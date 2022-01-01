Restaurant header imageView gallery

French Market & Tavern FMT Locust Grove

review star

No reviews yet

3840 Hwy 42

Locust Grove, GA 30248

Order Again

DRINKS

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.79

UN Sweet Tea

$2.79

Bottled Water

$3.50

Kids Soda

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.79

APPETIZERS

Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.00
Calamari

Calamari

$13.00
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00
Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$11.00
Apple & Onion Flatbread

Apple & Onion Flatbread

$14.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Country Caesar salad

$12.00

3840 Cobb Salad

$14.00

Avocado Caprese

$16.00

Southern Pecan & Apple

$15.00

Chicken Salad

$14.00

French Onion (Soup)

$6.00+
Gumbo (Soup)

Gumbo (Soup)

$6.00+

Chili (Soup)

$6.00+

BURGERS (Lunch & Dinner)

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

8 oz Angus beef patty topped with hickory smoked bacon and cheddar cheese. Served on Brioche bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$19.00
Whiskey Barrel

Whiskey Barrel

$20.00

LUNCH SANDWICHES (11-4 Only)

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Our pulled pork Marinated in our signature BBQ sauce, piled high with jalapeño coleslaw and topped with an onion ring on sourdough bread.

Verde

$16.00

Fried green tomatoes served on sourdough bread with bacon, lettuce, and our spicy remoulade sauce.

Turkey & Gouda Melt

$14.00

Shredded Turkey smothered with a smoked gouda cheese sauce, Topped with sliced avocado on Texas toast.

Sweet Chili Pulled Pork

$16.00

Pulled pork sandwich Topped with banana peppers and Swiss cheese & drizzled with sweet chili sauce

Classic Po Boy

Classic Po Boy

$16.00

Served with lettuce, tomato and homemade remoulade, your choice of grilled shrimp, fried shrimp or fried catfish. Served with One side

Andouille Po Boy

$16.00

Topped with sauteed holy trinity (peppers, onion, celery), swiss cheese and spicy mayonnaise. Served with One side

*Chicken Salad Croissant

*Chicken Salad Croissant

$15.00

Our signature chicken salad is Smoked pulled chicken, dried cranberries, pecans, and celery blended with our house-made dressing. Served on a toasted croissant and topped with spring mix and a sliced vine-ripe tomato.

AL LA CARTE (Lunch & Dinner)

French Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Veg Med

$6.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Fried Okra

$6.00

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Cheese Grits

$6.00

Bacon & Jalapeño Collard

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes (PM ONLY)

$6.00

House Side Salad

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Side Ceaser

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$9.00

DESSERT MENU

Chocolate Ganache Bundt Cake

$7.95

Key Lime Islander

$7.95

Lemon Italian Cream

$7.95

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$7.95

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.95

*Chicken Salad Croissant

Classic Po Boy

Entrees

L: Alfredo Florentine

$15.00

Fettuccine alfredo with spinach, mushrooms, onions, and red peppers, served with toasted sourdough bread. Add chicken $5 | Add shrimp $6

L: Country Fried Chicken

$18.00

One juicy chicken breast, buttermilk battered and fried to a golden brown, topped with our sausage gravy. Served with one side.

L: 5 Alarm Creole Pasta

$21.00

Grilled chicken, Gulf shrimp & smoked Andouille sausage tossed in 5 pepper cream sauce. Served with toasted sourdough. Side not available

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Creamy grits smothered in a rich Creole sauce with mixed peppers, smoked Andouille sausage, and fresh Gulf shrimp. Sides are an additional $3.

Jambalaya

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast, smoked Andouille sausage, and Gulf shrimp. Cooked in an aromatic trinity of red onion, celery, bell peppers. Served over a bed of rice and toasted sourdough bread.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
French Market is a small Bistro with New Orleans-style food, craft beers & a boutique in a rustic brick house. EAT + DRINK + SHOP

