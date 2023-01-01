  • Home
  • /
  • Goshen
  • /
  • The Ledges Restaurant Goshen - 27 Main St # 608
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Ledges Restaurant Goshen 27 Main St # 608

review star

No reviews yet

27 Main Street

Goshen, MA 01032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Farm to Wagon food trailer located in the beautiful & bountiful Hilltowns of Western Mass highlighting locally sourced ingredients.

Location

27 Main Street, Goshen, MA 01032

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Artifact Cider Project - The Cellar
orange starNo Reviews
34 N Maple St Unit #15 Florence, MA 01062
View restaurantnext
Hillside Pizza - S Deerfield - 25 Greenfield Rd
orange starNo Reviews
25 Greenfield Rd South Deerfield, MA 01373
View restaurantnext
JJ's Tavern
orange star4.4 • 818
99 Main Street Unit B Florence, MA 01062
View restaurantnext
Florence - Tandem Bagel Company
orange starNo Reviews
1 North Main Street Florence, MA 01062
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5083 - Northampton
orange starNo Reviews
388 King Street Northampton, MA 01060
View restaurantnext
Mill River Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
4 Prospect Court Hatfield, MA 01038
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Goshen
Northampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hadley
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Easthampton
review star
No reviews yet
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Greenfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South Hadley
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Holyoke
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston