Chicken tenders in Anchorage

Anchorage restaurants
Anchorage restaurants that serve chicken tenders

BBQ Kitch'n - 10950 O'Malley Centre Drive-Behind Firetap in the back parking lot

10950 O'Malley Centre Drive, Anchorage

TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Coconut Chicken Tenders$13.95
sweet coconut chicken strips served with honey mustard
49th State Brewing - Anchorage - 717 W 3rd Avenue

717 W 3rd Avenue, Anchorage

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
House Made Chicken Tenders$12.99
Southern-style hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders with honey mustard sauce.
Kids Chicken Strips$8.99
