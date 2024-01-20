The Highliner Restaurant 303 Adams street
No reviews yet
303 Adams street
Seward, AK 99664
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Menu
Starters
- King Crab$10.00+Out of stock
Alaskan king crab. Served with clarified butter (limited availability)
- Crab Cakes$29.00Out of stock
Our signature, in-house recipe with sweet crab, corn, cilantro, pickled onion and finished with chipotle crema. (Limited availability)
- Halibut Ceviche$24.00
House recipe made with local halibut, pico de gallo, mango and avocado served with tortilla chips
- Salmon Dip$24.00
House-smoked, local Alaskan salmon. Served with bread. Add bread loaf +6
- Calamari$19.00
Light, crispy, fried to perfection. Served with remoulade sauce
- Hummus Plate$18.00
Black bean hummus, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olives, olive tapenade, feta, pita
- Cauliflower Elotes$17.00
Golden fried cauliflower, chipotle crema, cotija, pickled onions, and cilantro
- Queso Chips$13.00
Classic corn chips with house-made queso cheese sauce
- Large Nachos$20.00
Hand-cut tortilla chips, queso cheese sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese highliner hot sauce and guacamole
- Small Nachos$15.00
Hand-cut tortilla chips, queso cheese sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese highliner hot sauce and guacamole
- Loaded Tots$15.00
Tots, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion, and lime crema
Soups
Salads
- Arugula Shrimp Salad$23.00Out of stock
Shrimp, arugula, avocado, red onion, cherry tomato, feta cheese, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
- Sweet Potato Kale Salad$18.00Out of stock
Sweet potato, kale, quinoa, dried cranberries, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Wedge Salad$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, onion, cherry tomato, gorgonzola crumbles, house gorgonzola blue cheese dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$14.00
Classic caesar with crispy romaine, sun-dried tomato, parmesan cheese house caesar dressing, croutons
- Side Caesar Salad$10.00
Classic caesar with crispy romaine, sun-dried tomato, parmesan cheese house caesar dressing, croutons
- Large House Salad$14.00
Mix greens, shaved carrots, cherry tomato, red onion, and homemade croutons. Your choice of dressing
- Side House Salad$8.00
Mix greens, shaved carrots, cherry tomato, red onion, and homemade croutons. Your choice of dressing
Entrees
- Halibut Seafood Special$38.00
Your choice of cod or halibut. Grilled or blackened. Whipped potato or rice and seasonal vegetables
- Cod Seafood Special$26.00
Your choice of cod or halibut. Grilled or blackened. Whipped potato or rice and seasonal vegetables
- Halibut Fish Taco$31.00
3 tacos with grilled, fried or blackened. Halibut or cod, flour or corn tortilla, cucumber, pico de gallo, lettuce salsa Verde, lime crema, and cilantro
- Cod Fish Taco$21.00
3 tacos with grilled, fried or blackened. Halibut or cod, flour or corn tortilla, cucumber, pico de gallo, lettuce salsa Verde, lime crema, and cilantro
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken$22.00
Hand-battered boneless chicken thighs, whipped potatoes. Served with our house made pickles, finished with honey and Highliner hot sauce
- Mac & Cheese$19.00
Rich, creamy mac & cheese, topped with panko. Add bacon +5, add crab +19
- Alfredo Pasta$19.00
A classic, alfredo sauce with penne pasta. Add chicken +8, add shrimp +15, add mushrooms +5, add veggies +7, add pesto +3
- Chicken and Waffles$19.00
2 chicken thighs, with a house-made waffle and whipped butter
- Ribeye$43.00
14 oz. center-cut, grilled. Served with vegetables and choice of whipped potato, rice, or fries
- New York Strip$37.00
Center cut N.Y. Strip steak served with vegetables and choice of whipped potato, rice, or fries
- Country Fried Steak$27.00
Locally sourced, scratch-made. Served with whipped potatoes, country gravy, and seasonal vegetables
- Halibut & Chips$38.00
Local Alaskan fish, choice of cod or halibut. Served with homemade tartar sauce, fries, and coleslaw
- Cod & Chips$26.00
Local Alaskan fish, choice of cod or halibut. Served with homemade tartar sauce, fries, and coleslaw
- Halibut Olympia$39.00
Locally-sourced Alaskan halibut, topped housemade Olympia spread. Served with rice and a seasonal vegetable
- Mediterranean Linguini$23.00
Mediterranean linguini with cherry tomatoes, spinach, and garlic, sautéed with white wine. Add chicken +8, add mushrooms +5
- Alaskan Seafood Pasta w/ Cod$27.00
The perfect mix of the highest quality Alaskan halibut or cod, shrimps, served in a garlic alfredo sauce with linguine pasta
- Alaskan Seafood Pasta w/ Halibut$33.00
The perfect mix of the highest quality Alaskan halibut or cod, shrimps, served in a garlic alfredo sauce with linguine pasta
Sides
- Any Sauce$2.00
- Bread Loaf$6.00
- 1/2 Bread Loaf$4.00
- Side Coleslaw$5.00
- Side Curly Fries$7.00
- Side French Fries$7.00
- Side Whipped Potatoes$7.00
- Side Onion Rings$8.00
- Side Rice$7.00
- Side Steak Fries$7.00
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Side Tater Tots$7.00
- Side Vegetables$8.00
- Side Corn Chips$4.00
- Side 1 Pita$2.50
- Side 2 Pita$4.00
- Side Bacon$3.00
- Side Gravy$3.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Date Burger$23.00
Bacon, gorgonzola crumble, house date-bacon jam
- Jalapeño Jam Burger$22.00
Bacon, Swiss and white cheddar cheese, homemade jalapeño jam
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$21.00
Sautéed mushrooms, creamy horseradish sauce, Swiss cheese
- Classic Burger$17.00
Add cheese 1 add bacon 3
- Alaskan Halibut Sandwich$29.00
Locally sourced Alaskan halibut or cod fried, grilled or blackened cheddar cheese and tartar sauce
- Cod Sandwich$21.00
Locally sourced Alaskan halibut or cod fried, grilled or blackened cheddar cheese and tartar sauce
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$22.00
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, pesto basil aioli, balsamic glaze on ciabatta
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Fried chicken thigh pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles, on a brioche bun
Pizza
- Bar-B-Que Chicken$25.00
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, fresh jalapeño, red onion, mozzarella cheese finished with cilantro and green onion
- Simply Cheese (Build Your Own)$16.00
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$25.00
Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, red onion, mozzarella topped with green onion
- Classic Pepperoni$19.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fine-sliced pepperoni
- Margherita$25.00
Marinara, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, finish with chopped basil and pesto drizzle
- Meat Lover's$29.00
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese
- Mushroom Pizza$27.00
Garlic oil crust, mushrooms, ricotta, and mozzarella, finished with baby arugula and truffle oil
- Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$28.00
Mozzarella, thin sliced prime rib, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, white American cheese, provolone
- The G.O.A.T$28.00
Chicken, onion, sautéed mushrooms, pesto basil, goat cheese, mozzarella
- The Supreme$26.00
Marinara sauce, pepperoni mozzarella, mushroom, sausage, onion, bell pepper, black olive
- Veggie Lovers$26.00
Garlic oil crust or marinara sauce mushrooms, purple onion, spinach, bell pepper, kalamata olives, green onion, and mozzarella cheese
- White Pie$28.00
Ricotta, garlic, spinach, chicken, sautéed mushroom, basil, and mozzarella
Desserts
- Apple Caramel Pie$10.00
- Brownie Sundae$11.00
Brownie with hot fudge, with choice of ice cream vanilla, mint chip, strawberry
- Carrot Cake$10.00
Classic carrot cake with cream cheese frosting
- Hot Fudge Sundae$9.00
Hot fudge, ice cream, whip cream, cherry
- Ice Cream$5.00
Vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip. Add chocolate 1, add caramel 1, add hot fudge 4
- Rootbeer Float$9.50
Local root beer, vanilla ice cream
- Skillet Dessert$9.00
Chocolate chip cookie served with your choice of strawberry or vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate, caramel
- Triple Chocolate Cake$13.00
Rich, luxurious triple layer chocolate cake
Kid's Menu
Specials
Brunch Menu
Brunch
- Classic Breakfast$15.00
Two eggs, choice of toast, fried potatoes & choice of meat(bacon, ham, sausage)
- Biscuits & Gravy$15.00
Housemade buttermilk biscuit, sausage country gravy, fried potatoes & two eggs
- Chicken Fried Steak$27.00
Hand breaded cubed steak, sausage country gravy, fried potatoes, two eggs & toast
- Chicken & Waffles$19.00
2 fried chicken thighs, with housemade waffle and whipped butter
- Breakfast Burger$17.00
Pork sausage patty, American cheese & an over easy egg. On a brioche bun. Comes with fried potatoes & sliced tomato
- Chicken Biscuit$19.00
Open face biscuit with 1 fried chicken thigh, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg served with home fries
- The Crow's Nest$19.00
Fried potatoes topped with bacon, ham, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, sausage country gravy & two eggs, choice of toast
- Classic Benedict$16.00
Toasted English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise & fried potatoes
- Spinach Benedict$16.00
Sourdough baguette, spinach, bell pepper, onion, poached eggs, hollandaise & fried potatoes
- Crab Benedict$25.00
Toasted English muffin, crab meat, Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise & fried potatoes
- Build Your Own Omelette$10.00
Eggs, cheese, home fries, toast and your choice of additional items
- Full Stack$10.00
Three buttermilk pancakes, butter & syrup
- French Toast$9.00
Two slices with butter & syrup
- Belgian Waffle$10.00
One crisp, fluffy waffle topped with whipped cream, comes with butter & syrup
- Salmon Bagel$19.00
Salmon lox, bagel, cream cheese, onion, capers, fresh tomato
Brunch Extras
Lunch
- Classic Burger$17.00
Add cheese 1 add bacon 3
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$21.00
Sautéed mushrooms, creamy horseradish sauce, Swiss cheese
- B.L.T$18.00
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Served on sourdough
- Classic Reuben Sandwich$20.00
Swiss, thousand island dressing. Served on marble rye. Slow-cooked corned beef, sauerkraut
- French Dip$23.00
Savory prime rib, creamy horseradish. Served on French roll with a side of au jus
- Cod & Chips$26.00
Local Alaskan fish, choice of cod or halibut. Served with homemade tartar sauce, fries, and coleslaw
- Halibut & Chips$38.00
Local Alaskan fish, choice of cod or halibut. Served with homemade tartar sauce, fries, and coleslaw
Salads
- Sweet Potato Kale Salad$18.00Out of stock
Sweet potato, kale, quinoa, dried cranberries, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Large House Salad$14.00
Mix greens, shaved carrots, cherry tomato, red onion, and homemade croutons. Your choice of dressing
- Side House Salad$8.00
Mix greens, shaved carrots, cherry tomato, red onion, and homemade croutons. Your choice of dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$14.00
Classic caesar with crispy romaine, sun-dried tomato, parmesan cheese house caesar dressing, croutons
- Side Caesar Salad$10.00
Classic caesar with crispy romaine, sun-dried tomato, parmesan cheese house caesar dressing, croutons
Sides
Kid's Breakfast
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Orange$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Cherry Coke$3.00
- Milk$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Passion Orange Guava Juice$4.00
- Alaskan Root Beer$5.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Tea$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Unsweetened Ice Tea$3.00
- Shirley Temple (drink)$4.00
- Arnold Palmer (drink)$3.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Celebration of local flavors!
303 Adams street, Seward, AK 99664