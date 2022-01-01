Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wicked Wolf North

No reviews yet

2 Scarsdale road

tuckahoe, NY 10707

appetizers

lobster roll sliders

$16.00

served on potato buns

Crab cake tots

$16.00

served over a white wine braised garlic tomato

crab dip

$16.00

crab mixed with gruyere cheese and old bay served with grilled pita bread

garlic bread

$10.00

garlic bread topped with gorgonzola cheese sauce

pastrami bacon

$14.00

Pastrami seasoned thick cut bacon with a maple bourbon mustard

tuna tartar

$17.00

diced tuna with avocado , ponzu soy sauce and wasabi duated waffle chips

scarpriello meatballs

$14.00

50/50 veal and beef meatballs served with hot and sweet peppers in a veal demi-glace

Charcuterie board

$18.00+

a medley of sausages served with sauerkraut and mustard

buffalo mac and cheese

$14.00

pasta shells with a buffalo cheese sauce topped with melted cheese

chipotle shrimp

$18.00

shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce with roasted fingerling potatos

wings

$12.00

served with carrots/celery and bleu cheese

potato skin nachos

$12.00

served with shredded cheese and bacon and topped with whiskey sauce and sour cream

Mussels

$15.00

served in a white wine sauce with jalapenos with grilled tostini

fried calamari

$14.00

Shellfish

Shrimp cocktail

$22.00

jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce

clams on the half shell

$12.00+

half or full dozen clams

oysters

$16.00+

todays choice of fresh oysters

Shell fish tower

$75.00+

Whole lobster, Jumbo shrimp, Oysters, Clams

lobster cocktail

$32.00

salad

arugala and pear salad

$16.00

baby arugula, poached pears, candied walnuts and shaved fennel with a bleu cheese dressing

beet and goat cheese salad

$15.00

roasted beets and almonds,fried goat cheese and baby spinach in a sherry vinagrette

buratta salad

$18.00

burratta with sliced proscuitto, roasted peppers,honey balsamic figs, pesto over baby arugula

ceasar salad

$15.00

romaine lettuce, brioche croutons,shaved parmesean with a classic ceasar dressing

chicken salad

grilled or fried chicken mixed greens,tomatos,red onions,shaved parmeasean and a balsamic dressing

cobb salad

$16.00

baby spinach with bacon, tomato, avocado and egg in a dijon vinagrette topped with crumbled bleu cheese

Wolf salad

$16.00

bacon lardons,cherry tomatos,warm mushrooms,potato croutons over romaine lettuce and a bleu cheese dressing

soup

french onion soup

$10.00

soup du jour

$8.00

Sandwiches

steak sandwich

$20.00

8oz sliced filet topped with mushroom,onions and swiss served on ciabatta bread

lamb burger

$16.00

8oz lamb patty served with lettuce,tomato,onion and tzatziki sauce

wolf burger

$15.00

8oz angus patty served with lettuce tomato and onion

smoked salmon

$15.00

smoked salmon with arugula, goat cheese, shaved onions with a caper mayo on irish brown bread

quinoa beet burger

$14.00

8oz smoked beet and quinoa patty,pepperjack cheese,baby arugula and mayo

BLT

$15.00

bacon,lettuce,fried green tomatos with herbed mayo on texas toast

gaelic burger

$17.00

8oz angus burger topped with irish bacon,sauteed onions and cheddar cheese

Asian Burger

$17.00

Turkey burger

$14.00

Shrimp gyro

$16.00

Fried chicken

$15.00

Fried Chicken with spicy mayo on a brioche bun

Entrees

lamb shank

$28.00

braised lamb shank,mashed potatos baby carrots served with a lamb demi-glace

Rigatoni Bolognese

$25.00

Fresh pasta with beef, veal, and pork ragu with ricotta

seafood fra diavlo

$38.00

clams,mussels,shrimp and lobster in a spicy marinara serevd over fresh linguini

Short Rib Stroganoff

$29.00

Braised short rib with mushrooms beef demi glaze over pappardelli pasta with horse radish cream

branzino

$34.00

crispy skin on branzino, pearled cous cous ,pine nuts and green beans served with a lemon brown butter sauce

scallops

$40.00

pan seared scallops and cauliflower puree and crispy potato's served with a lemon white wine pan sauce

pistachio crusted salmon

$32.00

served over quinoa and green beans, roasted garlic and roasted tomato in white wine sauce

