Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Mav Kitchen & Tap House

review star

No reviews yet

1409 Barlow Rd

Fort Morgan, CO 80701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Buffalo Wings
Build Your Own Burger

Appetizers

Bacon Spin Dip

$9.99

served with naan bread and veggies

Brussel Sprouts

$8.99

flash fried, hickory bacon,crispy onions, maple soy glaze

Buffalo Wings

redbird, all natural, drums & wings, siracha buffalo, bleu cheese, celery

Cheese Curds

$8.99

beer battered, fried wisconsic white cheddar served with choice of marinara or ranch

Chiptle Poppers

$8.99

fresh jalepenos, chipotle cream cheese, marinated chicken, bacon, raspberry melba sauce, kettle chips

Fried Zuchini

$8.99

lightly breaded & flash fried served with horseradish cream

Nacho Grande

marinated chicken, roasted corn relish, pico de gallo, black olive, jalepeno, queso sauce

Pickle Chips

$8.99

freid golden served with buttermilk ranch

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

toasty golden brown, pepperjack queso, mustard

Queso Loaded Frites

$8.99

crispy fries,bacon, pico de gallo, queso sauce, chipotle ranch

Rocky Top Oysters

$9.99

Colorado original bull fries served with garlic aoili and cocktail sauce

Tenderloin Tips

$12.99

marinated filet mignon, baby bella mushrooms, grape tomatos

Ahi Tuna Tostada

$9.99

Street Tacos

Santa Fe Tacos

$9.99

chicken breast, roasted corn relish, pickled onion, cotija, house salsa

Baja Fish Tacos

$9.99

blackened & seared atlantic cod, fresh jalepeno slaw, avocado cream

Mojo Pulled Pork Tacos

$9.99

slowly braised in rotating pale ale, pico de gallo, jalepeno, queso sauce

Pineapple Express Tacos

$9.99

marinated chicken, shredded lettuce, pinapple salsa, siracha aoili

Shrimp Street Tacos

$11.99

marinated shrimp, mango salsa, purple slaw, chipotle adobo dressing

Soup & Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

chicken tossed in hot sauce,mixed greens, cucumber, carrrot, red pepper, bleu cheese

Caesar

romaine, cherry tomato, hardboiled egg, onion, caesar dressing

California wedge

$12.99

bacon, grape tomato, avocado, red onion, harboiledegg, romaine hearts, bleu cheese

Mixed Garden

Roasted Beets

$11.99

candied walnut, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette

Southwest

$11.99

romaine, corn relish, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle ranch

French Onion

$3.49

seasoned croute, baked swiss

Chicken Tortilla

$3.49

fried tortilla, cheddar jack

Handhelds

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

crispy chicken tossed in sriacha buffalo sauce, shredded cheddar, crisp lettuce, tomato, celery, buttermilk ranch, garlic herb toritlla

Cali Chicken Wrap

$11.99

marinated & pulled chicken, crisp bacon, white cheddar, spring mix, tomato, haas avocado, ranch, herb tortilla

Cattleman's Prime Dip

$17.99

certified USDA prime ribeye, roasted & shaved mushroom & caramelized onion, melted swiss, horseradish cream, hoagie roll, house au jus

Chicken Club

$12.99

lemon & herb marinated grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, monterey jack cheese, heritage blend greens, tomato, toasted onion roll

Classic Reuben

$12.99

1855 prime corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, grilled marble rye, 1000 island

Dale's Pulled Pork

$12.99

braised in Oskar Blues Brewery's Dale's Pale Ale, sharp cheddar, fresh jalepeno slaw, bourbon bbq

Grilled Cheese BLT

$12.99

Burgers

Black Peppercorn

$18.99

black peppercorn crust, green leaf, tomato dill pickle, buttermilk ranch, onion roll

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, brioche

Glazed Goat

$18.99

caramelized onion, heritage mixed greens, melted goat cheese, balsamic glaze, onion roll

Jalepeno

$13.99

leaf lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, pepper jack, fried onions, sriracha buffalo sauce, brioche

Pineapple Parade

$19.99

charred pineapple salsa, monterey jack, greens, pickled red onion, onion bun

Poblano Burger

$13.99

Rodeo

$13.99

bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion rings, bbq

Southwest Chipotle

$13.99

fire roasted corn relish, pico de gallo, queso, chipotle ranch, toasted brioche

Swiss & Shroom

$13.99

mushroom, swiss, lettuce, tomato, A1, brioche

The Impossible Burger

$11.99

Pizza

The Butte

$10.99

morgan favorite... pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, mozzarella, red sauce

Colonel Morgan

$11.99

meat lovers delight...pepperoni, sausage, bacon, black forest ham, mozzarella, red sauce

Happy Hawaiian

$9.99

beer braised pulled pork, fresh jalepeno & pinapple, mozzarella, red sauce

Steamroller

$11.99

Denver's Polidori Sausage Co. spicy sausage, marinated artichokes, banana peppers, grape tomato, baby spinach, mozzarella & goat cheese, white sauce

Glenn Miller

$10.99

bacon, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella & provolone, garlic and parmesan sauce

Doc Holliday

$10.99

chicken, bacon, green onion, mozzarella & cheddar, bbq sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.99

garlic seasoned crust,with endless possibilities

Strombolis

Bacon Cheese 'Boli

$13.99

ground beef, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar, dill pickle, roasted garlic aoili

Build Your Own 'Boli

$10.99

baked to perfection, in an authentic stone deck oven

Mulberry

$13.99

pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushroom, onion, mozzarella

Mustang

$13.99

ham, bacon, pinapple, jalepeno, green pepper, onion, mozzarella

Something Special

Battered Shrimp

signature IPA beer battered jumbo shrimp, fried to perfection, jalepeno slaw, french fries, cocktail sauce

Tropical Salmon

$18.99

Cajun seasoned, seared salmon filet, over heritage greens, roasted pineapple salsa, vegetable medley

Bourbon Salmon

$18.99

Brown Butter Chicken

$19.99

house marinated & baked, bone-in, browned butter & herbs, baby carrot & grilled asparagus, garlic whipped potato

Chicken Tenders

fresh jalepeno slaw, french fries, choice of dipping sauce

Country Fried Steak

USDA choice top sirloin from local Edward's Market, hand breaded & fried, whipped potato, grilled vegetable medley, house recipe white gravy

IPA Fish & Chips

beer battered & hand dipped atlantic cod, fried golden brown, jalepeno slaw, french fries, lemon & dill tarter

Mav's Dock Pasta

$21.99

jumbo shrimp, Norwegian salmon, asparagus, spinach, mushroom, sweet peas, over cavatappi pasta, white wine & parmesan cream

Ribeye Steak

$32.99

14oz USDA certified prime angus ribeye steak, chargrilled to temperature, cripsy fried onion, grilled vegetable medley, garlicwhipped potato

St. Louis Ribs

slow roasted, fall off the bone, St. Louis cut pork ribs, smothered in apple bourbon bbq served with fresh jalepeno slaw and french fries

Steak & Frites

choice sirloin steak, from Edward's market, chargrilled to temperature, crispy fried onion, truffled rosemary parmesan fries

Steak & Jack Mac

beef tenderloin, pepperjack sauce, seasoned panko, grilled jalepeno

Tap House Mac

bacon, chicken breast, cavatappi, queso sauce, parmesan reggiano

Youngsters

Chicken Fingers

$8.49

crispy fried, choice of dipping suace

Grilled Cheese

$8.49

american cheese, whole grain bread

Kid's Pizza

$8.49

6" choice of cheese or pepperoni

Junior Burger

$8.49

american cheese, dill pickle

Little Fisherman

$8.49

one piece, beer battered cod

Mac & Cheese

$8.49

approved bymoms everywhere

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.99

house-made warm dense cake, walnuts, cream cheese frosting

Chocolate S'mores

$8.49

molten Chirardelli milk chocolate graham crackers, blazed marshmallow

Grandma's Revenge

$6.99

warm apple pie, served upside down, Malibu rum sauce, vanilla ice cream

Hot German Blonde

$8.49

Sweet pecan & coconut filling, snickerdoodle cookie shell, caramel drizzle, vanilla bean ice cream

Snickers Cheesecake

$6.99

house recipe vanilla cheesecake, snickers topping, chocolate drizzle, graham cracker crust, fit for two

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Juice

Red Bull

$3.99

Cocktails

Berry Gin Gin

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Blackberry Bulleit

$10.00

Blackberry Crush

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bourbon Peach Smash

$10.00

Breckenridge Mule

$10.00

Cherry Limade Mule

$10.00

CO Campfire Sour

$10.00

Colorado Bulldog

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Cranberry Apple Mule

$10.00

Cubin Mojito

$11.00Out of stock

Cucumber Blue

$11.00Out of stock

Gin-in-one

$10.00

Honey Bite

$10.00

Impress Empress

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Lemonade

$10.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Malibu Peach

$10.00

Manahattan

$10.00

Mav Mojito

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

MOCKTAIL

$4.99

Mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$10.00

New York Sour

$10.00

New York Sour

$10.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Old No. 7 Mule

$10.00

Peachy Dream Mule

$10.00

Pomegranate Smash

$10.00

Raspberry Whiskey

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Slice of Summer

$10.00

Spiced Mule

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

Tequila Little Time

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Wardwell Punch

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Western Peach Tea

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Yum Yum Rum

$10.00

Salted Caramel

$10.00

Spiced Apple

$10.00

Pumpkin Latte

$11.00

Rosemary Fizz

$10.00

Vegas Cocktail

$12.00

Margaritas

Paloma

$11.00

Mav House Margarita

$11.00

Skinny Lane

$11.00

Siniste'Rita

$11.00

Sweet Berry

$11.00

Mango Jalapeño

$11.00

Tomorrow's Overrated

$11.00

Martinis

Caramel Apple

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Salted Caramel

$11.00

Betsy Rea

$11.00

Raspberry Twist

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

13 OZ DFT Beer

13 OZ DFT Weldwerks Juicy Bits

$7.75

13oz DFT Octoberfest

$6.50Out of stock

16 OZ DFT Beer

16 OZ DFT Bud Light

$4.50

16 OZ DFT Coors Light

$4.50

16 OZ DFT Dale's Pale Ale

$7.00

16 OZ DFT Weldwerks Juicy Bits

$9.75

16 OZ DFT Blue Moon

$8.00

16 OZ DFT O'Dell IPA

$7.00

16 OZ DFT O'Dell 90 Shilling

$8.00

16 OZ DFT Stella Artois

$7.50

16 OZ DFT Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$8.00

16 OZ DFT Shiner Bock

$7.00

16 OZ DFT Avalanche Ale

$6.50

16 OZ DFT Angry Orchard

$9.00

16 OZ DFT Modelo

$8.00

16 OZ DFT Bell's Oberon

$8.00

16 OZ DFT Snakebite

$8.00

16 OZ DFT Black & Tan

$7.00

Beer Flight

$11.00

16 OZ DFT Octoberfest

$8.00Out of stock

23 OZ DFT Beer

23 OZ DFT Bud Light

$6.50

23 OZ DFT Coors Light

$6.50

23 OZ DFT Dale's Pale Ale

$9.00

23 OZ DFT Blue Moon

$9.00

23 OZ DFT O'Dell IPA

$9.50

23 OZ DFT Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$9.75

23 OZ DFT Shiner Bock

$9.00

23 OZ DFT Avalanche Ale

$9.00

20 OZ DFT Guiness

$9.50

23 OZ DFT Modelo

$9.75

23 OZ DFT Black & Tan

$9.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Bud Light

$5.50

BTL Budweiser

$5.50

BTL Coors

$5.50

BTL Coors Light

$5.50

BTL Corona

$7.00

BTL Dos Equis

$6.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$6.00

BTL Miller Lite

$6.00

BTL Modelo Especial

$7.00

BTL O'Doul's N/A

$5.50

Wine by the Glass

GLS Anabella Red Blend

$10.00

GLS Angeline Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Dante Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Dante Merlot

$8.00

GLS Dante Chard

$8.00

GLS St. Michelle Riesling

$9.00

GLS Mia Moscato

$10.00

GLS Line 39 PG

$8.00

GLS Freixenet Sparkling

$9.00

Vodka

Spring 44 Vodka - WELL

$6.50

Kettle One

$8.00

Tito's

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Breckenridge

$6.50

Western Sons Prickly Pear

$7.00

Skyy Citrus

$7.50

Skyy Blood Orange

$7.50

Skyy Raspberry

$7.50

Skyy Cherry

$7.50

Skyy Vanilla

$7.50

Skyy Caramel

$7.50

Breckenridge Espresso

$7.50

Pineapple Infused

$7.00

Pineapple Bite

$5.00

Western Son Peach

$7.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Jim Beam - WELL

$6.50

Angel's Envy

$12.75

Breckenridge Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

Canadian Club

$5.50

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Fireball

$6.50

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Tin Cup Rye

$8.00

Tequila

Sauza Gold - WELL

$6.50

Milagro Silver

$7.00

Patron

$11.50

Clase Azul

$25.00

Lunazul

$6.00

Dulce Vida Tequila

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi - WELL

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Gin

Spring 44 Gin - WELL

$6.50

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.75

Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Carolan's Irish Cream

$6.00

Jägermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Korbel Brandy

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$7.50

Frangelico

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.50

Premium Orange Liquor

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Strawberry Pucker

$5.50

Blue Curacao

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1409 Barlow Rd, Fort Morgan, CO 80701

Directions

Gallery
The Mav Kitchen & Tap House image
The Mav Kitchen & Tap House image
The Mav Kitchen & Tap House image

Similar restaurants in your area

The hall - 204 W Beaver Ave
orange starNo Reviews
204 W Beaver Ave Fort Morgan, CO 80701
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fort Morgan
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston