Chicken tenders in Anchorage

BBQ Kitch'n - 10950 O'Malley Centre Drive-Behind Firetap in the back parking lot
10950 O'Malley Centre Drive, Anchorage
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
|Coconut Chicken Tenders
|$13.95
sweet coconut chicken strips served with honey mustard
49th State Brewing - Anchorage - 717 W 3rd Avenue
717 W 3rd Avenue, Anchorage
|House Made Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Southern-style hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders with honey mustard sauce.
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$8.99