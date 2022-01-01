Main picView gallery

The Landings

2198 Palomar Airport Rd, STE 100

STE 100

Carlsbad, CA 92011

Beer

1915 Lager

1915 Lager

$7.00

Latchkey Brewing (Draft) San Diego This unfiltered rice lager is our pride and joy, taking over 3 months in tanks to perfect. 4.6% ABV

Pescadito

Pescadito

$7.00Out of stock

Helia Brewing Co (Draft) Pescadito Mexican lager is a true cerveza that pairs perfectly with fish tacos or a day on the panga. 4.8% ABV

Try This Pale Ale

Try This Pale Ale

$8.00

Eppig (Draft) West Coast Pale Ale A blend of Centennial, Cascade and Chinook hops create a complex and pleasing aroma filled with lemon, grapefruit, pine, sweet melon with floral notes. Just a light touch of malt helps to balance it all out. 5.5% ABV

The Pupil IPA

The Pupil IPA

$8.00

Societe (Draft) The Pupil is a tropical hop triumph. Bright notes of guava & mango and a clean finish have made this a crowd favorite since day one. 7.2% ABV

Hazy Daze IPA

Hazy Daze IPA

$8.00

Viewpoint Brewing (Draft) Hops: Citra, Loral and Nelson 6.6% ABV

California Coast DDH IPA

California Coast DDH IPA

$8.00

Burgeon (Draft) Double Dry Hopped IPA with Mosaic Cryo, Nelson and Strata 7% ABV

Doppledocker

$8.00

Latchkey Brewing (Draft) Doppelbock Smooth dark lager with hints of chocolate. 6.5% ABV

Festbier

Festbier

$7.00

Eppig (Can 16oz) FESTBIER is a traditional weisn style lager – more complex in aroma and flavor than a standard pilsner but not as malty or sweet as a marzen. Clean, crisp, and refreshing! 6% ABV

Special Lager

Special Lager

$7.00

Eppig (Can 16oz) Subtle aromas of sweet, starchy sushi rice, light pilsner malt and lemon blossoms. Remarkably clean and balanced. 5.8% ABV

Edel-Pils

Edel-Pils

$6.00

Enegren (Can 16oz) Crisp, clean and refreshing traditional German-Style Pilsner. Brewed with German Pilsner malts and German noble hops, this is a easy drinking summer beer with a just enough hop bite. 4.8% ABV

Holidaily (Gluten Free)

Holidaily (Gluten Free)

$7.00

Light malty aroma, subtle hints of lemon, and light hop notes. 5% ABV

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

$5.00

Firestone Walker (Can 12oz) Brewed with real blood orange for maximum refreshment. A crisp beer with juicy orange flavors and fresh citrus flavors, that always go down easy. 5.4% ABV

Valkyrie

Valkyrie

$6.00

Enegren Valkyrie is a German Style Amber, a style known in Germany as an Altbier. It is brewed following the traditions of one of the oldest beer styles in Germany - alt literally means "old" in German. However our version is a little stronger, maltier and darker than most of its German counterparts. Brewed with dark munich and pilsner malts imported from Germany, Valkyrie has a smooth toasty and caramel taste with hints of chocolate and sweetness balanced by a hefty dose of German Nobel hops. 6.2% ABV

Nighthawk Black Lager

Nighthawk Black Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Enegren (Can 12oz) Nighthawk is a German-Style black lager - a Schwarzbier. The beer is clean, crisp, and brewed with a heavy dose of chocolate wheat and debittered black malt for a big coffee roast flavor without any bitterness. 4.8% ABV

Dark Star Oatmeal Stout

Dark Star Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

Freemont (Can 12oz) Roasted coffee, toast, baking chocolate, dried fruits and warming spices Flavor: Moderate sweetness and bitterness with slight acidity and umami in a thick body with smooth, coating carbonation 8% ABV

Modelo

Modelo

$5.00

Bottle

Modelo Negra

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Bottle

Corona

Corona

$5.00

Bottle

Coors Light

Coors Light

$5.00

Bottle

Guiness

Guiness

$6.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Mexican Lager (Bottle)

Truly Seltzer

Truly Seltzer

$6.00

Wild Berry 5% ABV

Jiant Hard Tea

Jiant Hard Tea

$6.00

Raspberry Mint Purified Water, Cane Sugar*, Raspberry Puree*, Lemon Juice*, Keemun Black Tea*, Peppermint*, Yeast 5% ABV

Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha

Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Ginger, lemon and hibiscus 7% ABV

Purple Haze Hard Kombucha

Purple Haze Hard Kombucha

$6.00

Local Roots Purple Haze is the unexpected surprise you didn’t know you needed. We pair blueberry & ginger in this on-of-a-kind combination which offers a tasty antioxidant boost that goes down smooth any time of day or night. 6% ABV

Island Vibes Hard Kombucha

Island Vibes Hard Kombucha

$6.00

Local Roots Kombucha A taste of summer all year long bursting with the tropical flavors of pineapple and coconut. Island Vibes tastes great over ice with your toes in the sand, or in between loads of laundry for that momentary escape. 6% ABV

Pearanormal

Pearanormal

$6.00

Julian Hard Cider Fresh pressed hard apple cider steeped with mint and lime. 6.99 % ABV

Upside Dawn Golden

Upside Dawn Golden

$6.00

Athletic Brewing Co Classic craft Golden Ale Style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium Vienna Malt along with combo of English and traditional American hops. Crafted to remove gluten*.

Run Wild IPA

Run Wild IPA

$6.00

Athletic Brewing Co Run Wild is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 70 calories.

Wine

House Chardonnay

$9.00+

Gustave Lorentz

$10.00+

Maison Blanche Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Two Angels Sauv Blanc

$12.00+Out of stock

Lucas & Lewellen Viognier

$11.00+Out of stock

Talbot Chardonnay

$10.00+Out of stock

Foppiano Chardonnay

$12.00+

Tincho

$10.00

Domaine Les Chenevieres Chardonnay

$14.00+

Macon-Villages Chenevieres has a brilliant pale golden color. Aromas of citrus, honey, pear, and white flowers. Round and unctuous, with lemon peel notes, and a slight sweetness that is balanced by acidity.

House Cabernet

$9.00+

Talbott Pinot Noir

$15.00+Out of stock

Outerbound Petite Sirah

$14.00+Out of stock

Lucas & Lewellen Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Ferry Lacombe Mystére Rose

$11.00+

Foppiano Zinfandel

$14.00+

Lucas & Lewellen Cabernet

$15.00+

Particular Cabernet

$60.00

Pascual Toso Malbec

$12.00+

Outerbound Cabernet

$12.00+

J Lohr Cabernet

$13.00+Out of stock

Allegrini

$12.00+

Stanford Brut

$9.00+

Prosecco

$10.00+

Palmer Brut Reserve

$39.00

Specialty Cocktails

First Class

$14.00

Hideout Citron Vodka, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, topped with Brut Champagne

Mild Turbulence

$14.00

CaliFino Reposado Tequila, Fresh Jalapeno, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Agave

Clear For Take Off

$14.00

Navigator Coconut Rum, Orgeat (almond liqueur), Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Cointreau

Trust Me... I'm a Pilot

$14.00

Trust Me (gluten free) Vodka, Fresh Blueberries, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, topped with Soda Water

Last Flight to Shanghai

$14.00

Hideout Mandarin Vodka, Ginger Hibiscus, Lime Juice, Grenadine, topped with Soda Water

Wheels Up

$14.00

Old Harbor Gin, Lime Juice, Lavender Earl Grey syrup

Taking the Red-Eye

$14.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Mr. Black's Cold Brew, RumChata

Rye or Die

$14.00

Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Lemon Juice, Honey Simple Syrup, Campari

Kyiv Mule

$14.00

Jalisco Old Fashioned

$15.00

Califino Flight

$21.00

Appetizers

3 house smoked carnitas street tacos with avocado salsa verde

Crab Cakes

$14.00

House-Made Panko-Crusted Blue Crab Cakes, with Roasted Corn and Bell Peppers

Ahi Tuna Poke Stack

$16.00

Ahi Poke, Layered with Guacamole on Crispy Wontons, topped with a Chili Pepper Aioli Sauce

Volcano Shrimp

$14.00

6 Large Panko-Crusted Prawns, Topped With a Chili Pepper Aioli

Meatballs

$12.00

3 Large Meatballs, Served In Marinara Sauce, Topped With Parmesan Cheese

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Tossed in Crispy Bacon & Topped With a Balsamic Glaze

Calamari

$13.00

Crispy, Lightly Breaded Calamari, Served with a Spicy Cocktail Sauce

Smoked Carnitas Street Tacos

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$10.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Made Daily

Chili

$6.00+

House Made Beef Chili, Topped with Red Onion, Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp Romain, House Made Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing.

Seared Ahi Salad

$21.00

Sesame-Crusted Ahi, Spring Mix, Tomato, Mandarin Oranges, Scallions, Crispy Wontons and a Wasabi/Soy/Ginger Dressing

Thai Calamari Salad

$20.00

Calamari, Tossed in Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Mandarin Oranges, Tomato, Scallions, Crispy Wontons tossed in a Wasabi Vinaigrette.

Southwestern Salad

$18.00

Blackened Chicken, Avocado, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Choice of Dressing

Burgers

ABC Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Cheese

Peanut Butter Burger

$17.00

Peanut Butter, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion

Gourmet Burger

$19.00

Pub Burger

$16.00

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

Patty Melt

$17.00

Seafood Plates

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Beer Battered Cod, Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw, Frence Fries

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Baja Style - Beer Battered or Grilled fish, Shredded Cabbage, Jack or Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sriracha, Side of Black Beans

Sandwiches

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$20.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi, Topped with House-Made Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Classic Reuben

$15.00

Warm Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Topped with Saurkraut & 1,000 Island

Sriracha Chicken Melt

$15.00

Shredded Spicy Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomato served on crispy Sourdough

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh, House-Roasted Turkey, Lettuce & Tomato

French Dip

$17.00

Warm, Sliced Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Crispy Onion Strings, Horseradish Cream, Au Jus on a Soft French Roll.

The Californian

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Served on Grilled Sourdough

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Sourdough.

Tuna Melt

$13.00Out of stock

Served on Grilled Sourdough with Choice of Cheese

Crab Cake Sando

$18.00

Ahi Sandwich

$21.00

Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Entrees - Available after 5:00 PM

Filet Mignon

$30.00

Petite Filet, Topped with Maitre De Butter

Panko Crusted Mahi Mahi or Salmon

$30.00

Pan Seared & Drizzled with Lemon-Caper Butter

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, Topped with Classic Piccata Sauce (Garlic, Caper, Lemon, Wine)

Pasta of the Day

$25.00

Daily Pasta, Served with Side Salad and Garlic Bread

Kid's Menu

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Golden Chicken Strips With Buttermilk Ranch

Butter Noodles

$10.00

Classic Macaroni & Cheese

Sliders

$10.00

Two Small Burgers

Seasonal Fruit

$3.00

Hot Dog

$10.00

All Day Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Warm Chocolate Cake, With Molten Chocolate

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Old Fashioned Carrot Cake, with Cream Cheese Frosting

Churro Donuts

$9.00

Warm Churros, Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cream and Molten Chocolate Drizzle

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

Ice Cream, Topped With Chocolate Syrup and Whipped Cream

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Brunch Food

California Omelet

$16.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Two Eggs, Shredded Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Home Fries, Pico de Gallo, Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Chorizo

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Egg and Cheese Sandwich on a Brioche Bun Served with Home Fries and Choice Of Bacon or Sausage

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Poached Eggs, Choice of Canadian Bacon or Avocado, English Muffin, Hollandaise Sauce, Served with Home Fries

The All American

$15.00

Two Eggs. Choice of: Two Smoked Bacon or Two Sausage or Ham, Served with Home Fries and Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Avocado on Sourdough Toast, Tomato, Topped with a Poached Egg

Pancakes

$5.00

Two Fluffy Pancakes Add Blueberries or Chocolate Chips

Spinach Feta Omelet

$15.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.00

Brunch Kid's

Under 10 years only Served with soft drink, sub juice $2 sub fruit $4

Kids All American

$5.00

Two Eggs with a side of toast and choice of bacon (2) or sausage (1)

Kids Pancake

$5.00

Fluffy Pancake Add Blueberry or Chocolate Chips Choice of Bacon (2) or Sausage (1)

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 am
A truly unique restaurant experience. Enjoy our gastropub cuisine, unique cocktails, craft beer and extensive wine list, while taking in a panoramic view of the runway. Live music 5 days/week.

2198 Palomar Airport Rd, STE 100, STE 100, Carlsbad, CA 92011

Main pic

