Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Farmhouse

review star

No reviews yet

3152 us hwy 301

glennville, GA 30427

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat, 2 Sides & Bread

Wednesday

Meat, 2 Sides & Bread

$10.00

Cooked to perfection with classic Southern vegetables.

Meat, 3 Sides & Bread

$11.50

Vegetable Plate

$7.00

Select any three vegetables.

Burger & FF

$8.00

Chicken Tender Sandwich & FF

$8.00

BLT

$4.00

BLT & FF

$6.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.00

Chicken Tenders & FF

$8.00

Grilled Cheese & FF

$4.50

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Made with American Cheese.

Meats

$4.50

Meat only.

Sides

$3.00

Side only

Bread

$1.00

Bread only

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chicken And Dumplings & Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tender Wrap & FF

$8.00

Fried Chic Sandwich & FF Special

$8.50Out of stock

Stuffed Bell Pepper Soup & Grilled Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Farmhouse Philly Steak & Cheese Sandwich With French Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Farmhouse Ham & Cheese Melt

$9.50Out of stock

Stuffed pepper casserole and 2 sides

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Plate

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich & FF

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken BLT & FF

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.50

Desserts

Chocolate Delight

$2.50Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Cobbler

$2.50

Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pibb

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

1/2 Sweet & 1/2 Unsweet

$2.00

TO GO ONLY Cup of Ice

$0.50

TO GO ONLY Cup of Ice Water

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3152 us hwy 301, glennville, GA 30427

Directions

Gallery
The Farmhouse image
The Farmhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Japanese Grill - 112 West Barnard Street
orange starNo Reviews
112B West Barnard Street Glenville, GA 30427
View restaurantnext
Jesup Drive-In Theatre - 3686 Savannah Hwy
orange star4.0 • 17
3686 Savannah Hwy Jesup, GA 31545
View restaurantnext
Iron Eagle Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
6986 US Hwy 280 Claxton, GA 30417
View restaurantnext
Historic Strand Dinner Cinema - 169 W Cherry
orange starNo Reviews
169 W Cherry Jesup, GA 31545
View restaurantnext
Ralphie’s Theatre and Pizzeria - -217 Wurzburg St
orange starNo Reviews
-217 Wurzburg St Ft Stewart, GA 31314
View restaurantnext
JJ's Bar And Grill
orange starNo Reviews
726 East Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville, GA 31313
View restaurantnext
Map
More near glennville
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Saint Simons Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston