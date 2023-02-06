The Pickle Factory
205 1st Street
Pepin, WI 54759
Appetizers
Fried Pickle Spears
8 Hand dipped pickle spears. A must try!
Fried Pickle Spears 1/2 Order
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded white cheese curds. A local Favorite!!
Artichoke Dip
(GF) Housemade creamy cheese blend baked with artichokes and spinach. Served with tortilla chips.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
(GF) Baked cream cheese topped with buffalo chicken, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese. Served with tortilla chips.
Coconut Shrimp
Light breading with coconut fried to a golden brown served with our house made pineapple cream dip.
Jalapeno Cheese Bites
Cheddar and Monterey cheese blended with bits of Jalapeno, breaded and deep fried.
Chicken Wings Bone-In 5 count
Order them plain or vailable in any of our dipping sauces.
Chicken Wings Bone-In 10 count
Order them plain or vailable in any of our dipping sauces.
Chicken Wings Boneless
Order them plain or vailable in any of our dipping sauces.
Chicken Strip Basket w/Fries
Pretzel Bites
Served with Monterey Jack cheese sauce
Pickle Flatbread
Sweet Potato Fries Basket
Basket French Fries
Side Fries
Side Sweet Fries
Side Tots
Wing Wednesday
Large Onion Ring
Small Oring
Pop Corn Shrimp
Basket Chips
Popcorn Shrimp With Fries
Burgers
*Bacon Cheeseburger
*Burlington
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion with mayo on the side
*Cheeseburger
*Curds Ahoy
Topped with a slice of cheese and a mound of cheese curds with a drizzle of Bang Bang sauce.
*Hamburger
*Hickory
Topped with bacon, Swiss and American Cheese, Canadian bacon and BBQ.
*Mushroom and Swiss
Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms
*Patty Melt
A classic on rye, american cheese, grilled onions and 1000 dressing.
*PBBJ
An undiscovered favorite. Peanut butter, bacon, pepper jack cheese and red pepper jelly.
*Pickle Pub Burger
Peppered bacon, swiss and american cheeses, grilled onions and honey mustard, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel bun.
Beyond Burger
Black Bean burger
A healthy meat alternative full of flavor with a little kick. Includes guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion with a corn bean salsa.
Monterey Onion
Salads
(GF) Cranberry Chicken Salad
Lettuce mix, dried cranberries, almond slices, grilled chicken with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Steak Salad
Thinly sliced steak cooked to order on top of a bed of lettuce mix, avocado, and a corn veggie blend
House Salad
Cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons, on a bed of greens.
Ceasar Salad - side
Chicken Ceasar
Salmon Ceasar
Side Salad
Sandwiches
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Pulled smoked pork tossed with our house made BBQ sauce
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato served on honey wheat bread with mayo on the side
Grilled Reuben
One of our fan favorites! Thinly sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Islnd dressing on grilled marble rye bread.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Serviced with lettuce and tomato with mayo on the side
Pepper Jack Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese and peppercorn dressing.
BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken breaast topped with BBQ sauce, swiss cheese and bacon.
Hawaiian Chicken
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast with swiss cheese and a pineapple ring
Battered Fish Sandwich
Hand-dipped haddock filet with lettuce on a hoagie roll with tartar sauce on the side.
Pickle Prime Philly
Our savory sliced prime beef on a hoagie bun with sauteed mushroom, onions, and green peppers.
Pickle Grilled Cheese
Club
Pizzas and Flatbreads
Cheese
Garden
Green Pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives
Hawaiin
Canadian bacon and Pineapple
Meat Lovers
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage
Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives
Build your own
add 1.50/topping to price of cheese pizza
Pickle Flatbread
Steak Fish and Pasta Dinners
Walley
Canadian walley battered or broiled served with tartar sauce
Jumbo Shrimp
5 Jumbo shrimp deep fried or sauteed. Serviced with cocktail or tartar sauce
Haddock
Hand battered or fried. Serviced with tartar sauce.
Pepper Jack Chicken Dinner
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with parmesan peppercorn dressing and pepper jack cheese.
Smothered Chicken Dinner
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed green peppers, onions and mushrooms.
Burgundy Steak
Tender flavored steak with choice of potato and a salad
Flat Iron Steak
Our thinner but just as tasty tender steak cooked to perfection with a salad and choice of potato.
Prime Rib Dinner
Chicken Pasta
Salmon Pasta
Shrimp Pasta
Pasta (No meat)
Soups
Kids Menu
Sauce
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
Portabella mushrooms breaded and fried, with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers and avocado ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, and blue cheese dressing.
Pickle Factory Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, grilled chicken and peppercorn dressing.
(GF) Cranberry Chicken Wrap
Bottles/Cans
Angry Orchard
Bud Lite
Bud Lite Lime
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Light Btl
Corona Premier
Corona Xtra
Grain Belt
Grain Belt Nordeast
Heineken
Leinies Honey Weiss
Leinies Orig
Maiden Rock Honey Crisp
MGD
Mich Golden Light
Mich Ultra
Mikes Black Cherry
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Miller Hi Life
Miller Lite
Moonman
Old Mil Light (Blue)
Old Mil red
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Stella Artois
Summit Saga
Totally Naked
Twisted Tea
Two Woman
Tap Beer
N/A Bevs
Heineken N/A
Busch Light N/A
Riverstein West N/A
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Diet Sprite
Orange
Mello Yello
Mr. Pibb
Rasberry Tea
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Apple Juice
Cranberry
Orange Juice
Tomato
Pineapple
Grapefruit Juice
Coffee
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Milk Choc or white
Water
Kitty Cocktail
Wine BTL
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Bay Breeze
Big Richard
Big Richards Bloody Mary
Black Russian
Blackberry Twist
Bloody Mary
Blue Berry Stoli
Boiler Maker
Brandy Old Fashion
Cement Mixer
Cherry Bomb
Cherry Lemonade
Chuck Norris
Coffee and Baileys
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmo
Creamsicle
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Gin Martini
Grape Ape
Greyhound
Irish Bloody - Jameson
Irish Coffee
Iron Butterfly
Jag Bomb
John Daly
Jolly Rancher
Kahlua
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Lunchbox
Manhattan
Margarita
Margarita - Rocks
Martini
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Pepin Punch
Peppermint Patty
Pickle Juice
Pickle Lemonade
Raspberry Gimlet
Raspberry Stoli
Rootbeer Float
Rum Punch
Rumchata
Salted Nut Roll
Salty Dog
Screw Driver
Screw Up
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Slippery Nipple
Smith and Kerns
Smoregasm Shot
Star Spangled Paloma
Tequila Sunrise
Trobical Breeze
Vodka Gimlet
Vodka. Martini
Washington Apple
Water Moccasin
Whiskey Old Fashion
White Russian
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located on beautiful Lake Pepin!!
205 1st Street, Pepin, WI 54759