The Friar's Fork

Laws Rye- SLV

$17.00

Colorado whiskey made from san luis valley rye. AROMAS: Floral and perfumed on the nose with notes of baking spice and orange oil FLAVORS: Black tea, sweet mint, salted toffee, orange peel and stewed fig. Finishing with a radiant green peppercorn spice MASH BILL: 100% heirloom rye AGED: 3+ years in new 53 gallon charred oak barrels