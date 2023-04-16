Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waffle Drop

1320 Hampton Avenue Suite 204

Greenville, SC 29601

Waffle Drop

Bubble Waffle & Ice Cream

Bubble Waffle & Ice Cream

$8.00

Waffle topped with Ice Cream of choice and 3 toppings.

Bubble Waffle Strawnana (w/o Ice Cream)

Bubble Waffle Strawnana (w/o Ice Cream)

$8.00

Bubble Waffle topped with Nutella, Strawberries, Banana and powder sugar.

Dulce de Leche Waffle Stick

Dulce de Leche Waffle Stick

$7.00

Dairy-Free, Egg-Free

Strawberry Nutella Stick

Strawberry Nutella Stick

$7.00

Waffle Stick infused with Nutella topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.

Oreo Stick

Oreo Stick

$7.00

Waffle Stick infused with Nutella topped with Oreo crumbs and powdered sugar.

Waffle stick

$7.00

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Cappuccino Crunch Latte

$7.00

Cappuccino Crunch Ice Cream with coconut milk topped with coffee

Vanilla Iced latte

$7.00

Vanilla Matcha shake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Bubble Waffle is one of a kind, it's the perfect combination between a pancake and waffle 😀

1320 Hampton Avenue Suite 204, Greenville, SC 29601

