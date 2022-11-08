Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zarios Fresh Stop 9325 Whittier Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

9325 Whittier Blvd

Pico Rivera, CA 90660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.94

Peanut Butter Toast

$4.35

Bagels

Everything Avocado Bagel

Everything Avocado Bagel

$5.08

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$4.77

Everything Cucumber Bagel

$4.15
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$6.25
Plain Cinnamon Bagel

Plain Cinnamon Bagel

$2.89

Wraps

Ham & Pesto Wrap

Ham & Pesto Wrap

$9.68

Tuna Wrap

$7.65
Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$8.37

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.60

Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwich

$6.75

Turkey Sandwich

$6.54

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$6.47

Ham Sandwich

$7.37

Salads

Zarios Salad

Zarios Salad

$12.73
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$7.75

Cucumber Kale Salad

$7.50

House Side Salad

$3.71

Caesar Side Salad

$4.45

Hot Drinks

Cinnamon Tea

$3.65

Cafe de Olla - Plain

$3.85

Cold Drinks

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.15

Iced Tea

$3.15

Strawberry Arnold Palmer

$3.15

Banana Almond Smoothie

$5.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Combo Lemonade

$5.00

Shots

Turmeric

$4.00

Ginger

$4.00

Bottled Juices

Immunity +

$5.98

Green Wealth

$5.98

Heart Beet

$5.98

Vitamin +

$5.98

Fresh Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.50

Build Your Own Juice

Build Your Own

$8.00

Beverages

Smart Water

$2.60

Coconut Water

$2.93

Perrier

$2.05

S. Pellegrino

$3.50

Celsius

$2.75

Gatorade

$1.75

Snacks

Pistachios

$1.55

Skinny Popcorn

$1.68

Granola Bars

$3.29

Chips

$2.30

Trail Mix

$3.68

Baked Lays

$1.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.60

Strawberry Rose Bar

$5.00

Energy Cookies

$2.30

Parfaits

Chia Pudding Parfait

Chia Pudding Parfait

$4.75

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

Chia Pumpkin Parfait

$4.75

Fruit

Mixed Fruit Cup

$2.99

Kids Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Lemonade

Kids Apple Slices

Fruit

Acai Bowl

Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy, Fast, and Guilt Free

Location

9325 Whittier Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660

Directions

