The Pantry RVC
525 Merrick Road
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Food
Start
Appetizers Check Course :)
Buffalo Chicken Bites
Crispy panko crusted roasted chicken, Stilton blue cheese, house Buffy sauce, buttermilk aioli
Fried Cauliflower
General Tso's or Buffalo
Pigs in Blankets
3 pc extra large ALL BEEF hot dog, REALLY BIG puff pastry, everything spicy, mango-mustard
Short Rib Taquitos
Short rib, guacamole, pickled red onions, queso fresco, crispy wonton shell
The BIG Fried Mozz
oversize breaded mozzarella sticks, a la vodka sauce, basil aioli
Biscuits & Gravy
buttermilk biscuits, white sausage gravy
Basket O' Biscuits
buttery buttermilk biscuits
Guacamole & Chips
House made guacamole served with tortilla chips
Tzatziki & Pita
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, melted Monterey jack cheese, street corn, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo
Margherita Flatbread
Marinara, 4 cheese blend, basil
Trio Flatbread
Marinara, vodka, pesto, mozzarella
Classic Mac 'N Cheese
gourmet house cheese blend, crispy crumb topping
Short Rib Mac
short rib, caramelized onions, gourmet house cheese blend, crispy crumb topping
Truffle Lobster Mac
Lobster meat, truffle oil, gourmet house cheese blend, crispy crumb topping
Cheesy Waffle Fries
Bacon, cheese sauce, scallions, pico de gallo, cilantro-line crema
Disco Bowl
Fries, mozzarella cheese, brown gravy
Short Rib Poutine
Short rib, Monterey jack cheese, gruyere, brown gravy
Truffle Fries $
Fries, truffle oil, parmesan cheese, herb blend
Baja Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, cheddar jack, peppers, onions, black beans, corn, cilantro lime crema
Cheese Quesadilla
Monterey jack and cheddar cheese blend
General Tso Quesadilla
General Tso chicken, broccoli, cheddar, wasabi aioli
Philly Quesadilla
Grilled shaved ribeye, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, cheese sauce dip
Crab Cake Appetizer
Pan seared, Mexican street corn salad, green goddess drip
Crab-Artichoke Dip
Jumbo lump crab, parmesan cheese, scallion, corn tortilla chips
Fried Calamari
Marinara, buffalo or tartar sauce
Tom Tom's Wicked Shrimp
Beer battered shrimp, parsley, scallions, lemon, Tom Tom sauce (sweet and sour chipotle mayo)
Chicken Vegetable Soup
Consomme
French Onion Soup
Parmesan toast, gruyere
Matzo Ball Soup
Soup du Jour
Chicken Mexican Tacos
Grilled chicken breast, guamacole, chipotle mayo, taco slaw, pico de gallo
Fish Tacos
grilled or fried, taco slaw, pickled red onion, cilantro lime crema
Jamaican Tacos
braised oxtail, pineapple salsa, jerk aioli
Shrimp Mexican Tacos
beer battered baby shrimp, guamacole, chipotle mayo, taco slaw, pico de gallo
Steak Mexican Tacos
skirt steak, guamacole, chipotle mayo, taco slaw, pico de gallo
Bourbon-Maple-Parmesan Wings
sweet-sticky-salty
Buffalo Wings
Medium or Atomic
General Chow's Crispy Wings
Crushed cashews, scallions, black n white sesame seeds, slight heat
Plain Wings
Kids Dessert
Kids Burger
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids French Toast Sticks
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled Chicken
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Mac 'n Cheese
Kids Pancakes
Kids Pasta
Kids Penne a la Vodka
Kids Scrambled Eggs
Kids Shrimp Scampi
Kids Skirt Steak
Kids Waffle
Specials
Big Mack Sliders
All beef, melted American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, Mack sauce
Bourbon Maple Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, crispy bacon, white cheddar, cole slaw, pickles, tabasco aioli, sourdough roll
Carrot Cake Pancakes
Shredded carrots, toasted coconut, golden raisins, bourbon-cream cheese frosting
Chesapeake Spring Rolls
Jumbo lump crab, gulf shrimp, corn, old bay seasoning, Thai-chili aioli
Chopped Turkey Club Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, hard boiled egg, bacon, roasted corn, blue cheese crumble, tomato, cucumber, cranberry vinaigrette
Crispy Fried Cheese Ravioli
Vodka sauce, parmesan cheese, fresh basil
Crispy Mac n Cheese Doughnuts
Cheese sauce, chipotle aioli, hot honey drizzle
Easter Salad
Mixed greens, roasted candy cane beets, hard boiled egg, blood orange, pickled red onion, shaved parmesan, champagne vinaigrette
Healthy Scramble
Arugula, chicken apple sausage, goat cheese, tomato
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
Crispy chicken, slaw, butter pickles, Hawaiian roll
Orange "Crush" Crispy Wings
Spicy orange glaze, ranch dressing
Shrimp Toast
gulf shrimp, creamy leeks, toasted brioche, truffle oil
Spring Omelet
Avocado, quinoa, tomato, goat cheese
Street Corn Tacos
Tempura shrimp, street corn, cabbage, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas
8 oz Center Cut Filet Mignon
smashed fingerling potatoes, broccolini, yellow string beans, grilled spring onions, demi glaze
BBQ Glazed Baby Back Ribs
corn bread, cole slaw, house BBQ sauce
Easter Atlantic Halibut
Crispy potato cake, honey glazed baby carrots, spring pea puree, herb butter
Grilled Baby Lamb Chops
roasted baby potatoes, vegetable caponata, lamb jus
Pan Roasted Atlantic Halibut
Cous cous, spring peas, bacon, caramelized onions, citrus vinaigrette
Spring Vegetable Pasta
Asparagus tips, fresh peas, blistered tomatoes, leeks, parmesan cheese, EVOO
Breakfast
Egg Platter
2 Eggs any style
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
House made corned beef hash and two eggs
Bagel & Lox
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, capers, chive cream cheese
Custom Egg Sandwich
Louis Breakfast Sandy
Canadian bacon, scrambled eggs, smoked gouda, truffle aioli, buttery croissant bun
Morning Meltdown Wrap
bacon, avocado, cheddar, red peppers, scrambled eggs, chipotle mayo, wheat wrap
Old School Egg Sandwich
Bacon, sausage or ham, 2 eggs, American cheese
The In"PHAT"uation
2 eggs fried well, saute peppers, onions, provolone, cheddar, applewood bacon, sourdough roll, hot honey drizzle, home fries
You Gouda Be Kidding Me Sammy
Grilled maple glazed ham, scrambled eggs, gouda cheese, tomato-bacon jam, avocado, sourdough roll, home fries
Breakfast Queso Bowl
breakfast potatoes, peppers, onions, scrambled eggs, cheese sauce, pico de gallo
Cajun Burrito
eggs over, shrimp and andouille sausage jambalaya rice, cheddar, chipotle aioli
Cali Bowl
2 over easy eggs, Monterey jack, Brussels sprouts, quinoa, carrots, guacamole
El Diablito "Skirt Skirt" Burrito
Jumbalaya Breakfast Bowl
Soho Breakfast Burrito
Steak & Egg Toast
Maple Yogurt Parfait
Granola, Greek yogurt, berries, pure maple syrup
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Brown sugar, raisins
Greek Yogurt
Fruit Salad
Strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, canteloupe
Cali Omelet
Avocado, quinoa, tomato, goat cheese
Custom Omelet
Build your own omelet
Eastern Omelet
avocado, bacon, onions, American cheese
Farmers Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar cheese
Greek Omelet
Spinach, tomato, caramelized onions, feta cheese
LEO Omelet
avocado, bacon, onions, American cheese
Western Omelet
ham, caramelized onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese
Belgian Waffle
Cinnabun Pancakes
French Toast
Mini Waffles
Monte Cristo
Pancakes
Toads in the Hole
Brunch
Avocado Toast & Eggs
Multi grain toast, avocado mash, micro greens, lemon, two eggs
Biggie's Breakfast
Sliced T-Bone, cheese, eggs and Welch's grape...sandwich with grape jelly on a ciabatta hero, home fries
Brunch Burger
Canadian bacon, fried egg, American cheese, truffle aioli fries
Buffy Chicken Belgian Waffle
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, whipped jalapeño cream cheese, hot honey drizzle
Chicken & Waffle
White or dark meat, maple butter glaze
Shrimp & Grits
Creamy cheesy grits, holy trinity hash (onions, peppers, celery), Creole glaze
Steak & Eggs
potato corn bacon hash, eggs your way, salsa verde, toast
The Breki
Cheesy grits, crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffle, 2 eggs over easy, chopped bacon, sausage gravy
Avocado Benny
Fresh hass avocado
Bacon Benny
C&W Benny
Crispy chicken, mini waffles, spicy maple hollandaise, home fries
Crab Cake Benny
Jumbo lump crab cakes
Irish Benny
House made corned beef hash
Lobster Benny
Buttery lobster meat, asparagus, truffle hollandaise, pretzel croissant, home fries
Salmon Benny
Short Rib Benny
Caramelized onions, beef demi-glace, hollandaice
Steak & Eggs Benny
Grilled petite filet mignon, crispy potato sakes, cheese hollandaise, pico
Salmon Scramble
Fresh salmon, pickled red onion, tomato, spinach, Asiago
Avocado & Eggs
Saute avocado, two poached eggs, pico de gallo
Lobster Omelet
3 oz lobster meat, asparagus, gruyere
Rock Scramble
Arugula, chicken apple sausage, goat cheese, tomato
Egg White Delight Scramble
Turkey, baby spinach, tomato, alpine lace Swiss, topped with avocado
Veggie Scramble
Baby spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar
Apple Crumb Belgian Waffle
Apple compote, cinnamon crumb, salted caramel
Cafe Latte Pancakes
Cappuccino creme, caramel, cinnamon crunch, salted caramel drizzle
S'Mores Pancakes
Marshmallow, chocolate, cinnamon graham crackers
Creme Brule French Toast
Berries, cream cheese frosting
Creme Brule Waffle
Berries, cream cheese frosting
Brown Sugar Maple Bacon French Toast
Cinnamon cream cheese, bourbon glaze
Little Noelle
2 Mini waffle, bacon, fried egg and American cheese sandwiches
Nutella Banana French Toast
sliced bananas, creamy nutella
Lunch
Chicken Fingers
Blackened Salmon Bowl
brown rice-quinoa pilaf, broccoli, sliced carrots, cumin spiced corn, Brussels sprouts, tamara-red chili dressing
Tequila Lime Chicken Bowl
Chicken, black beans, corn, grilled pineapple, edamame, pico de callo, cilantro basmati rice, lime crema
Tex-Mex Bowl
Chicken, roasted corn, red onions, red peppers, black beans, cheddar, guacamole, pico de gallo, brown rice
The Soul Bowl
Grilled chicken, brown rice, Brussels sprouts, edamame, street corn salad, avocado, lemon vinaigrette
Veggie Stir-Fry
Stir fry vegetables, coconut sticky rice, teriyaki glaze
All American Burger
bacon, American cheese
Beyond Burger
Vegan beyond burger
Bite Me Burger
Custom Beef Burger
Custom beef burger
Custom Turkey Burger
Custom Veggie Burger
Double Smash Burger
La Royale Burger
Patty Melt
Pizza Burger
So-Cal Turkey Burger
Super Smash Burger
Cajun Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine, Asiago cheese, Caesar dressing, whole wheat wrap
Cali Wrap
Chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch, mesclun, wheat wrap
Chopped Turkey Wrap
House roast turkey, baby spinach, Swiss cheese, candied almonds, craisins, bacon, honey mustard, whole wheat wrap
Kickin' Chicken Panini
Pepper jack, bacon, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo
RVC Wrap
House roast turkey, baby spinach, Swiss cheese, candied almonds, craisins, bacon, honey mustard, whole wheat wrap
Shrimp 'Po Boy Wrap
Beer battered shrimp, avocado mash, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, whole wheat wrap
Veggie Panini
Zucchini, portobello mushrooms, asparagus, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, Asiago, Caesar dressing
Cali Salad
Chicken, avocado, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onions, quinoa, tomatoes, mesclun, cucumbers, ranch
Calm Chicken Ranch
Blackened chicken, bacon, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, romaine, chipotle ranch
Chicken Cobb
Avocado, tomato, sliced egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, mesclun greens, blue cheese dressing
Chopped Brooklyn Crunch
Grilled chicken, romaine, red cabbage, corn, bacon, tomato, cucumber, fresh mozzarella, tortilla strips, ditalini pasta, dijon vinaigrette
Custom Salad
Garden Salad
Romaine, tomato, red onino, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, dolmades, Greek olives, red onions, pita, romaine, Greek dressing
Pantry Salad
Baby arugula, chick peas, poached pears, crumbled feta, toasted almonds, craisins, honey truffle vinaigrette
Strawberry Fields Salad
Strawberries, blueberries, spinach, arugula, craisins, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, candied almonds, strawberry vinaigrette
Super Food Salad
Mesclun greens, roasted Brussels sprouts, edamame, beets, avocado, chick peas, slivered almonds, honey lime vinaigrette
Avo Chicken Sandy
Grilled chicken, avocado, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, multi grain toast
BLT
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato
Buffalo Chicken Skyscraper
Crispy chicken cutlet, buffy sauce, crispy onion rings, melted cheddar, blue cheese dressing, ciabatta
Chicken BLT n Brie
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, granny smith apples, sliced brie, honey mustard, ciabatta bread
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Souvlaki
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pita bread, side tzatziki
Chopped Cheese
8 oz grilled shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
Club Sandwich
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato
Crispy Chicken Big Mack
Fried chicken, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, sesame bun
Custom Sandwich
Diego Melt
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, multigrain
French Dip
8 oz grilled shaved prime rib, gruyere, caramelized onions, horseradish sauce, au jus
Grilled Cheese
Reuben
Corned beef or Turkey, Swiss cheese, cole slaw (on), Russian dressing, grilled rye bread
Salmon CLUB
Avocado, lettuce, tomato, multigrain toast
The #1 Steak Sandwich
Grilled filet mignon, melted gouda cheese, crispy onion strings, arugula, sourdough roll, basil aioli
The Fire Bird
Grilled chicken, smoked gouda, honey maple bacon, crispy onion rings, chipotle mayo, ciabatta
The Gyro
Beef & lamb blend, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pita, side tzatziki
The Jersey Shore
Breaded chicken cutlet, prosciutto, burrata, arugula, roasted red peppers, balcamic, basil aioli, ciabatta
Turkey Pretzel
House roast turkey, smoked gouda, avocado mash, tomato, honey dijon, pretzel croissant
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Short rib, gruyere, Monterey jack, caramelized onions, Texas toast
Dinner
Bronx Chicken Parm
Vodka sauce, cherry peppers, mozzarella, linguine
Chicken Francese
Chicken breast, lightly floured and dipped in egg, sauteed in a lemon wine sauce
Chicken Marsala
Saute chicken breast with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Milanese
Crispy or grilled, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, roasted beets, chick peas, burrata, citrus vinaigrette
Chicken Parmesan
crispy, cheesy, marinara, linguine
Chicken Piccata
Sauteed chicken breast in a lemon wine sauce
Fried Chicken Entree
Lightly breaded half chicken pieces, old bay fries, slaw
Grilled Chicken Entree
herb butter, fingerling potato, market vegetables
Half Chicken Entree
herb butter, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, French green beans
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, baby carrots, bourbon-maple glaze
Braised Beef Short Rib
Beef demi-glace, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, green beans
Hot Open Turkey
House roast turkey over sliced white bread, green beans, turkey gravy
Open Sliced Prime Rib
House roast turkey over sliced white bread, green beans, turkey gravy
Roast Turkey Dinner
House roast turkey, stuffing, green beans, turkey gravy
Jamaican Oxtail Ragu
leeks, carrots, peppers, cavatelli pasta
Linguine Alfredo
House cream sauce
Penne a la Vodka
Penne pasta with a pink vodka sauce
The Shrimp & Crab
Shrimp, jumbo lump crabmeat, marinara sauce, touch of cream, linguine
Custom Pasta
Broiled Filet of Sole
lemon wine, fingerling potatoes, market vegetetables
Crab Stuffed Shrimp
Basmati rice pilaf, grilled asparagus, lemon sauce
Fish 'n Chips
Fried beer battered cod, cole slaw, old bay fries
Fried Filet of Sole
seasoned flour, cole slaw, old bay fries
Grilled Halibut Entree
lemon wine, fingerling potatoes, market vegetetables
Grilled Salmon
lemon wine, fingerling potato, asparagus
Salmon Teriyaki
stir fry vegetables, coconut sticky rice
Shrimp Duo
Fried shrimp and shrimp scampi, lobster mashed potato, grilles asparagus
Shrimp Scampi
Garlic butter sauce, rice pilaf, grilled asparagus
Filet Mignon Medallions
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus
NY Strip Steak
16 oz boneless strip, fingerling potatoes, creamed spinach
Ribeye Steak
16 oz boneless ribeye, fingerling potatoes, creamed spinach
Skirt Steak Entree
12 marinated skirt steak, Yukon gold mashed potato, grilled asparagus, crispy fried onions
The Chop'd
16 oz short rib and chuck blend, caramelized onions, au jus
Sides
Avocado Toast
Multigrain toast, smashed avocado, micro greens, lemon slices
Burger Bun
Ciabatta Bun
Ciabatta Hero
Croissant Bun
English Muffin
Everything Bagel
Garlic Bread
GF Bread
GF Bun
GF Wrap
Hot Dog Bun
Kaiser Roll
Multigrain Toast
Panini
Pita
Pizza Bagel
Plain Bagel
Pretzel Croissant
Rye Toast
Sesame Bun
Texas Toast
White Toast
Wrap
Balsamic Glaze
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Basil Aioli
Blue Cheese Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Chipotle Mayo
Chipotle Ranch
Cilantro Lime Crema
Dijon-Vinaigrette
Greek Vinaigrette
Honey Lime Vinaigrette
Honey Mustard
Honey Truffle Vinaigrette
Horseradish Sauce
Hot Honey Drizzle
Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
Lime Crema
Mayonnaise
Oil & Balsamic Vinegar
Oil & Vinegar
Orange Sesame Dressing
Pesto
Ranch
Russian Dressing
Special Sauce
Strawberry Vinaigrette
Tabasco Aioli
Tamara-Red Chili Dressing
Tomato-Bacon Jam
Truffle Aioli
Wasabi Aioli
Cavatelli $
Linguine $
Penne $
Pipette (Elbows) $
Bacon $
Beef Burger $
Beer Battered Baby Shrimp $
Beyond Burger $
Breaded Chicken $
Brown Sugar Maple Bacon $
Cajun Chicken $
Canadian Bacon $
Chicken $
Chicken Apple Sausage $
Chicken Salad $
Chicken Souvlaki $
Corned Beef Hash $
Crab Cake $
Filet Mignon $
Fried Chicken Dark Meat
Fried Chicken White Meat $
Gyro $
Ham $
Lemon Sole $
Salmon $
Sausage $
Shaved Prime Rib $
Short Rib $
Shrimp (3) $
Skirt Steak $
Sliced Corned Beef $
Tunafish Salad $
Turkey Bacon $
Turkey Breast $
Turkey Burger $
Turkey Sausage $
Veggie Burger $
Alfredo Sauce
Au Jus
BBQ Sauce
Beef Demi
Bourbon Maple Glaze
Brown Gravy
Buffalo Sauce
Butter
Cheese Hollandaise
Cheese Sauce
Cream Sauce
Creole Sauce
EVOO
Gourmet Mac Sauce
Hollandaise Sauce
Holy Trinity Hash
Horseradish Sauce
Lamb Demi
Lemon Wine Sauce
Marinara Sauce
Pesto
Sausage Gravy
Scampi Sauce
Seafood Sauce
Special Sauce
Spicy Maple Hollandaise
Tartar Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Tom Tom Sauce
Truffle Hollandaise
Turkey Gravy
Tzatziki Sauce
Vodka Sauce
Side Salad
Side Greek Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Brown Rice $
Cheesy Grits $
Coconut Rice $
French Fries $
Grits $
Home Fries $
Loaded Fries $
Mashed Potato $
Old Bay Fries $
Potato-Corn-Bacon-Hash $
Queso Fries $
Rice Pilaf $
Roast Potatoes $
Spinach Orzo $
Stuffing $
Sweet Fries $
Truffle Fries $
Fries, truffle oil, parmesan cheese, herb blend
Waffle Fries $
Asparagus $
Baby Carrots $
Broccoli $
Brussels Sprouts $
Charred Broccoli $
Cole Slaw $
Creamed Spinach $
Garlic Spinach $
Green Beans $
Marked Vegetables $
Onion Rings $
Roasted Corn $
Stir Fry Veggies $
Vegetable Panini Blend $
Zucchini, portobello mushrooms, asparagus, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese
Avocado
Fruit Salad
Strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, canteloupe
Tomato
1/2 Melon
Mixed Berries
Strawberry Cup
Blueberry Cup
Banana
Takeout Soup
Drinks
Coffee
Fresh Juice
Hot Tea
Juice
Milk
Mocktails
Shakes & Egg Cream
Soda Fountain
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Egg Cream
Fruit Punch
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Ice Cream Float
Ice Cream Soda
Lemonade
Orange Crush
Pepsi
Pepsi Zero
Raspberry Iced Tea
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Sweet Iced Tea
Tonic Water
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Dessert
Cakes & Pies
Apple Crumb Pie
Baklava
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate Overload
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Heaven's Layer Cake
Key Lime Pie
NY Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Explosion
Rainbow Layer
Red Velvet
S'mores Lava Cake
Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownie
Tiramisu
Ice Cream
