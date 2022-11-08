  • Home
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS 1431 W 26th St

No reviews yet

1431 W 26th St

Houston, TX 77008

Order Again

Popular Items

Chile Con Queso To Go
Combination Fajitas
Quesadillas

APPETIZERS

Chile Con Queso To Go

$5.95+

Delicious melted cheese, served with fresh chips!

La Hacienda Nachos

$7.95

Ground Beef, Fajita Beef, or Fajita Chicken

Quesadillas

$12.95+

(2 Plain) Large flour tortillas filled with Mexican cheese

Queso Flameado

$9.55

Stretchy melted white cheese with your choice of beef, chicicken fajita or chorizo

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

Chilled Mexican style shrimp in tomato, onion, lime sauce. Served with guacamole and saltine crackers.

Mexican Guacamole

$10.25+

Mexican avocadoes seasoned with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, garlic, salt, and lime juice.

Salads

La Hacienda Salad

$13.55

Choice of grilled chicken or beef fajita on a fresh mix of iceberg, romaine lettuece, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, black olives. Topped with tortilla strips and white cheese.

Taco Salad

$9.25

Iceburg lettuce, topped with ground beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, onions, grated cheese, mushrooms, black olives, guacamole, and sour cream in a golden fried flour tortilla shell.

Chalupas Sabrosas

$8.95

Two crispy tortillas topped with refired beans, chili gravy, shredded cheese, guacamole, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Tostada Sonora

$9.55

Large fried flour tortilla covered with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, olives and topped with beef or chicken fajita.

Soups

Caldo de Res

$11.95+

Authentic Mexican home-style beef and vegetable soup. Served with Spanish rice and tortillas.

Caldo de Pollo

$11.95+

Mexican home-style chicken soup with vegetables. Served with Spanish rice and tortillas.

Tortilla Soup

$10.25

Shredded chicken breast in a delicious seasoned broth with zuccinni, yellow squash, and tortilla strips. Served with white cheese, guacamole, and Spanish rice.

Menudo

$12.95+

Spicy chili and beef honeycomb tripe sout with hominy. Served with fresh cilantro, onions, jalapenos, and tortillas.

Enchiladas

Tex Mex Enchiladas

Tex Mex Enchiladas

$9.95

Ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese stuffed, then topped with delicious chili gravy. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

$8.75

Fajita Enchiladas

$13.95

Enchiladas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, melted cheese, and topped with traditional chili gravy. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Fajita Enchiladas W/ Queso

$15.75

Enchiladas a La Parilla

$13.95

(2) Enchiladas stuffed with grilled beef or chicken fajita meat. Topped with cascabel sauce. Served with Spanish rice and a la charra beans.

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.75

(2) Chicken enchiladas with Mexican white cheese and covered with green tomatillo cream sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.55

(2) Shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with sour cream sauce, grilled peppers. Served with la charra beans.

Seafood Enchiladas

$12.55

(2) Seafood enchiladas stuffed with shrimp and fish. Topped with cascabel and cream sauce. Served with rice and beans a la charra.

Mole Enchiladas

$13.25

Two Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Enchiladas topped with mole sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Vegetarian

Spinach Enchiladas

$11.25

Corn tortillas stuffed with fresh spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and smothered in white cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and Spanish rice.

Spinach Quesadillas

$13.75

Extra large flour tortilla stuffed with fresh spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and white cheese. Served with sour cream and pico del gallo.

Combination Dinners

No. 1

$10.55

Beef Taco, Chile con Queso Puff, Guacamole Salad, and Chicken Enchilada

No. 2

$9.75

Crispy Beef Taco, Chile con Queso Puff, and Cheese Enchilada

No. 3

$10.25

Crispy Beef Taco, Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso Puff, and Cheese Enchilada

No. 4

$10.55

Guacamole Salad, Crispy Beef Taco, and Two Chicken Enchiladas

No. 5

$10.55

Beef Taco, Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso Puff, and Beef Enchilada

No. 6

$10.05

Guacamole Salad, Crispy Beef Taco, and Two Cheese Enchiladas

No. 7

$9.75

Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso Puff, and Cheese Enchilada

No. 8

$10.55

Guacamole Salad, Crispy Beef Taco, and Two Beef Enchiladas

No. 9

$9.75

Guacamole Salad, Crispy Beef Taco, and Cheese Enchilada

No. 10

$9.95

Pronto Special: Crispy Beef Taco, Chile con Queso Puff, and Guacamole Salad

HACIENDA DINNERS

La Hacienda Special Dinner

$13.25

Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso Puff, Beef Taco, Stuffed Bell Pepper, Cheese Enchilada, Tamale. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

El Torito Dinner

$11.55

Guacamole Salad, Two Beef Enchiladas with Chile Gravy and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Acapulco Dinner

$12.25

Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso Puff, Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada. Served with Spanish rice and Refried Beans

Santa Maria Dinner

$12.25

Guacamole Salad, Crispy Bean Taco, Chile con Queso Puff, Two Cheese Enchiladas, Special Sauce and Onions. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Burrito Dinner

$10.75

Guacamole Salad, Flour Tortilla Burrito with Ground Beef and Beans, Chile con Carne and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Laredo Dinner

$8.55

Cheese Enchilada, Tamale. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Enchilada Dinner

$10.25

Guacamole Salad, Two Cheese Enchiladas, Chili Gravy and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Veracruz Dinner

$11.25

Guacamole Salad, Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Ranchera Dinner

$11.55

Guacamole Salad, Two Chicken Enchiladas. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

TACOS AL CARBON

No. 11 Tacos al Carbon

$15.55

Choice of Two Charcoal Broiled Beef, Chicken, or Pork Fajita Tacos. Served with Beans, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, or Grated Cheese

No. 14 Especial

$9.95

One Taco al Carbon, Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and Pico de Gallo

No. 15 Individual Taco al Carbon

$7.25

Individual Taco al Carbon with Beef, Chicken, or Pork Fajita. Served with Pico de Gallo.

Street Tacos

$13.95

(4) Mexico City style tacos with beef steak or pork al pastor, topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with al charra beans.

FAJITAS

Beef Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$18.95
Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.95

Individual Serving

Pork Fajitas

Pork Fajitas

$17.55

Individual Serving

Combination Fajitas

$17.95+

Combination of Any Two: Chicken, Beef, or Pork

Fajita Poblana

Fajita Poblana

$20.95

Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork, Covered with Mushrooms, Onions, Poblano Peppers, and Cilantro Cream Sauce

Shrimp and Fajitas

Shrimp and Fajitas

$21.95

Charcoal Broiled Shrimp and Beef Fajitas. Served with Spanish Rice, a la Charra Beans, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo.

Vegetable Fajitas

$11.95

Zucchini, yellow squash, onions, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, celery, cabbage, and tomatoes sauteed in virgen olive oil. Served with spanish rice and a la charra beans.

Mexican Mixed Grill

Mexican Mixed Grill

$83.99+

(Serves 4) Combination of Beef and Chicken Fajitas, Qual, 8 Jumbo Shrimp, and Garnished with Grilled Vegetables. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole Salad, and Home Made Flour Tortillas

Tacos

Crispy Tacos

$6.95

Filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, or guacamole.

Taquitos Chiquitos

$10.95

(3) Flour tortillas with refried beans, shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Flautas de Pollo

$9.95

(4) Rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, or ground beef. Served with refried beans, guacamole salad, and sour cream.

Street Tacos

$13.95

(4) Mexico City style tacos with beef steak or pork al pastor, topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with al charra beans.

100% Authentic Mexican

Pollo con Mole

$13.25

Chicken in mole sauce. Served with Spanish rice and choice of beans.

Barbacoa

$12.55

Slow-braised beef, authentic Mexican delicacy. Served with rice, your choice of beans, and tortillas.

Asado de Puerco

$13.55

Mild and earthy, authentic Mexican style pork stew. Served with rice, your choice of beans, and tortillas.

Fideo Mexicano

$11.25

Mexican style noodles with ground beef or chicken.

Chef's Specialties

Chicken Breast Acapulco

$16.75

Grilled chicken breast covered wiht Spanish sauce, garnished with sliced avocado, tomatoes. Topped wiht Chihuahua cheese.

Steak a la Mexicana

Steak a la Mexicana

$15.55

Combination of diced beef, tomatoes, and onions. Served with guacamole, Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortiallas.

Tilapia

$15.75

Tilapia fillet steamed in lemon butter sauce with wine, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, mushrooms, tomatoes, and fresh garlic. Pleae allow 20 min to prepare fresh.

El Vaquero

$19.95

Sirlion steak with one cheese enchilada. Served with Spanish rice, a la charra beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Felipe’s Chicken

$17.25

Grilled chicken breast covered with a mushroom, onion, poblano pepper, and cilantro cream sauce. Served with Spanish rice, a la charra beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Pollo Loco

$16.95

One marinated half-chicken. Grilled until crispy and lightly charred

Grilled Quail

$18.95

(3) Marinated then grilled.

Shrimp Vallarta

$20.25

(6) Jumbo shrimp stuffed with Chihuahua cheese and a jalapeno, then wrapped in bacon and broiled.

Shrimp Infierno

$18.25

(6) Jumbo spicy, butterflied shrimp -- broiled in Mexican Cilantro butter.

Monterrey Chicken

$18.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp and covered with bell peppers, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, Spanish sauce, and white cheese. Served with Spanish rice, a la charra beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Shrimp Mazatlan

$17.75

(6) Large shrimp marinated in garlic, butter and wine -- then sauteed in our special salsa. Served with Spanish rice and guacamole salad.

Poblano Chile Relleno

$13.75

Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of cheese or beef, then dipped in batter and golden fried. Spanish rice, refried beans, and guacamole salad.

Chimichanga Plate

$11.95

Shredded chicken or beef Chimichanga, covered with chili con carne and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Tamales

Bowl of Chili Con Carne

$6.50

Mexican Tamales (3ct)

$10.25

Chile con carne tamales served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Mexican Tamales (5ct)

$11.25

In husk, chile con carne tamales served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Kiddie Corner

KID No.1 Chicken Nuggets (5ct)

$5.95

Served with french fries.

KID No.2 Hamburger

$5.95

On bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries.

KID No. 3 Enchilada or Tamale

$5.95

Topped with Chili Gravy. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

KID No.4 ONE Crispy Beef Taco

$5.95

Ground beef. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

KID No.5 Beef Taco & Cheese Puff

$5.95

KID No.6 Quesadilla

$5.95

Stuffed with beef fajita and served with Spanish Rice and refried beans.

KID No.7 Pepperoni Pizza

$5.95

Served with french fries.

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Fanta Mexicana

$3.50

Coca Mexicana

$3.50

Topochico

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Bottle Water

$2.95

Sherly Temple

$3.50

Margaritas

LG Lime Rita

$9.75

LG Strawberry Rita

$10.75

LG Gold Rita

$13.95

LG Flavor Rita

$10.75

LG SPICY PINNAPLE RITA

$14.50

Half/Full Gallon

1 Gallon Margarita

$60.00

1/2 Gallon Margarita

$35.00

To Go Side Containers

1/2 Pint Chile Con Queso

$5.95

Pint Chile Con Queso

$9.15

Quart Chile Con Queso

$17.45

1/2 Pint Ernesto Dip

$6.45

Pint Ernesto Dip

$10.15

Quart Ernesto Dip

$18.15

1/2 Pint Guacamole

$5.95

Pint Guacamole

$9.15

Quart Guacamole

$17.45

1/2 Pint Rice

$3.15

Pint Rice

$4.55

Quart Rice

$8.65

1/2 Pint Refried Beans

$3.15

Pint Refried Beans

$4.55

Refried Beans Quart

$8.65

1/2 Pint A La Charra Beans

$3.65

Pint A La Charra Beans

$5.15

Quart A La Charra Beans

$8.95

1 Dz Tamales

$15.95

1/2 Dz Tamales

$9.95

Shredded Cheese

$2.70

Chips

$3.95

1/2 Pint Sour Cream

$2.55

Pint Sour Cream

$4.55

Quart Sour Cream

$7.55

1/2 Pint Green Salsa

$3.95

Pint Green Salsa

$5.95

Quart Green Salsa

$10.45

1/2 Pint Red Salsa

$3.75

Pint Red Salsa

$5.75

Quart Red Salsa

$10.25

1/2 Pint Chile Con Carne

$6.15

Pint Chile Con Carne

$9.45

Quart Chile Con Carne

$17.65

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$4.65

1/2 Pint Taco Meat

$6.15

Pint Taco Meat

$9.45

Quart Taco Meat

$17.65

Pico de Gallo 1/2 Pint

$3.85

Pico de Gallo Pint

$5.85

Quart Pico de Gallo

$10.35

1/2 Pint Sliced Jalapenos

$2.45

Pint Sliced Jalapeno

$3.45

Quart Sliced Jalapeno

$6.45

1/2 Pint Chili Gravy

$4.15

Pint Chili Gravy

$5.85

Quart Chili Gravy

$10.95

(4) Toreados

$3.50

Dozen Enchiladas

Dozen Beef Enchilada

$38.95

Dozen Chicken Enchilada

$38.95

Dozen Cheese Enchiladas

$35.95

Dozen Beef Fajita Enchiladas

$48.95

Dozen Chicken Fajita Enchiladas

$48.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1431 W 26th St, Houston, TX 77008

