Anchorage restaurants you'll love

Go
Anchorage restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Anchorage

Anchorage's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Scroll right

Must-try Anchorage restaurants

Ryuu Bowl image

SUSHI

Ryuu Bowl

1142 N Muldoon Rd Ste 120, Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Katsu Chicken Bowl$12.99
Deep fried breaded chicken
Mt Fuji$14.99
Crab Meat, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Deep fried
Gyoza$5.99
6pcs pan fried chicken veggie dumplings
More about Ryuu Bowl
Waffles and Whatnot image

 

Waffles and Whatnot

500 Muldoon Road Unit 5, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Salty BAYB Daddy$15.00
BAYB Daddy with bacon
Breakfast Stack$13.00
Eggs, bacon and cheese sandwich
Confused Cousin$17.00
For when you can't decide between the Auntie and Salty Crazy Uncle.
More about Waffles and Whatnot
Banner pic

 

The Broken Blender

n/a, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Mac & Cheese$12.00
3 cheese house made sauce with bacon and chives
5 piece Chicken Strips & Tots$14.00
5 chicken stips with tatertots
Classic Wings$14.00
Dry rubbed wings with mild, hot, salt & vinegar, and Cajun spices, celery, and ranch.
More about The Broken Blender
Peppercinis Catering image

 

Peppercinis Catering

239 E 26th Avenue, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sandwich Wrap Combo$10.49
4 different Artisan Sandwiches & 4 styles of Peppercini's Signature Wraps.
More about Peppercinis Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Spinz

3024 Mt. View Dr. #108, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
1/4 Bird, All Dark$12.75
Served with (2) Regular Sides & (2) Sauces
Peperonata Criolla
slow simmered bell peppers, garlic, tomatoes, onions, jalepeños and seasonal vegetables with sofrito
Whole Bird$33.00
Served with (2) Large Sides & (2) 4oz Sauces
More about Spinz
Map

More near Anchorage to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Fairbanks

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Juneau

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fairbanks

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Juneau

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston