The Pickle Factory

Appetizers

Fried Pickle Spears

$10.99

8 Hand dipped pickle spears. A must try!

Fried Pickle Spears 1/2 Order

$5.49

Cheese Curds

$11.99

Lightly breaded white cheese curds. A local Favorite!!

Artichoke Dip

$11.99

(GF) Housemade creamy cheese blend baked with artichokes and spinach. Served with tortilla chips.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.99

(GF) Baked cream cheese topped with buffalo chicken, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese. Served with tortilla chips.

Coconut Shrimp

$13.99

Light breading with coconut fried to a golden brown served with our house made pineapple cream dip.

Jalapeno Cheese Bites

$11.49

Cheddar and Monterey cheese blended with bits of Jalapeno, breaded and deep fried.

Chicken Wings Bone-In 5 count

$9.99

Order them plain or vailable in any of our dipping sauces.

Chicken Wings Bone-In 10 count

$14.99

Order them plain or vailable in any of our dipping sauces.

Chicken Wings Boneless

$14.99

Order them plain or vailable in any of our dipping sauces.

Chicken Strip Basket w/Fries

$13.99

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Served with Monterey Jack cheese sauce

Pickle Flatbread

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$8.99

Basket French Fries

$8.99

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Wing Wednesday

$12.00

Large Onion Ring

$11.99

Small Oring

$8.99

Pop Corn Shrimp

$11.99

Basket Chips

$3.99

Popcorn Shrimp With Fries

$12.99

Burgers

*Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.49

*Burlington

$13.49

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion with mayo on the side

*Cheeseburger

$11.99

*Curds Ahoy

$13.99

Topped with a slice of cheese and a mound of cheese curds with a drizzle of Bang Bang sauce.

*Hamburger

$10.99

*Hickory

$14.49

Topped with bacon, Swiss and American Cheese, Canadian bacon and BBQ.

*Mushroom and Swiss

$12.99

Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms

*Patty Melt

$13.49

A classic on rye, american cheese, grilled onions and 1000 dressing.

*PBBJ

$13.99

An undiscovered favorite. Peanut butter, bacon, pepper jack cheese and red pepper jelly.

*Pickle Pub Burger

$14.49

Peppered bacon, swiss and american cheeses, grilled onions and honey mustard, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel bun.

Beyond Burger

$13.99

Black Bean burger

$13.99

A healthy meat alternative full of flavor with a little kick. Includes guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion with a corn bean salsa.

Monterey Onion

$13.99

Salads

(GF) Cranberry Chicken Salad

$11.49

Lettuce mix, dried cranberries, almond slices, grilled chicken with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Steak Salad

$13.99

Thinly sliced steak cooked to order on top of a bed of lettuce mix, avocado, and a corn veggie blend

House Salad

$10.99

Cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons, on a bed of greens.

Ceasar Salad - side

$3.00

Chicken Ceasar

$11.49

Salmon Ceasar

$17.99

Side Salad

$3.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.49

Pulled smoked pork tossed with our house made BBQ sauce

BLT

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato served on honey wheat bread with mayo on the side

Grilled Reuben

$13.49

One of our fan favorites! Thinly sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Islnd dressing on grilled marble rye bread.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.99

Serviced with lettuce and tomato with mayo on the side

Pepper Jack Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese and peppercorn dressing.

BBQ Chicken

$13.49

Grilled chicken breaast topped with BBQ sauce, swiss cheese and bacon.

Hawaiian Chicken

$13.49

Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast with swiss cheese and a pineapple ring

Battered Fish Sandwich

$13.49

Hand-dipped haddock filet with lettuce on a hoagie roll with tartar sauce on the side.

Pickle Prime Philly

$15.99

Our savory sliced prime beef on a hoagie bun with sauteed mushroom, onions, and green peppers.

Pickle Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Club

$10.99

Pizzas and Flatbreads

Cheese

$13.99

Garden

$16.99

Green Pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives

Hawaiin

$16.99

Canadian bacon and Pineapple

Meat Lovers

$18.49

Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage

Deluxe

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives

Build your own

$13.99

add 1.50/topping to price of cheese pizza

Pickle Flatbread

$10.00

Steak Fish and Pasta Dinners

Walley

$22.99

Canadian walley battered or broiled served with tartar sauce

Jumbo Shrimp

$21.99

5 Jumbo shrimp deep fried or sauteed. Serviced with cocktail or tartar sauce

Haddock

$16.99

Hand battered or fried. Serviced with tartar sauce.

