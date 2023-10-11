SEASONAL DRINKS

Air Mail

$9.00

Barbie Margarita

$8.00

Club No Minor Margarita

$8.00

Drunk at the Spa

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Peanut Butter Old Fashion

$8.00

R&R Old Fashioned

$8.00

R&R Salty Dog

$9.00

Sangria

$6.00

*Sangria Winning Peach Rose

$8.00

Spicy Marg

$12.00

Texas Tea

$10.00

Happy Meal

$3.25

Deion Sanders Gold

$10.00

WHISKEY

House Bourbon

$6.00

Angel's Envy

$17.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$33.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$15.50

Blade Bow

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Busker

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Apple

$13.00

Crown Peach

$13.00

Dickle 8 Year

$9.00

Dickle Rye

$7.00

Evan Williams

$6.50

Garrison Brothers

$24.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Kikori

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$24.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Pendleton Midnight

$13.00

Rabbit Hole: Areringer

$29.00

Rabbit Hole: Boxer

$18.00

Rabbitt Hole: Eigold

$22.00

Screwball

$8.50

SHANKY'S WHIP BLACK

$9.00

SUNTORY TOKI JAPANESE

$13.50

The Dead Rabbit

$13.00

THIRTEENTH COLONY SOUR MASH

$15.00

Treaty Oak Ghost Hill

$17.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$9.00

WHISTLE PIG RYE 10

$29.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford

$10.50

Yellow Rose Harris County

$16.00

Yellow Rose Outlaw

$20.00

Yellow Rose Rye

$15.00

Weller

$15.00

TEQUILA

HOUSE TEQUILA

$6.00

1800 CRISTALINO

$19.00

CAMARENA BLANCO

$7.00

CAMARENA REPOSADO

$7.00

CASAMEGAS BLANCO

$15.50

CASAMEGAS REPOSADO

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$14.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$8.00

SOTOL DESSERT DOOR

$14.00

Jimador

$9.00

GIN

HOUSE GIN

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Citadelle

$8.00

Catoctin Creek

$13.00

Gray Whale

$13.00

Gunpowder

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Nolet

$11.50

TANQUERAY

$8.00

TANQUERAY ORANGE

$10.00

The Botanist

$13.50

RUM

HOUSE RUM

$6.00

BACARDI

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN COCONUT

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN WHITE

$7.00

CUATRO PISCO

$15.00

EL DORADO 12 YR

$11.50

FLOR DE CANA 18Y

$16.00

GOSSLING

$7.00

MALIBU

$7.00

PUSSERS NAVY RUM

$9.50

DRAFT BEER

Back Pew IPA

$2.50

Blonde Bombshell, Southern Star

$3.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Blue Tile, Great Heights

$5.50

Dos XX Draft

$5.50

Fruity Pellets, Great Heights

$5.50

Guinness

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

Yellow Rose, Lone Pint

$5.50

YUENGLING LAGER

$4.00

BTL BEER

Austin Eastside Cider

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Dos XX

$4.00

High Life

$3.75

High Noon Seltzer

$5.50

Lone Star

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Shiner Blonde

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

RED WINE

House Cabernet BTL

$21.00

House Cabernet GL

$7.00

House Pinot Noir BTL

$21.00

House Pinot Noir GL

$7.00

House Merlot Bottle

$21.00

House Merlot Glass

$7.00

Cab. Franc - Hello World

$15.50

Cab.- Broadside BTL

$17.00

Cab. Canyon Road

$7.00+

Cab Castillo De Fuente Btl

$11.00

Lambrusco- Puianello Reggiano

$10.00

Malbec - Zuccardi

$11.00+

Malbec- Areyna BTL

$14.50

Malbec- Tercos

$13.00

Pinot Noir- Aniello 006 Riverside

$16.50

Pinot Noir- Foris Bottle

$16.00

Red Blend - Conundrum

$9.00+

Red Blend- No Curfew

$16.50

Red Blend - Pixide BTL

$19.50

Zinfandel - Terra Doro

$11.00+

French - Christie, Cotes Du Rhone Bottle

$21.50

French - Ch. Chap. D'Alienor Bordeaux BTL

$17.50

Shiraz - Bulletin

$21.00

WHITE WINE

House Chardonnay GL

$7.00

House Chard. BTL

$21.00

House Pinot Grigio GL

$7.00

House PInot Grigio BTL

$21.00

Chardonnay - Fosche Doc Bottle

$16.00

Chardonnay - La Crema Glass

$15.00

Chardonnay- La Crema Bottle

$39.00

Chardonnay- Tribute

$15.00

Pinot Grigio- Canyon Road

$7.00+

Rose - Fre N.A. Bottle Bottle

$20.00

Rose- Campugent

$8.00+

Rose- Olema

$8.00+

Rose- Oyster Bay

$11.00

Sauv. Blanc - Unshackled Bottle

$32.00

Sauv. Blanc- Canyon Road

$7.00+

Sauv. Blanc- Oyster Bay

$8.00+

Sauv. Blanc- Yealands

$16.50

Verdejo - Silentium

$17.50

Other - Conundrum

$9.00+

Other- 'L Lac Bottle

$17.50

Verdejo- Flor de Nelas

$12.50

Other- La Rose Du Pin (sauv. blend)

$13.50

Yealands Glass

$10.00

BUBBLES WINE

Opera Brut

$7.00+

Chiarlo Moscato D'Asti Bottle

$19.00

FRE-N.A. Brut Bottle

$20.00

Olema Brut Bottle

$19.00

Unshackled Rose Brut Bottle

$20.50

Cream de Bourgogne BTL

$32.00

Jeio Prosseco

$7.00+

Angels And Cowboys

$32.00

SCOTCH/COGNAC

BELVINIE DOUBLEWOOD

$25.50

CHIVAS

$11.00

DEWARS WHITE LABEL SCOTCH 80O

$8.00

GLENLEVET

$15.50

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$12.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLONDE

$8.50

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE

$40.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$11.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RYE

$14.00

LAPHROAIG 10 YEAR 91°

$20.00

OBAN 14

$25.00

COCKTAILS

Aperol Twist

$10.00

Appletini

$10.00

Basic Bitch

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Crown Peach Tea

$6.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Hibisecus Tea

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Margarita House

$7.00

Mexican Candy Drink

$10.00

Mimosa House

$6.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Naked Mexican

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

PALOMA

$7.00

Peach Spicy Marg

$10.00

Ranch Water

$11.00

Rose Sangria

$6.00

Rum Punch

$7.00

Vesper

$11.00

SHOTS

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Mex Candy Jello Shots

$1.50

NA BEVERAGES

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Mocktail Up

$10.00

Truly Setz

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Kids Hot Choc

$3.00

NA Beer

$4.50

Espresso Mocktail

$6.00

Spicy Paloma Mocktail

$7.00

Spiced Mule Mocktail

$6.00

Pineapple Jaalapeno Marg Mocktail

$6.00

Dirty Texas Soda

$6.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

LIQUOR

APEROL

$7.00

APRICOT

$7.50

BAILY

$5.00

BOLS APRICOT

$3.00

CAMPARI

$9.00

CHARTRUSE GREEN

$14.00

CHARTRUSE YELLOW

$13.00

CLAUD CHATELIER

$6.00

COMBIER

$8.00

CRÈME DE VIOLET

$8.00

CYNAR ARTICHOKE APERITIF

$8.00

DE KUYPER AMARETTO

$3.00

DE KUYPER APRICOT

$3.00

DE KUYPER BLUE CURACAO 54O

$3.00

DE KUYPER BUTTERSHOTS SCHNAPPS

$3.00

DE KUYPER PEACH TREE SCHNAPPS

$3.00

DE KUYPER SOUR APPLE PUCKERS

$3.00

DE KUYPER WATERMELON PUCKER

$3.00

FERNET BRANCA LIQUEUR

$9.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

FRANGELICO

$9.00

GAUTIER VSOP

$10.00

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

JAGERMEISTER

$7.00

JUAREZ TRIPLE SEC

$2.50

KAHLUA

$8.00

LUXARDO MARASCHINO

$7.50

MATAHARA ABSINTH

$11.50

MATHILDE RASPBERRY

$3.00

MOHAWK GRAIN ALCOHOL

$3.00

PIER FERAND

$12.00

PIMMS

$9.00

RUMPLE MINZE

$7.50

SKREWBALL

$6.00

VELVET FALERNUM

$7.00

VERMON RED

$3.00

VERMON DRY WHITE

$3.00

DISARONNO

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

DEEP EDDY VODKA

$7.00Out of stock

DRIPPING SPRINGS ORANGE

$6.50Out of stock

GREY GOOSE

$11.00

House Vodka

$6.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel One Botanicals

$10.00

KETEL ONE GRAPEFRUIT

$8.40Out of stock

KETEL ONE PEACH

$8.40

SMIRNOFF

$6.50Out of stock

Titos

$8.00

HOUSE GIN

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

CITADELLE

$9.00Out of stock

Gray Whale

$13.00

HAYMANS

$9.00Out of stock

HENDRICKS*

$11.00Out of stock

Nolet

$11.50

TANQUERAY

$8.00

WATERLOO GIN

$5.00Out of stock

BACARDI

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN COCONUT

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN WHITE

$7.00

EL DORADO 12 YR

$11.50

FLOR DE CANA 18Y

$16.00

HOUSE RUM

$6.00

KRAKEN

$7.00

MALIBU

$7.00

MT GAY*

$6.00

SAILOR JERRY

$6.00Out of stock

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$13.00+

CAZADORES ANJEO

$17.00

CAZADORES BLANCO*

$8.00

CAZADORES REPOSADO*

$8.00

DON JULIO 1942

$25.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$17.75

DON JULIO BLANCO

$14.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$14.50

ESPOLON BLANCO

$8.00

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$10.00Out of stock

CAMARENA REPOSADO

$7.00

GHOST BLANCO*

$10.00

HOUSE TEQUILA

$6.00

JOVEN MEZCAL

$12.00

LUNAZUL BLANCO

$7.00

LUNAZUL REPOSADO

$7.00Out of stock

House Bourbon

$6.00

1792

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

BASIL HAYDEN DARK RYE

$15.00

BLANTONS

$20.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$10.00

Dickle Rye

$7.00

Evan Williams

$6.50

HIGH WEST

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

JEFFERSON

$11.00Out of stock

KNOB CREEK

$10.75Out of stock

Makers Mark

$10.00

Old Grand Dad

$7.50

TULLAMORE DEW

$9.00

WOODFORD

$12.00

Woodinville Rye

$12.00

BALVENIE

$18.00Out of stock

DEWARS WHITE LABEL SCOTCH 80O

$8.00

GLENLEVET 12

$15.00Out of stock

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$12.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE

$40.00

JONNIE WALKER RED

$13.00

LAPHROAIG 10 YEAR 91°

$20.00

OBAN 14

$20.00Out of stock

AMARETTO DISARONNO 56O

$8.80

APEROL

$7.50

CAMPARI

$9.40

CHARTRUSE GREEN

$16.00

CHARTRUSE YELLOW

$15.00

IRISH CREAM

$4.00

FERNET BRANCA

$8.00

FIREBALL

$5.00

FRANGELICO

$9.45

GRAND MARNIER

$11.30

JAGERMEISTER

$7.80

KAHLUA

$8.20

KINGS GINGER

$10.80Out of stock

PIMMS

$7.00

RUMPLE MINZE

$8.20

ST. ELDER ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR 40°

$6.30

COMBIER

$8.30

MATA HARI ABSINTHE

$12.10

VELVET FALERNUM

$7.30