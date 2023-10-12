Food

Share-ables

Benny Flight

$22.19

Bacon Basket

$15.39

Nueske's Bacon Basket

$25.29

Breakfast Tacos

$14.89

Share Cakes

$25.69

Corn Bread

$10.19

Lg. French Fries

$10.19

Sides

1 Egg

$2.19

2 Eggs

$4.38

3 Eggs

$6.57

4 Eggs

$8.76

Toast

Bacon Side

$4.29

Ham Side

$4.29

Nueske's Bacon Side

$8.89

House Sausage Side

$5.39

Chorizo Side

$5.39

Chili Pork Side

$5.39

Corned Beef Side

$7.59

Hashbrown

$6.39

Skillet Red Side

$5.49

Sm. French Fries

$5.49

Veggie Saute

$6.29

Avocado Side

$2.19

French Toast 2pc

$8.89

Parfait

$6.39

Fruit Bowl

$6.39

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.49

Fried Chicken Breast

$5.49

Side Of Sausage Gravy

$3.79

Eye Openers

Eggs & Toast

$6.79

Two Egg Breakfast

$14.39

Steak & Eggs

$29.79

Red Skillet

$15.89

Truffle Eggs

$12.69

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.99

S.O.S.

$9.39

BYO Omelet

$9.39

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$13.59

Junior Breakfast Sandwich

$7.69

Buddha Bowl

$13.59

Oatmeal

$7.29

Stuffed French Toast

$14.19

Creamery Crepe

$15.39

Belgian Waffle

$8.89

Berry Waffle

$12.59

Bourbon Waffle

$14.19

Benedicts

Basic Benny

$11.39

Town Drunk

$14.39

Fried Green Tomato Benny

$14.59

Smoked Salmon Benny

$15.39

Pork Benny

$15.39

Country Fried Steak Benny

$17.39

Crab & Quail Benny

$19.29

Creamery Classics

Avocado Toast

$10.39

Chicken & Waffles

$16.89

Dios Mio

$15.49

Breakfast Burrito

$16.89

Corned Beef Hash

$17.99

Veggie Hash

$14.59

Skillet Mac & Cheese

$15.29

Sandwiches & Such

Pesto Chicken Panini

$17.39

Grilled Steak Panini

$18.19

Reuben

$17.19

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$16.29

Creamery Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.19

Kluckin' Russian

$17.19

Classic Burger

$14.29

Ultimate Brunch Burger

$20.19

Naked Grilled

$11.69

Salads

House Salad

$10.89

Side Salad

$6.19

Cobb Salad

$16.89

Steak Salad

$18.19

Strawberry Fields Salad

$12.49

Soups

Cup Tomato Bisque

$5.49

Cup Chicken Noodle

$5.49

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$8.89

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$8.89

Add Ons

House Hot Side

$1.00

Salsa Verde Side

$1.00

Apple Butter Side

$1.00

House Jam Side

$1.00

Organic Maple Syrup

$1.00

Ranch Side

$1.00

Crema Side

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Of Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Aioli

$1.00

Side Horseradish Aioli (Neigholi)

$1.00

Drinks

NA Beverage

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mt. Dew

$3.50

Starry

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Kiddy Cocktail

$3.50

Seltzer

$3.50

Orange Juice (pulp free)

$3.50

Pure-Premium OJ (w/pulp)

$5.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Refill

Cafe Drinks

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Latte

$5.75

Chai

$6.00

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$3.25

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Pour Over

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$6.75

Latte Of The Moment

$6.50

Creamery Latte

$6.50

Mimosa

Mimosa Single

$6.50

Mimosa Bottomless

$17.50

Mimosa Refill

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Naked Bloody

$8.50

Virgin Mary

$6.50

Boardwalk

$9.50

Breakfast Mule

$9.50

Dublin Iced Coffee

$9.50

Cream Fashioned

$9.50

Esp. Martini

$9.50

Gentleman

$9.50

Morning Star

$9.50

Russian Joe

$9.50

Creamery Summer Hummer

$8.00

Margarita

$9.50

White Russian

$9.50

Rail Old Fashioned

$7.50

Liquor

Rail Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

House Infused Vodka

$7.00

Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea Vodka

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Three Olives Espresso

$7.00

Kessler

$6.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Apple

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Rye

$7.00

Jameson

$7.50

House Infused Chai Whiskey

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Bulleit

$7.50

Glenfiddich

$18.00

Dewars White

$9.00

Johnnie Black

$15.00

Bowmore

$13.00

Rail Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Rail Brandy

$6.00

Rail Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$8.50

Rail Tequila

$6.00

Patron

$12.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Aperol

$7.50

Coffee Liqueur

$6.00

Hazelnut Liqueur

$6.00

Kohler Chocolate Mint Brandy

$9.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Busch Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

PBR

$4.50

Buzzy Badger

$7.00

Corona

$5.50

Green 19

$6.00

Luna Stout

$7.00

Spotted Cow

$6.00

Wine

Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$8.00

BTL Prosecco

$32.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet 1/2 BTL

$17.00

Menage Red Blend

$9.00

Roscato

$9.00

Seven Falls Cabernet

$32.00

BTL R Collection Merlot

$33.00

Shots

Breakfast Bomb

$7.50

Green Tea

$4.50