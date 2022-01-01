French Market & Tavern FMT Locust Grove
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
French Market is a small Bistro with New Orleans-style food, craft beers & a boutique in a rustic brick house. EAT + DRINK + SHOP
3840 Hwy 42, Locust Grove, GA 30248
