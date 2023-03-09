Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reel Seafood Bar & Grill

2030 East T C Jester Boulevard

Houston, TX 77008

Food

Starter

Garlic Noodles

$9.99

Reel Fries

$7.99

Gumbo

$7.99

With Crawfish, Shrimp, and Sausage

Boudin Balls (3)

$6.99

Fried Crawfish Tails

$8.50

Calamari

$7.99Out of stock

Fried Gator Bites

$8.50

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

Fried Okra

$6.99

Egg Rolls (4)

$5.99

Stir Fried Crab Legs (5)

$12.99

Stir Fried Shrimp (12)

$15.99

Turkey Neck

$7.99

Po-Boys

Catfish Po-Boy

$12.99

Crawfish Tails Po-Boy

$14.99

Popcorn Shrimp Po-Boy

$12.99

Oyster Po-Boy

$14.99

Soft Shell Crab Po-Boy

$18.99

Boiled Seafood

Crawfish

Shrimp (Head Off)

Snow Crab Legs

King Crab Legs

Dungeness Crab

Green Mussels

Lobster Tail

Scallops

Fried Baskets

Catfish (2)

$12.99

Fried Shrimp (8)

$14.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.99

Oysters (8)

$14.99

Chicken Tenders (4)

$12.99

Soft Shell Crab (2)

$19.99

Scallops (8)

$19.99

Whole Red Snapper

$21.99

Combination Baskets

Catfish (1) + Shrimp (4)

$13.50

Catfish (1) + Shrimp (8)

$18.50

Catfish (2) + Shrimp (4)

$17.50

Catfish (2) + Shrimp (8)

$22.50

Catfish (1) + Oyster (4)

$13.50

Catfish (2) + Oysters (8)

$22.50

Shrimp (4) + Oyster (4)

$14.50

Shrimp (8) + Oysters (8)

$24.50

Catfish (1) + Shrimp (4) + Oyster (4)

$18.50

Catfish (2) + Shrimp (8) + Oysters (8)

$32.50

Fried Rice

Reel Fried Rice

$14.99

Creamy cajun shrimp, crawfish tails, with onions and cilatnro

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.99

Crawfish Fried Rice

$12.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.99

Combination Fried Rice

$13.99

Crawfish + Shrimp + Chicken

Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

12 Wings

$14.99

Battered Shrimp

8 Fried Shrimp

$11.99

12 Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Parmesan Fries

$5.99

Ramen

$2.99

Garlic Butter

$1.99

3oz Container

Reel Sauce

$2.99

6oz Container

Tom Yum Sauce

$1.99

Corn on the Cob

$0.99

Sausage Link

$4.99

Potatoes (2)

$2.99

Fried Rice

$4.99

Hush Puppies (4)

$2.99

Swt Potato Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Steamed Rice

$1.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Quail Eggs

$1.99

Boiled Mushroom

$3.99

Edamame

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.50

Extra Condiment

Sweets

Beignet Sticks

$5.99

Fried Cheesecake (3)

$5.99

Bar

Beer

Corona Extra

$5.99

Modelo Especial

$5.99

Dos Equis

$5.99

Stella Artois

$5.99

Michelob Ultra

$5.99

Bud light

$5.99

Buckle Bunny

$5.99

Budweiser

$5.99

Crawford Bock

$5.99

Hopadillo

$5.99

Love Street

$5.99

Bucket of Beer/Seltzers

$25.00

Michelada Mug

$1.50

Sake

Soto Junmai 180ml

$11.99

Soto Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

$49.99Out of stock

Joto Yuzu 500ml

$54.99Out of stock

Yuki Tora Nigori 200ml

$11.99

Hakutsuru Junmai 300ml

$19.99

Wine

Mimosa

$3.99

19 Crimes Sparkling Wine

$29.99

Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc

$35.99

Rebellious Pinot Noir

$29.99

Sand Point Chardonnay

$17.99

Frozen Drinks

Margarita

$6.99

Pina Coladas

$6.99

Seltzers

White Claw

$5.99

Happy Dad

$5.99

Bucket of Beer/Seltzers

$25.00

Topo Chico Michelada

$5.49

Corking Fee

Corking Fee

$10.00

Topo/Coffee NA

Topo Chico

$3.99

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.99

Drinks (Non-Alcoholic)

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Peach Tea

$3.50

Water Bottle

$1.99
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for dining with us! www.reelseafoodhtx.com

Location

2030 East T C Jester Boulevard, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