Chicken kiev

$26.00

Stuffed chicken breast with garlic herbed butter mashed potatos and sauteed spinach chicken au jus

Shepards pie

$21.00

steaks/chops

24oz Ribeye

$58.00

16oz ribeye

12oz filet mignon

$42.00

12oz filet mignon

NY Strip

$44.00

12oz sirloin steak

prime rib au jus

pork chops

$32.00

double cut porkchop, haricot verts , pork demi glace, roasted pears

Lamb chops

$45.00

sides

creamed spinach

$10.00

suateed spinach

$8.00

fried brussel sprouts

$8.00

mcsherry mushrooms

$10.00

honey grilled carrots

$8.00

hash browns

$10.00

handcut fries

$8.00

kerrygold mashed potatos

$10.00

baked potato

$8.00

side salad

$8.00

desserts

homemade bread pudding

$10.00

chocolate cake

$12.00

pecan pie

$12.00

Creme brulee

$12.00

NY cheesecake

$12.00

sticky toffee pudding

$10.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

cake cutting fee

$20.00

Sticky toffee pudding with bacon

$12.00

brunch

avocado toast

$18.00

thick cut bread topped with smashed avocado, pickled onions, hard boiled egg,radish,cilantro,cojita cheese and hot sauce

bec sliders

$12.00

4 bacon, egg and cheese sliders served with smoked ketchup

BLT

$15.00

bacon,lettuce,fried green tomatos and a cajun maayo on texas toast

brunch burger

$18.00

8oz angus burger served with bacon american cheese and a sunnyside up egg

chicken and churros

$20.00

fried chicken fresh churros ,cinnamon sugar butter and a spicy maple syrup

corned beef hash

$18.00

corned beef baked with potatos served with a poached egg and a mustard hollandaise sauce

crab cake benny

$22.00

crab cake poched egg served on a english muffin with old bay hollandaise

crab cake hash

$22.00

crab cakes baked with potatos served with a poached egg and a old bay hollandaise

croissant french toast

$18.00

6 sticks served with caramel sauce and a berry compote

grilled speck and cheese

$15.00

sliced ham,gruyere cheese with a bechemel sauce served on texas toast

traditional benny

$18.00

irish bacon,poached egg served on a english muffin with hollandaise sauce

Irish breakfast

$20.00

2 eggs any style with bacon sausages black and white pudding,mushrooms, grilled tomatos,homefries and beans

mushroom bruschetta

$14.00

mushrooms with thyme and gruyere cheese on toasted bread

roast beef hash

$20.00

roast beef baked with potatos and a poched egg served with hollandaise sauce

sausage and biscuits

$14.00

homemade sausage on biscuits with a sausage gravy

Shashuka

$16.00

eggs baked in a spicy pepper& tomato sauce toppped with feta cheese and served with grilled bread

smoked salmon benny

$20.00

smoked salmon, sauteed spinach served on a english muffin with hollandaise sauce

Steak and eggs

$24.00

filet medallions served with 2 eggs grilled tomatos hash browns and toast

Table pancakes

$12.00

breakfast taco

$14.00

cobb salad

$16.00

baby spinach with bacon, tomato, avocado and egg in a dijon vinagrette topped with crumbled bleu cheese

arugala and pear salad

$16.00

baby arugula, poached pears, candied walnuts and shaved fennel with a bleu cheese dressing

omlette

$12.00

special omlette

$18.00

thick cut bacon

$8.00

handcut fries

$8.00

house salad

$8.00

homemade sausage

$8.00

hash browns

$8.00

baked beans

$6.00

Kids menu

rigatoni with marinara

$12.00

Rigatoni with butter

$12.00

Bucatini with marinara

$12.00

Bucatini with butter

$12.00

Grilled cheese with fries

$10.00

Chicken fingers with fries

$11.00

sliders with fries

$11.00

Oktoberfest

potato pancakes

$10.00

Jager Schnitzel

$26.00

Hugarian goulash

$22.00

Pot roast

$25.00

German platter

$28.00

Weiner schnitzeln

$26.00

Weiner Schnitzel ala holstein

$30.00

Sauerbraten

$27.00

side spatzle

$8.00

side spatzle w/gravy

$10.00

appetizer's

buffalo mac and cheese

$14.00

pasta shells with a buffalo cheese sauce topped with melted cheese

wings

$12.00

served with carrots/celery and bleu cheese

pastrami bacon

$14.00

Pastrami seasoned thick cut bacon with a maple bourbon mustard

lobster roll sliders

$16.00

served on potato buns

fried green tomatos

$12.00

Garlic bread

$10.00

Garlic bread with a Gorgonzola cheese sauce

shrimp pesto flatbread

$14.00

shrimp in a pesto sauce on flatbread

potato skin nachos

$12.00

served with shredded cheese and bacon and topped with whiskey sauce and sour cream

filet on english muffin

$14.00

calamari

$14.00

fried calamari with mixed cherry peppers and marinara

burgers/sandwiches

wolf burger

$15.00

8oz angus patty served with lettuce tomato and onion

Turkey burger

$14.00

Asian Burger

$17.00

quinoa beet burger

$14.00

8oz smoked beet and quinoa patty,pepperjack cheese,baby arugula and mayo

gaelic burger

$17.00

8oz angus burger topped with irish bacon,sauteed onions and cheddar cheese

lamb burger

$16.00

8oz lamb patty served with lettuce,tomato,onion and tzatziki sauce

steak sandwich

$20.00

8oz sliced filet topped with mushroom,onions and swiss served on ciabatta bread

smoked salmon

$15.00

smoked salmon with arugula, goat cheese, shaved onions with a caper mayo on irish brown bread

Shrimp gyro

$16.00

BLT

$15.00

bacon,lettuce,fried green tomatos with herbed mayo on texas toast

Fried chicken

$15.00

Fried Chicken with spicy mayo on a brioche bun

salads

cobb salad

$16.00

baby spinach with bacon, tomato, avocado and egg in a dijon vinagrette topped with crumbled bleu cheese

ceasar salad

$15.00

romaine lettuce, brioche croutons,shaved parmesean with a classic ceasar dressing

buratta salad

$18.00

burratta with sliced proscuitto, roasted peppers,honey balsamic figs, pesto over baby arugula

salad with steak

$24.00

bar entrees

fish and chips

$19.00

beer battered cod served with homemade fries

shepards pie

$18.00

angus chopmeat mixed with carrots,peas and onions topped with homemade mashed potatos

chicken curry

$16.00

bangers and mash

$16.00

drink specials

budweiser

$4.00

bud light

$4.00

miller lite

$4.00

mich ultra

$4.00

coors light

$4.00

odouls

$4.00

well drink

$5.00

margaritas

$6.00

cosmos

$7.00

fireball

$5.00

screwball

$5.00

pinot grigio

$6.00

sauvignon blanc

$6.00

White Zinfindel

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Chianti

$6.00

pinot noir

$6.00

happy hour food

$6 mac and cheese

$6.00

$6 Gbread

$6.00

$8 loaded nachos

$8.00

$8 Wings

$8.00

$8 Meatball sliders

$8.00

$8 Fried Goat cheese on crostini toast

$8.00

football drinks

white claw bucket

$25.00

domestic bottles bucket

$20.00

import bottles bucket

$25.00

house wine

$6.00

whiskey shot

$6.00

cherry bombs

$7.00

football food

BS nachos

$8.00

BS wings

$6.00

BS buffalo mac and cheese

$8.00

BS sliders

$7.00

BS chicken fingers

$6.00

BS chix bacon ranch quesadilla

$7.00

BS onion rings

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2 Scarsdale road, tuckahoe, NY 10707

