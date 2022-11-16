The Camp Restaurant
983 Reviews
$$
21 Silver Street
Natchez, MS 39120
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cajun Haystack
thinly sliced, Cajun seasoned onion rings, served with (2) Camp Sauce
Camp Nachos
fresh tortilla chips, cheddar, pepper jack, our BBQ pulled pork, jalapeños, lime crema
Chip N Salsa
fresh tortilla chips with salsa
Fried Pickles
lightly breaded and fried slices of dill pickles and jalapeños, served with (2) house ranch
Gravy Fries
fresh-cut, fries topped with rich brown gravy, brisket debris, cheddar, and green onions
Guac Bowl
served with crispy tortilla chips
Loaded Fries
fresh-cut fries topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, jalapeños, bacon and lime crema
Philly Cheese Tot-Cho
Chopped steak with onions and peppers on a bed of tater tots, covered in a chili queso sauce with a splash of shredded cheddar on top.
Queso and Chips
Served with crispy tortilla chips
Pig in a Poncho
Three (3) rolled tacos filled with carnitas, fried, topped with Camp Sauce and Lime Crema, a dash of shredded cheddar, and an onion-cilantro finish, served with a side of our home-made guacamole!
Carnitas Fries
BBQ Chicken Rolled Tacos
Wings
6 pc. Fried Wings
mixed flats and drumette wings, tossed in your choice of sauce BUFFALO (mild or hot) ASIAN (mild or hot) LEMON PEPPER BBQ ALL FLATS OR DRUMETTES NOT AVAILABLE
12 pc. Fried Wings
mixed flats and drumette wings, tossed in your choice of sauce BUFFALO (mild or hot) ASIAN (mild or hot) LEMON PEPPER BBQ ALL FLATS OR DRUMETTES NOT AVAILABLE
6 pc. Smoked Wings
A mix of drums and flats, dry rubbed and smoked for hours at a low temp so they come out tender. We serve 'em without a sauce, 'cause they're that good! Sauce em for +0.59
12 pc. Smoked Wings
A mix of drums and flats, dry rubbed and smoked for hours at a low temp so they come out tender. We serve 'em without a sauce, 'cause they're that good! Sauce em for +0.59
Entrée Salads
Cobb Salad
romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, egg, avocado, chopped turkey, tomatoes, your choice of dressing
Fried Chicken Salad
romaine, tomatoes, bacon, chopped egg, cheddar cheese, panko fried chicken, Creole honey mustard
Grilled Chicken Salad
romaine, tomatoes, bacon, chopped egg, cheddar cheese, panko fried chicken, Creole honey mustard
Caesar Salad
romaine, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons, Caesar dressing
Camp Salad
mixed greens, dried cranberries, red onions, candied pecans, feta, balsamic vinaigrette
Warm Steak Salad
strips of steak with pickled beets, feta cheese, and red onions on a bed of mixed greens with our creamy dill dressing on the side
Extra Dressing
Burgers
Camp Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mayo
The Slow Burn Burger
pepper jack, jalapeños, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, Cajun haystack onions, Slow Burn sauce
Smokey & The Burger
cheddar, smoked pulled pork, our house BBQ sauce, Cajun haystack onions, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon
Backyard Burger
Holy Guacamole! Burger
pepper jack cheese, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, fresh guacamole
Breakfast Burger
cheddar cheese, thick-cut Applewood bacon, egg fried into the center of the bun
Delta Blues Burger
bleu cheese, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, bleu sauce, lettuce
Shroom Burger
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo
Build-a-Burger
Sliders
Camp Slider
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mayo
The Slow Burn Slider
pepper jack, jalapeños, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, Cajun haystack onions, Slow Burn sauce
Smokey & The Slider
cheddar, smoked pulled pork, our house BBQ sauce, Cajun haystack onions, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon
Backyard Slider
BBQ Pork Slider
smoked pulled pork, our house BBQ sauce, Cajun haystack onions, dill pickles
The Hen-rietta Slider
panko-breaded, fried chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, Creole honey mustard
Holy Guacamole! Slider
pepper jack cheese, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, fresh guacamole
The Delta Blues Slider
bleu cheese, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, bleu sauce, lettuce
Shroom Slider
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo
Build-a-Slider
The Godfeather Slider
Sandwiches
The Dip
thin slices of our smoked brisket, Swiss cheese, horseradish sauce with a smokey au jus
Turkey Club
hot sliced turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese
Shaved Brisket
smoked brisket, our house BBQ sauce, slaw, dill pickles
BBQ Pork
smoked pulled pork, our house BBQ sauce, Cajun haystack onions, dill pickles
The Hen-rietta
panko-breaded, fried chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, Creole honey mustard
Grilled Hen-rietta
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, Creole honey mustard
Sumpin's Fishy
fried catfish fillet, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, house tartar sauce
B.L.T.
thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Buddha Belly
tender pork belly, crunchy slaw, Asian sauce, Cajun haystack onions, Camp sauce
Build-a-Sandwich
Fleur De Brie
Melts
Southern Melt
sliced brisket, cheddar and Swiss cheese, Camp sauce
Turkey Ranch Melt
sliced turkey, cheddar, ranch dressing, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon
Veggie Melt
melted American and Swiss cheeses with grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
American, cheddar, Gouda, tomato slices
Plates
Fried Catfish Plate
two fried catfish fillets, served with slaw, house-cut fries and tartar sauce
Grilled Fish Plate
two grilled catfish fillets, served with slaw, house-cut fries and tartar sauce
Fried Shrimp Platter
Cajun fried shrimp piled high, served with slaw, house-cut fries and remoulade
Chicken N Broccoli
Grilled chicken breast served with broccoli, a side salad, and toast. Choose a flavor to go with your chicken!
3 PC Chicken Tender Platter
panko breaded and fried chicken tenders with fries and a side salad
5 PC Chicken Tender Platter
panko breaded and fried chicken tenders with fries and a side salad
Tacos
2 Steak Tacos
grilled steak, pepper jack cheese, onions, peppers, lime crema
2 Island Chicken Tacos
sweet marinated chicken, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese, pineapple salsa
2 Pork Belly Tacos
pork belly with sweet Asian sauce, crunchy slaw, pineapple salsa
2 Southern Style Fish Tacos
USA farm-raised catfish, crunchy slaw, Camp sauce
2 Grilled Fish Tacos
USA farm-raised catfish, crunchy slaw, Camp sauce
2 Shrimp Tacos
fried shrimp, crunchy slaw, house remoulade sauce
Side of Guacamole
Quesadillas
Kids
Desserts
N/A Beverages
Water
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Minute Maid Lemonade
A&W Rootbeer 12oz can
Strawberry 12oz can
Half Half Tea
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Apple Juice
Ginger Ale
Coffee
Frozen Lemonade
Bottled Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We are a full service restaurant on the Mississippi River that offers craft burgers on homemade bread and other comfort foods with a blend of flavors from the South and California! Eat.Drink.Enjoy.
21 Silver Street, Natchez, MS 39120