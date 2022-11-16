Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Camp Restaurant

983 Reviews

$$

21 Silver Street

Natchez, MS 39120

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
The Slow Burn Burger
Philly Cheese Tot-Cho

Appetizers

Cajun Haystack

$6.29

thinly sliced, Cajun seasoned onion rings, served with (2) Camp Sauce

Camp Nachos

$8.29

fresh tortilla chips, cheddar, pepper jack, our BBQ pulled pork, jalapeños, lime crema

Chip N Salsa

$3.95

fresh tortilla chips with salsa

Fried Pickles

$6.79

lightly breaded and fried slices of dill pickles and jalapeños, served with (2) house ranch

Gravy Fries

$7.29

fresh-cut, fries topped with rich brown gravy, brisket debris, cheddar, and green onions

Guac Bowl

$6.49

served with crispy tortilla chips

Loaded Fries

$8.29

fresh-cut fries topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, jalapeños, bacon and lime crema

Philly Cheese Tot-Cho

$8.29

Chopped steak with onions and peppers on a bed of tater tots, covered in a chili queso sauce with a splash of shredded cheddar on top.

Queso and Chips

$4.95

Served with crispy tortilla chips

Pig in a Poncho

$8.29

Three (3) rolled tacos filled with carnitas, fried, topped with Camp Sauce and Lime Crema, a dash of shredded cheddar, and an onion-cilantro finish, served with a side of our home-made guacamole!

Carnitas Fries

$8.29

BBQ Chicken Rolled Tacos

$7.99

Wings

6 pc. Fried Wings

$9.99

mixed flats and drumette wings, tossed in your choice of sauce BUFFALO (mild or hot) ASIAN (mild or hot) LEMON PEPPER BBQ ALL FLATS OR DRUMETTES NOT AVAILABLE

12 pc. Fried Wings

$19.95

mixed flats and drumette wings, tossed in your choice of sauce BUFFALO (mild or hot) ASIAN (mild or hot) LEMON PEPPER BBQ ALL FLATS OR DRUMETTES NOT AVAILABLE

6 pc. Smoked Wings

$9.99

A mix of drums and flats, dry rubbed and smoked for hours at a low temp so they come out tender. We serve 'em without a sauce, 'cause they're that good! Sauce em for +0.59

12 pc. Smoked Wings

$19.95

A mix of drums and flats, dry rubbed and smoked for hours at a low temp so they come out tender. We serve 'em without a sauce, 'cause they're that good! Sauce em for +0.59

Entrée Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.49

romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, egg, avocado, chopped turkey, tomatoes, your choice of dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.95

romaine, tomatoes, bacon, chopped egg, cheddar cheese, panko fried chicken, Creole honey mustard

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

romaine, tomatoes, bacon, chopped egg, cheddar cheese, panko fried chicken, Creole honey mustard

Caesar Salad

$9.95

romaine, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons, Caesar dressing

Camp Salad

$9.95

mixed greens, dried cranberries, red onions, candied pecans, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Warm Steak Salad

$12.95

strips of steak with pickled beets, feta cheese, and red onions on a bed of mixed greens with our creamy dill dressing on the side

Extra Dressing

Soups

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$3.95+

Burgers

Our juicy, 100% beef, hand-pressed burgers come on toasted homemade buns and are served with house-cut fries (sub side is $1 extra). Our regular burgers are thick 8oz patties that we cook to medium. No substitutions to Signature Burgers. Please select Build-A-Burger to customize your burger experience.

Camp Burger

$11.29

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mayo

The Slow Burn Burger

$13.29

pepper jack, jalapeños, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, Cajun haystack onions, Slow Burn sauce

Smokey & The Burger

$14.29

cheddar, smoked pulled pork, our house BBQ sauce, Cajun haystack onions, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon

Backyard Burger

$11.29

Holy Guacamole! Burger

$13.95

pepper jack cheese, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, fresh guacamole

Breakfast Burger

$13.29

cheddar cheese, thick-cut Applewood bacon, egg fried into the center of the bun

Delta Blues Burger

$13.29

bleu cheese, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, bleu sauce, lettuce

Shroom Burger

$12.29

Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo

Build-a-Burger

$10.29

Sliders

3 oz versions of our juicy, 100% beef, hand-pressed burgers or sandwiches come on toasted homemade buns and are served with house-cut fries (sub side is $1 extra). All 3oz patties are thin and cooked all the way through.

Camp Slider

$7.29

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mayo

The Slow Burn Slider

$8.29

pepper jack, jalapeños, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, Cajun haystack onions, Slow Burn sauce

Smokey & The Slider

$8.29

cheddar, smoked pulled pork, our house BBQ sauce, Cajun haystack onions, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon

Backyard Slider

$7.29

BBQ Pork Slider

$7.29

smoked pulled pork, our house BBQ sauce, Cajun haystack onions, dill pickles

The Hen-rietta Slider

$8.95

panko-breaded, fried chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, Creole honey mustard

Holy Guacamole! Slider

$8.79

pepper jack cheese, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, fresh guacamole

The Delta Blues Slider

$8.29

bleu cheese, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, bleu sauce, lettuce

Shroom Slider

$7.29

Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo

Build-a-Slider

$6.29

The Godfeather Slider

$8.29

Sandwiches

Our sandwiches and melts come on toasted homemade buns and sliced bread and are served with house-cut fries (sub side is $1 extra).

The Dip

$11.29

thin slices of our smoked brisket, Swiss cheese, horseradish sauce with a smokey au jus

Turkey Club

$13.95

hot sliced turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese

Shaved Brisket

$11.95

smoked brisket, our house BBQ sauce, slaw, dill pickles

BBQ Pork

$9.95

smoked pulled pork, our house BBQ sauce, Cajun haystack onions, dill pickles

The Hen-rietta

$11.95

panko-breaded, fried chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, Creole honey mustard

Grilled Hen-rietta

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, Creole honey mustard

Sumpin's Fishy

$9.95

fried catfish fillet, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, house tartar sauce

B.L.T.

$9.95

thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Buddha Belly

$10.49Out of stock

tender pork belly, crunchy slaw, Asian sauce, Cajun haystack onions, Camp sauce

Build-a-Sandwich

$10.29

Fleur De Brie

$12.95

Melts

Our sandwiches and melts come on toasted homemade buns and sliced bread and are served with house-cut fries (sub side is $1 extra).

Southern Melt

$12.95

sliced brisket, cheddar and Swiss cheese, Camp sauce

Turkey Ranch Melt

$11.95

sliced turkey, cheddar, ranch dressing, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon

Veggie Melt

$9.95

melted American and Swiss cheeses with grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$8.95

American, cheddar, Gouda, tomato slices

Plates

Fried Catfish Plate

$15.95

two fried catfish fillets, served with slaw, house-cut fries and tartar sauce

Grilled Fish Plate

$15.95

two grilled catfish fillets, served with slaw, house-cut fries and tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp Platter

$14.29

Cajun fried shrimp piled high, served with slaw, house-cut fries and remoulade

Chicken N Broccoli

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast served with broccoli, a side salad, and toast. Choose a flavor to go with your chicken!

3 PC Chicken Tender Platter

$12.95

panko breaded and fried chicken tenders with fries and a side salad

5 PC Chicken Tender Platter

$15.95

panko breaded and fried chicken tenders with fries and a side salad

Tacos

Tacos are two (2) per order on soft, flour tortillas and are served with fresh chips and homemade salsa (sub side is $1 extra).

2 Steak Tacos

$10.49

grilled steak, pepper jack cheese, onions, peppers, lime crema

2 Island Chicken Tacos

$8.95

sweet marinated chicken, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese, pineapple salsa

2 Pork Belly Tacos

$9.49Out of stock

pork belly with sweet Asian sauce, crunchy slaw, pineapple salsa

2 Southern Style Fish Tacos

$9.49

USA farm-raised catfish, crunchy slaw, Camp sauce

2 Grilled Fish Tacos

$12.49

USA farm-raised catfish, crunchy slaw, Camp sauce

2 Shrimp Tacos

$9.49

fried shrimp, crunchy slaw, house remoulade sauce

Pig in a Poncho (Deep Copy)

$8.29

Three (3) rolled tacos filled with carnitas, fried, topped with Camp Sauce and Lime Crema, a dash of shredded cheddar, and an onion-cilantro finish, served with a side of our home-made guacamole!

BBQ Chicken Rolled Tacos

$7.99

Side of Guacamole

$1.75

Quesadillas

Quesadillas are folded 12” flour tortillas and served with a side of lime crema and homemade salsa.

Quesadilla

$6.95

pepper jack and cheddar cheese Comes with a side of chips

Side of Guacamole

$1.75

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

3oz patty topped with American cheese

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Chicken - GRILLED

$6.95

Kids Catfish

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

1/2 grilled cheese sandwich with American cheese

Kids Shrimp

$7.95

Kids Two Side Choice

$5.95

Kids Quesadilla

$5.95

Desserts

Bread Pud'n

$5.95

Home-made bread pudding topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream, and candied pecans.

Root Beer Float

$3.95

Pink Cow

$3.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.95

Hot Brownie Sundae

$5.95Out of stock

Cup Ice Cream

$2.99

Seasonal Bread Pud'n

$6.95

Sides

Fries

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Side Salad

$3.49

Broccoli

$2.95

5-Cheese Mac

$3.95

Side Chips Salsa

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Coke Zero

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.29

A&W Rootbeer 12oz can

$1.59

Strawberry 12oz can

$1.59

Half Half Tea

$2.29

Arnold Palmer

$2.29

Shirley Temple

$2.29

Apple Juice

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Coffee

$2.49

Frozen Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a full service restaurant on the Mississippi River that offers craft burgers on homemade bread and other comfort foods with a blend of flavors from the South and California! Eat.Drink.Enjoy.

Website

Location

21 Silver Street, Natchez, MS 39120

Directions

Gallery
The Camp Restaurant image
The Camp Restaurant image
The Camp Restaurant image

Map
