The Decoy Bar

Order Again

BOTTLE

BL Lime Bottle

$4.00

Bucket Beer

$15.00

Bud Bottle

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Busch Light Bottle

$3.75

Busch NA

$3.00

Cash Flow IPA

$4.00

Chelata

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$3.75

Coors Original

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Guiness Bottle

$4.00

Heiniken Bottled

$4.00

High Noon

$4.00

Long Drink

$4.00

MGD Bottle

$3.75

Mich Light Bottle

$3.75

Mikes Bottle

$4.00

Miller 64 Bottle

$3.75

Miller Light Bottle

$3.75

Old Mil Light Bottle

$3.75

Sam Adams Bottle

$4.00

Seagrams Cooler Bottle

$4.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Summer Shandy Bottle

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

Twisted Tea Bottle

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

TAP

Sam Adams

$3.50+

Angry Orchard

$3.50+

Blue Moon

$3.50+

Bud Light

$3.00+

Ultra

$3.50+

Flight

$8.00

Grain Belt

$3.00+

IPA

$3.50+

Porter

$3.50+

Kenny Pepper

$3.50+

Twisted Tea

$3.50+

Cold Brew Blonde

$3.50+

EXTRAS

Olives

$0.25

Pickle

$0.25

Juice

$0.50

Food

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Chislic Basket

$11.95

Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Chicken Strips

$9.95

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Decoy Burger

$10.95

Hamburger

$8.25

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$10.95

Patty Melt

$10.95

Southwest chicken sandwich

$9.95

Shrimp Basket

$10.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Chicken Melt

$9.95

Appetizer

Boneless Wings

$9.95+

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.95

Breaded Pickle Spears

$9.95

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Chislic

$10.95

Combo Platter

$15.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

PJ Cheese Cubes

$9.95

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.95

FF Basket

$4.95

Tater Tot Basket

$4.95

Side Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Sweet chili

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Decoy Items

Coozie

$4.00

Coozie with Beer

$6.00

Hat

$25.00

Long Sleeve shirt XXL-3XL

$27.00

Hat Patch

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00+

T-Shirt

$20.00+

Long Sleeve shirt S-XL

$25.00

Hat Patch

$25.00

Gift Card

Offsale

12pk domestic

$20.00

6pk domestic

$12.00

6pk Import

$15.00

Case domestic

$40.00

30pk Busch Light

$30.00

12pk Import

$25.00

Case import

$50.00

Snacks

Candy Bar

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Jerky

$2.00

Peanut

$1.00

Bag Of Ice

$3.00

Cigarettes

$10.00

Can Pop/ Bottled Water

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Fountain Pop

$1.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Deluxe Pizza

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.00

Red Bull/Monster

$3.50

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Juice

$2.00

Cheese pizza

$13.00

Taco pizza

$13.00

Sausage/pepperoni pizza

$13.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chili Dog

$4.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.00

Nachos (Small)

$5.00

Nachos (Large)

$9.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

*Bourbon Double*

$7.50

*Bourbon Single*

$3.75

*Whiskey Double*

$7.50

*Whiskey Single*

$3.75

40 Creek

$4.00+

Bird Dog

$4.00+

C.C.

$4.00+

Crown

$4.50+

Jack Daniels

$4.00+

Jameson

$4.00+

Jim Beam

$4.00+

Pendleton

$4.25+

Seagrams 7

$4.00+

Skrewball

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00+

Wisers

$4.00+

VO

$4.00+

Makers Mark

$4.50+

Ole Smoky

$4.00+

BV Carmel

$4.00

Brandy

Brandy Single

$3.75

Brandy Double

$7.50

Cocktails

Ameretto

$3.75+

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Titos Bloody Mary

$8.00

Chuck Norris

$4.50+

Colorado Bulldog

$5.00+

Cosmopolitian

$5.00

Disaronno

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.00+

Greyhound

$4.00+

Kamikaze

$4.00

Long Island

$8.00

Manhatten

$5.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$6.00

Maui

$3.75+

Old Fashion

$6.00

Pickerel Tea

$6.00

Purple Rain

$4.00+

Screwdriver

$4.00+

Sex on the Beach

$5.00+

Sloe Screw

$3.75

Tequila Sunrise

$4.50+

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

White Russian

$6.00+

Mojito

$6.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Shakers

$6.00

Moscow Mules

$6.00

Tootsie Roll

$4.00+

Gin

*Gin well Single*

$3.75

*Gin Well Double*

$7.50

Bombay

$4.00+

Tangueray

$4.00+

Svedka

$4.00+

Rum

*Rum Single*

$3.75

*Rum Double*

$7.50

Malibu

$4.00+

Captain Morgan

$4.00+

Bacardi

$4.00+

Scotch

*Scotch Single*

$3.75

*Scotch Double*

$7.50

Glenlevit

$6.00+

Dewares

$5.00+

J & B

$4.00+

JW Red

$5.00+

JW Black

$5.00+

Scorsby

$4.50+

SHOTS

43

$4.00

Blonde Head Slut

$4.00

Brooklyn Hooker

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$4.50

Chuck Norris

$4.50

Chuck Norris Double

$9.00

Fireball

$4.00

Goldschlager

$4.00

Gummy Bear

$4.00

Hot Damn

$3.50

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jackson Morgan

$4.00

Jager

$4.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Mcgillicuddy

$4.00

Red Head Slut

$4.00

Root Beer Barrel

$5.00

Rumchata

$4.00

Rumplmintz

$4.00

Schnapps

$3.50

Scooby Snack

$4.00

Slippery Nipple

$4.00

Tequila Rose

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

WA Apple

$4.00

Starburst

$4.00

Apple Sauce

$4.00

Patron

$6.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Ol smokey

$4.00

Tootsie Roll

$4.00

Pickle Vodka

$4.00

JELLO SHOT

$3.00

Tequila

*Tequila Single*

$3.75

*Tequila Double*

$7.50

Jose Quervo

$4.00+

Patron

$6.00+

Trantula

$4.00+

Vodka

*Vodka Single*

$3.75

*Vodka Double*

$7.50

Absolute

$4.00+

Grey Goose

$4.50+

Jerimiah Weed

$4.00+

Kettle One

$4.00+

Kinky

$4.00+

Skyy

$4.00+

Stoli

$4.00+

Titos

$4.00+

UV

$4.00+

Taaka

$3.50

Wine

Glass Wine

$4.00

Bucket Beers

Bucket Beers

$15.00

Pizza/Beer special

$15.00

32oz Vodka Lemonade

Beer/Pizza

Beer/pizza

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

518 Main St, Webster, SD 57274

Directions

