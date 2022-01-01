Central Point restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bobbio's Pizza
312 Oak St, Central Point
|Popular items
|LG Chez Garlic
|$7.00
Bobbio's Cheese blend on top of our fresh dough, with a spread of garlic spread, cut into strips.
|Ranch
|$0.50
2oz Portion Cup of our homemade Ranch.
|NO EXTRA'S
Please don't send ranch, we don't need it today!
CENTRAL POINT
311 E. Pine St., Central Point
|Popular items
|"Point" Poppers
|$12.00
Baked jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese, melted cheddar cheese, and wrapped in bacon.
(Gluten-Free)
|"Point" B L T
|$13.50
Fresh lettuce and tomato with crisp bacon and mayonnaise, served on grilled sourdough with your choice of fries or salad.
|1/2 Caesar
|$7.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and herb croutons with classic Caesar dressing.