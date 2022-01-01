The Landings
2198 Palomar Airport Rd, STE 100
STE 100
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Beer
1915 Lager
Latchkey Brewing (Draft) San Diego This unfiltered rice lager is our pride and joy, taking over 3 months in tanks to perfect. 4.6% ABV
Pescadito
Helia Brewing Co (Draft) Pescadito Mexican lager is a true cerveza that pairs perfectly with fish tacos or a day on the panga. 4.8% ABV
Try This Pale Ale
Eppig (Draft) West Coast Pale Ale A blend of Centennial, Cascade and Chinook hops create a complex and pleasing aroma filled with lemon, grapefruit, pine, sweet melon with floral notes. Just a light touch of malt helps to balance it all out. 5.5% ABV
The Pupil IPA
Societe (Draft) The Pupil is a tropical hop triumph. Bright notes of guava & mango and a clean finish have made this a crowd favorite since day one. 7.2% ABV
Hazy Daze IPA
Viewpoint Brewing (Draft) Hops: Citra, Loral and Nelson 6.6% ABV
California Coast DDH IPA
Burgeon (Draft) Double Dry Hopped IPA with Mosaic Cryo, Nelson and Strata 7% ABV
Doppledocker
Latchkey Brewing (Draft) Doppelbock Smooth dark lager with hints of chocolate. 6.5% ABV
Festbier
Eppig (Can 16oz) FESTBIER is a traditional weisn style lager – more complex in aroma and flavor than a standard pilsner but not as malty or sweet as a marzen. Clean, crisp, and refreshing! 6% ABV
Special Lager
Eppig (Can 16oz) Subtle aromas of sweet, starchy sushi rice, light pilsner malt and lemon blossoms. Remarkably clean and balanced. 5.8% ABV
Edel-Pils
Enegren (Can 16oz) Crisp, clean and refreshing traditional German-Style Pilsner. Brewed with German Pilsner malts and German noble hops, this is a easy drinking summer beer with a just enough hop bite. 4.8% ABV
Holidaily (Gluten Free)
Light malty aroma, subtle hints of lemon, and light hop notes. 5% ABV
Cali Squeeze Blood Orange
Firestone Walker (Can 12oz) Brewed with real blood orange for maximum refreshment. A crisp beer with juicy orange flavors and fresh citrus flavors, that always go down easy. 5.4% ABV
Valkyrie
Enegren Valkyrie is a German Style Amber, a style known in Germany as an Altbier. It is brewed following the traditions of one of the oldest beer styles in Germany - alt literally means "old" in German. However our version is a little stronger, maltier and darker than most of its German counterparts. Brewed with dark munich and pilsner malts imported from Germany, Valkyrie has a smooth toasty and caramel taste with hints of chocolate and sweetness balanced by a hefty dose of German Nobel hops. 6.2% ABV
Nighthawk Black Lager
Enegren (Can 12oz) Nighthawk is a German-Style black lager - a Schwarzbier. The beer is clean, crisp, and brewed with a heavy dose of chocolate wheat and debittered black malt for a big coffee roast flavor without any bitterness. 4.8% ABV
Dark Star Oatmeal Stout
Freemont (Can 12oz) Roasted coffee, toast, baking chocolate, dried fruits and warming spices Flavor: Moderate sweetness and bitterness with slight acidity and umami in a thick body with smooth, coating carbonation 8% ABV
Modelo
Bottle
Modelo Negra
Bottle
Corona
Bottle
Coors Light
Bottle
Guiness
Pacifico
Mexican Lager (Bottle)
Truly Seltzer
Wild Berry 5% ABV
Jiant Hard Tea
Raspberry Mint Purified Water, Cane Sugar*, Raspberry Puree*, Lemon Juice*, Keemun Black Tea*, Peppermint*, Yeast 5% ABV
Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha
Sierra Nevada Ginger, lemon and hibiscus 7% ABV
Purple Haze Hard Kombucha
Local Roots Purple Haze is the unexpected surprise you didn’t know you needed. We pair blueberry & ginger in this on-of-a-kind combination which offers a tasty antioxidant boost that goes down smooth any time of day or night. 6% ABV
Island Vibes Hard Kombucha
Local Roots Kombucha A taste of summer all year long bursting with the tropical flavors of pineapple and coconut. Island Vibes tastes great over ice with your toes in the sand, or in between loads of laundry for that momentary escape. 6% ABV
Pearanormal
Julian Hard Cider Fresh pressed hard apple cider steeped with mint and lime. 6.99 % ABV
Upside Dawn Golden
Athletic Brewing Co Classic craft Golden Ale Style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium Vienna Malt along with combo of English and traditional American hops. Crafted to remove gluten*.
Run Wild IPA
Athletic Brewing Co Run Wild is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 70 calories.
Wine
House Chardonnay
Gustave Lorentz
Maison Blanche Sauv Blanc
Two Angels Sauv Blanc
Lucas & Lewellen Viognier
Talbot Chardonnay
Foppiano Chardonnay
Tincho
Domaine Les Chenevieres Chardonnay
Macon-Villages Chenevieres has a brilliant pale golden color. Aromas of citrus, honey, pear, and white flowers. Round and unctuous, with lemon peel notes, and a slight sweetness that is balanced by acidity.
