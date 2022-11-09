Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flour Shoppe Cafe - Rockville Centre

486 Sunrise HIghway

Rockville Center, NY 11570

Popular Items

The Egg Platter
Avocado Toast
Thick Cut Maple Bacon

Pay It Forward Fund

Bethany House

Please consider helping us support our community by adding a few extra dollars to your purchase. We'll be taking the money we collect here & donating it directly to Bethany House, a local non-profit agency that shelters women & children.

Specials

FS Pancake Kits

$25.00

Each kit includes our house made batter along with all the ingredients to make any variety of our regular menu pancakes to make as a family in your own home! Batter will be good to use for up to three days. Must be refrigerated.

Soup du Jour

$9.89
Pecan Spinach Salad

$12.25

Spinach, Roasted Pecans, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Hasharrito

$12.50

Guacamole Avocado, Fried Eggs, Hash Browns, Cheddar, Whole Wheat Wrap

Berry Berry French Toast

$15.25

Cinnamon Sugar French Toast, Berry Compote, Berry Whipped Cream

Mindful Wrap

$12.50

Mindful Vegan Chicken, Avocado, Spinach, red Onion,Sliced Tomatoes, Mission Whole Wheat Wrap, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Chick Pea Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

ham, whole eggs, spinach, baby heirloom tomatoes, american cheese, pico de gallo

Prosciutto Sandwich

$13.75

prosciutto omelette, avocado, picked red onion, arugula, garlic aioli, english muffin

Flour Shoppe Egg Sandwich

$11.50

country ham, fresh turkey and american cheese omelette, crispy onions, house made hot cherry pepper sauce on a brioche bun

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$7.75

maple pepper bacon and two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$8.75

maple pepper bacon, two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll

Egg & Cheese

$5.99

two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll

Eggs on Roll

$5.00

two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll

Ham & Egg

$7.75

ham and two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$8.75

ham, two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll

Sausage & Egg

$7.75

house made sausage patty and two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$8.75

house made sausage patty, two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll

Turkey & Egg

$7.75

fresh roasted turkey and two over medium eggs on a kaiser roll

Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$8.75

fresh roasted turkey, two over medium eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll

Omelettes

California Omelette

$15.25

avocado, maple pepper bacon, baby tomatoes, ricotta, whole eggs

Egg White Omelette

$15.25

fresh turkey, tomatoes, spinach, gruyere, caramelized onions, egg whites, house made hot cherry pepper sauce

Wild Mushroom Omelette

$14.50

caramelized onions, goat cheese, whole eggs

Pancakes

Apple Crumb Pancakes

$14.50

powdered sugar, dulce de leche

Banana Crumb Pancakes

$14.25

powdered sugar, dulce de leche, pure maple syrup

Blueberry Granola Pancakes

$14.50

House Made Granola, Blueberries, and White Chocolate Ganache

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.99
Plain Pancakes

$10.99

Vermont maple syrup

Short Stack

$7.99

two of our buttermilk pancakes of any flavor

Sticky Bun Pancakes

$14.50

white chocolate ganache

Misc. Madness

Avocado Toast

$12.99

avocado, red onion, tomato, bell pepper, lime juice, cilantro, sunny side egg

Banana Split Parfait

$10.99

greek yogurt, house made granola, catskill honey, banana, fresh berries

Chicken and Waffles

$16.25

2 belgium waffles, hot maple fried chicken, red eye gravy

Croque Madame

$14.50

country ham, aged cheddar, toasted sourdough bread, mornay, chives, fried egg

French Toast

$14.50

fresh berries, chocolate ganache, Vermont maple syrup

Granola and Almond Milk

$7.99
Home Fried Breakfast Poutine

$14.50

home fires, fresh herbs, parmesan, mornay, red eye gravy, 2 sunny side up eggs

Scrambled Florentine Tartine

$14.50

spinach, gruyere, caramelized onions, mornay, fresh herbs on rustic toast

Hash Brown Bennie

$12.50

arugula, pico, crumbled bacon, house hash brown, 2 sunny side eggs, chive

Rustic Apple Tartine

$13.95

brie, baked cinnamon apples, house bacon jam, crumbed bacon, honey, rustic toast

The Egg Platter

$12.75

2 over medium eggs eggs, home fries, sourdough toast, choice of maple pepper bacon or sausage

Sides

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

Beef Patty

$7.00

Boxed Chips

$4.50

#4 togo box of chips with your choice of dipping sauce

English Muffin

$2.00
Fruit Du Jour

$6.50

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Hash Browns

$3.95

Home Fries

$5.25

House Turkey Sausage

$5.95

Side Chicken Salad

$5.50

Side Salad

$1.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.95

Thick Cut Maple Bacon

$5.95

Utensils Included

Whole Wheat Toast

$3.58

Salads

FSC Salad

$11.99

mixed greens, cucumbers, baby tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, black beans, chickpeas, champagne vinaigrette

RVC Salad

$12.25

mixed greens, oranges, sundried cranberries, goat cheese, baby tomatoes, candied walnuts, apples, red onions, cucumbers, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Warm Roasted Veggies Salad

$12.25

spinach, spuds, tri color baby carrots, oven roasted tomato, beets, pickled red onion, champagne vinaigrette

Flour Shoppe Favorites

Bay Shore Bar-B

$14.95

House BBQ Sauce, Pulled Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Asiago, Black Beans, Over Easy Egg, Mixed Greens, Brioche

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

crispy buttermilk chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.44

Peas, Celery, Onion, Potatoes, Carrots, Shredded Chicken, Puff Pastry

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.99

grapes, apples, sundried cranberries, celery, red onions, candied walnuts, mixed greens, tomato, croissant

Eggplant Sammie

$13.99

crispy eggplant, sauteed spinach, sundried tomato aioli, fresh mozzarella, oven roasted tomato, sourdough

Fiesta Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Chicken, Black Beans, Cheddar, Pico, Sauteed Peppers, Caramelized Onions

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

gruyere, asiago, aged cheddar, parmesan, sourdough bread

Hummus Heaven Wrap *vegan*

$10.95

garlic hummus, pickled red onion, roasted beets, baby tomatoes, mixed greens, whole wheat wrap

Le Grande BLT

$13.99

maple pepper bacon, herbed aioli, bacon jam, toasted sourdough bread

The Dewey

$13.99

fresh turkey, avocado, bacon, aged cheddar, srirancha, tomatoes, toasted sourdough bread

Soup du Jour

$9.89

Burgers

Turkey Burger

$15.99

house made turkey patty, vermont cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado

Veggie Burger

$15.75

black beans, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, fresh herbs, crispy eggplant, oven roasted tomatoes, homemade english muffin, sundried tomato aioli

FSC Burger

$14.95

Beef Burger, Maple Pepper Bacon, Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Mornay, Brioche

Mac Bar

Mac N Cheese

$10.99

HCP Mac N Cheese

$13.80

Fresh Pasta, Mornay, Fried Chicken, House Hot Cherry Pepper Sauce

Breakfast Mac and Cheese

Breakfast Mac and Cheese

$13.80

housemade hash browns, canestri, mornay, egg your way, pickled onion

Kids Corner

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

american cheese, sourdough

Short Stack

$7.99

2 pancakes of any kind

The Egg Platter

$12.75

2 over medium eggs eggs, home fries, sourdough toast, choice of maple pepper bacon or sausage

LTO Cheeseburger

$13.75

lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese,, brioche bun

Chicken Fingers

$10.50

crispy buttermilk chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce

Kids Waffle

$9.89

chocolate ganache, fresh berries, powdered sugar, vermont maple

Coffees

Americano

$3.00+
Cappuccino

$4.00+

Chai

$4.25+
Coffee - Columbian Roast

$2.25+

Coffee - Decaf Roast

$2.48+
Cold Brew

$4.75
Espresso- Double Shot

$3.50
Hot Chocolate

$2.25+
Latte

$4.00+
London Fog

$2.25+
Macchiato (4 oz)

$3.50
Matcha

$4.25+
Mocha

$4.25+

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.25Out of stock
Tough Guy

$4.49+

Coffee with a double shot of espresso

Tea

Chamomile

$2.25+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Earl Grey

$2.25+

English Breakfast

$2.25+

Green

$2.25+

Lipton Black

$2.25+

Peppermint

$2.25+

Pomegranate Raspberry

$2.25+

Specialty Flavors

Butter Pecan Latte

$4.60+Out of stock

Cinnamon Apple Cider

$3.25+

Pumpkin Cappuccino

$4.60+

Fig Fog

$3.00+

Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, Steamed Milk, Fig Puree

Black Cherry White Mocha

$4.60+

Coconut Chai

$4.60+

Juice & Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.25

Red Jacket Apple Juice

$3.99

Red Jacket Strawberry Apple

$3.99

Red Jacket Apple Grape

$3.99

Bottle

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Spring Water Bottle

$2.50

Boylan's

$3.50

Coastal Craft Kombucha

Beech St Berry

$5.45

Jones Beach Ginger

$5.45

Surf's Hop

$5.45

Montauk Mojito

$5.45

Breakfast Pastry

Apple Crumb Donut

$3.00

Apple Tart

$4.00

Caramel Pecan Bar

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.38

Cinnamon Cream Doughnut

$3.00Out of stock

Cream Filled Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Creme Filled Croissant

$4.40

Croissant

$4.40+

Jelly Doughnut

$3.00

Lemon Bar

$3.95

Linzer Bar

$3.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Banana Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Toasted Croissant

$4.40+

Dessert Pastry

Brownie

$2.75Out of stock

Carrott Cake

$4.50

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.05

Chocolate Cake

$4.68

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50

Creme Brulee

$5.50

Espresso Creme Brulee

$5.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.25

Red Velvet

$4.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Mousse Crunch

$6.05

Counter

House Granola

$7.00Out of stock

contains: oats, sunflower seeds, pistachios, almonds, coconut, bananas, cherries

FS Gift Basket: The Foodie

$60.00

Each Foodie Gift Basket Includes: - Columbian Whole Bean Coffee - House Made Granola - House Made Chips - House Sauce of Your Choice - Flour shoppe Mug - $25 Gift Card

FS Gift Basket: The Coffee Lover

$40.00

Each Coffee Lover Gift Basket Includes: - Columbian Whole Bean Coffee - Flour shoppe Tumbler - $25 Gift Card

FS Gift Basket: Rise & Shine

$35.00

Each Rise & Shine Gift Basket Includes: - Columbian Whole Bean Coffee - House Made Granola - Flour shoppe Mug

Simply Spinelli Nutribombs

$9.50

(5) per order. These delicious balls of goodness are made with gluten free rolled oats, dates, peanut butter, maple syrup, and himalayan pink salt. They are dipped in a dairy free dark chocolate and topped with different toppings. All ingredients are organic

1LB Coffee

$12.99Out of stock
House Sauces

$10.00+

.5 Lb Whole Bean Coffee

$10.00

Merchandise

Coffee Mug

$12.50
Hot/Cold Tumbler with Straw

$19.50
Hat: Death Before Decaf

$24.00

Flour Shoppe Branded YP Classic Dad Cap 100% cotton twill Unstructured, six-panel, low-profile Buckle closure with grommet

Onesies

$20.00
T-Shirts

$25.00

CATERING PACKAGES

Boxed Lunch

$12.00
A Few Bites Package $14.75pp

$14.75

A Few Bites Package is great for get togethers & cocktail parties. It Includes 4 Starters, One choice of wraps, sandwiches, mac n' cheese or chicken fingers, and one side. We have a 10 person minimum for all packages.

The Whole Family Package $18.75pp

$18.75

This package is great for breakfast, lunch, dinner or feeding the whole family! It Includes 3 Starters, 2 entrees, 1 salad & 2 sides. We have a 10 person minimum for all packages.

Taco Station $15.25pp

$15.25

It's Taco Time! Let us bring everything to make a Taco Station at your next event! We have a 10 person minimum for all packages.

The Ultimate Brunch $18.75pp

$18.75

Get your bellies ready for the ultimate brunch! Includes Granola Parfaits, Assorted Croissants, Choice of Pancakes or French Toast, Scrambled Eggs, Maple Pepper Bacon, Turkey or Pork Sausage, Home Fries, Coffee, Tea & Assorted Creamers. All Packages have a 10 person minimum to order.

STARTERS TRAYS

Granola Parfaits

$45.00+

Greek Yogurt, House Granola (Contains Nuts & Dried Bananas), Fresh Berries

Lorraine Sausage & Egg Quiche Bites

$60.00+

Vegetable Quiche Bites

$60.00+

Fire Roasted Pepper & Potato Quiche Bites

$60.00+

Wild Mushroom Crostini

$49.00+

Bruschetta Crostini

$49.00+

Bacon Jam Crostini

$49.00+

Tomato & Mozzarella Balls

$55.00+
Fried Mac N' Cheese Balls

$55.00+

Pigs In A Blanket

$49.00+
Soup Shooters

$49.00+

Tomato Soup Shooters with Grilled Cheese Wedges

Lemon Rosemary Wings

$60.00+

Served with Blue Cheese, Celery & Carrots