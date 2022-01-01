Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Bowling Alley Ionia/Four Friars 420 N. Dexter St.

420 N. Dexter St.

Ionia, MI 48846

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Boneless or Traditonal

Chili Bowl

$4.29

Chili Cup

$2.99

Fried Garlic Mushrooms

$6.99

Fry Basket

$4.99

1lb. Seasoned-cajun, BBQ, Ranch, or plain

Potato Chips Bskt

$4.99

Seasoned Potato chips-cajun, BBQ, or Ranch

Macaroni Bites

$6.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Onion Petals

$6.99

Pickle Fries

$7.99

served with ranch

Pub Preztels

$7.99

Sweet Potato

$6.99

Tortilla Chip Basket

$5.99

served with nacho cheese and salsa

Cheese Nuggets

$5.99

Burgers

Build-Your-Own Burger

$9.99

1/2lb. burger, choice toppings

Bulldog Burger

$10.99

1/2lb. burger, house made thousand island dressing, american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles.

Friar Tuck Burger

$10.99

1/2lb. burger, provolone, mushrooms, onions, and steak sauce

Olive Burger

$10.99

1/2lb. burger, house made olive sauce, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions

Rodeo Burger

$11.99

1/2lb. burger, BBQ, cheddar cheese, bacon, and onion rings

Seven-Ten Burger

$10.99

1/2lb. burger, Fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon

Dinners

Fish Dinner

$12.99

two pieces of pub-battered Haddock and choice of 2 sides

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

5 chicken tenders with choice of 2 sides and sauce

Sauces/Dressing

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.85

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Extra Hot

$0.50

Side Kickin' Bourbon

$0.50

Side Lg. Ranch

$5.00

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mild

$0.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.85

Plain

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sm. Ranch

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili

$0.50

Side Sweet Onion

$0.50

Side Sweet Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.75

Side Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side Pico

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ancho Sauce

$0.50

Boom Boom

$0.50

Grinders

Club Grinder

$10.99

turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, american, and mozzarella, grilled and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Ham&Cheese Grinder

$9.99

ham, mozzarella, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Turkey Bacon Grinder

$9.99

turkey, bacon, mozzarella grilled and topped with lettuce tomato, and mayo.

Pizza Grinder

$9.99

pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, mushrooms,and greeen peppers.

Italian Grinder

$10.99

ham, salami, provolone, onion, mozzerella, banana peppers, italian sausage, capacola grilled, and topped with lettuce, tomato, and italian dressing

BLT Grinder

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mozzeralla.

Chicken Breast Grinder

$9.99

Sliced chicken breast, mayo, mozzeralla, grilled and toppped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Veggie Grinder

$7.99

onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives, mayo, mozzarella, grilled and topped with lettuce and tomato.

Kids and Seniors

Kids Mac and Cheese Bites

$5.99

includes 1 choice side: apple sauce, chips, fries, side salad, or coleslaw

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

includes 1 choice side: apple sauce, chips, fries, side salad, or coleslaw

Kids Hamburger (1/4lb.)

$7.99

includes 1 choice side: apple sauce, chips, fries, side salad, or coleslaw

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

includes 1 choice side: apple sauce, chips, fries, side salad, or coleslaw

Kids Chicken Tender

$6.99

includes 1 choice side: apple sauce, chips, fries, side salad, or coleslaw

Mexican

BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$9.99

BBQ pulled pork, cole slaw, cheese

BLT Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Burrito

$11.99

Nacho

$9.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Bean Burrito

$8.99

Salad

Half Chicken Salad

$8.99

fried/grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, and bacon

Full Chicken Salad

$11.99

fried/grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, and bacon

Half Garden Salad

$4.49

mixed greens, tomato, cumumber,onion, green pepper, and croutons

Full Garden Salad

$7.49

mixed greens, tomato, cumumber,onion, green pepper, and croutons

Taco Salad

$10.99

Chicken/Beef, mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, Jalaepenos(upon request), served in taco shell bowls

Half Anitpasto Salad

$8.99

mixed greens, mozzarella cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, and onions

Full Antipasto Salad

$11.99

mixed greens, mozzarella cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, and onions

Half Chef Salad

$8.99

mixed green, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, croutons, turkey, ham, cheese, bacon, and a hard boiled egg

Full Chef Salad

$11.99

mixed greens, tomato, cumumber,onion, green pepper, and croutons, turkey, ham, cheese, bacon, and a hard boiled egg

Sandwiches

Philly Steak

$10.99

slliced italian beef, grilled onions and green pepper, and provolone

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

pub-battered haddock, american cheese, lettuce tomato, and housemade tartar

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

BBQ pulled porkand housemade cole slaw

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Wraps

Chicken Tender Wrap

$9.49

two tenders, choice sauce, lettuce tomatoe, cheese.

Mexican Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Turkey Frame Wrap

$9.49

Trukey, bacon, provolone cheese, grilled.

Monthly Specials

Steak Grinder

$11.99

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Smokehouse Grinder

$12.99

Broccoli Bites

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Cauliflower

$8.99

Build Your Own Pizza

8' personal pizza

$7.99

addditonal toppings .90 each

12" Pizza

$9.99

addditonal toppings 1.65 each

16" Pizza

$12.99

additonal toppings 2.25 each

Specialty Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken

$14.99

bbq sauce, diced chicken breast, onion, cheddar jack cheese.

12" BLT

$15.99

mayo sauce, bacon,mozzarella, toppedwith lettuce and tomato

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

spicy bufflao sauce, onions, diced chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese

12" Bulldog

$16.99

house made thousand Island, mozeralla, cheddar jack, ground beef, onion, dill pickles and topped with lettuce

12" CBR

$15.99

diced chicken breast, bacon and ranch sauce

12" Hawiian

$15.99

ham, bacon, and pineapple

12" Meat Lovers

$15.99

pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon

12" Olive Burger

$15.99

housemade olive sauce, ground beef, cheddar jack cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

12" Philly Cheesesteak

$16.99

alfredo sauce, shaved itlian beef, onions, green pepper, and mozzarella

12" Porky Pig

$16.99

bbq sauce, ham, pulled pork, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese

12" Supreme

$16.99

ham, pepperoni, sausage, onions, banana peppers, black olives, green peppers, and mushrooms

12" Taco Pizza

$16.99

12" Veggie

$15.99

green pepper, onion, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, and tomtato

16" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

bbq sauce, diced chicken breast, onion, cheddar jack cheese.

16" BLT

$19.99

mayo sauce, bacon,mozzarella, toppedwith lettuce and tomato

16" Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

spicy bufflao sauce, onions, diced chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese

16" Bulldog

$21.99

house made thousand Island, mozeralla, cheddar jack, ground beef, onion, dill pickles and topped with lettuce

16" CBR

$20.99

diced chicken breast, bacon and ranch sauce

16" Hawiian

$20.99

ham, bacon, and pineapple

16" Meat Lovers

$20.99

pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon

16" Olive Burger

$20.99

housemade olive sauce, ground beef, cheddar jack cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

16" Philly Cheesesteak

$21.99

alfredo sauce, shaved itlian beef, onions, green pepper, and mozzarella

16" Porky Pig

$21.99

bbq sauce, ham, pulled pork, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese

16" Supreme

$20.99

ham, pepperoni, sausage, onions, banana peppers, black olives, green peppers, and mushrooms

16" Veggie

$19.99

green pepper, onion, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, and tomtato

16" Taco Pizza

$20.99

Cheese Bread & Bread Sticks

Four Friars Breadsticks

$6.49

8 garlic parmesan breadsticks, served with ranch and marinra

12" Cheesebread

$9.49

served with ranch and marinara (add toppings $1.65 each)

16" Cheesebread

$13.49

served with ranch and marinara (add toppings $2.25each)

Four Friars 12" Ultimate Cheesebread

$13.49

alfredo sauce, bacon and mozzarella

Four Friars 16" Ultimate Cheeesebread

$19.49

alfredo sauce, bacon and mozzarella

Pizza by the slice

Pepperoni slice

$2.36

Kids League Slice

$0.94

NA Beverages

Brix Cola

$3.25

Brix Diet Cola

$3.25

Brix Lemon Lime

$3.25

Brix Black Cherry Cream Soda

$3.25

Brix Pomegranate Lemonade

$3.25

Brix Cream Soda

$3.25

Brix Orange Cream Soda

$3.25

Brix Root Beer

$3.25

Coffee

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.75

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Drink

$1.99

Kids Milk

$3.00

Pitcher- Cola

$6.25

Pitcher-Diet

$6.25

Pitcher-Lemon Lime

$6.25

Pitcher-Black Cherry Cream Soda

$6.25

Pitcher- Pomegranate Lemonade

$6.25

Pitcher Cream Soda

$6.25

Pitcher-Orange Cream Soda

$6.25

Pitcher-Root Beer

$6.25

Pitcher Iced Tea

$6.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Virgin Drink

$4.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.50

Bar NA

Brix Cola

$2.50

Brix Diet Cola

$2.50

Brix Lemon Lime

$2.50

Brix Pomegranate Lemonade

$2.50

Brix Black Cherry Cream Soda

$2.50

Brix Orange Cream Soda

$2.50

Brix Original Cream Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Brix Root Beer

$2.50

Brix Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

2 Liter

2 Liter Coke

$2.95

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.95

2 Liter Sprite

$2.95

2 Liter Mt Dew

$2.95Out of stock

Liquor

UV BLUE

$4.75

UV RED

$4.75

UV CAKE

$4.75Out of stock

Titos

$4.25

Absolut

$5.75

Well Vodka

$3.75

Double

$3.75

Smirnoff Kissed Caramel

$5.25

Vampires Blood

$5.00

Salted Carmel Shot

$6.00

Jello Shots

$1.00

Well Gin

$3.75

Hendrix Gin

$6.00

Bombay Gin

$6.25

DOUBLE

$3.75

Bacardi

$4.75

Captain Morgan

$5.25

Malibu

$5.25

Well Rum

$3.75

1800 Silver

$5.75

José Cuervo

$5.75

Patron Silver

$6.50Out of stock

Well Tequila

$3.75

Crown Royal

$6.25

Crown Royal Apple

$6.25

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Apple

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$5.25

JackFire

$5.50Out of stock

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.75

Johnny Walker

$6.00

Seagrams Seven

$5.75

Skrewball

$5.75

Sothern Comfort

$5.25

Well Whiskey

$3.75

Glenlivet

$8.00

Amaretto

$3.75

Bailey's Irish Cream

$5.00

Blue Caruco

$3.75

Butter Shots

$4.75

Disarono

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.26

Grand Marnier

$5.75

Hot Damn

$4.75

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.25

Licor 43

$6.00

Madori

$4.75

Peach Tree

$3.75

Peppermint Shnaps

$4.75

Rum Chatta

$5.25

Bahama Mama

$6.25

Black Russian

$8.75

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Motorcycle

$6.25

Blueberry Muffin

$5.75

Daiquiri

$6.60

Fish Bowl

$6.75

Fruit Salad

$5.75

Fuzzy Navel

$5.25

Green Tea

$6.25

Hot Toddy

$4.75

Hurricane

$6.00

Irish Trash Can

$8.50

Jolly Rancher

$5.75

Lemon Drop

$4.75

Liquid Marijunana

$6.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Mai Tai

$5.25

Manhattan

$6.50

Margarita

$6.25

Martini

$5.75

Melon Ball

$5.75

Mermaid Water

$5.25

Mimosa

$6.00

Mini Beer

$5.75

Mojito

$5.75

Moscow Mule

$5.75Out of stock

Mudslide

$6.25

Pina Colda

$6.25

Pineapple Upside Down

$5.75

Pink Lady

$6.25

Salted Carmel Apple

$6.00

Screwdriver

$5.25

Sea Breeze

$5.25

Sex on the Beach

$5.75

Sicilian Kiss

$6.25

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Sugar Cookie

$6.25

Tequila Sunrise

$5.75

Tom Collins

$6.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.25

White Russian

$6.25

Linchburg Lemonade

$5.75

Pina Colada

$6.00

Carmel Cider

$6.25

Buttery Nipple Shot

$5.25

Carmel Apple Shot

$5.50

Chocolate Covered Cherry Shot

$5.50

Cinnamon Toast Shot

$5.50

Dirty Girl Scout Shot

$5.75

Gummy Bear Shot

$5.25

Irish Car Bomb

$8.50

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$4.75

Liquid Marijunana SHOT

$6.25

Peppermint Patty

$4.75

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$5.75

Pink Starburst Shot

$5.25

Red Headed Slut

$5.75

Salty Balls Shot

$5.75

Superman Shot

$5.75

Sweet Tart Shot

$4.75

Three Wise Men

$6.26

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Washington Apple Shot

$5.75

Water Moccasin Shot

$5.25

Johny Vegas

$6.00

Pickle Back

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Southern Bondage

$5.25

Desert Water

$4.00

Butter Crown

$7.25

Apple Pucker

$4.75

Cherry Pucker

$4.75

Grape Pucker

$4.75

Watermelon Pucker

$4.75

Hennessy

$6.00Out of stock

E&J

$6.00

Beer

Octoberfest Pint

$5.00

Octoberfest Tall

$6.75

Octoberfest Pitcher

$13.75

All Day Ipa Pint

$5.00

All Day Ipa Tall

$6.75

All Day Ipa Pitcher

$14.25

Blue Moon Pint

$5.00

Blue Moon Tall

$6.50

Blue Moon Pitcher

$14.25

Bud Light Pint

$3.75

Bud Light Tall

$5.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$9.25

Cherry Wheat Pint

$5.00

Cherry Wheat Tall

$6.75

Cherry Wheat Pitcher

$14.25

Miller Lite Pint

$3.75

Miller Lite Tall

$5.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$9.25

Angry Orchard

$4.75

Bud Light Bottle

$3.75

Budwiser Bottle

$3.75

Busch Light Bottle

$3.25

Coors Light Bottle

$3.75

Corona

$4.25

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Mikes Hard Black Cherry

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Miller 64

$3.75

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.75

O'Douls

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.75

Redds Apple Ale

$4.75

Strohs

$3.00

Two Hearted Bottle

$4.50

White Claw- Black Cherry

$4.75

White Claw-Mango

$4.75

White Claw-Natural Lime

$4.75Out of stock

Mike's Hard Raspberry Lemonade

$4.25

Ultra Black Cherry

$4.75Out of stock

Ultra Mixed Berry

$4.75Out of stock

Ultra Citrus

$4.75Out of stock

Ultra Mango Apricot

$4.75Out of stock

Long Drink

$4.75

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Bud Light Next

$4.00Out of stock

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.75

Merlot

$4.75

White Zinfandel

$4.75

Moscato

$4.75

Chardonnay

$4.75

Prosecco

$6.00

NYE 4-6

$69.95

$69.95

NYE 7-9

$89.95

$89.95

10-1

$99.95

$99.95

Bowling

Bowling

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our 24 lane bowling center. Not only do we offer a full bar, we also have an amazing menu! FREE DELIVERY!!(within a 6mile radius)

Location

420 N. Dexter St., Ionia, MI 48846

Directions

Gallery
The Bowling Alley Ionia/Four Friars image
The Bowling Alley Ionia/Four Friars image
The Bowling Alley Ionia/Four Friars image
The Bowling Alley Ionia/Four Friars image

Map
