The Creamery Downtown
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Step into our cozy and inviting space right in the heart of Downtown Green Bay. We pride ourselves with a "made from scratch" menu. Whether you're here for breakfast, brunch or lunch, our expert chefs will craft your order with the freshest and finest ingredients.
114 Pine Street, Green Bay, WI 54301
