The Broken Blender
535 W 3rd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99501
Sliders
All American
House seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions on a brioche bun.
Jammin' Blender
House seasoned ground beef, blueberry bacon jam, goat cheese , arugula, sweet and sour onions, garlic aioli over a brioche bun
Crispy Chicken
Roasted portobello, spicy mayo, pickled cabbage, Roma tomatoes, raw onions, over a brioche bun or lettuce wrap
Jalapeno Salmon Chimichurri
Sous vide salmon, chimichurri, spicy mayo, pickled cabbage over a brioche bun
Sides
avocado sliced
Bacon
bbq sauce
bleu cheese
cheese sauce
English muffin
Fries
ranch
Reindeer Sausage
Side House Salad
Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, dressing of your choice
spicy mayo
Toast
Tots
White Rice Bowl
White Rice Cup
Side Pita
Sweet Potato Fries
Sundried Tomato Caesar
Italian Vinaigrette
Vinaigrette
Starters & Shareables
5 piece Chicken Strips & Tots
5 chicken strips with tater tots
Bacon Mac & Cheese
3 cheese blend cheese sauce, bacon and chives
Salmon Spread
Corn tortilla chips, shredded pork smothered in barbecue sauce, cheese sauce, fried shallots.
Bourbon Bacon Wings
Bacon-wrapped chicken wings brushed with bourbon glaze, celery, carrots and ranch.
Charcuterie Board
Alaskan reindeer sausage, capicola, prosciutto, cambozola, brie, goida, strawberries, grapes, dried figs, almonds, pecans, walnuts, parmesan crostini, and yogurt sauce.
Cheese Sticks
Breaded pepper jack cheese and marinara for dipping
Classic Wings
6 piece Dry rubbed wings with mild, hot, salt & vinegar, and Cajun spices, celery, and ranch.
Hummus Board
Garlic and red pepper hummus, tomatoes, black olives, onions and cucumbers with pita bread
Loaded Tots
Fried tater tots, cheddar, bacon, diced tomato, sour cream and chives.
Nachos
Chimichurri Wings
Soup
Sweet Tooth
Butterscotch Bread Pudding
Bread soaked in cream with butterscotch chips, bourbon caramel sauce
Kastle Kreations: White Chocolate Raspberry 😘
Kastle's Kreations: Mountain Moosetrack
Kastle's Kreations: PB-chocolate cheesecake
Fried Eggroll Cheesecake
Oreo cookie crust, raspberry cream, Nutella cream with fresh raspberries
Main & Hearty
Burgers
Salad
Caprese Salad
Romaine, avocado, hardboiled egg, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, parmesan cheese, chives, fried onions, buffalo blue cheese dressing
Blackened Chicken Caesar
Romaine, grape tomatoes, parmesan, garlic croutons, dried tomato basil Caesar dressing
Caesar Half Salad
Romaine, grape tomatoes, parmesan, garlic croutons, dried tomato basil Caesar dressing
Sides
Social Plates
Salmon Bake
Baked salmon, avocado, mango pico de gallo and spicy mayo over steamed rice topped with green onions
Soup
Sweet Tooth
Kastle’s Kreations peanut butter chocolate cheesecake
Kastle’s Kreations salted caramel cheesecake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
535 W 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501