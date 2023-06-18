The Original Pizza Presto 9450 Whittier Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pizza made with love.
Location
9450 Whittier Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Pescador - Montebello - 116 East Beverly Boulevard
No Reviews
116 East Beverly Boulevard Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurant