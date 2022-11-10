Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Foundry

198 Reviews

$

530 south broadway ave

Salem, OH 44460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger & Fries
Fried Pickles
FF Spicy Italian

Food Specials

20 Wings

$20.00

50 Wings

$45.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$8.99

Chicken-on-a-stick

$4.99

Corned Beef w/ Fries

$8.99

Potato Puffs

$5.99

Quesadilla

$5.99

Opening Acts

Sampler

Sampler

$13.99
Fried Cheese Wedges

Fried Cheese Wedges

$5.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.99
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$5.99
Pizza Knots

Pizza Knots

$6.49
Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$9.49
Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$3.99
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99
Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$2.99
Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$6.99
Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$4.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99
Tortilla Chips and Pico

Tortilla Chips and Pico

$2.99
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.99
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$3.49

Pierogis

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$8.99

Headliners

Cheeseburger & Fries

Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.99
Chicken Tenders w/Fries

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$8.49
Quesadilla - Buffalo Chicken

Quesadilla - Buffalo Chicken

$8.49
Quesadilla - Philly Steak

Quesadilla - Philly Steak

$8.99
Salad w/Steak

Salad w/Steak

$10.49
Chicken Sandwich and Fries

Chicken Sandwich and Fries

$8.99
Ten Wings

Ten Wings

$10.99

Jumbo sized wings.

Six Wings

Six Wings

$6.99
Ten Boneless Wings

Ten Boneless Wings

$8.99
Six Boneless Wings

Six Boneless Wings

$5.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99
Salad w/ Chicken

Salad w/ Chicken

$9.99

Fish Bites & Fries

$8.99

Western Burger & Fries

$9.99
Reuben & Fries

Reuben & Fries

$8.99

FOUNDRY FAMOUS

All sandwiches are loaded with house made coleslaw, tomato and fresh-cut french fries add bacon +$1 add egg +$.50
FF Spicy Italian

FF Spicy Italian

$9.99

All sandwiches are loaded with house made coleslaw, tomato and fresh-cut french fries add bacon +$1 add egg +$.50

FF Philly Steak

FF Philly Steak

$10.99
FF Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

FF Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$7.99

All sandwiches are loaded with house made coleslaw, tomato and fresh-cut french fries

FF Turkey & Provolone

FF Turkey & Provolone

$8.99

All sandwiches are loaded with house made coleslaw, tomato and fresh-cut french fries add bacon +$1 add egg +$.50

FF Roast Beef

FF Roast Beef

$8.99

All sandwiches are loaded with house made coleslaw, tomato and fresh-cut french fries add bacon +$1 add egg +$.50

FF Ham & Cheese

FF Ham & Cheese

$7.99

All sandwiches are loaded with house made coleslaw, tomato and fresh-cut french fries add bacon +$1 add egg +$.50

Handmade Pizzas

Calzone

$8.99
Make-Your-Own Pizza

Make-Your-Own Pizza

$9.99
Pizza - CBR

Pizza - CBR

$10.99
Pizza - Philly Steak

Pizza - Philly Steak

$10.99
Pizza - Meat Lovers

Pizza - Meat Lovers

$10.99
Pizza - Foundry

Pizza - Foundry

$10.99

Wraps

Wrap - Turkey & Provolone

Wrap - Turkey & Provolone

$7.99

Oven Roasted Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Served with fresh house-made potato chips. Served with a side of house-made chips. Add bacon for $1.

Wrap - Chicken Bacon Ranch

Wrap - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch. Served with a side of house-made chips

Wrap - Caesar

Wrap - Caesar

$8.99

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken coated in Parmesan and garlic butter, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and Caesar dressing. Served with a side of house-made chips.

Wrap - BLT

Wrap - BLT

$6.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with a side of house-made chips.

Brunch

BREAKFAST Burrito

BREAKFAST Burrito

$6.99
BREAKFAST Quesadilla

BREAKFAST Quesadilla

$6.99
BREAKFAST Pizza

BREAKFAST Pizza

$8.99
BREAKFAST Plate

BREAKFAST Plate

$6.49

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.99

Brownie

$3.99

Fried Apple Pancakes

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Coke - 16 oz

$2.49

Diet Coke - 16 oz

$2.49

Mountain Dew - 16 oz

$2.49

Sprite - 16oz

$2.49

Sweet Tea - 16 oz

$2.49

Ginger Ale - 16 oz

$2.49

16 oz Energy Drink

$3.49

Monster Energy

$5.00

Red Bull Can

$4.49

Sugar Free Red Bull Can

$4.49

Cranberry - 16oz

$2.49

Lemonade - 16 oz

$2.49

Orange Juice - 16 oz

$2.49

Pineapple Juice - 16 oz

$2.49

5.5 oz Bottle of Barefoot Wine

Moscato

$5.00

Pink Moscato

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Sauce Choice

EXTRA RANCH CUP

$0.75

EXTRA FRENCH CUP

$0.75

EXTRA ITALIAN CUP

$0.50

EXTRA BALSAMIC CUP

$0.50

EXTRA GARLIC BUTTER CUP

$0.50

EXTRA MARINARA CUP

$0.75

EXTRA KETCHUP CUP

$0.25

EXTRA ONION DIP CUP

$0.75

EXTRA CHEESE CUP

$0.75

EXTRA FOUNDRY CUP

$0.75

EXTRA BBQ CUP

$0.75

EXTRA BUFFALO CUP

$0.75

EXTRA BLUE CHEESE CUP

$0.75

EXTRA STICKY THAI CUP

$0.75

EXTRA HONEY MUSTARD CUP

$0.75

EXTRA CHIPOTLE RANCH CUP

$0.75

EXTRA MOLTEN BBQ CUP

$0.75

EXTRA BLAST FURNACE CUP

$0.75

EXTRA HONEY BBQ CUP

$0.75

EXTRA SALSA CUP

$0.75

EXTRA SOUR CREAM CUP

$0.75

EXTRA CUP OF VINEGAR

$0.25

Cups/Glasses

Foundry Pint Glass

$5.99

Foundry Plastic Cup

$1.00

16 Oz Foundry Freezer

Rotating Flavor

$6.99

Beer

Budlight Bottle 6-Pack

$12.99

Budweiser Bottle 6-Pack

$12.99

Miller Light Bottle 6-Pack

$12.99

Busch Light Bottle 6-Pack

$12.99

Busch 6-Pack

$12.99

Twisted Tea Bottle 6-Pack

$12.99

Michelob Ultra Bottle 6-Pack

$12.99

Straight Shots / Mixed Drinks

Fireball

$5.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Patron

$8.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Titos

$5.00

Jaeger

$5.00

Red Stagg

$4.50

Jameson

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$4.50

$4 well

$4.00

1800

$6.00

99 Cinnamon

$5.00

Absolute

$4.50

Amaretto

$4.00

Basil Haydens

$9.00

Blue Chair

$5.00

Bulleit

$6.00

Bulleit Green Label

$6.00

Cuervo

$5.00

Dewers

$6.00

Firefly

$5.00

Freedom

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Gin

$4.00

Glenlevit

$7.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Heavens Door

$12.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Macallan

$21.50

Makers Mark

$7.00

Malibu

$5.00

Michters

$7.00

Old Forester

$6.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.00

Proper Twelve

$6.50

Rum

$4.00

Screwball

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$4.00

Tequilla

$4.00

Three Olives GRAPE

$5.00

Three Olives LOOPY

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Cocktails

$5 Weekly Special Cocktail

$5.00Out of stock

$6 Weekly Special Cocktail

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Margarita House

$6.00

Margarita Premium

$8.00

APPLE JOLLYRANCHER

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Electric lemonade

$4.00

Lake Water

$4.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Pickle back

$6.50

Pineapple upside down cake

$5.00

Skittles

$4.50

Sour Patch Kids

$4.50

Twisted Grape

$4.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Strawberry Margarita

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

White Russian

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

American Restaurant. Cheers-style Bar. Assorted games from every decade.

Location

530 south broadway ave, Salem, OH 44460

Directions

Gallery
The Foundry image
The Foundry image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coaches Burger Bar - Salem
orange starNo Reviews
635 E. State Street Salem, OH 44460
View restaurantnext
Antone's Kitchen - Columbiana - 901 Columbiana-Canfield Rd
orange starNo Reviews
901 Columbiana-Canfield Rd Columbiana, OH 44408
View restaurantnext
Homestead Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.5 • 793
163 Town Center Ave Columbiana, OH 44408
View restaurantnext
Giangelo's
orange star4.4 • 803
1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd #1 Youngstown, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Blue Wolf Tavern
orange star4.4 • 825
1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
THE MAC HAUS
orange star4.4 • 442
3620 Starrs Centre Dr Canfield, OH 44406
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Salem
Youngstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
North Canton
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston