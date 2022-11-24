  • Home
The Pub & Bean of Ave Maria 5068 Annunciation Circle

No reviews yet

5068 Annunciation Circle

Immokalee, FL 34142

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
16" Original
French Fries

Starters

Nachos

$13.00

Ground beef, melted cheddar & all the fixin's

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

House made, market fresh salsa

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

creamy spinach & artichoke dip w/ crispy tortilla chips

Onion Rings

$9.00

10 crispy beer battered rings w/ sweet horseradish sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

crispy battered mozzarella cheese sticks w/ marinara sauce

Calamari

$14.00

Served w/ garlic aioli & marinara dipping sauces

Bavarian pretzel

$7.00

Served with sides of sharp cheddar cheese and spicy brown mustard

Loaded Fries

$9.00

w/ bacon, melted cheddar, scallions & sour cream

Wings 8pc

$14.00

w/ celery & blue cheese

Wings 12pc

$18.00

w/ celery & blue cheese

Boneless Wings

$13.00

w/ celery & blue cheese

Tots - Loaded - Tots

$10.00

Hummus

$10.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus served with Tortilla Chips and Fresh Vegetables

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Charcuterie Plate

$16.00

Salads

Ave Maria

$13.00

field greens, local tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles & raspberry vinaigrette

Balsamic Caprese

$11.00

arugula, local tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil & balsamic

Classic Caesar

$10.00

classic presentation w/ shaved parmesan

Honey Mustard Chicken

$16.00

iceberg, crispy chicken, onion, local tomatoes, cheddar cheese & bacon w/ honey mustard dressing

Chopped Wedge

$13.00

Chopped Iceberg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Red Onion. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing.

Caesar Salad Special

$17.00

Soups

Cup Soup

$5.00

homestyle hearty soups, we make 'em right here w/ local produce

Bowl Soup

$8.00

homestyle hearty soups, we make 'em right here w/ local produce

Snapper Ceviche

$10.00Out of stock

All Day Fare

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Served with Fries, Cole Slaw & Honey Mustard Dressing

Fish 'N' Chips

$16.00

Served with Fries, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce & Lemon.

Reuben

$14.00

Corned Beef on marble rye w/ sauerkraut, 1000 island & swiss.

Uptown Turkey BLT

$14.00

turkey, bacon, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on ciabatta

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow Cooked Pork with BBQ Sauce served with Cole Slaw and Fries.

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Served with Fries, Cole Slaw & Mango Salsa

Chicken Tender Melt

$14.00

crispy chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes & pepper jack cheese on sourdough

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Turkey on marble rye with melted swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 Island Dressing

Open Pub Food

Ribeye Special

$27.00Out of stock

Swordfish

$22.00Out of stock

Moo or Cluck

Burger

$13.00

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Fried Chicken

$13.00

Pizza

12" Original

$14.00

classic hand stretched comes w/ 1 topping each additional topping $1.75

16" Original

$18.00

classic hand stretched comes w/ 1 topping each additional topping $1.50

Thin Crust

$18.00

rolled out thin, to crispy perfection each additional topping $1.50

Specialty Pizza

16" Chicken Bacon ranch

$21.00

chicken, bacon, cheddar jack & scallions

16" Hawaiian

$21.00

pineapple,ham & bacon

16" Meat Lovers

$21.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

16" Roasted Vegetable

$21.00

blend of fresh roasted veggies & arugala w/ balsamic drizzle

16" Supreme

$21.00

pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, red onion & mushroom

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

12" Hawaiian

$17.00

12" Meat Lovers

$17.00

12" Roasted Vegetable

$17.00

12" Supreme

$17.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$18.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid's Pasta Butter

$6.00

Kid's Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Milk (Small)

