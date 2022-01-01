The Wicked Wolf North
No reviews yet
2 Scarsdale road
tuckahoe, NY 10707
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
appetizers
lobster roll sliders
served on potato buns
Crab cake tots
served over a white wine braised garlic tomato
crab dip
crab mixed with gruyere cheese and old bay served with grilled pita bread
garlic bread
garlic bread topped with gorgonzola cheese sauce
pastrami bacon
Pastrami seasoned thick cut bacon with a maple bourbon mustard
tuna tartar
diced tuna with avocado , ponzu soy sauce and wasabi duated waffle chips
scarpriello meatballs
50/50 veal and beef meatballs served with hot and sweet peppers in a veal demi-glace
Charcuterie board
a medley of sausages served with sauerkraut and mustard
buffalo mac and cheese
pasta shells with a buffalo cheese sauce topped with melted cheese
chipotle shrimp
shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce with roasted fingerling potatos
wings
served with carrots/celery and bleu cheese
potato skin nachos
served with shredded cheese and bacon and topped with whiskey sauce and sour cream
Mussels
served in a white wine sauce with jalapenos with grilled tostini
fried calamari
Shellfish
salad
arugala and pear salad
baby arugula, poached pears, candied walnuts and shaved fennel with a bleu cheese dressing
beet and goat cheese salad
roasted beets and almonds,fried goat cheese and baby spinach in a sherry vinagrette
buratta salad
burratta with sliced proscuitto, roasted peppers,honey balsamic figs, pesto over baby arugula
ceasar salad
romaine lettuce, brioche croutons,shaved parmesean with a classic ceasar dressing
chicken salad
grilled or fried chicken mixed greens,tomatos,red onions,shaved parmeasean and a balsamic dressing
cobb salad
baby spinach with bacon, tomato, avocado and egg in a dijon vinagrette topped with crumbled bleu cheese
Wolf salad
bacon lardons,cherry tomatos,warm mushrooms,potato croutons over romaine lettuce and a bleu cheese dressing
Sandwiches
steak sandwich
8oz sliced filet topped with mushroom,onions and swiss served on ciabatta bread
lamb burger
8oz lamb patty served with lettuce,tomato,onion and tzatziki sauce
wolf burger
8oz angus patty served with lettuce tomato and onion
smoked salmon
smoked salmon with arugula, goat cheese, shaved onions with a caper mayo on irish brown bread
quinoa beet burger
8oz smoked beet and quinoa patty,pepperjack cheese,baby arugula and mayo
BLT
bacon,lettuce,fried green tomatos with herbed mayo on texas toast
gaelic burger
8oz angus burger topped with irish bacon,sauteed onions and cheddar cheese
Asian Burger
Turkey burger
Shrimp gyro
Fried chicken
Fried Chicken with spicy mayo on a brioche bun
Entrees
lamb shank
braised lamb shank,mashed potatos baby carrots served with a lamb demi-glace
Rigatoni Bolognese
Fresh pasta with beef, veal, and pork ragu with ricotta
seafood fra diavlo
clams,mussels,shrimp and lobster in a spicy marinara serevd over fresh linguini
Short Rib Stroganoff
Braised short rib with mushrooms beef demi glaze over pappardelli pasta with horse radish cream
branzino
crispy skin on branzino, pearled cous cous ,pine nuts and green beans served with a lemon brown butter sauce
scallops
pan seared scallops and cauliflower puree and crispy potato's served with a lemon white wine pan sauce
pistachio crusted salmon
served over quinoa and green beans, roasted garlic and roasted tomato in white wine sauce
Chicken kiev
Stuffed chicken breast with garlic herbed butter mashed potatos and sauteed spinach chicken au jus
Shepards pie
steaks/chops
sides
desserts
brunch
avocado toast
thick cut bread topped with smashed avocado, pickled onions, hard boiled egg,radish,cilantro,cojita cheese and hot sauce
