a choice of ham, bacon, or sausage and American cheese.
- Bagel Melt$9.95
Choice of plain or everything bagel, with ham, fried egg, and American cheese. Served with home fries.
Omelets
- Margherita Omelet$10.95
Tomato, mozzarella, & basil.
- Fresh Herb & Sour Cream Omelet$10.95
- Veggie Clili Omelet$10.95
Veggie chili, & Monterey Jack cheese, topped with guacamole.
- Apple Cheddar Omelet$9.95
- Spinach & Sour Cream Omelet$9.95
- Mushroom & Broccoli Omelet$9.95
- Vermont Classic$11.95
Bacon, onion, cheddar & apple.
- Richie's Rueben Omelet$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, & sauerkraut.
- Sir Benn Omelet$11.95
Chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, cheddar cheese & topped with hollandaise.
- Smoke House Omelet$11.95
Ham, bacon, & smoked cheddar cheese.
- Western Omelet$11.95
Diced ham, peppers, & onion.
- Philly Cheesesteak Omelet$11.95
Shaved steak, with onions, mushrooms, peppers, and American cheese.
- Smoked Salmon Omelet$11.95
Smoked salmon, sour cream, & fresh dill.
- Farmer's Omelet$11.95
Sausage, peppers, onions, & potato.
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$11.95
Choice of cheese.
- California Omelet$11.95
Avocado, tomato, sprouts, & sour cream.
- Greek Omelet$11.95
Feta cheese, tomato, onion & Mediterranean spices.
- Mexican Omelet$11.95
Tomato, chiles, & cheddar cheese, topped with guacamole.
- Chicken Fajita Omelet$11.95
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, peppers, onions & salsa.
- Spinach Pesto Omelet$11.95
Spinach & pesto sauce (basil, Parmesan cheese, garlic, walnuts, & olive oil).
- Build Your Own Omelet$8.95
Benedicts
- Eggs Benedict$12.95
Two poached eggs on an English muffin topped with Canadian bacon & hollandaise sauce.
- Country Benedict$12.95
Two poached eggs on a biscuit with sausage & topped with country gravy.
- California Benedict$12.95
Two poached eggs on an English muffin, topped with tomato, avocado, black beans, sprouts, & guacamole hollandaise.
- Southwestern Benedict$12.95
Two poached eggs on a grilled corn muffin, topped with tomato, avocado, black beans, salsa hollandaise.
- Popeye Benedict$12.95
Two poached eggs on an English muffin, topped with spinach & hollandaise sauce.
Pancakes & French Toast
- Plain Pancakes$7.50
- Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
- Blueberry Almond Pancakes$9.95
- Crunch Berry Pancakes$9.95
Raspberries & granola.
- Banana Walnut Pancakes$9.95
- Chocolate Chip and Raspberry$9.95
- French Toast$7.50
- Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$8.50
- Sourdough French Toast$8.50
- Corn Bread French Toast$8.50
- Single Pancake$2.50
- Chocolate Chip Pancake$9.50
- Short Stack Pancakes$5.00
- Short Stack French Toast$3.75
- Short Stack Cinnamon French Toast$4.25
- Short Stack Sour Dough French Toast$4.25
- Real Vermont Maple Syrup$2.00
Side Orders
- Homemade Donuts$2.50
- Toast$1.50
- Biscuit$2.95
- English Muffin$2.50
- Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.95
- Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.95
- Homemade Muffins$3.95
- Cinnamon Bun$4.25
- Home Fries$3.95
- Bacon$4.95
- Ham$4.95
- Sausage$4.95
- Turkey Sausage$4.95
- Soy Sausage$3.55
- Corned Beef Hash$5.50
- Canadian Bacon$5.50
- 1/2 Meat
- Plain Bagel$2.50
- Everything Bagel$2.50
- Side Egg$1.50
- Two Side Eggs$3.00
- Side Sausage Gravy$4.95
- Side Sour Cream$1.75
- Side Avocado$3.50
- Side Hollandaise$2.00
- Side Salsa$1.75
Lunch
Sandwiches
Specialty Sandwiches
- Smoked Cheddar Special$9.25
- Havarti Melt$9.50
- Blue Benn Reuben$11.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, & Swiss cheese on rye
- Grilled Mesa Sandwich$11.95
Smoked turkey with Pepper Jack, avocado, lettuce and tomato on sourdough
- BBQ Chicken$11.95
- Jack Chix Sanwich$11.95
- Smoke House Sandwich$11.95
- Tuna Melt$11.25
- Grilled Ham & American Cheese$8.50
- Grilled Cheese$7.95
- Foot-Long Hotdog$7.50
- Open Faced Veggie$10.95
- MushrooBenn$10.95
- Grilled Pastrami$9.95
Open-Faced Sandwich
Burgers
- 1/4 Lb Hamburger$8.00
- Blue Benn Burger$11.95
8 oz burger with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes with fries.
- Patty Melt$10.00
8 oz burger with choice of Swiss or Cheddar, sautéed onions on rye with fries*additional items (bacon, sautéed mushrooms and/or onions, or green chiles).
- Veggie Burger$11.25
With lettuce, tomato, onion, & avocado. Served in pita with a special sauce.
- Nut Burger$11.25
With Cheddar cheese lettuce, tomato, onions & sprouts. Served in pita with our herb sauce.
Wraps
- Blue Benn Wrap$10.50
With grilled mozzarella, roasted red peppers, & spinach.
- Cape Cod Wrap$12.95
With turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & cranberry mayo.
- California Wrap$11.95
California: w/turkey avocado, cheddar, tomatoes, sprouts, guacamole mayo.
- Buffalo Wrap$12.95
With spicy chicken tenders, Pepper Jack, peppers, onions, & served with blue cheese dressing.
- Ranch Wrap$12.95
With chicken tenders, Monterey Jack, lettuce, peppers, onions, & served with ranch dressing.
- Southwest Wrap$11.95
Turkey, tomato, green chiles & chipotle mayo.
Club Sandwich
Side Kicks
Veggie Corner
- Veggie Burger$11.25
With lettuce, tomato, onion, & avocado. Served in pita with a special sauce.
- Nut Burger$11.25
With Cheddar cheese lettuce, tomato, onions & sprouts. Served in pita with our herb sauce.
- Margherita Sandwich$10.25
Mozzarella, tomato & basil, served on sourdough.
- Falafel$11.25
With hummus, tomato, green peppers, & sliced cucumber, served in pita with tahini sauce.
- Spinach Melt$11.25
Spinach, Cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onions, & sprouts, served on pita.
- Syrian Roll-Up$11.25
Avocado, Swiss cheese, tomato, & sprouts, served in a pita.
- Veggie Quesadilla$11.25
Choice of black or refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomato, chiles, sprouts, & salsa in a crispy tortilla shell.
- Veggie Burrito$11.25
Sautéed vegetables, choice of black or refried beans, cheddar cheese & salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Veggie Chili Served with a Corn Muffin$11.25
- Veggie Stir Fry$11.25
- MushrooBenn$10.95
- Open Faced Veggie$10.95
Kiddie Corner
House Specials
- Roast Turkey Dinner$15.95
Turkey breast, served with mashed potatoes, homemade dressing & cranberry sauce.
- Chicken Fried Steak$15.95
- Roast Beef Melt$15.95
Roast beef with sautéed mushrooms and onions, melted cheddar cheese, &horseradish sauce. Served on a hard roll with a side side of coleslaw.
- Beef Chili$11.95
With cheddar cheese & a corn muffin.
- Fish & Chips$13.95
- French Dip$14.95
Roast beef on a hard roll, served with au jus.
- Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast$13.95
Served with rice & a tossed salad.
- Gyro Sandwich$11.95
Sliced lamb on pita with lettuce, onions, sprouts, & our herb sauce.
- Chicken Chimichanga$11.95
Served with rice & a tossed salad.
- Veggie Chimichanga$11.95
Served with rice & a tossed salad.
- Chicken Burrito$11.95
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, refried beans & salsa.
- Chicken & Black Bean Quesadilla$11.95
- Chicken Parmigiana$13.95
Breaded chicken cutlet, fried and topped with marinara & mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti.
- Cuban Beans and Rice$8.95
- Liver & Onions$10.95
- Fried Clams$10.95
House Salads
- Tossed Salad$4.95
- Chef Salad$12.95
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, mushrooms, julienned slices of ham & turkey, egg wedges, American & Swiss cheese, and dressing
- Veggie Chef Salad$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, mushrooms, onions, peppers, egg wedges, American & Swiss cheese, and dressing
- Greek Salad$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, black olives & Greek dressing
- Chicken Fajita Salad$12.95
Grilled chicken, Cheddar, peppers, onions, & salsa
- Small Chef Salad$8.95
Dessert
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Circa-1948 Silk City Diner with booths & jukeboxes, dishing up breakfast & other diner favorites.
314 North Street, Bennington, VT 05201