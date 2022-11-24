The Pub & Bean of Ave Maria 5068 Annunciation Circle
5068 Annunciation Circle
Immokalee, FL 34142
Popular Items
Starters
Nachos
Ground beef, melted cheddar & all the fixin's
Chips & Salsa
House made, market fresh salsa
Spinach Artichoke Dip
creamy spinach & artichoke dip w/ crispy tortilla chips
Onion Rings
10 crispy beer battered rings w/ sweet horseradish sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
crispy battered mozzarella cheese sticks w/ marinara sauce
Calamari
Served w/ garlic aioli & marinara dipping sauces
Bavarian pretzel
Served with sides of sharp cheddar cheese and spicy brown mustard
Loaded Fries
w/ bacon, melted cheddar, scallions & sour cream
Wings 8pc
w/ celery & blue cheese
Wings 12pc
w/ celery & blue cheese
Boneless Wings
w/ celery & blue cheese
Tots - Loaded - Tots
Hummus
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus served with Tortilla Chips and Fresh Vegetables
Garlic Knots
Charcuterie Plate
Salads
Ave Maria
field greens, local tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles & raspberry vinaigrette
Balsamic Caprese
arugula, local tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil & balsamic
Classic Caesar
classic presentation w/ shaved parmesan
Honey Mustard Chicken
iceberg, crispy chicken, onion, local tomatoes, cheddar cheese & bacon w/ honey mustard dressing
Chopped Wedge
Chopped Iceberg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Red Onion. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing.
Caesar Salad Special
Soups
All Day Fare
Chicken Tenders
Served with Fries, Cole Slaw & Honey Mustard Dressing
Fish 'N' Chips
Served with Fries, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce & Lemon.
Reuben
Corned Beef on marble rye w/ sauerkraut, 1000 island & swiss.
Uptown Turkey BLT
turkey, bacon, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on ciabatta
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow Cooked Pork with BBQ Sauce served with Cole Slaw and Fries.
Coconut Shrimp
Served with Fries, Cole Slaw & Mango Salsa
Chicken Tender Melt
crispy chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes & pepper jack cheese on sourdough
Turkey Reuben
Turkey on marble rye with melted swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 Island Dressing
Open Pub Food
Ribeye Special
Swordfish
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
16" Chicken Bacon ranch
chicken, bacon, cheddar jack & scallions
16" Hawaiian
pineapple,ham & bacon
16" Meat Lovers
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
16" Roasted Vegetable
blend of fresh roasted veggies & arugala w/ balsamic drizzle
16" Supreme
pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, red onion & mushroom
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
12" Hawaiian
12" Meat Lovers
12" Roasted Vegetable
12" Supreme
Gluten Free Pizza
Kid's Menu
Sides
French Fries
Sweet Fries
Onion Rings
Raw Veggies
Roasted Veggies
Side Salad
mixed greens or caesar
Slaw
Sauces
Side Salmon
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Rice
Side Pico
Side Tater Tots
Cheese Sauce
Side Mango Salsa
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Marinara
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Roasted Potato
Side Bacon
Side Cheese Sauce
Beverages
Coffee/Tea
Root Beer Float
Specialty Shakes
Ice Cream
Cake/Pie/Brownie Sundae
Affogato
Eggs & Omelettes
The Small
Two eggs made your way & toast
The Medium
Two eggs made your way with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage & toast
The Large
Three eggs made your way with your coice of bacon, ham or sausage & toast
Chorizo Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with chorizo served with toast and home fries or grits
Cheese Omelette
Served with homefries or grits and toast
Meat & Cheese Omelette
Served with homefries or grits and toast
Spinach Omelette
Breakfast Sandwiches
Pancakes, Fr Toast, Waffles
The Lighter Side
BEAN Favorites
BEAN Burrito
Scrambled eggs, bacon hash brown & cheese witha side of housemade salsa served with your choice of home fries or grits
BEAN Bagel
Egg, cheese bacon, tomato & onion on a bagel served with home fries or grits
BEAN Bowl
Potatoes, veggies & cheese served with bacon, sausage or ham topped with 2 eggs made your way served with toast
Breakfast Quesadilla
Loaded flour tortilla toasted and stuffed with cheese, scrambled eggs and your choice of meat, freshly made pico de gallo & salsa served with home fries
Egg & Chorizo Bowl
Three eggs you way served over grits, chorizo, tomato, cheese and pico do gallo
Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin, 2 soft poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce served with home fries
Side Orders
Breakfast Meat
Oatmeal
Grits
One Pancake
One slice of French Toast
One egg any style
Bagel
Toast
Hash brown
Home Fries
Guacamole
Pico de Gallo
Salsa
Seasonal Fruit
Extra Cheese
Sliced tomatoes
Banana
Sour Cream
Nutella
Peanut Butter
ranch
Sour Cream
Special menu
High Tea
Breakfast for Dinner
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5068 Annunciation Circle, Immokalee, FL 34142