The Pantry RVC

Food

Start

No Utensils

Bottled Flat LG

$6.00

Bottled Flat SM

$3.00

Bottled Sparkling LG

$6.00

Bottled Sparkling SM

$3.00

Appetizers Check Course :)

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$14.00

Crispy panko crusted roasted chicken, Stilton blue cheese, house Buffy sauce, buttermilk aioli

Fried Cauliflower

$14.00

General Tso's or Buffalo

Pigs in Blankets

$13.00

3 pc extra large ALL BEEF hot dog, REALLY BIG puff pastry, everything spicy, mango-mustard

Short Rib Taquitos

$13.00

Short rib, guacamole, pickled red onions, queso fresco, crispy wonton shell

The BIG Fried Mozz

$13.00

oversize breaded mozzarella sticks, a la vodka sauce, basil aioli

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

buttermilk biscuits, white sausage gravy

Basket O' Biscuits

$10.00

buttery buttermilk biscuits

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

House made guacamole served with tortilla chips

Tzatziki & Pita

$8.00

Baja Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Grilled chicken, melted Monterey jack cheese, street corn, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Marinara, 4 cheese blend, basil

Trio Flatbread

$15.00

Marinara, vodka, pesto, mozzarella

Classic Mac 'N Cheese

$15.00

gourmet house cheese blend, crispy crumb topping

Short Rib Mac

$19.00

short rib, caramelized onions, gourmet house cheese blend, crispy crumb topping

Truffle Lobster Mac

$23.00

Lobster meat, truffle oil, gourmet house cheese blend, crispy crumb topping

Cheesy Waffle Fries

$14.00

Bacon, cheese sauce, scallions, pico de gallo, cilantro-line crema

Disco Bowl

$12.00

Fries, mozzarella cheese, brown gravy

Short Rib Poutine

$16.00

Short rib, Monterey jack cheese, gruyere, brown gravy

Truffle Fries $

$11.00

Fries, truffle oil, parmesan cheese, herb blend

Baja Quesadilla

$21.00

Grilled shrimp, cheddar jack, peppers, onions, black beans, corn, cilantro lime crema

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Monterey jack and cheddar cheese blend

General Tso Quesadilla

$18.00

General Tso chicken, broccoli, cheddar, wasabi aioli

Philly Quesadilla

$22.00

Grilled shaved ribeye, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, cheese sauce dip

Crab Cake Appetizer

$19.00

Pan seared, Mexican street corn salad, green goddess drip

Crab-Artichoke Dip

$19.00

Jumbo lump crab, parmesan cheese, scallion, corn tortilla chips

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Marinara, buffalo or tartar sauce

Tom Tom's Wicked Shrimp

$18.00

Beer battered shrimp, parsley, scallions, lemon, Tom Tom sauce (sweet and sour chipotle mayo)

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$6.00

Consomme

$6.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Parmesan toast, gruyere

Matzo Ball Soup

$6.00

Soup du Jour

$6.00

Chicken Mexican Tacos

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, guamacole, chipotle mayo, taco slaw, pico de gallo

Fish Tacos

$14.00

grilled or fried, taco slaw, pickled red onion, cilantro lime crema

Jamaican Tacos

$16.00

braised oxtail, pineapple salsa, jerk aioli

Shrimp Mexican Tacos

$14.00

beer battered baby shrimp, guamacole, chipotle mayo, taco slaw, pico de gallo

Steak Mexican Tacos

$15.00

skirt steak, guamacole, chipotle mayo, taco slaw, pico de gallo

Bourbon-Maple-Parmesan Wings

$18.00+

sweet-sticky-salty

Buffalo Wings

$18.00+

Medium or Atomic

General Chow's Crispy Wings

$18.00+

Crushed cashews, scallions, black n white sesame seeds, slight heat

Plain Wings

$18.00+

Kids -Want first? Change course

Kids Dessert

$4.00

Kids Burger

$15.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Kids French Toast Sticks

$13.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Kids Hot Dog

$12.00+

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pancakes

$13.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Penne a la Vodka

$13.00

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$12.00

Kids Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Kids Skirt Steak

$21.00

Kids Waffle

$13.00

Specials

Big Mack Sliders

$15.00

All beef, melted American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, Mack sauce

Bourbon Maple Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

grilled chicken, crispy bacon, white cheddar, cole slaw, pickles, tabasco aioli, sourdough roll

Carrot Cake Pancakes

$18.00

Shredded carrots, toasted coconut, golden raisins, bourbon-cream cheese frosting

Chesapeake Spring Rolls

$15.00

Jumbo lump crab, gulf shrimp, corn, old bay seasoning, Thai-chili aioli

Chopped Turkey Club Salad

$21.00

Romaine, mixed greens, hard boiled egg, bacon, roasted corn, blue cheese crumble, tomato, cucumber, cranberry vinaigrette

Crispy Fried Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Vodka sauce, parmesan cheese, fresh basil

Crispy Mac n Cheese Doughnuts

$12.00

Cheese sauce, chipotle aioli, hot honey drizzle

Easter Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, roasted candy cane beets, hard boiled egg, blood orange, pickled red onion, shaved parmesan, champagne vinaigrette

Healthy Scramble

$18.00

Arugula, chicken apple sausage, goat cheese, tomato

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Crispy chicken, slaw, butter pickles, Hawaiian roll

Orange "Crush" Crispy Wings

$18.00+

Spicy orange glaze, ranch dressing

Shrimp Toast

$19.00

gulf shrimp, creamy leeks, toasted brioche, truffle oil

Spring Omelet

$18.00

Avocado, quinoa, tomato, goat cheese

Street Corn Tacos

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, street corn, cabbage, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas

8 oz Center Cut Filet Mignon

$49.00

smashed fingerling potatoes, broccolini, yellow string beans, grilled spring onions, demi glaze

BBQ Glazed Baby Back Ribs

$23.00

corn bread, cole slaw, house BBQ sauce

Easter Atlantic Halibut

$34.00Out of stock

Crispy potato cake, honey glazed baby carrots, spring pea puree, herb butter

Grilled Baby Lamb Chops

$35.00Out of stock

roasted baby potatoes, vegetable caponata, lamb jus

Pan Roasted Atlantic Halibut

$31.00Out of stock

Cous cous, spring peas, bacon, caramelized onions, citrus vinaigrette

Spring Vegetable Pasta

$21.00

Asparagus tips, fresh peas, blistered tomatoes, leeks, parmesan cheese, EVOO

Breakfast

Egg Platter

$11.00

2 Eggs any style

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$15.00

House made corned beef hash and two eggs

Bagel & Lox

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, capers, chive cream cheese

Custom Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Louis Breakfast Sandy

$12.00

Canadian bacon, scrambled eggs, smoked gouda, truffle aioli, buttery croissant bun

Morning Meltdown Wrap

$14.00

bacon, avocado, cheddar, red peppers, scrambled eggs, chipotle mayo, wheat wrap

Old School Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Bacon, sausage or ham, 2 eggs, American cheese

The In"PHAT"uation

$21.00

2 eggs fried well, saute peppers, onions, provolone, cheddar, applewood bacon, sourdough roll, hot honey drizzle, home fries

You Gouda Be Kidding Me Sammy

$18.00

Grilled maple glazed ham, scrambled eggs, gouda cheese, tomato-bacon jam, avocado, sourdough roll, home fries

Breakfast Queso Bowl

$13.00

breakfast potatoes, peppers, onions, scrambled eggs, cheese sauce, pico de gallo

Cajun Burrito

$23.00

eggs over, shrimp and andouille sausage jambalaya rice, cheddar, chipotle aioli

Cali Bowl

$16.00

2 over easy eggs, Monterey jack, Brussels sprouts, quinoa, carrots, guacamole

El Diablito "Skirt Skirt" Burrito

$20.00

Jumbalaya Breakfast Bowl

$24.00

Soho Breakfast Burrito

$23.00

Steak & Egg Toast

$22.00

Maple Yogurt Parfait

$13.00

Granola, Greek yogurt, berries, pure maple syrup

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$7.00

Brown sugar, raisins

Greek Yogurt

$6.00

Fruit Salad

$8.00

Strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, canteloupe

Cali Omelet

$16.00

Avocado, quinoa, tomato, goat cheese

Custom Omelet

$11.00

Build your own omelet

Eastern Omelet

$16.00

avocado, bacon, onions, American cheese

Farmers Omelet

$15.00

Bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar cheese

Greek Omelet

$15.00

Spinach, tomato, caramelized onions, feta cheese

LEO Omelet

$17.00

avocado, bacon, onions, American cheese

Western Omelet

$15.00

ham, caramelized onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese

Belgian Waffle

$13.00

Cinnabun Pancakes

$16.00

French Toast

$13.00

Mini Waffles

$13.00

Monte Cristo

$19.00

Pancakes

$13.00

Toads in the Hole

$19.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast & Eggs

$20.00

Multi grain toast, avocado mash, micro greens, lemon, two eggs

Biggie's Breakfast

$29.00

Sliced T-Bone, cheese, eggs and Welch's grape...sandwich with grape jelly on a ciabatta hero, home fries

Brunch Burger

$24.00

Canadian bacon, fried egg, American cheese, truffle aioli fries

Buffy Chicken Belgian Waffle

$32.00

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, whipped jalapeño cream cheese, hot honey drizzle

Chicken & Waffle

$28.00

White or dark meat, maple butter glaze

Shrimp & Grits

$35.00

Creamy cheesy grits, holy trinity hash (onions, peppers, celery), Creole glaze

Steak & Eggs

$37.00

potato corn bacon hash, eggs your way, salsa verde, toast

The Breki

$37.00

Cheesy grits, crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffle, 2 eggs over easy, chopped bacon, sausage gravy

Avocado Benny

$22.00

Fresh hass avocado

Bacon Benny

$22.00

C&W Benny

$33.00

Crispy chicken, mini waffles, spicy maple hollandaise, home fries

Crab Cake Benny

$30.00

Jumbo lump crab cakes

Irish Benny

$24.00

House made corned beef hash

Lobster Benny

$43.00

Buttery lobster meat, asparagus, truffle hollandaise, pretzel croissant, home fries

Salmon Benny

$25.00

Short Rib Benny

$30.00

Caramelized onions, beef demi-glace, hollandaice

Steak & Eggs Benny

$33.00

Grilled petite filet mignon, crispy potato sakes, cheese hollandaise, pico

Salmon Scramble

$28.00

Fresh salmon, pickled red onion, tomato, spinach, Asiago

Avocado & Eggs

$22.00

Saute avocado, two poached eggs, pico de gallo

Lobster Omelet

$38.00

3 oz lobster meat, asparagus, gruyere

Rock Scramble

$22.00

Arugula, chicken apple sausage, goat cheese, tomato

Egg White Delight Scramble

$23.00

Turkey, baby spinach, tomato, alpine lace Swiss, topped with avocado

Veggie Scramble

$22.00

Baby spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar

Apple Crumb Belgian Waffle

$21.00

Apple compote, cinnamon crumb, salted caramel

Cafe Latte Pancakes

$21.00

Cappuccino creme, caramel, cinnamon crunch, salted caramel drizzle

S'Mores Pancakes

$22.00

Marshmallow, chocolate, cinnamon graham crackers

Creme Brule French Toast

$23.00

Berries, cream cheese frosting

Creme Brule Waffle

$22.00

Berries, cream cheese frosting

Brown Sugar Maple Bacon French Toast

$24.00

Cinnamon cream cheese, bourbon glaze

Little Noelle

$22.00

2 Mini waffle, bacon, fried egg and American cheese sandwiches

Nutella Banana French Toast

$22.00

sliced bananas, creamy nutella

Lunch

Chicken Fingers

$16.00

Blackened Salmon Bowl

$28.00

brown rice-quinoa pilaf, broccoli, sliced carrots, cumin spiced corn, Brussels sprouts, tamara-red chili dressing

Tequila Lime Chicken Bowl

$23.00

Chicken, black beans, corn, grilled pineapple, edamame, pico de callo, cilantro basmati rice, lime crema

Tex-Mex Bowl

$17.00

Chicken, roasted corn, red onions, red peppers, black beans, cheddar, guacamole, pico de gallo, brown rice

The Soul Bowl

$21.00

Grilled chicken, brown rice, Brussels sprouts, edamame, street corn salad, avocado, lemon vinaigrette

Veggie Stir-Fry

$16.00

Stir fry vegetables, coconut sticky rice, teriyaki glaze

All American Burger

$18.00

bacon, American cheese

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Vegan beyond burger

Bite Me Burger

$18.00

Custom Beef Burger

$15.00

Custom beef burger

Custom Turkey Burger

$15.00

Custom Veggie Burger

$15.00

Double Smash Burger

$19.00

La Royale Burger

$19.00

Patty Melt

$18.00

Pizza Burger

$17.00

So-Cal Turkey Burger

$18.00

Super Smash Burger

$27.00

Cajun Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

romaine, Asiago cheese, Caesar dressing, whole wheat wrap

Cali Wrap

$18.00

Chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch, mesclun, wheat wrap

Chopped Turkey Wrap

$18.00

House roast turkey, baby spinach, Swiss cheese, candied almonds, craisins, bacon, honey mustard, whole wheat wrap

Kickin' Chicken Panini

$17.00

Pepper jack, bacon, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo

RVC Wrap

$18.00

House roast turkey, baby spinach, Swiss cheese, candied almonds, craisins, bacon, honey mustard, whole wheat wrap

Shrimp 'Po Boy Wrap

$20.00

Beer battered shrimp, avocado mash, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, whole wheat wrap

Veggie Panini

$17.00

Zucchini, portobello mushrooms, asparagus, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine, croutons, Asiago, Caesar dressing

Cali Salad

$21.00

Chicken, avocado, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onions, quinoa, tomatoes, mesclun, cucumbers, ranch

Calm Chicken Ranch

$21.00

Blackened chicken, bacon, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, romaine, chipotle ranch

Chicken Cobb

$21.00

Avocado, tomato, sliced egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, mesclun greens, blue cheese dressing

Chopped Brooklyn Crunch

$22.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, red cabbage, corn, bacon, tomato, cucumber, fresh mozzarella, tortilla strips, ditalini pasta, dijon vinaigrette

Custom Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$14.00

Romaine, tomato, red onino, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$17.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, dolmades, Greek olives, red onions, pita, romaine, Greek dressing

Pantry Salad

$18.00

Baby arugula, chick peas, poached pears, crumbled feta, toasted almonds, craisins, honey truffle vinaigrette

Strawberry Fields Salad

$17.00

Strawberries, blueberries, spinach, arugula, craisins, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, candied almonds, strawberry vinaigrette

Super Food Salad

$18.00

Mesclun greens, roasted Brussels sprouts, edamame, beets, avocado, chick peas, slivered almonds, honey lime vinaigrette

Avo Chicken Sandy

$18.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, multi grain toast

BLT

$13.00

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato

Buffalo Chicken Skyscraper

$23.00

Crispy chicken cutlet, buffy sauce, crispy onion rings, melted cheddar, blue cheese dressing, ciabatta

Chicken BLT n Brie

$21.00

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, granny smith apples, sliced brie, honey mustard, ciabatta bread

Chicken Fingers

$16.00

Chicken Souvlaki

$18.00

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pita bread, side tzatziki

Chopped Cheese

$25.00

8 oz grilled shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, ciabatta

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato

Crispy Chicken Big Mack

$24.00

Fried chicken, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, sesame bun

Custom Sandwich

$8.00

Diego Melt

$19.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, multigrain

French Dip

$23.00

8 oz grilled shaved prime rib, gruyere, caramelized onions, horseradish sauce, au jus

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Reuben

$17.00

Corned beef or Turkey, Swiss cheese, cole slaw (on), Russian dressing, grilled rye bread

