Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Point Pub and Grill Central Point

review star

No reviews yet

311 E. Pine St.

Central Point, OR 97502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Point Pub and Grill! Your Neighborhoods Best Pub and Grill!

Website

Location

311 E. Pine St., Central Point, OR 97502

Directions

Gallery
CENTRAL POINT image
CENTRAL POINT image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bobbio's Central Point
orange star3.9 • 135
312 Oak St Central Point, OR 97502
View restaurantnext
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Medford
orange star4.6 • 1
330 E McAndrews Rd Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Victorico's Mexican Food - McAndrews Rd - Medford
orange starNo Reviews
390 East McAndrews Rd Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Ram - Medford
orange starNo Reviews
165 Rossanley Dr Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Blue Fish Hawaiian Fusion
orange starNo Reviews
2382 W Main St (Building D) Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Boba Tea Time - Bear Creek Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
1132 biddle rd Medford, OR 97504
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Central Point
Medford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston