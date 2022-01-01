A map showing the location of The Gridiron of Gadsden 201 S 3rd StView gallery

The Gridiron of Gadsden 201 S 3rd St

201 S 3rd St

Gadsden, AL 35901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

First String

**Outta the Park Fries**

$11.99

2 Options: Option 1: Sidewinder fries topped with pulled pork, mac n cheese, jalapeños, you choice of BBQ sauce, then finished off with bacon bits & gooey cheese. Option 2: Same as above, but with smoked chicken & our white BBQ sauce

Buffalo Nachos

$10.99

Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce on a bed of fried tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, cheeses, jalapeños, homemade salsa and ranch sauce.

Barbecue Nachos

$10.99

Fresh smoked pulled chicken or chopped pork atop a bed of lightly fried tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, cheeses, jalapeños, homemade salsa and sour cream served with your choice of BBQ sauce..

Triple Threat Cheese Fries

$7.99

Corn Nuggets App

$7.39

Homemade Potato Wedges

$6.29

Queso Dip

$6.99

Chips & Homemade Salsa

$5.99

Jumbo Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes App

$7.39

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.39

Southwest Chicken Rolls

$9.99

Onion Straws App

$7.39

Wraps and Sandwiches

For a low- cal alternative enjoy any of these sandwiches as a wrap!

**The Grid**

$8.39

Choice of Fried or Grilled chicken, topped with bacon, smoked gouda pimento cheese, and our signature white BBQ sauce on the side.

Redneck Reuben

$9.49

Slow smoked beef brisket topped with smoked gouda cheese, onion straws, and dazzled with our Signature White BBQ sauce between 2 slices of Texas toast.

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Served with sautéed onions & provolone cheese on a Italian- style hoagie roll. Add peppers and Mushrooms for $.50

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon piled high.

Steak Bomb

$10.99

The 'Hail Mary' of cheese steaks with onions, mushrooms, peppers, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and your choice of your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce on an Italian- style hoagie roll.

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.99

Hand-breaded chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Add cheese or bacon- $.50 each

Fingers of Fire Sandwich

$7.99

Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Add cheese or bacon- $.50 each

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.39

Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.39

Fresh stoped of grilled chicken served with lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$8.39

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$6.29

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$6.29

Wings

Small Wings

$9.99

Approx. 5 wings

Medium Wings

$14.99

Approx. 8 wings

Large Wings

$18.99

Approx. 12 wings

X-Large Wings

$25.99

Approx. 16 wings

Wing Sampler

$27.99

Approximately 16 of our famous wings in three different flavors.

6 Piece **Smoked Wings**

$12.99

Smoked wings with a sweet smoked paprika sauce & drizzles with our signature white BBQ Sauce.

12 Piece **Smoked Wings**

$24.99

Smoked wings with a sweet smoked paprika sauce & drizzles with our signature white BBQ Sauce.

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Hand-breaded tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce with your choice of one side.

Main Plays

**Beef Brisket Plate**

$13.99

Slow smoked beef brisket sliced and served with your choice of sauce and 2 sides.

BBQ Pork Plate

$10.49

Nearly half a pound of FRESH smoked pork topped with your favorite BBQ sauce, toasted bun and 2 sides.

QTR. White Chicken Plate

$10.49

A breast and wing of smoked chicken topped with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.

QTR. Dark Chicken Plate

$10.49

A leg and thigh of smoked chicken topped with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.

Half Chicken Plate

$12.59

A leg, thigh, breast and wing of smoked chicken covered with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.49

Four hand-breaded tenders, original style with choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$10.89

Four perfectly- seasoned tenders served with your choice of side.

**Catfish Platter*

$13.99

We take two pond- raised USA catfish. hand bread them and serve piping hot with 2 sides and your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.

Hamburger Steak Plate

$10.49

Hand- formed and covered in gravy and onions, with 2 sides.

Quesadillas

A flour tortilla filled with gooey cheese topped with sour cream, jalapeños and a side of our homemade salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.39

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Super Stuffed Spuds

They're the size of a pigskin and come with butter, sour cream, shredded Cheese, green onion, and bacon bits-- a touchdown for your taste buds!

**Brisket Potato**

$13.99

Tater stuffed with hickory smoked brisket and our Honey BBQ sauce.

The Boss Hog

$10.99

Tater stuffed with fresh smoked pork and your choice of sauce.

**Chicken Bliss Potato**

$12.99

A combo of smoked, hand pulled chicken and white BBQ sauce.

The Buffalo

$11.99

A Tater inferno! Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce with jalapeños and ranch sauce.

Minor League Potato

$8.99

Served with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, and bacon bits, this spud is slightly smaller than our others.

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Black Eyed Peas

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Collard Greens

$2.99

Corn Nuggets side

$2.99

Fried Green Tomatoes side

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.99

Onion Straws side

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Shoestring Fries

$2.99

Sidewinder Fries

$2.99

Sub Loaded Fry

$2.00

Sub Potato

$2.00

Sub Salad

$2.00

Vegetable Medley

$2.99

Game-Changer Burgers

All our burgers are fresh, never frozen, hand-pattied and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and sliced red onion. (Specialty burgers made as described below)

**Grandslam Burger**

$12.99

Our fresh hand-pattied all beef burger topped with Gouda cheese, pimento cheese, strawberry pepper jam jelly, fried green tomato, bacon and onion straws.

**The Heisman**

$12.99

Our fresh hand-pattied all beef burger topped with cream cheese, jalapeño peppers, strawberry pepper jam jelly, bacon and onion straws.

Gridiron Classic Burger

$7.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

The Gridiron classic with bacon and your choice of cheese.

Touchdown Burger

$11.99

Add it all together- bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers with your choice of BBQ sauce and cheese...,SCORE!

Flamethrower Burger

$11.99

We're taking that's one to a whole new level! Sautéed peppers and onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce and pepper jack cheese!

**Two- Point Conversion Burger**

$12.99

Thick juicy burger topped with our hickory smoked beef brisket and bacon covered in honey BBQ sauce and Gouda cheese.

Daily Specials

Tuesday- Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Choice of chicken, beef, or BBQ pork taco.

Wednesday- Hamburger Steak

$8.99

Covered and gravy and onions with two sides.

Thursday- Smoked Chicken and Dressing

$8.99

Our smoke chicken with homemade dressing and two sides.

Tacos & Burritos

Tacos served on a soft shell, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Taco Trio

$8.39

3 tacos with your choice of chicken, beef or BBQ pork. (Must all be the same)

Taco Sampler

$9.49

Not sure what you want? Get one of each! 1 BBQ pork, chicken and beef taco!

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$8.39

Add some spice to your tacos! 3chicken tacos topped with your choice of wing sauce.

Jumbo Burrito

$10.49

Jumbo burrito with lettuce, cheese, and sour cream stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef or BBQ pork.

The Buffalo Burrito

$11.59

Our jumbo burrito filled with buffalo hot chicken, lettuce, cheese, and fried onion straws.

The Corso

$11.59

Our jumbo burrito filled with chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, queso, sour cream, onion straws and our signature white sauce.

Shooting for the Green

All our homemade salads consist of fresh lettuce, quartered tomatoes, sliced cucumber, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits and sliced red onion.

Piggie in the Garden

$9.49

Our fresh green salad topped with delicious smoked pork.

Chicken in the Garden

$10.99

Our fresh green salad topped with your choice of smoked or grilled chicken.

**Brisket in the Garden**

$12.49

Slow-smoked beef brisket on a bed of fresh salad.

Too Tender Salad

$10.49

Our fresh green salad topped with hand-breaded chicken tenders.

Garden of Fire

$10.99

Are fresh green salad topped with hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in the wing sauce of your choice.

Homemade Chicken Salad

$9.49

Our homemade salad topped with Mama's special recipe chicken salad made fresh with hand-pulled smoked chicken, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, celery and onion.

Pee Wee Salad

$6.99

Small fresh green side salad.

Kids Menu

All kids meals are for children 10 and under and include fries and a soft drink.

Corn Dog Bites

$6.99

Mini corn dogs without the stick!

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

2 hand-breaded tenders and your choice of sauce.

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Quarter-pounder with pickles.

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Quarter-pounder American cheese topped with pickles.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

We figure this one pretty much explains itself.

Add Ons/ Extras

Texas Toast

$0.50

Toasted Bun

$0.50

Black Basket of Chips

$2.00

Red Basket of Chips

$1.00

1 Chicken Tender

$2.00

Bowl of Queso

$1.00

Bowl of Salsa

$1.00

Extra Burger Patty

$4.99

1 Grilled Tender

$2.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Water

$0.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Redbull

Regular Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.00

Blueberry Red Bull

$3.00

Watermelon Redbull

$3.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Best Damn Cherry Cola

$3.75

Best Damn Root Beer

$3.75

Bud Light BTL

$2.25

Bud Light Lime

$3.25

Bud Light Next

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

Budweiser

$2.25

Busch Light

$2.00

Coors Light BTL

$2.25

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Corona Premiere

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.75

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$4.75

Henry's Ginger Ale

$4.75

Henry's Orange Soda

$4.75

High Noon

$6.00

Kaleidoscope

$5.00

Magic Hat

$5.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.75

Miller Light BTL

$2.25

Modelo

$5.00

Natural Light

$2.00

PBR Hard Coffee

$5.00

Platinum

$3.75

Redd's Strawberry

$4.75

Stella

$4.00

Top Chico

$5.00

Ultra Gold

$4.75

Ultra Lime

$4.75

Wicked Weed IPA

$6.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

Ultra Red

$4.00

Blood Orange Mug

$6.00

Blood Orange Pitcher

$24.00

Blue Moon Mug

$4.75

Blue Moon Pitcher

$18.00

Bud Light Mug

$2.25

Bud Light Pitcher

$10.00

Budweiser Mug

$2.25

Budweiser Pitcher

$10.00

Coors Mug

$2.25

Coors Pitcher

$10.00

Kaleidoscope Mug

$5.00

Kaleidoscope Pitcher

$20.00

Landshark Mug

$3.00

Landshark Pitcher

$10.00

Miller Mug

$2.25

Miller Pitcher

$10.00

Shocktop Mug

$4.75

Shocktop Pitcher

$18.00

Sweetwater Mug

$5.75

Sweetwater Pitcher

$22.00

Ultra Mug

$3.00

Ultra Pitcher

$20.00

Yuengling Mug

$3.75

Yuengling Pitcher

$15.00

Devils Staircase Mug

$5.00

Devils Staircase Pitcher

$20.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Miller Light

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Truck Stop

$3.75

Landshark

$3.75

Yeungling

$3.75

Blue Moon

$3.75

Mixed Drinks

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Coconut Mai Tai

$8.00

Dreamsicle

$8.00

Vanilla Vodka, Orange Juice, and a splash of cream.

Fuzzy Navel

$6.75

Grateful Dead

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Malibu Barbie

$7.00

Maragrita

$7.00

Powder Puff

$8.00

Puff Long Island Liqueurs, Malibu, pineapple, cranberry & OJ.

Purple Haze

$8.00

Purple Rain

$8.00

Long Island Liqueurs, Citrus Vodka, Raspberry, Splash of Grenadine, then filled with Sprite

Royal Flush

$8.00

Crown, Apple Pucker, Splash of Cranberry and top off with sprite

Screaming Orgasm

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.75

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sissy Drink

$8.00

Drink Malibu, vodka, then a splash of banana, peach, melon, cranberry, pineapple & OJ.

Sweet Tart

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

The Cage

$8.00

Jim Beam, Amaretto, Splash of Grenadine, then filled with sprite.

The Green Monster

$8.00

Long Island Liqueurs, Citrus Vodka, Malibu, Splash of Myers, Melon, banana, then topped off with pineapple & OJ

The Strut

$8.00

Wild Turkey & Orange Juice

The Waterboy

$6.75

Long Island liqueurs, Malibu, Splash of Blue Curacao, Sour, and topped off with orange & pineapple juice

Tom Collins

$6.75

Whiskey Sour

$6.75

White Russian

$8.00

Wild Peach

$8.00

Peach Rum, peach, a splash of amaretto & fill with OJ.

Back to the Basics

Coconut Mai Tai

$8.00

Malibu, Amaretto, Pineapple. & a splash of Grenadine

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Vodka, Peach, OJ & Cranberry

Long Island Tea

$8.00

Tequila, Vodka, Gin, Rum, Triple Sec, Splash of Cola

White Russian

$8.00

Vodka, Kahlua, Emmetts, Fill with milk

Amaretto Sour

$6.75

Amaretto & Sour

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Vodka, Pineapple, & Cranberry

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Vodka, Peach, & OJ

Tom Collins

$6.75

Gin, Sour, Soda Water

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tequila, Splash of Grenadine & OJ

Whiskey Sour

$6.75

Bourbon & Sour

Melon Ball

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.75

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Martini's

Apple Martini

Melon Martini

Cosmopolitan Martini

Dirty Martini

Lemon Drop Martini

Shots

2 Minute Warning

$8.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Grandma's Apple Pie

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Kamikaze

$6.75

Lemon Drop

$6.75

Liquid Cocaine

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Pink Panty Pull Down

$7.00

Purple Hooter

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Red Snapper

$8.00

Roll Tide

$5.00

Roughing the Kicker

$8.00

Rumplemints

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Soco Lime

$6.00

Surfer on Acid

$8.00

Sweet Tart

$8.00

T.K.0

$8.00

The Sack

$8.00

The Stinger

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

War Eagle

$5.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Wine

Moscato Glass

$3.00

Moscato Bottle

$12.00

White Zin Glass

$3.00

White Zin Bottle

$12.00

Merlot Glass

$3.00

Merlot Bottle

$12.00

Cabernet Glass

$3.00

Cabernet Bottle

$12.00

Chardonnay Glass

$3.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$12.00

White Zinfandel

$4.75

Chardonnay

$4.75

Merlot

$4.75

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.75

BTL White Zinfandel

$18.00

BTL Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL Merlot

$18.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.00

Absolute

$6.75

Tito's

$5.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Whipped

$6.00

Citrus

$6.75

Watermelon

$6.00

Vanilla

$6.75

UV Blue

$5.75

Everclear

$4.75

Jose Silver

$6.00

Patron

$9.00

Herradura

$9.00

1800 Gold

$6.50

Well Tequila

$3.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi 151

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Gentlemen's Jack

$9.00

Jack Fire

$7.75

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Bushmils

$5.75

Bushmils Red Bush

$5.75

Old Forester

$5.75

Fireball

$5.00

George Dickel

$5.75

Jameson

$7.00

Skrewball

$5.00

Proper 12

$6.75

Johnny Walker Black Label

$7.00

Well Bourbon

$3.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Red Stag

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Canadian Club

$4.75

Bulliet

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$5.75

Seagram's VO

$4.75

Southern Comfort

$6.75

American Honey

$7.00

Jim Beam Honey

$6.75

Canadian Mist

$4.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Jager

$6.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.00

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Kahlua

$3.00

Emmets

$3.00

Buttershots

$3.00

Amaretto

$3.00

Dissaronno Amaretto

$6.00

Dewars

$6.75

Chivas

$6.75

Specials

Coors light BUCK

$2.00

Wing Party Platter

32 Wings

$49.99

64 Wings

$98.99

120 Wings

$195.99

Chicken & Pork Party Platter

Whole Chicken (Price Per Pound)

$14.99

Smoked Pork (Price Per Pound)

$12.99

Smoked Chicken (Price Per Pound)

$13.99

Sides Party Size

Pint

$8.99

Quart

$12.99

Pan

$29.99

T-Shirts

Black Small

$20.00

Black Medium

$20.00

Black Large

$20.00

Black XL

$20.00

Black XXL

$20.00

Red Small

$20.00

Red Medium

$20.00

Red Large

$20.00

Red XL

$20.00

Red XXL

$20.00

Hats

Red Hat

$35.00

Black Hat

$35.00

Camo Hat

$35.00

Cups

20 OZ

$35.00

40 OZ

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 S 3rd St, Gadsden, AL 35901

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