Salmon CLUB

$20.00

Avocado, lettuce, tomato, multigrain toast

The #1 Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Grilled filet mignon, melted gouda cheese, crispy onion strings, arugula, sourdough roll, basil aioli

The Fire Bird

$19.00

Grilled chicken, smoked gouda, honey maple bacon, crispy onion rings, chipotle mayo, ciabatta

The Gyro

$17.00

Beef & lamb blend, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pita, side tzatziki

The Jersey Shore

$21.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, prosciutto, burrata, arugula, roasted red peppers, balcamic, basil aioli, ciabatta

Turkey Pretzel

$19.00

House roast turkey, smoked gouda, avocado mash, tomato, honey dijon, pretzel croissant

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Short rib, gruyere, Monterey jack, caramelized onions, Texas toast

Soup & Salad Starters

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$6.00

Consomme

$6.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Parmesan toast, gruyere

Matzo Ball Soup

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Greek Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Soup du Jour

$6.00

Dinner

Bronx Chicken Parm

$28.00

Vodka sauce, cherry peppers, mozzarella, linguine

Chicken Francese

$27.00

Chicken breast, lightly floured and dipped in egg, sauteed in a lemon wine sauce

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Saute chicken breast with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Crispy or grilled, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, roasted beets, chick peas, burrata, citrus vinaigrette

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

crispy, cheesy, marinara, linguine

Chicken Piccata

$27.00

Sauteed chicken breast in a lemon wine sauce

Fried Chicken Entree

$27.00

Lightly breaded half chicken pieces, old bay fries, slaw

Grilled Chicken Entree

$25.00

herb butter, fingerling potato, market vegetables

Half Chicken Entree

$25.00

herb butter, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, French green beans

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$25.00

Yukon gold mashed potatoes, baby carrots, bourbon-maple glaze

Braised Beef Short Rib

$31.00

Beef demi-glace, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, green beans

Hot Open Turkey

$24.00

House roast turkey over sliced white bread, green beans, turkey gravy

Open Sliced Prime Rib

$27.00

House roast turkey over sliced white bread, green beans, turkey gravy

Roast Turkey Dinner

$25.00

House roast turkey, stuffing, green beans, turkey gravy

Jamaican Oxtail Ragu

$29.00

leeks, carrots, peppers, cavatelli pasta

Linguine Alfredo

$22.00

House cream sauce

Penne a la Vodka

$22.00

Penne pasta with a pink vodka sauce

The Shrimp & Crab

$29.00

Shrimp, jumbo lump crabmeat, marinara sauce, touch of cream, linguine

Custom Pasta

$19.00

Broiled Filet of Sole

$28.00Out of stock

lemon wine, fingerling potatoes, market vegetetables

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$35.00

Basmati rice pilaf, grilled asparagus, lemon sauce

Fish 'n Chips

$25.00

Fried beer battered cod, cole slaw, old bay fries

Fried Filet of Sole

$28.00Out of stock

seasoned flour, cole slaw, old bay fries

Grilled Halibut Entree

$31.00Out of stock

lemon wine, fingerling potatoes, market vegetetables

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

lemon wine, fingerling potato, asparagus

Salmon Teriyaki

$29.00

stir fry vegetables, coconut sticky rice

Shrimp Duo

$35.00

Fried shrimp and shrimp scampi, lobster mashed potato, grilles asparagus

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Garlic butter sauce, rice pilaf, grilled asparagus

Filet Mignon Medallions

$43.00

Yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus

NY Strip Steak

$40.00

16 oz boneless strip, fingerling potatoes, creamed spinach

Ribeye Steak

$43.00

16 oz boneless ribeye, fingerling potatoes, creamed spinach

Skirt Steak Entree

$37.00

12 marinated skirt steak, Yukon gold mashed potato, grilled asparagus, crispy fried onions

The Chop'd

$31.00

16 oz short rib and chuck blend, caramelized onions, au jus

Sides

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Multigrain toast, smashed avocado, micro greens, lemon slices

Burger Bun

$4.00

Ciabatta Bun

$4.00

Ciabatta Hero

$4.00

Croissant Bun

$4.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Everything Bagel

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

GF Bread

$4.00

GF Bun

$4.00

GF Wrap

$4.00

Hot Dog Bun

$3.00

Kaiser Roll

$3.00

Multigrain Toast

$4.00

Panini

$4.00

Pita

$2.00

Pizza Bagel

$7.00

Plain Bagel

$4.00

Pretzel Croissant

$4.00

Rye Toast

$4.00

Sesame Bun

$4.00

Texas Toast

$4.00

White Toast

$4.00

Wrap

$4.00

Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Basil Aioli

Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Dressing

Chipotle Mayo

Chipotle Ranch

Cilantro Lime Crema

Dijon-Vinaigrette

Greek Vinaigrette

Honey Lime Vinaigrette

Honey Mustard

Honey Truffle Vinaigrette

Horseradish Sauce

Hot Honey Drizzle

Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Lime Crema

Mayonnaise

Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

Oil & Vinegar

Orange Sesame Dressing

Pesto

Ranch

Russian Dressing

Special Sauce

Strawberry Vinaigrette

Tabasco Aioli

Tamara-Red Chili Dressing

Tomato-Bacon Jam

Truffle Aioli

Wasabi Aioli

Cavatelli $

$10.00

Linguine $

$9.00

Penne $

$9.00

Pipette (Elbows) $

$10.00

Bacon $

$6.00

Beef Burger $

$6.00

Beer Battered Baby Shrimp $

$6.00

Beyond Burger $

$8.00

Breaded Chicken $

$7.00

Brown Sugar Maple Bacon $

$8.00

Cajun Chicken $

$6.00

Canadian Bacon $

$6.00

Chicken $

$6.00

Chicken Apple Sausage $

$7.00

Chicken Salad $

$6.00

Chicken Souvlaki $

$8.00

Corned Beef Hash $

$9.00

Crab Cake $

$12.00

Filet Mignon $

$18.00

Fried Chicken Dark Meat

$8.00

Fried Chicken White Meat $

$8.00

Gyro $

$6.00

Ham $

$6.00

Lemon Sole $

$16.00

Salmon $

$8.00

Sausage $

$6.00

Shaved Prime Rib $

$7.00

Short Rib $

$8.00

Shrimp (3) $

$9.00

Skirt Steak $

$12.00

Sliced Corned Beef $

$6.00

Tunafish Salad $

$6.00

Turkey Bacon $

$7.00

Turkey Breast $

$6.00

Turkey Burger $

$6.00

Turkey Sausage $

$7.00

Veggie Burger $

$6.00

Alfredo Sauce

Au Jus

BBQ Sauce

Beef Demi

Bourbon Maple Glaze

Brown Gravy

Buffalo Sauce

Butter

Cheese Hollandaise

Cheese Sauce

Cream Sauce

Creole Sauce

EVOO

Gourmet Mac Sauce

Hollandaise Sauce

Holy Trinity Hash

Horseradish Sauce

Lamb Demi

Lemon Wine Sauce

Marinara Sauce

Pesto

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Scampi Sauce

Seafood Sauce

Special Sauce

Spicy Maple Hollandaise

Tartar Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

Tom Tom Sauce

Truffle Hollandaise

Turkey Gravy

Tzatziki Sauce

Vodka Sauce

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Greek Salad

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Brown Rice $

$8.00

Cheesy Grits $

$9.00

Coconut Rice $

$9.00

French Fries $

$7.00

Grits $

$7.00

Home Fries $

$7.00

Loaded Fries $

$13.00

Mashed Potato $

$8.00

Old Bay Fries $

$8.00

Potato-Corn-Bacon-Hash $

$9.00

Queso Fries $

$11.00

Rice Pilaf $

$8.00

Roast Potatoes $

$8.00

Spinach Orzo $

$9.00

Stuffing $

$9.00

Sweet Fries $

$8.00

Truffle Fries $

$11.00

Fries, truffle oil, parmesan cheese, herb blend

Waffle Fries $

$8.00

Asparagus $

$9.00

Baby Carrots $

$9.00

Broccoli $

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts $

$9.00

Charred Broccoli $

$11.00

Cole Slaw $

$4.00

Creamed Spinach $

$9.00

Garlic Spinach $

$9.00

Green Beans $

$9.00

Marked Vegetables $

$9.00

Onion Rings $

$9.00

Roasted Corn $

$9.00

Stir Fry Veggies $

$9.00

Vegetable Panini Blend $

$6.00

Zucchini, portobello mushrooms, asparagus, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese

Avocado

$5.00

Fruit Salad

$8.00

Strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, canteloupe

Tomato

$2.00

1/2 Melon

$5.00

Mixed Berries

$6.00

Strawberry Cup

$5.00

Blueberry Cup

$6.00

Banana

$2.00

Takeout Soup

Chicken Vegetable Soup TOGO

$8.00+

French Onion Soup TOGO

$9.00+

Parmesan toast, gruyere

Matzo Ball Soup TOGO

$8.00+

Soup du Jour TOGO

$8.00+

Drinks

Coffee

Americano

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Iced Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Water

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Milk Latte

$4.00

Mocha Coffee

$5.00

Fresh Juice

A Classic Juice

$8.00

Green apple, carrot, lemon

Celery & Apple

$8.00

Ginger, lemon, salt

Custom Juice

$8.00

Orange Booster

$8.00

Orange, carrot, ginger

Oriental Juice

$8.00

Pineapple, orange, vanilla extract

Ruby Red

$8.00

Strawberries, pineapple, carrot

Hot Tea

Breakfast Tea

$3.50

Chamomile Tea

$3.50

Darjeeling Tea

$3.50

Earl Grey Tea

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Lipton Decaf Tea

$3.00

Lipton Tea

$3.00

Mint Tea

$3.50

Juice

Apple Juice LG

$4.00

Apple Juice SM

$3.00

Cranberry Juice LG

$4.00

Cranberry Juice SM

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice LG

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice SM

$3.00

Orange Juice LG

$4.00

Orange Juice SM

$3.00

Pineapple Juice LG

$4.00

Pineapple Juice SM

$3.00

Tomato Juice LG

$4.00

Tomato Juice SM

$3.00

Milk

Almond Milk LG

$5.00

Almond Milk SM

$3.50

Chocolate Milk LG

$5.00

Chocolate Milk SM

$4.00

Milk LG

$4.00

Milk SM

$3.00

Skim Milk LG

$4.00

Skim Milk SM

$3.00

Mocktails

Baby Bellini

$8.00

Blueberry Mule

$8.00

Designated Appletini

$8.00

Lime Ricky

$8.00

Peach Sunrise

$8.00

Sweet Sunrise

$8.00

VIrgin Daiquiri

$10.00

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$10.00

Shakes & Egg Cream

Banana Black & White

$9.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Shake

$10.00

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Cookies & Cream Shake

$10.00

Egg Cream

$4.00

Frosted Float

$11.00

Orange Cream Shake

$10.00

Oreo Shake

$9.00

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

Triple Strawberry Shake

$9.00

Tropical Shake

$10.00

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Soda Fountain

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Egg Cream

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Ice Cream Float

$7.00

Ice Cream Soda

$7.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Crush

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi Zero

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Water

Bottled Flat LG

$6.00

Bottled Flat SM

$3.00

Bottled Sparkling LG

$6.00

Bottled Sparkling SM

$3.00

Dessert

Cakes & Pies

Apple Crumb Pie

$9.00

Baklava

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Chocolate Overload

$9.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Heaven's Layer Cake

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$9.00

Rainbow Layer

$9.00

Red Velvet

$9.00

S'mores Lava Cake

$9.00

Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownie

$7.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Ice Cream

Banana Split

$11.00

Ice Cream (1) Scoop

$5.00

Ice Cream (2) Scoops

$7.00

Loaded Sundae

$11.00

Sorbet

$5.00

Muffins & Pastry

Black and White Cookie

$6.00

Chocolate Cookie

$5.00

Crumb Cake

$5.00

Muffin

$5.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.00

Rice Pudding

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

525 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre, NY 11570

Directions