House Cabernet
Talbott Pinot Noir
Outerbound Petite Sirah
Lucas & Lewellen Pinot Noir
Ferry Lacombe Mystére Rose
Foppiano Zinfandel
Lucas & Lewellen Cabernet
Particular Cabernet
Pascual Toso Malbec
Outerbound Cabernet
J Lohr Cabernet
Allegrini
Stanford Brut
Prosecco
Palmer Brut Reserve
Specialty Cocktails
First Class
Hideout Citron Vodka, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, topped with Brut Champagne
Mild Turbulence
CaliFino Reposado Tequila, Fresh Jalapeno, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Agave
Clear For Take Off
Navigator Coconut Rum, Orgeat (almond liqueur), Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Cointreau
Trust Me... I'm a Pilot
Trust Me (gluten free) Vodka, Fresh Blueberries, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, topped with Soda Water
Last Flight to Shanghai
Hideout Mandarin Vodka, Ginger Hibiscus, Lime Juice, Grenadine, topped with Soda Water
Wheels Up
Old Harbor Gin, Lime Juice, Lavender Earl Grey syrup
Taking the Red-Eye
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Mr. Black's Cold Brew, RumChata
Rye or Die
Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Lemon Juice, Honey Simple Syrup, Campari
Kyiv Mule
Jalisco Old Fashioned
Califino Flight
Appetizers
Crab Cakes
House-Made Panko-Crusted Blue Crab Cakes, with Roasted Corn and Bell Peppers
Ahi Tuna Poke Stack
Ahi Poke, Layered with Guacamole on Crispy Wontons, topped with a Chili Pepper Aioli Sauce
Volcano Shrimp
6 Large Panko-Crusted Prawns, Topped With a Chili Pepper Aioli
Meatballs
3 Large Meatballs, Served In Marinara Sauce, Topped With Parmesan Cheese
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Tossed in Crispy Bacon & Topped With a Balsamic Glaze
Calamari
Crispy, Lightly Breaded Calamari, Served with a Spicy Cocktail Sauce
Smoked Carnitas Street Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Soup
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romain, House Made Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing.
Seared Ahi Salad
Sesame-Crusted Ahi, Spring Mix, Tomato, Mandarin Oranges, Scallions, Crispy Wontons and a Wasabi/Soy/Ginger Dressing
Thai Calamari Salad
Calamari, Tossed in Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Mandarin Oranges, Tomato, Scallions, Crispy Wontons tossed in a Wasabi Vinaigrette.
Southwestern Salad
Blackened Chicken, Avocado, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Choice of Dressing
Burgers
Seafood Plates
Sandwiches
Grilled Mahi Mahi
Grilled Mahi Mahi, Topped with House-Made Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce on a Brioche Bun
Classic Reuben
Warm Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Topped with Saurkraut & 1,000 Island
Sriracha Chicken Melt
Shredded Spicy Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomato served on crispy Sourdough
Turkey Sandwich
Fresh, House-Roasted Turkey, Lettuce & Tomato
French Dip
Warm, Sliced Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Crispy Onion Strings, Horseradish Cream, Au Jus on a Soft French Roll.
The Californian
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Served on Grilled Sourdough
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Sourdough.
Tuna Melt
Served on Grilled Sourdough with Choice of Cheese
Crab Cake Sando
Ahi Sandwich
Steak Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Entrees - Available after 5:00 PM
Filet Mignon
Petite Filet, Topped with Maitre De Butter
Panko Crusted Mahi Mahi or Salmon
Pan Seared & Drizzled with Lemon-Caper Butter
Chicken Piccata
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, Topped with Classic Piccata Sauce (Garlic, Caper, Lemon, Wine)
Pasta of the Day
Daily Pasta, Served with Side Salad and Garlic Bread
Kid's Menu
All Day Desserts
Chocolate Lava Cake
Warm Chocolate Cake, With Molten Chocolate
Carrot Cake
Old Fashioned Carrot Cake, with Cream Cheese Frosting
Churro Donuts
Warm Churros, Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cream and Molten Chocolate Drizzle
Ice Cream Sundae
Ice Cream, Topped With Chocolate Syrup and Whipped Cream
Root Beer Float
Brunch Food
California Omelet
Breakfast Burrito
Two Eggs, Shredded Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Home Fries, Pico de Gallo, Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Chorizo
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg and Cheese Sandwich on a Brioche Bun Served with Home Fries and Choice Of Bacon or Sausage
Eggs Benedict
Poached Eggs, Choice of Canadian Bacon or Avocado, English Muffin, Hollandaise Sauce, Served with Home Fries
The All American
Two Eggs. Choice of: Two Smoked Bacon or Two Sausage or Ham, Served with Home Fries and Toast
Avocado Toast
Avocado on Sourdough Toast, Tomato, Topped with a Poached Egg
Pancakes
Two Fluffy Pancakes Add Blueberries or Chocolate Chips
Spinach Feta Omelet
Crab Cake Benedict
Brunch Kid's
A truly unique restaurant experience. Enjoy our gastropub cuisine, unique cocktails, craft beer and extensive wine list, while taking in a panoramic view of the runway. Live music 5 days/week.
