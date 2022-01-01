- Home
- /
- Ionia
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Bowling Alley Ionia/Four Friars - 420 N. Dexter St.
The Bowling Alley Ionia/Four Friars 420 N. Dexter St.
No reviews yet
420 N. Dexter St.
Ionia, MI 48846
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
Boneless or Traditonal
Chili Bowl
Chili Cup
Fried Garlic Mushrooms
Fry Basket
1lb. Seasoned-cajun, BBQ, Ranch, or plain
Potato Chips Bskt
Seasoned Potato chips-cajun, BBQ, or Ranch
Macaroni Bites
Mini Corn Dogs
served with ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Petals
Pickle Fries
served with ranch
Pub Preztels
Sweet Potato
Tortilla Chip Basket
served with nacho cheese and salsa
Cheese Nuggets
Burgers
Build-Your-Own Burger
1/2lb. burger, choice toppings
Bulldog Burger
1/2lb. burger, house made thousand island dressing, american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles.
Friar Tuck Burger
1/2lb. burger, provolone, mushrooms, onions, and steak sauce
Olive Burger
1/2lb. burger, house made olive sauce, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions
Rodeo Burger
1/2lb. burger, BBQ, cheddar cheese, bacon, and onion rings
Seven-Ten Burger
1/2lb. burger, Fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon
Dinners
Sauces/Dressing
Side Ranch
Side BBQ
Side Blue Cheese
Side Buffalo
Side Extra Hot
Side Kickin' Bourbon
Side Lg. Ranch
Side Marinara
Side Mild
Side Nacho Cheese
Plain
Side Salsa
Side Sm. Ranch
Side Sour Cream
Side Sweet Chili
Side Sweet Onion
Side Sweet Teriyaki
Side Tartar
Side Italian Dressing
Side Pico
French
Honey Mustard
Ancho Sauce
Boom Boom
Grinders
Club Grinder
turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, american, and mozzarella, grilled and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Ham&Cheese Grinder
ham, mozzarella, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Turkey Bacon Grinder
turkey, bacon, mozzarella grilled and topped with lettuce tomato, and mayo.
Pizza Grinder
pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, mushrooms,and greeen peppers.
Italian Grinder
ham, salami, provolone, onion, mozzerella, banana peppers, italian sausage, capacola grilled, and topped with lettuce, tomato, and italian dressing
BLT Grinder
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mozzeralla.
Chicken Breast Grinder
Sliced chicken breast, mayo, mozzeralla, grilled and toppped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Veggie Grinder
onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives, mayo, mozzarella, grilled and topped with lettuce and tomato.
Kids and Seniors
Kids Mac and Cheese Bites
includes 1 choice side: apple sauce, chips, fries, side salad, or coleslaw
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
includes 1 choice side: apple sauce, chips, fries, side salad, or coleslaw
Kids Hamburger (1/4lb.)
includes 1 choice side: apple sauce, chips, fries, side salad, or coleslaw
Kids Grilled Cheese
includes 1 choice side: apple sauce, chips, fries, side salad, or coleslaw
Kids Chicken Tender
includes 1 choice side: apple sauce, chips, fries, side salad, or coleslaw
Mexican
Salad
Half Chicken Salad
fried/grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, and bacon
Full Chicken Salad
fried/grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, and bacon
Half Garden Salad
mixed greens, tomato, cumumber,onion, green pepper, and croutons
Full Garden Salad
mixed greens, tomato, cumumber,onion, green pepper, and croutons
Taco Salad
Chicken/Beef, mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, Jalaepenos(upon request), served in taco shell bowls
Half Anitpasto Salad
mixed greens, mozzarella cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, and onions
Full Antipasto Salad
mixed greens, mozzarella cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, and onions
Half Chef Salad
mixed green, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, croutons, turkey, ham, cheese, bacon, and a hard boiled egg
Full Chef Salad
mixed greens, tomato, cumumber,onion, green pepper, and croutons, turkey, ham, cheese, bacon, and a hard boiled egg
Sandwiches
Wraps
Monthly Specials
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken
bbq sauce, diced chicken breast, onion, cheddar jack cheese.
12" BLT
mayo sauce, bacon,mozzarella, toppedwith lettuce and tomato
12" Buffalo Chicken
spicy bufflao sauce, onions, diced chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese
12" Bulldog
house made thousand Island, mozeralla, cheddar jack, ground beef, onion, dill pickles and topped with lettuce
12" CBR
diced chicken breast, bacon and ranch sauce
12" Hawiian
ham, bacon, and pineapple
12" Meat Lovers
pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon
12" Olive Burger
housemade olive sauce, ground beef, cheddar jack cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
12" Philly Cheesesteak
alfredo sauce, shaved itlian beef, onions, green pepper, and mozzarella
12" Porky Pig
bbq sauce, ham, pulled pork, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese
12" Supreme
ham, pepperoni, sausage, onions, banana peppers, black olives, green peppers, and mushrooms
12" Taco Pizza
12" Veggie
green pepper, onion, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, and tomtato
16" BBQ Chicken
bbq sauce, diced chicken breast, onion, cheddar jack cheese.
16" BLT
mayo sauce, bacon,mozzarella, toppedwith lettuce and tomato
16" Buffalo Chicken
spicy bufflao sauce, onions, diced chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese
16" Bulldog
house made thousand Island, mozeralla, cheddar jack, ground beef, onion, dill pickles and topped with lettuce
16" CBR
diced chicken breast, bacon and ranch sauce
16" Hawiian
ham, bacon, and pineapple
16" Meat Lovers
pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon
16" Olive Burger
housemade olive sauce, ground beef, cheddar jack cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
16" Philly Cheesesteak
alfredo sauce, shaved itlian beef, onions, green pepper, and mozzarella
16" Porky Pig
bbq sauce, ham, pulled pork, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese
16" Supreme
ham, pepperoni, sausage, onions, banana peppers, black olives, green peppers, and mushrooms
16" Veggie
green pepper, onion, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, and tomtato
16" Taco Pizza
Cheese Bread & Bread Sticks
Four Friars Breadsticks
8 garlic parmesan breadsticks, served with ranch and marinra
12" Cheesebread
served with ranch and marinara (add toppings $1.65 each)
16" Cheesebread
served with ranch and marinara (add toppings $2.25each)
Four Friars 12" Ultimate Cheesebread
alfredo sauce, bacon and mozzarella
Four Friars 16" Ultimate Cheeesebread
alfredo sauce, bacon and mozzarella
Pizza by the slice
NA Beverages
Brix Cola
Brix Diet Cola
Brix Lemon Lime
Brix Black Cherry Cream Soda
Brix Pomegranate Lemonade
Brix Cream Soda
Brix Orange Cream Soda
Brix Root Beer
Coffee
Ice Tea
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Drink
Kids Milk
Pitcher- Cola
Pitcher-Diet
Pitcher-Lemon Lime
Pitcher-Black Cherry Cream Soda
Pitcher- Pomegranate Lemonade
Pitcher Cream Soda
Pitcher-Orange Cream Soda
Pitcher-Root Beer
Pitcher Iced Tea
Red Bull
Virgin Drink
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Bar NA
Liquor
UV BLUE
UV RED
UV CAKE
Titos
Absolut
Well Vodka
Double
Smirnoff Kissed Caramel
Vampires Blood
Salted Carmel Shot
Jello Shots
Well Gin
Hendrix Gin
Bombay Gin
DOUBLE
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Well Rum
1800 Silver
José Cuervo
Patron Silver
Well Tequila
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Apple
Jack Daniels
JackFire
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker
Seagrams Seven
Skrewball
Sothern Comfort
Well Whiskey
Glenlivet
Amaretto
Bailey's Irish Cream
Blue Caruco
Butter Shots
Disarono
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Hot Damn
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Madori
Peach Tree
Peppermint Shnaps
Rum Chatta
Bahama Mama
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Motorcycle
Blueberry Muffin
Daiquiri
Fish Bowl
Fruit Salad
Fuzzy Navel
Green Tea
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Trash Can
Jolly Rancher
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijunana
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Melon Ball
Mermaid Water
Mimosa
Mini Beer
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Pina Colda
Pineapple Upside Down
Pink Lady
Salted Carmel Apple
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sicilian Kiss
Spiked Hot Chocolate
Sugar Cookie
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Top Shelf Long Island
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Linchburg Lemonade
Pina Colada
Carmel Cider
Buttery Nipple Shot
Carmel Apple Shot
Chocolate Covered Cherry Shot
Cinnamon Toast Shot
Dirty Girl Scout Shot
Gummy Bear Shot
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Lemon Drop Shot
Liquid Marijunana SHOT
Peppermint Patty
Pineapple Upside Down Shot
Pink Starburst Shot
Red Headed Slut
Salty Balls Shot
Superman Shot
Sweet Tart Shot
Three Wise Men
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple Shot
Water Moccasin Shot
Johny Vegas
Pickle Back
Green Tea
Scooby Snack
Southern Bondage
Desert Water
Butter Crown
Apple Pucker
Cherry Pucker
Grape Pucker
Watermelon Pucker
Hennessy
E&J
Beer
Octoberfest Pint
Octoberfest Tall
Octoberfest Pitcher
All Day Ipa Pint
All Day Ipa Tall
All Day Ipa Pitcher
Blue Moon Pint
Blue Moon Tall
Blue Moon Pitcher
Bud Light Pint
Bud Light Tall
Bud Light Pitcher
Cherry Wheat Pint
Cherry Wheat Tall
Cherry Wheat Pitcher
Miller Lite Pint
Miller Lite Tall
Miller Lite Pitcher
Angry Orchard
Bud Light Bottle
Budwiser Bottle
Busch Light Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Corona
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Mikes Hard Black Cherry
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Miller 64
Miller Lite Bottle
O'Douls
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Redds Apple Ale
Strohs
Two Hearted Bottle
White Claw- Black Cherry
White Claw-Mango
White Claw-Natural Lime
Mike's Hard Raspberry Lemonade
Ultra Black Cherry
Ultra Mixed Berry
Ultra Citrus
Ultra Mango Apricot
Long Drink
Twisted Tea
Bud Light Next
NYE 4-6
NYE 7-9
10-1
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy our 24 lane bowling center. Not only do we offer a full bar, we also have an amazing menu! FREE DELIVERY!!(within a 6mile radius)
420 N. Dexter St., Ionia, MI 48846