bec sliders
4 bacon, egg and cheese sliders served with smoked ketchup
BLT
bacon,lettuce,fried green tomatos and a cajun maayo on texas toast
brunch burger
8oz angus burger served with bacon american cheese and a sunnyside up egg
chicken and churros
fried chicken fresh churros ,cinnamon sugar butter and a spicy maple syrup
corned beef hash
corned beef baked with potatos served with a poached egg and a mustard hollandaise sauce
crab cake benny
crab cake poched egg served on a english muffin with old bay hollandaise
crab cake hash
crab cakes baked with potatos served with a poached egg and a old bay hollandaise
croissant french toast
6 sticks served with caramel sauce and a berry compote
grilled speck and cheese
sliced ham,gruyere cheese with a bechemel sauce served on texas toast
traditional benny
irish bacon,poached egg served on a english muffin with hollandaise sauce
Irish breakfast
2 eggs any style with bacon sausages black and white pudding,mushrooms, grilled tomatos,homefries and beans
mushroom bruschetta
mushrooms with thyme and gruyere cheese on toasted bread
roast beef hash
roast beef baked with potatos and a poched egg served with hollandaise sauce
sausage and biscuits
homemade sausage on biscuits with a sausage gravy
Shashuka
eggs baked in a spicy pepper& tomato sauce toppped with feta cheese and served with grilled bread
smoked salmon benny
smoked salmon, sauteed spinach served on a english muffin with hollandaise sauce
Steak and eggs
filet medallions served with 2 eggs grilled tomatos hash browns and toast
Table pancakes
breakfast taco
cobb salad
baby spinach with bacon, tomato, avocado and egg in a dijon vinagrette topped with crumbled bleu cheese
arugala and pear salad
baby arugula, poached pears, candied walnuts and shaved fennel with a bleu cheese dressing
omlette
special omlette
thick cut bacon
handcut fries
house salad
homemade sausage
hash browns
baked beans
Kids menu
Oktoberfest
appetizer's
buffalo mac and cheese
pasta shells with a buffalo cheese sauce topped with melted cheese
wings
served with carrots/celery and bleu cheese
pastrami bacon
Pastrami seasoned thick cut bacon with a maple bourbon mustard
lobster roll sliders
served on potato buns
fried green tomatos
Garlic bread
Garlic bread with a Gorgonzola cheese sauce
shrimp pesto flatbread
shrimp in a pesto sauce on flatbread
potato skin nachos
served with shredded cheese and bacon and topped with whiskey sauce and sour cream
filet on english muffin
calamari
fried calamari with mixed cherry peppers and marinara
burgers/sandwiches
wolf burger
8oz angus patty served with lettuce tomato and onion
Turkey burger
Asian Burger
quinoa beet burger
8oz smoked beet and quinoa patty,pepperjack cheese,baby arugula and mayo
gaelic burger
8oz angus burger topped with irish bacon,sauteed onions and cheddar cheese
lamb burger
8oz lamb patty served with lettuce,tomato,onion and tzatziki sauce
steak sandwich
8oz sliced filet topped with mushroom,onions and swiss served on ciabatta bread
smoked salmon
smoked salmon with arugula, goat cheese, shaved onions with a caper mayo on irish brown bread
Shrimp gyro
BLT
bacon,lettuce,fried green tomatos with herbed mayo on texas toast
Fried chicken
Fried Chicken with spicy mayo on a brioche bun
salads
cobb salad
baby spinach with bacon, tomato, avocado and egg in a dijon vinagrette topped with crumbled bleu cheese
ceasar salad
romaine lettuce, brioche croutons,shaved parmesean with a classic ceasar dressing
buratta salad
burratta with sliced proscuitto, roasted peppers,honey balsamic figs, pesto over baby arugula
salad with steak
bar entrees
steaks/chops (Copy)
sides (Copy)
drink specials
happy hour food
football drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2 Scarsdale road, tuckahoe, NY 10707