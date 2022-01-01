- Home
Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill 1530 Old W Main St
1530 Old W Main St
Red Wing, MN 55066
Appetizers
1 lb Boneless Chicken Wings
1 lb boneless wings with your choice of sauce tossed or on the side.
1/2 lb Boneless Chicken Wings
1/2 lb boneless wings with your choice of sauce tossed or on the side.
12" Garlic Cheese Fries
Garlic, butter and extra mozzarella.
6 Bone-In Chicken Wings
Our traditional bone-in jumbo broasted wings are marinated and hand-battered with your choice of sauce tossed or on the side.
Bang-Bang Shrimp
12 Red Hook shrimp, deep-fried and tossed in our house-made sweet chili sauce.
Beer Batter Pub Fries
Calamari Fingers
8 tender long chunks of pure calamari.
Chips & Salsa
Homemade chips and salsa.
Deep-Fried Pickle Chips
Hand-dipped in our beer batter. Try our ranch or chipotle mayo.
Ellsworth Cheese Curds
Hand-dipped in our beer batter.
Fifteen Mini Tacos
Served with sour cream and taco sauce.
Haddock Fingers
Hand cut, beer battered, served with house tartar sauce and lemon wedge. Make it a basket with fries.
Jack Mac & Cheese Bites
Ten pepper jack cheese bites with ranch or jalapeno ranch.
Onion Rings
Hand-dipped in our beer batter. Try them with southwest ranch.
Popcorn Chicken
Choose from one of our sauces for dipping.
Quesadillas
Choose your meat: taco chicken, pulled pork, chorizo, or taco beef with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, served with sour cream and taco sauce on the side.
Soft Anchor Shaped Pretzel
Served with beer cheese and stone ground mustard.
Sweet Potato Tots
Taphouse Nachos
Topped with choice of meat:taco beef, taco chicken, chorizo, or smoked pork with melted con queso. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese. With a side of taco sauce, and sour cream.
USDA Prime Black Angus Steak Bites
Tender bite sized pieces of tenderloin grilled in garlic butter served with horseradish aioli and house chop sauce.
Soups & Salads
Cup Soup
Ask your Server for our daily choices.
Bowl Soup
Ask your Server for our daily choices.
Cup Chili
Ask your Server for our daily choices.
Bowl Chili
Ask your Server for our daily choices.
Cobb Salad
Fresh chopped lettuce romaine blend, chicken, bacon, eggs, tomatoes,green peppers, avocado and bleu cheese crumbles. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and croutons.
Santa Fe Pork Salad
A mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce, green peppers, black beans, red onions, tomatoes, avocado and matchstick tortillas, topped with our house-smoked pork. Side of southwest ranch dressing. If you like it spicy, ask for fresh slices of jalapenos.
Taco Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, black olives, red onions and avocado served in a house made tortilla bowl. Your choice of taco beef or taco chicken. Side of sour cream and taco sauce. If you like it spicy, add fresh jalapenos.
Nuts & Berries
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, spinach, mandarin oranges, celery, dried cranberries, bacon, chopped candied pecans and feta cheese. Side of house-made balsamic dressing.
Oriental Salad
Iceberg, romaine and leaf lettuce, purple cabbage, mandarin oranges, shredded carrots, red onions, sweet toasted almonds, and crispy fried wontons. Side of Creamy Orange Asian Dressing.
Chef Salad
Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced ham and chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion,egg, shredded cheddar cheese, and croutons. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Garden Salad
A hearty portion of mixed lettuce, iceberg, romaine, leaf and purple cabbage, tomatoes, peas, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, radishes, egg, and shredded cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Spinach Salad
Spinach leaves, strawberries, red grapes, sweet toasted almonds, and bacon. Side of Raspberry vinaigrette and your choice of crumbled bleu cheese or feta.
Side Salad
With mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Side Salad Caesar
Burgers & Baskets
Build Your Own Burger
Half pound hand-crafted certified angus beef ground in house daily.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese
Hawaiian Burger
Grilled pineapple ring, provolone cheese, pulled pork and teriyaki sauce on a pretzel bun.
Bourbon Burger
Topped with smoked bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, bourbon sauce and finished with an onion ring.
California Burger
Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions and mayo.
Eye Opener
With bacon, fried egg, and cheese.
Butchers Burger
Our butchers burger, black angus beef blend ground in house. Two 1/4lb patties, topped with white american cheese, two pieces of thick cut bacon on a potato bun with butcher sauce on top.
Pork Belly Burger
Topped with our smoked pork belly, caramelized onions and smoked gouda cheese on a pretzel bun.
Brent's Spicy Special Burger
Topped with jalapeno sausage and pepperjack cheese. Side of chipotle mayo.
Jalapeno Popper Dip Burger
Cream cheese, jalapenos, bacon, and cheddar cheese mixed together into a dip to top the burger.
Olive Burger
Topped with house-made cream cheese/olive dip.
Brisket Burger
1/2 lb brisket-chuck-sirloin blend burger topped with double Wisconsin cheddar and 1/4 lb smoked brisket, onion straws and pickles with BBQ on side.
Ghost Pepper Burger
Ghost Pepper cheese and jalapenos. Side of chipotle mayo. (Spicy)
60/40 Burger
60% house ground beef, 40% smokehouse bacon ground together. (Bacon makes it look pink) Topped with bacon, pepperjack cheese, onion ring, and house sauce.
Beyond Burger
Grilled meatless patty, topped with lettuce & tomatoes.
Vegetarian Black Bean Burger
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of chipotle mayo on a pretzel bun.
Red Hook Shrimp Basket
Twelve red hook shrimp deep fried and served with house made cocktail or tartar sauce. Choice of side. Make it bang bang shrimp for .99
Chicken Strips & Fries Basket
10oz of chicken served with fries and your choice of sauce. We recommend our homemade honey mayo.
Sandwiches & Cold Wraps
BLT
Piled with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a thick sliced sourdough toast.
Boars Head Ham & Cheese
Boards head sliced ham with your choice of cheese melted on top of a pretzel bun. Side of Boars head honey mustard.
Boars Head Turkey & Cheese
Stacked with sliced turkey, your choice of cheese, served with spinach, bacon, and honey mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Brisket Grilled Cheese
White American and cheddar cheese with our house smoked brisket on sourdough bread.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce mixed with shredded lettuce, and cheddar cheese. Side of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce & celery.
Caesar Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese, & creamy caesar dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and ranch dressing.
Chicken Tender Melt
Deep-fried spicy chicken breast topped with bacon, pepperjack cheese, lettuce & herbed mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Cindy's Marinated Chicken Breast Sandwich
Comes with house-made honey mayo on the side, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of coleslaw. Add bacon & cheese for $2.
Club House Sandwich
On sourdough toast, topped with Boars head ham & turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, swiss and american cheese with garlic aioli to finish it off.
Club Wrap
Boars head ham & chicken, bacon, shredded lettuce, avocado & diced tomatoes with shredded cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
Cuban
Boars head ham, house made smoked pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and deli mustard toasted in our panini maker.
French Dip
USDA Choice Angus beef prime rib on toasted hoagie roll with a side of coleslaw & au jus.
Huge Haddock Filet
Hand-dipped in our own beer batter. Served with house-made tartar sauce.
Mega Grilled Cheese Sandwich
5 cheese blend mixed with cream cheese & bacon bits, topped with a slice of provolone & mozzarella cheese on sour dought toast.
Mega Grilled Cheese with Avocado & Tomato
5 cheese blend mixed with cream cheese & bacon bits, topped with a slice of provolone & mozzarella cheese, avocado & tomato.
Patty Melt
Half pound of our fresh ground beef topped with swiss cheese & onions on Callaway Swirl Rye.
Philly
USDA Choice Angus beef prime rib on a hoagie roll topped with swiss cheese, fried onions, and green peppers with a side of coleslaw & au jus.
Rachel
Stacked high with Boars head turkey, topped with swiss cheese & sauerkraut. Side of house made 1000 island dressing. Served on Callaway Swirl Rye.
Red Wing
House made smoked BBQ pork topped with sauerkraut & swiss cheese. Served on Callaway Swirl Rye. Side of home made 1000 island dressing.
Reuben
Stacked high with Boars head corned beef, topped with swiss cheese & sauerkraut. Side of house made 1000 island dressing. Served on Callaway Swirl Rye.
USDA Prime NY Strip Steak Sandwich
8 oz steak on a toasted hoagie. Served witth house made calico beans and horseradish sauce.
From Our Smoker
Hickory- Cherry Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Smoked brisket topped with house-made coleslaw. Served with a side of calico beans & Ricks BBQ.
German Style Smoked Polish Sausage Sandwich
Split and grilled topped with sauerkraut & swiss cheese on a ciabatta roll.
BBQ Style Smoked Polish Sausage Sandwich
Split and grilled topped with cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, on a ciabatta roll and BBQ sauce on the side.
Apple/Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked pulled pork topped with house-made coleslaw. Served with a side of calico beans & Ricks BBQ.
Smoked Beef Tri-Tip Sandwich
Seasoned and smoked tri tip topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and house BBQ sauce on a ciabatta roll.
Dinners
14 oz USDA Choice Ribeye
Angus beef seasoned to perfection and cooked to your desire. Choice of two sides & a dinner roll.
Tap House Sirloin
10oz USDA certified angus beef. Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll.
Argentina Red Shrimp Dinner
Argentina red shrimp (beer battered, scampi, or blackened). Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll.
Haddock Dinner
Hand-dipped in our own beer batter or grilled with drawn butter. Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll.
Broasted Chicken
1/4 Chicken Dinner
2 Pieces- white or dark meat. Choice of potato and served with coleslaw, calico beans & a dinner roll.
1/2 Chicken Dinner
4 Pieces- one of each. Choice of potato and served wtih coleslaw, calico beans & a dinner roll.
8 Piece Chicken Bucket
2 of each.
8 Piece Chicken Bucket- ALL WHITE
ALL WHITE
12 Piece Chicken Bucket
3 of each.
12 Piece Chicken Bucket- ALL WHITE
ALL WHITE
16 Piece Chicken Bucket
4 of each.
16 Piece Chicken Bucket- ALL WHITE
ALL WHITE
20 Piece Chicken Bucket
5 of each.
20 Piece Chicken Bucket- ALL WHITE
ALL WHITE
24 Piece Chicken Bucket
6 of each.
24 Piece Chicken Bucket- ALL WHITE
ALL WHITE
Sides
Side Calico Beans
Pint Calico Beans
Quart Calico Beans
Side Coleslaw
Pint Coleslaw
Quart Coleslaw
Side Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Pint Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Quart Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Side Potato Salad
Pint Potato Salad
Quart Potato Salad
Pint Of Ranch
Side Au Gratins
Veggies
Baked Potato
Queso
Cornbread
Bosco Stick
Deep fried Cheese Filled Breadstick
Pizza
12 in Cheese Pizza
16 in Cheese Pizza
10 in GF BYO Pizza
$1 Per additional topping
12 in Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, chicken, red onions, fresh basil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
16 in Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, chicken, red onions, fresh basil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
12 in Bacon Cheeseburger
Ketchup & mustard sauce, hamburger, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese. Lettuce & tomatoes optional. Served with pickles on the side.
16 in Bacon Cheeseburger
Ketchup & mustard sauce, hamburger, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese. Lettuce & tomatoes optional. Served with pickles on the side.
12 in Freightliner
Italian sausage, bacon, canadian bacon, pepperoni, hamburger, mozzarella & parmesan cheese and house red sauce.
16 in Freightliner
Italian sausage, bacon, canadian bacon, pepperoni, hamburger, mozzarella & parmesan cheese and house red sauce.
12 in Crazy Engineer
House red sauce, italian sausage, bacon, red and white onions, green peppers, mushroom, parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
16 in Crazy Engineer
House red sauce, italian sausage, bacon, red and white onions, green peppers, mushroom, parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
12 in Hawaiian
House red sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, black olives and mozzarella cheese.
16 in Hawaiian
House red sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, black olives and mozzarella cheese.
12 in Bacon Mac & Cheese
5 cheese blend, bacon, cavatappi pasta, parmesan & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
16 in Bacon Mac & Cheese
5 cheese blend, bacon, cavatappi pasta, parmesan & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
12 in Asiago Applewood Smoked Bacon Chicken
Asiago blend shredded cheese, sweet yellow onions, tomatoes, grilled chicken, smokehouse bacon and basil.
16 in Asiago Applewood Smoked Bacon Chicken
Asiago blend shredded cheese, sweet yellow onions, tomatoes, grilled chicken, smokehouse bacon and basil.
12 in Taco
Taco sauce base, seasoned beef, cheese blend, tomatoes, onions,and lettuce. Served with taco sauce & sour cream.
16 in Taco
Taco sauce base, seasoned beef, cheese blend, tomatoes, onions,and lettuce. Served with taco sauce & sour cream.
12 in Pesto
Chicken, prosciutto, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and pesto sauce.
16 in Pesto
Chicken, prosciutto, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and pesto sauce.
12 in Train Wreck
Onions, green peppers, green olives, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese.
16 in Train Wreck
Onions, green peppers, green olives, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese.
12 in Asiago Cheesesteak
Garlic Alfredo sauce, philly steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and Asiago cheese blend.
16 in Asiago Cheesesteak
Garlic Alfredo sauce, philly steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and Asiago cheese blend.
12in half and half
16in half and half
Flatbreads
Andouille Sausage Flt
Olive oil, caramelized red onions, roasted red bell peppers, cherub tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & parsley.
Smoked Brisket Flt
Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, diced red onions, cherub tomatoes, cilantro and BBQ drizzle.
BBQ Chicken Flt
Green onions, cherub tomatoes, bacon and ranch dressing.
Margherita Flt
Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, cherub tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Smokehouse Flt
Olive oil, fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, cherub tomatoes and fresh basil.
Desserts
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Served with our soft serve ice cream, topped with chocolate or raspberry syrup, whipped cream and a cherry.
Make Your Own Sundaes
Vanilla, chocolate, or twist and your choice of raspberry, strawberry, chocolate or caramel. Topped with whipped cream, cherries and pecans.
Soft Serve Cone
Chocolate, Vanilla, or Twist.
1919 Root Beer Float
1919 draft rootbeer served with vanilla ice cream.
Salted Carmel Cheesecake
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
Apple Crisp
Blackcherry & Ricotta Cheesecake
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1530 Old W Main St, Red Wing, MN 55066