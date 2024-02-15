The Village Pub -Sewell 139 Egg Harbor Rd
139 Egg Harbor Rd
Sewell, NJ 08080
Food
GASTRO PUB
- AVOCADO FRIES$8.99
lightly breaded, fried, jalapeno ranch dip
- BADA BANG SHRIMP$10.99
lightly dusted, spicy chili sauce, sesame seeds
- BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER$7.99
lightly breaded, fried, choice of wing sauce
- CHEESESTEAK WONTONS$8.99
american cheese, steak, onions, peppers
- CRISPY FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUT$7.99
fried brussels sprouts, fried pepperoni, citrus ranch seasoning, chili honey
- DORITOS PAPAS LOCAS$11.99
potato scoops, Doritos, Monterey jack cheese, taco beef, jalapeno nacho cheese sauce, pickled red onions, sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK MAC$11.99
chopped rib eye, cooper sharp cheese sauce, caramelized onions, red & green peppers, campanelle pasta, toasted sesame breadcrumbs
- SEARED AHI TUNA$14.99
sesame seeds, pan seared rare, wasabi, soy
- WASABI SESAME DEVILED EGGS$4.99
wasabi egg filling, toasted sesame seeds
- FRIED PORK EMPANADAS$10.99
pork carnitas filling, roasted poblanos, monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, empanada dough fried, queso fresco, lime sour cream, pickled red onion, micro cilantro
CLASSIC APPS & SNACKS
- BREADED MOZZARELLA$8.99
hand cut & breaded, marinara sauce
- CHICKEN TENDERS$11.99
house breaded, fries, barbeque or honey mustard
- JALAPENO POPPERS$8.99
breaded cream cheese & jalapenos, spicy mango dipping sauce
- LOADED QUESADILLA$13.99
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, sour cream, and salsa
- MUSSELS BLANCO$18.99
roasted fennel, sausage, white wine butter sauce, parsley, lemon, garlic bread
- CRAB & SHRIMP DIP$15.99
lobster béchamel, crab meat, shrimp, pecorino bread crumbs, toasted pita bread, carrots, cucumbers, celery
- STEAK QUESADILLA$14.99
chopped philly style steak, cheddar cheese
- BEEF QUESADILLA$12.99
ground beef, cheddar cheese
WINGS
- 5CT TRADITIONAL WINGS$6.49
lightly dusted & fried crisp
- 10CT TRADITIONAL WINGS$12.99
lightly dusted & fried crisp
- 5CT NAKED WINGS$6.49
lightly dusted in rice flour, choose baked or fried
- 10CT NAKED WINGS$12.99
lightly dusted in rice flour, choose baked or fried
- 5CT BONELESS WINGS$7.49
boneless breaded bites
- 10CT BONELESS WINGS$14.99
boneless breaded bites
- TAILS 5CT$8.99
boneless tender strips lightly dusted, fried crisp
BURGERS
- CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER$13.99
american cheese
- JALAPENO CHEDDAR BURGER$16.99
jalapenos, cheddar, crisp bacon
- TEXAS BBQ BURGER$16.99
cheddar, caramelized onions, barbeque sauce, onion rings
- MEDITERRANEAN TURKEY BURGER$15.99
grilled turkey burger, sautéed spinach, roasted peppers, garlic pesto sauce, provolone, brioche bun
- BIG DAWG BURGER$14.99
big dawg sauce, crumbled bleu cheese
- DOUBLE SMASHED BURGER$14.99
two smashed grilled burgers, grilled onions, cooper sharp cheese, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun
- SMASHED ON SHROOMS$15.99
two smashed grilled burgers, roasted portobello mushroom, fontina cheese, caramelized onions, charred rosemary aioli, arugula, potato bun
- VEGAN BURGER$17.99
beyond burger, yellow vegan american, chipotle glaze, lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, toasted potato bun.
- PLAIN TURKEY BURGER$13.99
SANDWICHES
- SIRLOIN CHEESESTEAK SPECIAL$14.99
omaha sliced sirloin, cooper sharp cheese sauce, caramelized onions
- CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$12.99
fresh chicken grilled and chopped, your choice of american, provolone or mozzarella
- PLAIN CHEESESTEAK$13.99
- CAROLINA BBQ PULLED PORK$14.99
pulled pork, carolina style bbq sauce, pepper jack cheese, yellow cheddar, cajun onions, caramelized onions, toasted brioche bun
- FILET TIPS SANDWICH$16.99
filet mignon tips, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, square ciabatta
- FRENCH DIP$15.99
house roast top round, caramelized onions, swiss & fontina cheese, horseradish crema, seeded roll, side au jus
- PUB PARM$14.99
breaded & fried chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, shaved parmesan, pecorino romano, fresh basil, toasted square ciabatta
- SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
buttermilk fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, pickles, spicy mayo, toasted garlic brioche bun
- TURKEY REUBEN$14.99
black pepper turkey, sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, gruyere cheese, russian dressing, toasted marbled rye
- VEGGIE GRINDER$14.99
roasted balsamic eggplant, roasted butternut squash, roasted peppers, smoked portobello, shredded mozzarella, arugula, garlic pesto aioli, seeded roll
TACOS
- CARNE ASADA TACOS$12.99
marinated grilled flank steak, house made guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, grilled corn tortilla, lime wedge
- PORK AL PASTOR$10.99
pork carnitas, salsa verde, pineapple cilantro salsa, corn tortilla
- TUNA TACOS$14.99
cajun-spiced sushi-grade tuna, spicy ranch, pineapple salsa, pickled red onions, corn tortilla
- VEGAN TACOS$11.99
seasoned cauliflower and portabello mushroom, salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, carrot slaw, micro cilantro, corn tortilla
PUB FIRES AND SIDES
- BOWL SOUP OF THE DAY$5.99
- CUP SOUP OF THE DAY$4.99
- FRENCH FRIES$5.99
- LOADED TOTS$9.99
cheddar cheese, american cheese sauce, chopped bacon, scallions, sour cream
- ONION RINGS$9.99
horseradish crema
- POTATO SCOOPS$6.99
- ROLL & BUTTER$1.99
- SIDE CAESAR SALAD$4.99
crisp chopped romaine lettuce, pecorino, shaved parmesan, Garlic croutons
- SIDE FILET TIPS$6.00
- SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN$4.00
- SIDE HOUSE SALAD$3.99
romaine lettuce, spring mix, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, garlic croutons, choice of dressing
- SIDE SEARED SHRIMP$6.00
- SIDE SIRLOIN STEAK$8.00
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$7.99
cinnamon dip
- TATER TOTS$7.99
- TORTILLA CHIPS$1.99
- VEGETABLE OF THE DAY$2.99
- VILLAGE FRIES$7.99
american cheese sauce
SOUPS
SALADS
- THE PUB AVOCADO$11.99
avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, spring mix, lemon dill vinaigrette
- CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD$8.99
crisp chopped romaine lettuce, pecorino, shredded Parmesan, garlic croutons, tossed
- CHOPPED COBB SALAD$16.99
avocado, bacon, chicken, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce, balsamic vinaigrette
- A-1 STEAK SALAD$16.99
filet mignon tips, A-1 steak sauce, shaved parmesan, roasted asparagus, pickled red onion, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, chopped romaine, arugula, smokey tomato vinaigrette
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$15.99
romaine, spicy breaded chicken tenders, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onion, garlic croutons, tossed in ranch or bleu cheese dressing
- WINTER SQUASH'D SALAD$11.99
spinach, arugula, roasted butternut squash, fried brussels sprout, dried cranberries, spiced candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, maple bourbon vinaigrette
ENTREES
- MUSTARD GLAZED SALMON$29.99
apple cider mustard glazed salmon, roasted brussels sprout, bacon potato hash
- CHICKEN POT PIE$15.99
home-made chicken & vegetable pie, topped with a flaky pastry crust, baked golden brown.
- SIRLOIN STEAK$24.99
pan-seared sirloin steak, maitre d'butter, potato scoops, vegetable of the day
- FISH ~N~ CHIPS$21.99
10oz craft beer battered cod, potato scoops, tartar sauce, lemon wedge
- GUINNESS GLAZED MEATLOAF$18.99
home-made meatloaf, guinness glazed, mashed potatoes, roasted peas
- CHICKEN PARM MAC$20.99
home-made chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, blush sauce, mac and cheese
FLATBREADS
- BUFFALO CHICKEN$12.99
mozzarella, hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, crumbled gorgonzola, grilled chicken
- THE CLASSIC$13.99
tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet italian sausage, cup & char pepperoni, pecorino
- SPINACH & ARTICHOKE$12.99
oven toasted flatbread, garlic aioli, sautéed spinach, artichokes, mozzarella, pecorino romano
DESSERTS
SAUCES
- SIDE HONEY SWEET$0.79
- SIDE MILD$0.79
- SIDE SPICY HOT$0.79
- SIDE BADA BANG$0.99
- SIDE BIG DAWG$0.99
- SIDE CREAMY PARMESAN$0.99
- SIDE SRIRACHA$0.99
- SIDE SPICY RANCH$1.29
- SIDE GARLIC SAUCE$0.79
- SIDE VOODOO$0.79
- BLUE CHEESE$1.29
- RANCH$1.29
- BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE$0.79
- CAESAR$1.29
- SMOKEY TOMATO VINAIGRETTE$1.29
- RUSSIAN$0.99
- LEMON DILL VINAIGRETTE$0.99
- HONEY MUSTARD$0.99
- MAPLE BOURBON VINAIGRETTE$1.49
- AMERICAN CHEESE SAUCE$1.29
- SIDE BBQ$0.99
- GUACAMOLE$1.99
- SOUR CREAM$1.49
- SALSA$1.49
- HORSERADISH$1.29
- HONEY$1.29
- BEEF AU JUS$0.79
- MARINARA$0.99
- HOUSE SAUCE$0.99
- CINNAMON DIP$1.29
- SPICY HORSERADISH$1.29
- MANGO SAUCE$1.49
- DIJON MAYO$1.49
- COCKTAIL SAUCE$0.79
- TARTAR SAUCE$0.79
- CELERY$1.49
MONTHLY SPECIALS
FOOD 2024
