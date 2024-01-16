The Sports Page Pub & Grill 128 Commercial St,
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Theresa's oldest, most historic, family-friendly, hometown pub and grill.
Location
128 Commercial St, , Theresa, NY 13691
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Riley's by the River - 46-48 James Street
No Reviews
46-48 James Street Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
View restaurant
Thousand Islands Club - 21952 Club Road
No Reviews
21952 Club Road Wellesley Island, NY 13640
View restaurant
The Barn Bar & Grill - 419 Riverside Drive
No Reviews
419 Riverside Drive Clayton, NY 13624
View restaurant