Pepper Jack Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with parmesan peppercorn dressing and pepper jack cheese.

Smothered Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed green peppers, onions and mushrooms.

Burgundy Steak

$16.99

Tender flavored steak with choice of potato and a salad

Flat Iron Steak

$19.99

Our thinner but just as tasty tender steak cooked to perfection with a salad and choice of potato.

Prime Rib Dinner

$24.99

Chicken Pasta

$17.99

Salmon Pasta

$19.99

Shrimp Pasta

$19.99

Pasta (No meat)

$15.00

Soups

Chili (Seasonal only)

$4.99

Large cup of our homemade chili

French Onion Soup

$4.99

Homeade french onion soup

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs (4)

$5.99

Kraft Mac'n Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Cheese quesadilla

Kids Hot dog

$3.99

Kids Shrimp

$6.99

Sauce

Sour Cream

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

French

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Bang Bang

Raspberry Vin

Peppercorn Ranch

Tartar

Cocktail

1000

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Spicy Honey Garlic

$0.50

Ti chili

$0.50

Avacado Ranch

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Baked Potato

$2.00

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Portabella mushrooms breaded and fried, with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers and avocado ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, and blue cheese dressing.

Pickle Factory Wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, grilled chicken and peppercorn dressing.

(GF) Cranberry Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Bottles/Cans

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Bud Lite Lime

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors Light Btl

$4.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Corona Xtra

$5.00

Grain Belt

$4.00

Grain Belt Nordeast

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Leinies Honey Weiss

$4.50

Leinies Orig

$4.50

Maiden Rock Honey Crisp

$5.00

MGD

$4.00

Mich Golden Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Mikes Black Cherry

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Miller Hi Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Moonman

$5.00

Old Mil Light (Blue)

$2.00

Old Mil red

$2.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Summit Saga

$4.00

Totally Naked

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Two Woman

$5.00

Tap Beer

Surly Furious

$5.00

Coors Light Tap

$4.00

Loon Juice

$6.00

Pseudo Sue

$6.00

Point Cookies and Cream

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Leinie's Toasted Bock

$5.00

Kentucky Bourbon

$5.00

Alaskan Amber

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Lake Pepin Ale

$5.00

N/A Bevs

Heineken N/A

$4.00

Busch Light N/A

$3.00

Riverstein West N/A

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Sprite

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Rasberry Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Tomato

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk Choc or white

$2.00

Water

$0.50

Kitty Cocktail

$3.00

Wine BTL

Cabernet Sauv BTL

$24.00

Merlot BTL

$24.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$26.00

Sauv Blanc BTL

$24.00

Chardonnay BTL

$26.00

Moscato BTL

$24.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

KJ Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Big Richard

$7.00

Big Richards Bloody Mary

$8.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Blackberry Twist

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Berry Stoli

$7.00

Boiler Maker

$7.00

Brandy Old Fashion

$6.00

Cement Mixer

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Cherry Lemonade

$6.00

Chuck Norris

$5.00

Coffee and Baileys

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Creamsicle

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Gin Martini

$7.00

Grape Ape

$6.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Irish Bloody - Jameson

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Iron Butterfly

$7.00

Jag Bomb

$5.00

John Daly

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Lunchbox

$6.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Margarita - Rocks

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$6.00

Pepin Punch

$7.00

Peppermint Patty

$7.00

Pickle Juice

$7.00

Pickle Lemonade

$7.00

Raspberry Gimlet

$7.00

Raspberry Stoli

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Rum Punch

$7.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Salted Nut Roll

$5.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Screw Driver

$6.00

Screw Up

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Slippery Nipple

$5.00

Smith and Kerns

$6.00

Smoregasm Shot

$5.00

Star Spangled Paloma

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Trobical Breeze

$7.00

Vodka Gimlet

$7.00

Vodka. Martini

$7.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Water Moccasin

$5.00

Whiskey Old Fashion

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

Alternatives

High Noon

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Carbliss

$5.00

Bag Of Pickle Chips

$3.00

54759

54759

$3.00

Clothing

T Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located on beautiful Lake Pepin!!

Website

Location

205 1st Street, Pepin, WI 54759

Directions

