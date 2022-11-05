- Home
The Mav Kitchen & Tap House
No reviews yet
1409 Barlow Rd
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
Appetizers
Bacon Spin Dip
served with naan bread and veggies
Brussel Sprouts
flash fried, hickory bacon,crispy onions, maple soy glaze
Buffalo Wings
redbird, all natural, drums & wings, siracha buffalo, bleu cheese, celery
Cheese Curds
beer battered, fried wisconsic white cheddar served with choice of marinara or ranch
Chiptle Poppers
fresh jalepenos, chipotle cream cheese, marinated chicken, bacon, raspberry melba sauce, kettle chips
Fried Zuchini
lightly breaded & flash fried served with horseradish cream
Nacho Grande
marinated chicken, roasted corn relish, pico de gallo, black olive, jalepeno, queso sauce
Pickle Chips
freid golden served with buttermilk ranch
Pretzel Bites
toasty golden brown, pepperjack queso, mustard
Queso Loaded Frites
crispy fries,bacon, pico de gallo, queso sauce, chipotle ranch
Rocky Top Oysters
Colorado original bull fries served with garlic aoili and cocktail sauce
Tenderloin Tips
marinated filet mignon, baby bella mushrooms, grape tomatos
Ahi Tuna Tostada
Street Tacos
Santa Fe Tacos
chicken breast, roasted corn relish, pickled onion, cotija, house salsa
Baja Fish Tacos
blackened & seared atlantic cod, fresh jalepeno slaw, avocado cream
Mojo Pulled Pork Tacos
slowly braised in rotating pale ale, pico de gallo, jalepeno, queso sauce
Pineapple Express Tacos
marinated chicken, shredded lettuce, pinapple salsa, siracha aoili
Shrimp Street Tacos
marinated shrimp, mango salsa, purple slaw, chipotle adobo dressing
Soup & Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
chicken tossed in hot sauce,mixed greens, cucumber, carrrot, red pepper, bleu cheese
Caesar
romaine, cherry tomato, hardboiled egg, onion, caesar dressing
California wedge
bacon, grape tomato, avocado, red onion, harboiledegg, romaine hearts, bleu cheese
Mixed Garden
Roasted Beets
candied walnut, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette
Southwest
romaine, corn relish, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle ranch
French Onion
seasoned croute, baked swiss
Chicken Tortilla
fried tortilla, cheddar jack
Handhelds
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken tossed in sriacha buffalo sauce, shredded cheddar, crisp lettuce, tomato, celery, buttermilk ranch, garlic herb toritlla
Cali Chicken Wrap
marinated & pulled chicken, crisp bacon, white cheddar, spring mix, tomato, haas avocado, ranch, herb tortilla
Cattleman's Prime Dip
certified USDA prime ribeye, roasted & shaved mushroom & caramelized onion, melted swiss, horseradish cream, hoagie roll, house au jus
Chicken Club
lemon & herb marinated grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, monterey jack cheese, heritage blend greens, tomato, toasted onion roll
Classic Reuben
1855 prime corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, grilled marble rye, 1000 island
Dale's Pulled Pork
braised in Oskar Blues Brewery's Dale's Pale Ale, sharp cheddar, fresh jalepeno slaw, bourbon bbq
Grilled Cheese BLT
Burgers
Black Peppercorn
black peppercorn crust, green leaf, tomato dill pickle, buttermilk ranch, onion roll
Build Your Own Burger
leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, brioche
Glazed Goat
caramelized onion, heritage mixed greens, melted goat cheese, balsamic glaze, onion roll
Jalepeno
leaf lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, pepper jack, fried onions, sriracha buffalo sauce, brioche
Pineapple Parade
charred pineapple salsa, monterey jack, greens, pickled red onion, onion bun
Poblano Burger
Rodeo
bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion rings, bbq
Southwest Chipotle
fire roasted corn relish, pico de gallo, queso, chipotle ranch, toasted brioche
Swiss & Shroom
mushroom, swiss, lettuce, tomato, A1, brioche
The Impossible Burger
Pizza
The Butte
morgan favorite... pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, mozzarella, red sauce
Colonel Morgan
meat lovers delight...pepperoni, sausage, bacon, black forest ham, mozzarella, red sauce
Happy Hawaiian
beer braised pulled pork, fresh jalepeno & pinapple, mozzarella, red sauce
Steamroller
Denver's Polidori Sausage Co. spicy sausage, marinated artichokes, banana peppers, grape tomato, baby spinach, mozzarella & goat cheese, white sauce
Glenn Miller
bacon, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella & provolone, garlic and parmesan sauce
Doc Holliday
chicken, bacon, green onion, mozzarella & cheddar, bbq sauce
Build Your Own Pizza
garlic seasoned crust,with endless possibilities
Strombolis
Bacon Cheese 'Boli
ground beef, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar, dill pickle, roasted garlic aoili
Build Your Own 'Boli
baked to perfection, in an authentic stone deck oven
Mulberry
pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushroom, onion, mozzarella
Mustang
ham, bacon, pinapple, jalepeno, green pepper, onion, mozzarella
Something Special
Battered Shrimp
signature IPA beer battered jumbo shrimp, fried to perfection, jalepeno slaw, french fries, cocktail sauce
Tropical Salmon
Cajun seasoned, seared salmon filet, over heritage greens, roasted pineapple salsa, vegetable medley
Bourbon Salmon
Brown Butter Chicken
house marinated & baked, bone-in, browned butter & herbs, baby carrot & grilled asparagus, garlic whipped potato
Chicken Tenders
fresh jalepeno slaw, french fries, choice of dipping sauce
Country Fried Steak
USDA choice top sirloin from local Edward's Market, hand breaded & fried, whipped potato, grilled vegetable medley, house recipe white gravy
IPA Fish & Chips
beer battered & hand dipped atlantic cod, fried golden brown, jalepeno slaw, french fries, lemon & dill tarter
Mav's Dock Pasta
jumbo shrimp, Norwegian salmon, asparagus, spinach, mushroom, sweet peas, over cavatappi pasta, white wine & parmesan cream
Ribeye Steak
14oz USDA certified prime angus ribeye steak, chargrilled to temperature, cripsy fried onion, grilled vegetable medley, garlicwhipped potato
St. Louis Ribs
slow roasted, fall off the bone, St. Louis cut pork ribs, smothered in apple bourbon bbq served with fresh jalepeno slaw and french fries
Steak & Frites
choice sirloin steak, from Edward's market, chargrilled to temperature, crispy fried onion, truffled rosemary parmesan fries
Steak & Jack Mac
beef tenderloin, pepperjack sauce, seasoned panko, grilled jalepeno
Tap House Mac
bacon, chicken breast, cavatappi, queso sauce, parmesan reggiano
Youngsters
Desserts
Carrot Cake
house-made warm dense cake, walnuts, cream cheese frosting
Chocolate S'mores
molten Chirardelli milk chocolate graham crackers, blazed marshmallow
Grandma's Revenge
warm apple pie, served upside down, Malibu rum sauce, vanilla ice cream
Hot German Blonde
Sweet pecan & coconut filling, snickerdoodle cookie shell, caramel drizzle, vanilla bean ice cream
Snickers Cheesecake
house recipe vanilla cheesecake, snickers topping, chocolate drizzle, graham cracker crust, fit for two
NA Beverages
Cocktails
Berry Gin Gin
Black Russian
Blackberry Bulleit
Blackberry Crush
Bloody Mary
Bourbon Peach Smash
Breckenridge Mule
Cherry Limade Mule
CO Campfire Sour
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmo
Cranberry Apple Mule
Cubin Mojito
Cucumber Blue
Gin-in-one
Honey Bite
Impress Empress
Irish Coffee
Irish Lemonade
Irish Mule
Jameson Cold Brew
Long Island
Malibu Peach
Manahattan
Mav Mojito
Mimosa
MOCKTAIL
Mojito
Moscow Mule
New York Sour
New York Sour
Old Fashion
Old No. 7 Mule
Peachy Dream Mule
Pomegranate Smash
Raspberry Whiskey
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Slice of Summer
Spiced Mule
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Lemonade
Tequila Little Time
Tequila Sunrise
Wardwell Punch
Washington Apple
Western Peach Tea
White Russian
Yum Yum Rum
Salted Caramel
Spiced Apple
Pumpkin Latte
Rosemary Fizz
Vegas Cocktail
Margaritas
Martinis
16 OZ DFT Beer
16 OZ DFT Bud Light
16 OZ DFT Coors Light
16 OZ DFT Dale's Pale Ale
16 OZ DFT Weldwerks Juicy Bits
16 OZ DFT Blue Moon
16 OZ DFT O'Dell IPA
16 OZ DFT O'Dell 90 Shilling
16 OZ DFT Stella Artois
16 OZ DFT Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
16 OZ DFT Shiner Bock
16 OZ DFT Avalanche Ale
16 OZ DFT Angry Orchard
16 OZ DFT Modelo
16 OZ DFT Bell's Oberon
16 OZ DFT Snakebite
16 OZ DFT Black & Tan
Beer Flight
16 OZ DFT Octoberfest
23 OZ DFT Beer
Bottled Beer
Wine by the Glass
Vodka
Spring 44 Vodka - WELL
Kettle One
Tito's
Grey Goose
Breckenridge
Western Sons Prickly Pear
Skyy Citrus
Skyy Blood Orange
Skyy Raspberry
Skyy Cherry
Skyy Vanilla
Skyy Caramel
Breckenridge Espresso
Pineapple Infused
Pineapple Bite
Western Son Peach
Bourbon/Whiskey
Tequila
Cordials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1409 Barlow Rd, Fort Morgan, CO 80701