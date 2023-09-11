The Golden Greek 2 156 Lake Street
156 Lake Street
Webster, MA 01570
Menu
Today's Specials
Broasted Pork Chops
1 or 2 pieces of marinated broaster cooked pork chops served with choice of side and a vegetable.
Gyro
Shrimp Alfredo
Smothered Chicken Dinner
Grilled Chicken topped with grilled vegetables and chicken gravy over mashed potatoes.
Meatloaf
Hawaiian burger
Hawaiian burger
New England Haddock
Shrimp and Bay Scampi
Broasted Chicken
Appetizers
Soup of the Day Online
Hot and ready in house made soups.
Garlic Bread
Pizza Bread
Garlic buttery blend covered with melted mozzarella cheese and topped with Pepperoni. Comes with Marinara dipping sauce. Great starter!
Fried Mozzarella
Spinakopa
Flaky crust spinach pie served with tomato and cucumbers. Add a small side salad and make it a meal!
Chicken Fingers
Buffalo Tenders
Loaded Potato Skins
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Fried Clam Strips
Loaded French Fries
Egg Rolls
Seafood
Fish and Chips
Fried Clam Strips
Fried Bay Scallops
Smaller than Sea Scallops, breaded and fried, then served with your choice of side.
Fried Butterfly Shrimp
Baked Fish
Baked Seafood Casserole
Fried Sea Scallops
Large breaded and fried scallops served with choice of side.
Fried Seafood Platter
Broiled Sea Scallops
Broiled large scallops with sherry, garlic, and bread crumbs. Served with choice of side.
Shrimp Casserole
Broiled shrimp and bay scallops.
Cajun Fish
Fish on a Plate
Pizza - Online Ordering
Small Pizza
Large Pizza
Sm Special Pizza
Lg Special Pizza
Sm Veggie Pizza
Lg Veggie Pizza
Sm Meat Lover's Pizza
Lg Meat Lovers Pizza
Sm Taco Pizza
Lg Taco Pizza
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sm Hawaiian Pizza
Lg Hawaiian Pizza
Sm Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Lg Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Small Greek Pizza
Topped with tomatoes, olives, red onions, spinach, oregano and feta cheese.
Large Greek Pizza
Topped with tomatoes, olives, red onions, spinach, oregano and feta cheese.
Grinders
Deli Grinder
6" or 12" grinder with your choice of meat. Choose Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Cooked Salami, Genoa salami, Cappicola, Bacon, or Tuna. Pick several meats to make your perfect sandwich combo. (All Deli Grinders come with Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Green Peppers.)
Italian Grinder
6" or 12"
Spicey Italian Grinder
Golden Greek Special Grinder
Meatball Grinder
Homemade meatballs sliced with our marinara sauce and topped with provolone cheese & roasted green peppers on a 6" or 12" grinder roll.
Steak & Cheese Grinder
Steak Bomb Grinder
Teriyaki Steak Grinder
Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Crispy Chicken breast topped with marinara and provolone cheese with roasted green peppers on aa 6" or 12" grinder roll.
Hot Sausage Grinder
Spicy Italian Sausage covered in marinara with provolone cheese and roasted green peppers on a 6" or 12" grinder roll.
Eggplant Parmesan Grinder
Breaded and fried eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese with roasted green peppers on a 6" or 12" grinder roll.
Fish Grinder
Cheeseburger Grinder
BLT Grinder
Meatless Grinder
Grill Chicken Grinder
Crispy Chicken Grinder
Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry Grinder
Sandwiches
Chicken Dinners
Kid's Menu
Salads
Grill
Hot Dog
Veggie Burger
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Cajun Cheeseburger
Golden Burger
Texas Roadhouse Burger
Charbroiled burger cooked to desired temp with cheddar cheese, bbq sauce and onion rings on a toasted bulkie roll. Pick additional sauces and toppings to make perfect.
Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger
Grill Chicken Sandwich
Golden Chicken Sandwich
Pasta
Pasta Marinara
Pasta w/Meatballs
Hot Italian Sausage
Eggplant Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan
Baked Meat Lasagna
Baked Cheese Ziti
Pasta Alfredo
Baked Cheese Manicotti
The Godfather
Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli Alfredo
Cheese filled ravioli with homemade Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Nichole
Tri-color cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, spinach and a garlic cream Alfredo sauce.
American Chop Suey
House made recipe over elbow pasta noodles.
Make Your Own Pasta
Individual Sides
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Mashed Potatoes
JoJo's (8)
Homemade Coleslaw
Baked Potato
Seasoned Fries
How fries seasoned with a house blend of herbs and spices.
Onion Rings
Side of Pasta
Add on Meatball
Add on Sausage
Side Garden Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Rice Pilaf
Side Carrots
Side Broccoli
Side Corn
Chips
Extra Sauces/Dressing
Sour Cream
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Ranch Dressing
BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Balsalmic Vinegarette Dressing
Honey Mustard Dressing
1000 Island Dressing
Greek Dressing
Sweet Asian Chili Sauce
Kentucky Bourbon Sauce
Ceasar Dressing
Italian Dressing
Parmesean Peppercorn Dressing
Olive Oil
Red Wine Vinegar
Raspberry Vinegarette Dressing
Honey Dijon Sauce
Teryaki Sauce
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Parmesean Garlic Sauce
Orange Ginger Sauce
Small Marinara Sauce
Large Marinara Sauce
Side of Ketchup
Side of Mustard
Side of Mayo
Tartar Sauce
Beverages
Bottle Water/Sparkling Water
Bottle Gatorade
Bottle Juice
Bottle Tea
2L Bottle Beverage
Dessert
Dinner Menu
Come in and enjoy!
156 Lake Street, Webster, MA 01570
Photos coming soon!