  • Home
  • /
  • Anchorage
  • /
  • BBQ Kitch'n - 10950 O'Malley Centre Drive-Behind Firetap in the back parking lot
Main picView gallery

BBQ Kitch'n 10950 O'Malley Centre Drive-Behind Firetap in the back parking lot

review star

No reviews yet

10950 O'Malley Centre Drive

A

Anchorage, AK 99515

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Korn Fritters w/honey butter

$9.95

famous Korn fritters & honey butter

Brisket one pound

$18.95

Korn Fritters

$3.95


Appetizers

Brisket Mac & Cheese -1/2 PINT

$9.95

1/2 pint mac & cheese topped with mesquite chopped brisket

Brisket Mac & Cheese-PINT

$17.95

one pint mac & cheese topped with mesquite chopped brisket

Coconut Chicken Tenders

$13.95

sweet coconut chicken strips served with honey mustard

Korn Fritters w/honey butter

$9.95

famous Korn fritters & honey butter

Mesquite Chicken Wings

$14.95

one pound delicious chicken wings with choice of BBQ sauce

Texas Toast

$3.95

Loaded Tator Tots

$11.95

BBQ Meats a La Carte

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$15.95

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$27.95

Brisket 3/4 pound

$15.95

Brisket one pound

$18.95

Brisket 1/2 pound

$12.95

Pulled Chicken 3/4 pound

$15.95

Pulled Chicken one pound

$18.95

Pulled Chicken 1/2 pound

$12.95

Pulled Pork 3/4 pound

$15.95

Pulled Pork one pound

$18.95

Pulled Pork 1/2 pound

$12.95

Spare Ribs 3/4 pound

$12.95

Spare Ribs one pound

$16.95

Spare Ribs 1/2 pound

$8.95

BBQ Box Meals

BBQ Box for Four Group #1

$89.95

BBQ Box for Four Group #2

$99.95

BBQ Box for Two

$46.95

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$9.75

Key Lime Pie

$9.75

Layered Banana Pudding

$4.75+

Pecan Pie

$9.75

Drinks

Bottled 20 oz Coke Products

$2.75

Monster Drink Cans

$3.50

Cold Tea Bottles

$2.75

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Corn dog

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sandwich Meal Deal

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$17.95

Choice beef brisket slow cooked & mesquite char-broiled. Choice of side and bbq sauce

Burger

$14.95

Plant Based Burger

$17.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Reindeer Dog

$12.95

Sandwich a La Carte

Brisket sandwich a la carte

$13.95

Burger a la carte

$10.95

Plant burger a la carte

$13.95

Pulled chicken sandwich a la carte

$10.95

Pulled pork sandwich a la carte

$10.95

Reindeer dog a la carte

$8.95

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.95+

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Coleslaw

$6.25+

Corn on the Cob

$3.95

Fries

$4.95

Korn Fritters

$3.95

Mac and Cheese

$6.95+

Potato Salad

$4.95+

Texas Toast

$3.95

Sweet Coconut Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Tots

$3.95

Signature BBQ Platters

1/2 Rack Baby Back Rib Platter

$22.95

Beef Brisket Platter

$22.95

Brisket Burnt Ends Platter

$24.95

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs Platter

$35.95

Half Roasted Chicken Platter

$22.95

Smoked Spare Rib Platter

$22.95

Sauce Sides

Traditional BBQ sauce

$2.95+

Mustard BBQ sauce

$2.95+

Chipotle BBQ sauce

$2.95+

Spicy BBQ sauce

$2.95+

Smokey BBQ sauce

$2.95+

Kinders chicken sauce

$3.95+

Salad

Chopped Cobb Salad

$12.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mesquite barbecue! Take out only, order online, Grub Hub, Door Dash or call in

Location

10950 O'Malley Centre Drive, A, Anchorage, AK 99515

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Firetap Alehouse
orange starNo Reviews
10950 O'Malley Centre Dr Anchorage, AK 99515
View restaurantnext
Spenards Grinds
orange starNo Reviews
3208 Spenard Road Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurantnext
Fresh Bowl Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
545 E Northern Lights Blvd Suite A Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurantnext
Peppercinis Catering - 239 E 26th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
239 E 26th Avenue Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurantnext
The Broken Blender
orange starNo Reviews
535 W 3rd Ave Anchorage, AK 99501
View restaurantnext
49th State Brewing - Anchorage - 717 W 3rd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
717 W 3rd Avenue Anchorage, AK 99501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anchorage

Ryuu Bowl
orange star4.6 • 188
1142 N Muldoon Rd Ste 120 Anchorage, AK 99504
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anchorage
Fairbanks
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Juneau
review star
No reviews yet
Lynden
review star
No reviews yet
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
No reviews yet
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston