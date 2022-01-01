American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
The Spud Jr.
393 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
302 Demers Ave, East Grand Forks, MN 56721
Gallery
More near East Grand Forks