$1.95

Kids Drink

$1.95

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Raw Veggies

$3.00

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

mixed greens or caesar

Slaw

$3.00

Sauces

$0.50

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Pico

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$5.00

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side Mango Salsa

$1.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Marinara

$1.50

Side Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Side Roasted Potato

$4.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemon Ade

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Kids Drink

$1.95

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Desserts

Florida Mango Cake

$9.00

Warm Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Coffee/Tea

Bottomless Coffee

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Americano

$3.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+

London Fog

$5.05

Chai Tea Latte

$5.05

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Frappe

$5.25

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Guadalupe Colombia Roast

$13.95

Refresher

$5.05

Guadalupe Nicaragua

$13.95

Ethiopia Rose 14 Oz Bag

$14.95

Specialty Drinks

Coffee and Baileys

$5.00

Mimosa

$7.00+

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.50Out of stock

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Specialty Shakes

20 oz specialty shakes

$7.00

chocolate PB, cap'n crunch, mint chip, oreo cookie

12 Oz Hand Dipped Shake

$6.00

Ice Cream

Kiddie

$2.75

Regular

$3.75

Large

$4.75

Cake/Pie/Brownie Sundae

Cheesecake

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Affogato

Affogato

$5.00

Eggs & Omelettes

The Small

$5.95

Two eggs made your way & toast

The Medium

$7.95

Two eggs made your way with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage & toast

The Large

$9.95

Three eggs made your way with your coice of bacon, ham or sausage & toast

Chorizo Scramble

$10.95

Three eggs scrambled with chorizo served with toast and home fries or grits

Cheese Omelette

$6.95

Served with homefries or grits and toast

Meat & Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Served with homefries or grits and toast

Spinach Omelette

$12.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.95

Egg, Meat & Cheese Bagel

$8.25

Breakfast BLT

$8.95

Pancakes, Fr Toast, Waffles

Pancake Stack

$8.95

Three Pancakes with choice of meat

French Toast Stack

$9.50

Waffle

$12.95

The Lighter Side

The Little Combo

$5.00

One piece of French Toast or Pancake, one egg and one piece of meat

Loaded Oatmeal

$6.95

served with br. sugar, housemade granola, raisins & fruit

Bowl of Grils

$5.95

Creamy grits with cheese

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$6.95

served with housemade granola

BEAN Favorites

BEAN Burrito

$8.25

Scrambled eggs, bacon hash brown & cheese witha side of housemade salsa served with your choice of home fries or grits

BEAN Bagel

$8.95

Egg, cheese bacon, tomato & onion on a bagel served with home fries or grits

BEAN Bowl

$12.95

Potatoes, veggies & cheese served with bacon, sausage or ham topped with 2 eggs made your way served with toast

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.95

Loaded flour tortilla toasted and stuffed with cheese, scrambled eggs and your choice of meat, freshly made pico de gallo & salsa served with home fries

Egg & Chorizo Bowl

$12.95

Three eggs you way served over grits, chorizo, tomato, cheese and pico do gallo

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Toasted English muffin, 2 soft poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce served with home fries

Side Orders

Breakfast Meat

$2.50

Oatmeal

$2.50

Grits

$2.50

One Pancake

$2.50

One slice of French Toast

$2.50

One egg any style

$2.25

Bagel

$2.95

Toast

$1.00

Hash brown

$2.50

Home Fries

$2.50

Guacamole

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Salsa

$1.25

Seasonal Fruit

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Sliced tomatoes

$0.50

Banana

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Nutella

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Pastry

Muffins

$4.25

Guava Pastry

$3.00

Chocolate Croisant

$3.00

Brownie

$4.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Special menu

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.95

Focaccia, special

$12.95

Egg, Spinach, Goat Cheese with grits or home fries

Tshirt

Medium Tshirt

$25.00

Large Tshirt

$25.00

XL Tshirt

$25.00

XXL Tshirt

$25.00

Back country shirt

$25.00

Christmas Trolley

$45.00

Kid Christmas Trolley - Kid

$35.00

Back country tee

Tee shirt

$15.00

High Tea

Our high tea menu has been created by our chef: assorted sandwiches, house-made desserts and pastries paired with a variety of teas.

high tea ticket

$30.00Out of stock

Italian Beef And Chips

$11.00

Italian Sausage With Peppers & Onion Chips

$8.00

Hot Dog &chips

$7.00

Can Beer

$6.00

Water

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Wine

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Breakfast for Dinner

Breakfast for Dinner November 2nd from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Adult Brunch

$16.00

Kid Brunch

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5068 Annunciation Circle, Immokalee, FL 34142

Directions

