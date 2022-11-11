Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Friar's Fork

review star

No reviews yet

607 Fourth St

Alamosa, CO 81101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pasta trinity
chicken parmesan
Spaghetti

salads/soup

Caesar salad

$12.00

croutons & parmesan

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Charcuterie Plate, 2 person

$17.50

tomatoes, balsamic & mozzarella

Charcuterie Plate, individual

$11.00

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Salad Second helping

$5.00

Soup du jour- bowl

$7.00

Soup du jour- cup

$4.00

Soup- SPECIAL

$7.50

swap- caesar for house

$2.00

pasta

Cheese ravioli

$18.50

chicken parmesan

$18.50

with spaghetti

eggplant parmesan

$18.50

with spaghetti

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.50

Lasagna

$18.50

Pasta trinity

$20.50

spaghetti, ravioli & chicken parmesan

Penne

$18.50

Spaghetti

$18.50

Pasta special

$18.50Out of stock

entree

Osso buco alla Milanese

$22.50

veal shank, vegetables & polenta

Italian brisket

$22.50

brisket, pesto gnocchi & braised vegetables

Lamb Risotto

$22.50

Chicken Marsala

$22.50

special

$22.50

N/A drinks

Coke

Diet Coke

Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

Iced Tea

Sprites

Lemonade

Coffee- brewed

sparkling water

$1.50

Wine

Church Wine -BOTTLE

$25.00

Church Wine -GLASS

$9.00

Pecchenino Dolcetto San Luigi

$23.00

Barolo- HALF BOTTLE Marcarini La Morra

$27.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir- Four Graces HALF BOTTLE

$24.00

dessert

cannoli

$7.25

Dessert special

$7.25Out of stock

gelato- pistachio

$7.25

spumoni

$7.25Out of stock

tiramisu

$7.25

gelato- huckleberry

$7.25

KIDS

kids- chicken parmesan

$8.00

with spaghetti

kids- eggplant parmesan

$8.00

with spaghetti

kids-Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.50

kids- Lasagna

$8.00

kids- Pasta trinity

$9.00

spaghetti, ravioli & chicken parmesan

kids- Penne

$9.00

kids- Spaghetti

$7.00

meatballs

kids- Ravioli

$8.00

Afternoon Tea

Teatime

$20.00

Prosecco La Marca SPLIT 187 ml

$14.00

Prosecco La Marca FULL 750 ml

$26.00

Beer

Farm Amber- Colorado Farm Brewery

$8.00Out of stock

Mexican Lager- Colorado Farm Brewery

$8.00

square peg- Duke

$5.50Out of stock

square peg- rained out

$5.50Out of stock

square peg-common

$5.50Out of stock

Brandy

Asbach Uralt 3 yr

$9.00

Espresso

Abbey Road

$4.99+

Latte with butterscotch syrup, whipped cream & butterscotch sprinkles

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino- double

$4.25

Caramel macchiato

$4.75+

Chai

$4.25+

Choir Boy

$4.99+

Gingerbread latte with whipped cream & caramel drizzle

espresso con panna

$3.99

Espresso double shot

$2.50

Espresso Shot- single

$1.50

Flat white

$4.25+

Frappe

$5.25

Hermit Peak

$4.99+

Chocolate-chai latte. Similar to Mexican chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.99

Irish coffee

$13.00

Latte

$4.25+

London Fog Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.75+

Monk's Mocha

$4.99+

Dark mocha with coconut syrup, whipped cream& shaved coconut topping

Mother Superior

$4.99+

Pumpkin pie latte: pumpkin sauce with whipped cream & graham sprinkles

Novice

$5.50+

Oat milk latte with maple syrup and cinnamon sprinkles

White mocha

$4.75+

Non-alcoholic

coke

$3.00

coke zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Apple/Cinn Muffin

$3.99

Chocolate Muffin

$3.99Out of stock

Bagel

$2.99

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Banana Bread

$3.99

Whiskeys

Crown Royal- Canadian

$10.50
Laws Rye- SLV

Laws Rye- SLV

$17.00

Colorado whiskey made from san luis valley rye. AROMAS: Floral and perfumed on the nose with notes of baking spice and orange oil FLAVORS: Black tea, sweet mint, salted toffee, orange peel and stewed fig. Finishing with a radiant green peppercorn spice MASH BILL: 100% heirloom rye AGED: 3+ years in new 53 gallon charred oak barrels

Gentleman Jack- Tennessee

$12.00
Four Roses Bourbon- Kentucky

Four Roses Bourbon- Kentucky

$9.00+

NOSE Raspberries, clove, and nutmeg. PALATE Apricot, berries, vanilla and light oak. FINISH Lingering spearmint, light touch of cinnamon.

Wine RED

Barolo- HALF BOTTLE Marcarini La Morra

$27.00Out of stock

Cab. Sauv- Vasse Felix

$27.00Out of stock

Cab. Sauv- Chateau St. Michelle

$27.00Out of stock

Cab. Sauv- Juggernaut

$34.00

Cab. Sauv- Penfolds GLASS

$14.00

Cab. Sauv- Penfolds Max's

$42.00

Chianti- HALF Nozzole

$24.00

Chianti- FULL Arceno

$44.00

Church Wine -BOTTLE

$25.00

Church Wine -GLASS

$9.00

Clos de los Siete

$27.00

Red blend, Argentina

Pecchenino Dolcetto San Luigi

$23.00

Pinot Noir- Four Graces HALF BOTTLE

$24.00

Pinot Noir-Four Graces-FULL BOTTLE

$37.00

Port

$14.00

Rioja- Beronia GLASS

$13.00

Rioja- Beronia Rsv.

$31.00

Rioja- Montecillo Rsv.

$27.00

Wine WHITE

Chardonnay J Lohr, arroyo seco 750 ml

$29.00

Chardonnay J Lohr Riverstone HALF BOTTLE

$17.00

Chardonnay Novellum Reserve

$22.00

Jankara, white blend

$26.00

Prosecco La Marca SPLIT 187 ml

$14.00

Prosecco La Marca FULL 750 ml

$26.00

Riesling- Dr. Loosen FULL BTL

$25.00

Riesling, Dr loosen- GLASS

$10.00

Riesling- Stump Jump

$20.00

Chardonnay- GLASS Novellum Reserve

$13.00

Pinot Gris- Acrobat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A place where blessings have always been. Join us for a splendid dining experience!

Location

607 Fourth St, Alamosa, CO 81101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Woody's Q Shack - Alamosa
orange star4.6 • 453
703 Main St Alamosa, CO 81101
View restaurantnext
Square Peg Brewerks
orange starNo Reviews
625 Main Street Alamosa, CO 81101
View restaurantnext
BLESSED BREWS a coffee shop
orange star4.7 • 94
2431 Main Street Suite A Alamosa, CO 81101
View restaurantnext
Corner Grill and Coffeehouse - 745 S Broadway Street, Center, CO, 81125
orange starNo Reviews
745 South Broadway Street Center, CO 81125
View restaurantnext
Baldo’s Mexican Restaurant - 1100 Park Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1100 Park Avenue Monte Vista, CO 81144
View restaurantnext
Nino's Mexican Family Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 468
118 Adams St. Monte Vista, CO 81144
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alamosa

Woody's Q Shack - Alamosa
orange star4.6 • 453
703 Main St Alamosa, CO 81101
View restaurantnext
BLESSED BREWS a coffee shop
orange star4.7 • 94
2431 Main Street Suite A Alamosa, CO 81101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alamosa
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston