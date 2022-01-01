Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Central Point restaurants you'll love

Central Point restaurants
  • Central Point

Central Point's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Must-try Central Point restaurants

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bobbio's Pizza

312 Oak St, Central Point

Avg 3.9 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LG Chez Garlic$7.00
Bobbio's Cheese blend on top of our fresh dough, with a spread of garlic spread, cut into strips.
Ranch$0.50
2oz Portion Cup of our homemade Ranch.
NO EXTRA'S
Please don't send ranch, we don't need it today!
CENTRAL POINT

311 E. Pine St., Central Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
"Point" Poppers$12.00
Baked jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese, melted cheddar cheese, and wrapped in bacon.
(Gluten-Free)
"Point" B L T$13.50
Fresh lettuce and tomato with crisp bacon and mayonnaise, served on grilled sourdough with your choice of fries or salad.
1/2 Caesar$7.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and herb croutons with classic Caesar dressing.
HB

4601 Biddle Road, Central Point

No reviews yet
