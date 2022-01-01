Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

The Spud Jr.

393 Reviews

$$

302 Demers Ave

East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Liberty's Lane
The Backdoor
The Del

STARTERS

BBQ-Tine

$13.00

Hand cut Red River Valley Fries, topped with cheese curds, beer cheese, pulled pork, jalapenos, french's onion straws, and BBQ sauce.

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Nacho Tine

$12.00

Hand cut Red River Valley Fries, topped with shredded cheese, beer cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, sport peppers, jalapenos, and onion. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Philly Tine

$13.00

Hand cut Red River Valley Fries, topped with cheese curds, beer cheese, shaved prime rib, onion, and green peppers.

Poutine

$12.00

Hand cut Red River Valley Fries, topped with cheese curds, pulled pork, and gravy.

Saucy Nugs (10 piece)

$12.00

10 boneless breaded wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Traditional Wings (8 piece)

$13.00

Eight traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Tater Kegs

$7.00

Pretzel Fries

$9.00

Beer Cheese Queso

$9.00

BURGERS

Liberty's Lane

$13.00

Beef patty, american cheese, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, lumberjack BBQ sauce. Topped with Red River Valley Fries.

Mr Spud

$13.00

Beef patty, american cheese, smoked gouda cheese, beer cheese, chili, onion, jalapeno, topped with Red River Valley Fries.

The Backdoor

$13.00

Beef patty, smoked gouda cheese, pepper jack cheese, cream cheese, jalapeno, and bacon.

The River Queen

$12.00

Beef patty, cheddar cheese, and bacon.

The Skipper

$12.00

Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Local Cheeseburger Basket

$10.00

Hamburger

$8.00

The Sensation (patty melt)

$12.00

Beef Patty, havarti cheese, smoked gouda cheese, sauteed onion, bacon, on toasted bread.

The Del

$8.00

Beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, ham, between two waffles, topped with a fried egg.

The Boot (Steakhouse)

$14.00

The Gilly

$12.00

Beef Patty, havarti cheese, and mushrroms.

Cuckoo's Nest

$13.00

Beef Patty. topped with mac n cheese, and bacon.

The Uptown

$12.00

Beef patty topped with bourbon bacon jam and bleu cheese.

GRILLED CHEESE

Frenchees

$12.00

American cheese, havarti cheese, smoked gouda cheese, topped with Red River Valley Fries, bacon, and top the spud dip.

Level Seven

$12.00

Havarti Cheese, pepperjack cheese, smoked gouda cheese, cream cheese, peanut butter, raspberry jelly, jalapeno, and bacon.

Golden Cue-ban

$12.00

Havarti cheese, smoked gouda cheese, pulled pork, ham, beer cheese queso, mustard, and pickles.

The Dunder

$13.00

Havarti cheese, smoked gouda cheese, shaved prime rib, sauteed onion, and horseradish cream sauce.

The Riverside

$10.00

American cheese, cheddar cheese, and havarti cheese.

Two-Twenty Club

$13.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, all between two grilled cheese sandwiches.

Plain Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Chips N Salsa

$5.00

Chili

$4.00

Mac N Chz

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

American Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Loaded Fries

$6.50

Matchstick Fries

$4.00

SALADS

Garden Salad Full

$8.00

Lettuce blend, onion, tomato, shredded cheese, and croutons.

Caesar Salad Full

$8.00

Lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomato, croutons, and caesar dressing.

Taco Salad Full

$11.00

Kids Menu (Special Requests Will Not Be Accepted For These Items)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Applesauce Side

$2.00

Sauce

Ranch

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Gravy

$1.00

2oz Top The Spud

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

French

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Rasp Vin

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

Raspberry Jalapeno Jelly

$0.75

Sriracha Ranch

$0.75

Horsey

$0.75

Thai Chili

$0.75

Salted Caramel

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Balsamic Dressing

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Pb&j Sauce

$0.75

Siracha Aioli

Marshmallow

$0.75

Fall/Winter Menu

BeerCheese Queso

$9.00

Street Tacos

$13.00

Midwest Philly

$14.00

Po Boy

$14.00

Fair Curds

$9.00

Chicken Bruschetta

$15.00

Dill Pickle

$15.00

Cuban Frita

$13.00

BASKETS

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Four chicken strips, served with fresh fries, toast, and gravy.

Fish N Chips

$12.00

Breaded cod served with fresh fries and tartar sauce.

Chicken N Waffles

$12.00

Two Belgian waffles topped with five chicken wings, served with a side of buffalo sauce and syrup.

Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Jarrod Tickets

Jarrod Tickets

$35.00

Sweatshirts

Crewneck Maroon

$40.00

Crewneck Camo

$40.00

Crewneck White

$40.00

Zip Up

$50.00

Hockey Hoodie

$60.00

Spud T Shirt

$25.00

Crewneck Grey

$40.00

Spud Hat

$30.00

Sunday special

Sunday Special

$20.00+
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

302 Demers Ave, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Directions

