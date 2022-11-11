Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Broken Blender

No reviews yet

535 W 3rd Ave

Anchorage, AK 99501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Sliders

All American

$15.00

House seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions on a brioche bun.

Jammin' Blender

$17.00

House seasoned ground beef, blueberry bacon jam, goat cheese , arugula, sweet and sour onions, garlic aioli over a brioche bun

Crispy Chicken

$16.00

Roasted portobello, spicy mayo, pickled cabbage, Roma tomatoes, raw onions, over a brioche bun or lettuce wrap

Jalapeno Salmon Chimichurri

$18.00

Sous vide salmon, chimichurri, spicy mayo, pickled cabbage over a brioche bun

Sides

avocado sliced

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

bbq sauce

$1.00

bleu cheese

$1.00

cheese sauce

$1.00

English muffin

$2.00

Fries

$5.00

ranch

$1.00

Reindeer Sausage

$9.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, dressing of your choice

spicy mayo

$1.00

Toast

$2.00Out of stock

Tots

$5.00

White Rice Bowl

$9.00

White Rice Cup

$6.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Sundried Tomato Caesar

$1.00

Italian Vinaigrette

$1.00

Vinaigrette

$1.00

Starters & Shareables

5 piece Chicken Strips & Tots

$14.00

5 chicken strips with tater tots

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$12.00

3 cheese blend cheese sauce, bacon and chives

Salmon Spread

$17.00

Corn tortilla chips, shredded pork smothered in barbecue sauce, cheese sauce, fried shallots.

Bourbon Bacon Wings

$18.00

Bacon-wrapped chicken wings brushed with bourbon glaze, celery, carrots and ranch.

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Alaskan reindeer sausage, capicola, prosciutto, cambozola, brie, goida, strawberries, grapes, dried figs, almonds, pecans, walnuts, parmesan crostini, and yogurt sauce.

Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Breaded pepper jack cheese and marinara for dipping

Classic Wings

$14.00

6 piece Dry rubbed wings with mild, hot, salt & vinegar, and Cajun spices, celery, and ranch.

Hummus Board

$14.00

Garlic and red pepper hummus, tomatoes, black olives, onions and cucumbers with pita bread

Loaded Tots

$13.00

Fried tater tots, cheddar, bacon, diced tomato, sour cream and chives.

Nachos

$12.00

Chimichurri Wings

$16.00

Soup

House Soup Cup

$6.00

Tomato bisque with croutons and melted cheese on top

House Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Tomato bisque with croutons and melted cheese on top

Sweet Tooth

Butterscotch Bread Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Bread soaked in cream with butterscotch chips, bourbon caramel sauce

Kastle Kreations: White Chocolate Raspberry 😘

$12.00
Kastle's Kreations: Mountain Moosetrack

$12.00Out of stock
Kastle's Kreations: PB-chocolate cheesecake

$12.00

Fried Eggroll Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Oreo cookie crust, raspberry cream, Nutella cream with fresh raspberries

Main & Hearty

Salmon Bake

$22.00Out of stock

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Ak Hot Tater

$15.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Arugula, blueberry reduction, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, avocado

Blender Caesar Salad

$12.00

Specials

Taco Special

$12.00

Burger Special

$15.00

Soup Special Cup

$7.00

Soup Special Bowl

$10.00

Clothing

T-shirt Black

$20.00+

T-shirt Green

$20.00+

Hoodie

$50.00+

Hat

$25.00

Greenhoodie

$40.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

535 W 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501

Directions

