Flour Shoppe Cafe - Rockville Centre
486 Sunrise HIghway
Rockville Center, NY 11570
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Specials
FS Pancake Kits
Each kit includes our house made batter along with all the ingredients to make any variety of our regular menu pancakes to make as a family in your own home! Batter will be good to use for up to three days. Must be refrigerated.
Soup du Jour
Pecan Spinach Salad
Spinach, Roasted Pecans, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Hasharrito
Guacamole Avocado, Fried Eggs, Hash Browns, Cheddar, Whole Wheat Wrap
Berry Berry French Toast
Cinnamon Sugar French Toast, Berry Compote, Berry Whipped Cream
Mindful Wrap
Mindful Vegan Chicken, Avocado, Spinach, red Onion,Sliced Tomatoes, Mission Whole Wheat Wrap, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Chick Pea Salad
Egg Sandwiches
Breakfast Burrito
ham, whole eggs, spinach, baby heirloom tomatoes, american cheese, pico de gallo
Prosciutto Sandwich
prosciutto omelette, avocado, picked red onion, arugula, garlic aioli, english muffin
Flour Shoppe Egg Sandwich
country ham, fresh turkey and american cheese omelette, crispy onions, house made hot cherry pepper sauce on a brioche bun
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
maple pepper bacon and two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
maple pepper bacon, two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll
Egg & Cheese
two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll
Eggs on Roll
two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll
Ham & Egg
ham and two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll
Ham, Egg & Cheese
ham, two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll
Sausage & Egg
house made sausage patty and two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
house made sausage patty, two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll
Turkey & Egg
fresh roasted turkey and two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll
Turkey, Egg & Cheese
fresh roasted turkey, two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll
Omelettes
Pancakes
Apple Crumb Pancakes
powdered sugar, dulce de leche
Banana Crumb Pancakes
powdered sugar, dulce de leche, pure maple syrup
Blueberry Granola Pancakes
House Made Granola, Blueberries, and White Chocolate Ganache
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Plain Pancakes
Vermont maple syrup
Short Stack
two of our buttermilk pancakes of any flavor
Sticky Bun Pancakes
white chocolate ganache
Misc. Madness
Avocado Toast
avocado, red onion, tomato, bell pepper, lime juice, cilantro, sunny side egg
Banana Split Parfait
greek yogurt, house made granola, catskill honey, banana, fresh berries
Chicken and Waffles
2 belgium waffles, hot maple fried chicken, red eye gravy
Croque Madame
country ham, aged cheddar, toasted sourdough bread, mornay, chives, fried egg
French Toast
fresh berries, chocolate ganache, Vermont maple syrup
Granola and Almond Milk
Home Fried Breakfast Poutine
home fires, fresh herbs, parmesan, mornay, red eye gravy, 2 sunny side up eggs
Scrambled Florentine Tartine
spinach, gruyere, caramelized onions, mornay, fresh herbs on rustic toast
Hash Brown Bennie
arugula, pico, crumbled bacon, house hash brown, 2 sunny side eggs, chive
Rustic Apple Tartine
brie, baked cinnamon apples, house bacon jam, crumbed bacon, honey, rustic toast
The Egg Platter
2 over medium eggs eggs, home fries, sourdough toast, choice of maple pepper bacon or sausage
Sides
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Beef Patty
Boxed Chips
#4 togo box of chips with your choice of dipping sauce
English Muffin
Fruit Du Jour
Grilled Chicken
Hash Browns
Home Fries
House Turkey Sausage
Side Chicken Salad
Side Salad
Sourdough Toast
Thick Cut Maple Bacon
Utensils Included
Whole Wheat Toast
Salads
FSC Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, baby tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, black beans, chickpeas, champagne vinaigrette
RVC Salad
mixed greens, oranges, sundried cranberries, goat cheese, baby tomatoes, candied walnuts, apples, red onions, cucumbers, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Warm Roasted Veggies Salad
spinach, spuds, tri color baby carrots, oven roasted tomato, beets, pickled red onion, champagne vinaigrette
Flour Shoppe Favorites
Bay Shore Bar-B
House BBQ Sauce, Pulled Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Asiago, Black Beans, Over Easy Egg, Mixed Greens, Brioche
Chicken Fingers
crispy buttermilk chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Pot Pie
Peas, Celery, Onion, Potatoes, Carrots, Shredded Chicken, Puff Pastry
Chicken Salad Sandwich
grapes, apples, sundried cranberries, celery, red onions, candied walnuts, mixed greens, tomato, croissant
Eggplant Sammie
crispy eggplant, sauteed spinach, sundried tomato aioli, fresh mozzarella, oven roasted tomato, sourdough
Fiesta Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Black Beans, Cheddar, Pico, Sauteed Peppers, Caramelized Onions
Grilled Cheese
gruyere, asiago, aged cheddar, parmesan, sourdough bread
Hummus Heaven Wrap *vegan*
garlic hummus, pickled red onion, roasted beets, baby tomatoes, mixed greens, whole wheat wrap
Le Grande BLT
maple pepper bacon, herbed aioli, bacon jam, toasted sourdough bread
The Dewey
fresh turkey, avocado, bacon, aged cheddar, srirancha, tomatoes, toasted sourdough bread
Soup du Jour
Burgers
Turkey Burger
house made turkey patty, vermont cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado
Veggie Burger
black beans, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, fresh herbs, crispy eggplant, oven roasted tomatoes, homemade english muffin, sundried tomato aioli
FSC Burger
Beef Burger, Maple Pepper Bacon, Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Mornay, Brioche
Mac Bar
Kids Corner
Kids Grilled Cheese
american cheese, sourdough
Short Stack
2 pancakes of any kind
The Egg Platter
2 over medium eggs eggs, home fries, sourdough toast, choice of maple pepper bacon or sausage
LTO Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese,, brioche bun
Chicken Fingers
crispy buttermilk chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce
Kids Waffle
chocolate ganache, fresh berries, powdered sugar, vermont maple
Coffees
Americano
Cappuccino
Chai
Coffee - Columbian Roast
Coffee - Decaf Roast
Cold Brew
Espresso- Double Shot
Hot Chocolate
Latte
London Fog
Macchiato (4 oz)
Matcha
Mocha
Nitro Cold Brew
Tough Guy
Coffee with a double shot of espresso
Tea
Specialty Flavors
Juice & Milk
Coastal Craft Kombucha
Breakfast Pastry
Apple Crumb Donut
Apple Tart
Caramel Pecan Bar
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cinnamon Cream Doughnut
Cream Filled Donut
Creme Filled Croissant
Croissant
Jelly Doughnut
Lemon Bar
Linzer Bar
Pumpkin Banana Bread
Toasted Croissant
Dessert Pastry
Counter
House Granola
contains: oats, sunflower seeds, pistachios, almonds, coconut, bananas, cherries
FS Gift Basket: The Foodie
Each Foodie Gift Basket Includes: - Columbian Whole Bean Coffee - House Made Granola - House Made Chips - House Sauce of Your Choice - Flour shoppe Mug - $25 Gift Card
FS Gift Basket: The Coffee Lover
Each Coffee Lover Gift Basket Includes: - Columbian Whole Bean Coffee - Flour shoppe Tumbler - $25 Gift Card
FS Gift Basket: Rise & Shine
Each Rise & Shine Gift Basket Includes: - Columbian Whole Bean Coffee - House Made Granola - Flour shoppe Mug
Simply Spinelli Nutribombs
(5) per order. These delicious balls of goodness are made with gluten free rolled oats, dates, peanut butter, maple syrup, and himalayan pink salt. They are dipped in a dairy free dark chocolate and topped with different toppings. All ingredients are organic
1LB Coffee
House Sauces
.5 Lb Whole Bean Coffee
Merchandise
CATERING PACKAGES
Boxed Lunch
A Few Bites Package $14.75pp
A Few Bites Package is great for get togethers & cocktail parties. It Includes 4 Starters, One choice of wraps, sandwiches, mac n' cheese or chicken fingers, and one side. We have a 10 person minimum for all packages.
The Whole Family Package $18.75pp
This package is great for breakfast, lunch, dinner or feeding the whole family! It Includes 3 Starters, 2 entrees, 1 salad & 2 sides. We have a 10 person minimum for all packages.
Taco Station $15.25pp
It's Taco Time! Let us bring everything to make a Taco Station at your next event! We have a 10 person minimum for all packages.
The Ultimate Brunch $18.75pp
Get your bellies ready for the ultimate brunch! Includes Granola Parfaits, Assorted Croissants, Choice of Pancakes or French Toast, Scrambled Eggs, Maple Pepper Bacon, Turkey or Pork Sausage, Home Fries, Coffee, Tea & Assorted Creamers. All Packages have a 10 person minimum to order.
STARTERS TRAYS
Granola Parfaits
Greek Yogurt, House Granola (Contains Nuts & Dried Bananas), Fresh Berries
Lorraine Sausage & Egg Quiche Bites
Vegetable Quiche Bites
Fire Roasted Pepper & Potato Quiche Bites
Wild Mushroom Crostini
Bruschetta Crostini
Bacon Jam Crostini
Tomato & Mozzarella Balls
Fried Mac N' Cheese Balls
Pigs In A Blanket
Soup Shooters
Tomato Soup Shooters with Grilled Cheese Wedges
Lemon Rosemary Wings
Served with Blue Cheese, Celery & Carrots