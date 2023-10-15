Popular Items

Spaghetti & Tee- balls

$5.99

two hand made meatballs with marinara on a bed of spaghetti

Rocky Balboa

$10.99

choice of philly steak or chicken with grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers & queso on a hoagie

Miracle on Rice

$11.49

Cilantro lime rice, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, Pico de Gallo & black beans layered & drizzled with jalapeno ranch

Big League Chew

Pre-Game

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$9.99+

dry rubbed & roasted with our signature house seasoning. Choose between grilled or deep-fried, ranch or bleu cheese and pick your favorite sauce. Comes with celery & carrots

Bases Loaded Nachos

$8.99

queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, cheese blend, lettuce & sour cream

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.49

your choice of wing sauce, celery, carrots and ranch or bleu cheese

Tenders

$6.99+

hand breaded chicken with your choice of dipping sauce

Buffalo Dip

$7.99

served with warm pita & tortilla chips

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.99

hand breaded and fried shrimp with choice of wing sauce & ranch or bleu cheese

Chips & Queso

$6.99
Corked Bats

Corked Bats

$8.99

5 mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce

Curve Balls

$8.99

home made meatballs with your choice between marinara OR hot pepper jelly & bbq sauce blend

Deep Fried Pickle Chips

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Phillies Nachos

$10.99

Philly steak on a bed of tortilla chips topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms & queso

Potato Skins

$7.99

made from scratch & topped with cheese, bacon & sour cream on the side

Pretzel

$4.99

fried, salted & served with queso

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.99

black bean & corn salsa, mozzarella cheese & grilled chicken served in a flour tortilla with Pico de Gallo & sour cream

Sliders

$8.99

3 fresh, hand pattied certified angus beef with American cheese & pickles

Spicy Ahi Tuna Bites

$14.99

seared with crispy cilantro lime rice, avocado & a wasabi soy drizzle

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.99

with pita & tortilla chips

Soups & Salads

Beef Chili

$3.99+

Soup of The Day

$3.99+

Soup & Salad

$8.99

House Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, cucumbers & croutons

Chef

$12.99

sliced ham & turkey, romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, black olives, croutons & cheese blend

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine hearts, croutons & parmesan cheese

Ty Cobb

$14.49

Romaine lettuce & hard boiled eggs with bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, avocado, bacon bits & your choice of grilled or fried chicken

Mean Joe Greene

Mean Joe Greene

$12.49

Spicy grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese mix, tomatoes, artichoke hearts & black beans topped with house made tortilla strips and fried jalapenos

Performance Enhancing Burgers

Bush League

Bush League

$12.49

hand pattied certified angus beef with no toppings, substitute chicken or black bean patty at no cost- add cheese for $1

The Bambino

The Bambino

$13.99

bacon & American cheese

Dock Ellis

Dock Ellis

$13.99

grilled 'shrooms & onions with American & swiss cheeses

Barry Bonds

$13.99

bacon, tomato, melted white cheddar & American cheese on grilled sourdough bread

'17 Astros

$14.49

diced onions, American cheese, chili, slaw & yellow mustard

Black Sox

$13.99

blackened with bleu cheese crumbles

Big Papi

Big Papi

$13.99

crispy bacon with a fried egg & Vermont white cheddar cheese

Curt Schilling

$14.99

hot pepper jelly, bacon & brie

Pete Rose

$13.99

fried jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, Cajun seasoning & chipotle aioli

Penalty Box Pizza

12" Rod The Bod

$12.95

build your own pizza

12" The Jagr

$14.95

cup n char pepperoni & cheese, a timeless classic that never gets old; just like Jaromir Jagr!

12" Gordie Howe Hat Trick

$17.95

cup n char pepperoni with pineapple & banana peppers- salty, sweet & packs a punch!

12" Happy Gilmore

$18.95

grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro & cheese

12" Super Mario

$21.95

cup n char pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage & red pepper flakes

12" Gretzsky

$18.95

cup n char pepperoni, bacon, red & green peppers, red onion, black olives, mozzarella, parmesan, mushrooms & basil

12" Mr. Game 7

$16.95

fresh basil & mozzarella with tomato sauce. Named after Justin Williams who drank a Margarita out of the Stanley Cup!

12" Spin-O-Rama

$16.95

creamed blend of spinach, artichokes & cheese

16" Rod the Bod

$16.95

16" The Jagr

$20.50

16" Gordie Howe Hat Trick

$24.95

16" Happy Gilmore

$25.95

16" Super Mario

$26.95

16" Gretzsky

$26.95

16" Mr Game 7

$24.95

16" Spin-o-rama

$24.95

Fan Favorites

Derek Carr-bonara

$13.49

ham & bacon sauteed with garlic in white cream sauce with spaghetti

Ken Griffey

$12.99

hand breaded haddock served with slaw & tartar sauce

Larry Bird

$13.99

(5) hand-breaded & seasoned fried chicken tenders

Miracle on Rice

$11.49

Cilantro lime rice, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, Pico de Gallo & black beans layered & drizzled with jalapeno ranch

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.99

with marinara

The Judge

$28.99

house seasoned 12oz New York strip served with a side house OR Caesar salad

The Kingfish

$21.99

Teriyaki glazed salmon over a bed of cilantro lime rice, topped with spicy pineapple salsa & served with broccoli

Triple Crown

$10.49

(3) shredded pork with cilantro & salsa verde (3) grilled shrimp with cabbage slaw & spicy pineapple salsa (3) grilled & marinated mahi with a spicy pineapple salsa

Grand Slamwiches

freshly sliced corned beef on marbled rye with swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing

Roman Gabriel

$9.99

grilled blackened chicken with romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, croutons & parmesan cheese with creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla

Rocky Balboa

$10.99

choice of philly steak or chicken with grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers & queso on a hoagie

Phil Kessel Special

$9.49

two all beef Nathan's hot dogs topped with chili & coleslaw

The Intimidator

$10.99

hand-breaded & fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce with lettuce & tomato on a bun OR as a wrap with ranch or bleu cheese

Jimmy V

$10.99

hand-breaded chicken fillet deep fried & topped with marinara & provolone on a hoagie

Cy Young

$10.99
Bo Jackson

Bo Jackson

$12.99

teriyaki marinated grilled chicken breast with bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion & pineapple on a brioche bun

San Diego Chicken

$9.99

our secret chicken salad recipe with red onion, jalapenos & tomato on toasted sourdough

Jose Canseco

$13.99

grilled telera roll filled with pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles & dijon mustard

Clemente

$9.99

choose from ham, roast beef, turkey or corned beef to build your own Hero. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, oil & vinegar & your choice of cheese

The Maz

$9.99

hot turkey, bacon & swiss on grilled sourdough with lettuce & tomato

Olympics

$10.49

choose from lamb or chicken gyro with tzatziki sauce, lettuce & tomato on a warm grilled pita

Tour de France

$11.99

thinly sliced roast beef dipped in au jus sauce on a toasted hoagie with provolone

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Tots

$4.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Homemade Chips

$4.99

Pasta Salad

$4.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Celery

$1.00

Carrots

$1.00

Slaw

$4.99

Premium Sides

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$5.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Broccoli

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Bacon Cheese Tots

$5.99

Little Sluggers

Ken Griffey Jr

$5.99

hand- breaded and fried white fish nuggets

Deflate Gate

$5.99

our smallest performance enhancing burger with American cheese

Sid The Kid

$5.99

Kids size pepperoni pizza

Spaghetti & Tee- balls

$5.99

two hand made meatballs with marinara on a bed of spaghetti

Mad Dog

$5.99

one all beef Nathan's hot dog

Denver Nuggets

$5.99

hand-breaded & deep fried chicken nuggets

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Extra Innings

Cookie

$1.00

Ice Cream

$2.95

DRESSINGS/SAUCES

1000 island

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Caesar dressing

$0.75

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

Jamaican Jerk

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Medium

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Nashville Hot

$0.75

Queso

$1.50

Ranch

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Dugout Sauce

$0.75

Dugout Sauce

$1.00

Salsa

$3.99

Retail

Black T shirts

Employee

$15.00

Small

$28.00

Medium

$28.00

Large

$28.00

XL

$28.00

2XL

$28.00

Misc

Pint Glass

$5.00