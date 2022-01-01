Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill
1530 Old W Main St

No reviews yet

1530 Old W Main St

Red Wing, MN 55066

Popular Items

1 lb Boneless Chicken Wings
Ellsworth Cheese Curds
6 Bone-In Chicken Wings

Appetizers

1 lb Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.00

1 lb boneless wings with your choice of sauce tossed or on the side.

1/2 lb Boneless Chicken Wings

$7.00

1/2 lb boneless wings with your choice of sauce tossed or on the side.

12" Garlic Cheese Fries

$12.00

Garlic, butter and extra mozzarella.

6 Bone-In Chicken Wings

$9.00

Our traditional bone-in jumbo broasted wings are marinated and hand-battered with your choice of sauce tossed or on the side.

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$13.00

12 Red Hook shrimp, deep-fried and tossed in our house-made sweet chili sauce.

Beer Batter Pub Fries

$5.00

Calamari Fingers

$11.00

8 tender long chunks of pure calamari.

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Homemade chips and salsa.

Deep-Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Hand-dipped in our beer batter. Try our ranch or chipotle mayo.

Ellsworth Cheese Curds

$10.00

Hand-dipped in our beer batter.

Fifteen Mini Tacos

$9.00

Served with sour cream and taco sauce.

Haddock Fingers

$12.00

Hand cut, beer battered, served with house tartar sauce and lemon wedge. Make it a basket with fries.

Jack Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Ten pepper jack cheese bites with ranch or jalapeno ranch.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Hand-dipped in our beer batter. Try them with southwest ranch.

Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Choose from one of our sauces for dipping.

Quesadillas

$12.00

Choose your meat: taco chicken, pulled pork, chorizo, or taco beef with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, served with sour cream and taco sauce on the side.

Soft Anchor Shaped Pretzel

$13.00

Served with beer cheese and stone ground mustard.

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Taphouse Nachos

$13.00

Topped with choice of meat:taco beef, taco chicken, chorizo, or smoked pork with melted con queso. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese. With a side of taco sauce, and sour cream.

USDA Prime Black Angus Steak Bites

$13.00

Tender bite sized pieces of tenderloin grilled in garlic butter served with horseradish aioli and house chop sauce.

Soups & Salads

Cup Soup

$4.00

Ask your Server for our daily choices.

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Ask your Server for our daily choices.

Cup Chili

$4.00

Ask your Server for our daily choices.

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Ask your Server for our daily choices.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Fresh chopped lettuce romaine blend, chicken, bacon, eggs, tomatoes,green peppers, avocado and bleu cheese crumbles. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and croutons.

Santa Fe Pork Salad

$14.00

A mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce, green peppers, black beans, red onions, tomatoes, avocado and matchstick tortillas, topped with our house-smoked pork. Side of southwest ranch dressing. If you like it spicy, ask for fresh slices of jalapenos.

Taco Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, black olives, red onions and avocado served in a house made tortilla bowl. Your choice of taco beef or taco chicken. Side of sour cream and taco sauce. If you like it spicy, add fresh jalapenos.

Nuts & Berries

$13.00

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, spinach, mandarin oranges, celery, dried cranberries, bacon, chopped candied pecans and feta cheese. Side of house-made balsamic dressing.

Oriental Salad

$13.00

Iceberg, romaine and leaf lettuce, purple cabbage, mandarin oranges, shredded carrots, red onions, sweet toasted almonds, and crispy fried wontons. Side of Creamy Orange Asian Dressing.

Chef Salad

$14.00

Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced ham and chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion,egg, shredded cheddar cheese, and croutons. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Garden Salad

$12.00

A hearty portion of mixed lettuce, iceberg, romaine, leaf and purple cabbage, tomatoes, peas, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, radishes, egg, and shredded cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach leaves, strawberries, red grapes, sweet toasted almonds, and bacon. Side of Raspberry vinaigrette and your choice of crumbled bleu cheese or feta.

Side Salad

$4.00

With mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Salad Caesar

$4.00

Burgers & Baskets

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Half pound hand-crafted certified angus beef ground in house daily.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.50

Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese

Hawaiian Burger

$15.00

Grilled pineapple ring, provolone cheese, pulled pork and teriyaki sauce on a pretzel bun.

Bourbon Burger

$15.00

Topped with smoked bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, bourbon sauce and finished with an onion ring.

California Burger

$13.00

Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions and mayo.

Eye Opener

$15.00

With bacon, fried egg, and cheese.

Butchers Burger

$16.00

Our butchers burger, black angus beef blend ground in house. Two 1/4lb patties, topped with white american cheese, two pieces of thick cut bacon on a potato bun with butcher sauce on top.

Pork Belly Burger

$15.00

Topped with our smoked pork belly, caramelized onions and smoked gouda cheese on a pretzel bun.

Brent's Spicy Special Burger

$15.00

Topped with jalapeno sausage and pepperjack cheese. Side of chipotle mayo.

Jalapeno Popper Dip Burger

$14.00

Cream cheese, jalapenos, bacon, and cheddar cheese mixed together into a dip to top the burger.

Olive Burger

$14.00

Topped with house-made cream cheese/olive dip.

Brisket Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb brisket-chuck-sirloin blend burger topped with double Wisconsin cheddar and 1/4 lb smoked brisket, onion straws and pickles with BBQ on side.

Ghost Pepper Burger

$13.50

Ghost Pepper cheese and jalapenos. Side of chipotle mayo. (Spicy)

60/40 Burger

$15.00

60% house ground beef, 40% smokehouse bacon ground together. (Bacon makes it look pink) Topped with bacon, pepperjack cheese, onion ring, and house sauce.

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Grilled meatless patty, topped with lettuce & tomatoes.

Vegetarian Black Bean Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of chipotle mayo on a pretzel bun.

Red Hook Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Twelve red hook shrimp deep fried and served with house made cocktail or tartar sauce. Choice of side. Make it bang bang shrimp for .99

Chicken Strips & Fries Basket

$13.00

10oz of chicken served with fries and your choice of sauce. We recommend our homemade honey mayo.

Sandwiches & Cold Wraps

BLT

$13.00

Piled with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a thick sliced sourdough toast.

Boars Head Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Boards head sliced ham with your choice of cheese melted on top of a pretzel bun. Side of Boars head honey mustard.

Boars Head Turkey & Cheese

$13.00

Stacked with sliced turkey, your choice of cheese, served with spinach, bacon, and honey mayo on a ciabatta roll.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.00

White American and cheddar cheese with our house smoked brisket on sourdough bread.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce mixed with shredded lettuce, and cheddar cheese. Side of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce & celery.

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese, & creamy caesar dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and ranch dressing.

Chicken Tender Melt

$15.00

Deep-fried spicy chicken breast topped with bacon, pepperjack cheese, lettuce & herbed mayo on a ciabatta roll.

Cindy's Marinated Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.00

Comes with house-made honey mayo on the side, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of coleslaw. Add bacon & cheese for $2.

Club House Sandwich

$14.00

On sourdough toast, topped with Boars head ham & turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, swiss and american cheese with garlic aioli to finish it off.

Club Wrap

$13.00

Boars head ham & chicken, bacon, shredded lettuce, avocado & diced tomatoes with shredded cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.

Cuban

$14.00

Boars head ham, house made smoked pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and deli mustard toasted in our panini maker.

French Dip

$15.00

USDA Choice Angus beef prime rib on toasted hoagie roll with a side of coleslaw & au jus.

Huge Haddock Filet

$15.00

Hand-dipped in our own beer batter. Served with house-made tartar sauce.

Mega Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

5 cheese blend mixed with cream cheese & bacon bits, topped with a slice of provolone & mozzarella cheese on sour dought toast.

Mega Grilled Cheese with Avocado & Tomato

$13.00

5 cheese blend mixed with cream cheese & bacon bits, topped with a slice of provolone & mozzarella cheese, avocado & tomato.

Patty Melt

$14.00

Half pound of our fresh ground beef topped with swiss cheese & onions on Callaway Swirl Rye.

Philly

$16.00

USDA Choice Angus beef prime rib on a hoagie roll topped with swiss cheese, fried onions, and green peppers with a side of coleslaw & au jus.

Rachel

$14.00

Stacked high with Boars head turkey, topped with swiss cheese & sauerkraut. Side of house made 1000 island dressing. Served on Callaway Swirl Rye.

Red Wing

$14.00

House made smoked BBQ pork topped with sauerkraut & swiss cheese. Served on Callaway Swirl Rye. Side of home made 1000 island dressing.

Reuben

$14.00

Stacked high with Boars head corned beef, topped with swiss cheese & sauerkraut. Side of house made 1000 island dressing. Served on Callaway Swirl Rye.

USDA Prime NY Strip Steak Sandwich

$16.00

8 oz steak on a toasted hoagie. Served witth house made calico beans and horseradish sauce.

From Our Smoker

Hickory- Cherry Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked brisket topped with house-made coleslaw. Served with a side of calico beans & Ricks BBQ.

German Style Smoked Polish Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Split and grilled topped with sauerkraut & swiss cheese on a ciabatta roll.

BBQ Style Smoked Polish Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Split and grilled topped with cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, on a ciabatta roll and BBQ sauce on the side.

Apple/Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork topped with house-made coleslaw. Served with a side of calico beans & Ricks BBQ.

Smoked Beef Tri-Tip Sandwich

$15.00

Seasoned and smoked tri tip topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and house BBQ sauce on a ciabatta roll.

Dinners

14 oz USDA Choice Ribeye

$30.00

Angus beef seasoned to perfection and cooked to your desire. Choice of two sides & a dinner roll.

Tap House Sirloin

$18.00

10oz USDA certified angus beef. Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll.

Argentina Red Shrimp Dinner

$21.00

Argentina red shrimp (beer battered, scampi, or blackened). Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll.

Haddock Dinner

$17.00

Hand-dipped in our own beer batter or grilled with drawn butter. Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll.

Broasted Chicken

1/4 Chicken Dinner

$13.00

2 Pieces- white or dark meat. Choice of potato and served with coleslaw, calico beans & a dinner roll.

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$16.00

4 Pieces- one of each. Choice of potato and served wtih coleslaw, calico beans & a dinner roll.

8 Piece Chicken Bucket

$16.00

2 of each.

8 Piece Chicken Bucket- ALL WHITE

$20.49

ALL WHITE

12 Piece Chicken Bucket

$21.00

3 of each.

12 Piece Chicken Bucket- ALL WHITE

$27.49

ALL WHITE

16 Piece Chicken Bucket

$27.00

4 of each.

16 Piece Chicken Bucket- ALL WHITE

$34.49

ALL WHITE

20 Piece Chicken Bucket

$32.00

5 of each.

20 Piece Chicken Bucket- ALL WHITE

$39.49

ALL WHITE

24 Piece Chicken Bucket

$39.00

6 of each.

24 Piece Chicken Bucket- ALL WHITE

$47.49

ALL WHITE

Sides

Side Calico Beans

$2.00

Pint Calico Beans

$6.00

Quart Calico Beans

$10.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Pint Coleslaw

$6.00

Quart Coleslaw

$10.00

Side Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.00

Pint Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$6.00

Quart Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$10.00

Side Potato Salad

$2.00

Pint Potato Salad

$6.00

Quart Potato Salad

$10.00

Pint Of Ranch

$4.00

Side Au Gratins

$3.00

Veggies

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Queso

$3.00

Cornbread

$1.50

Bosco Stick

$1.00

Deep fried Cheese Filled Breadstick

Pizza

12 in Cheese Pizza

$13.00

16 in Cheese Pizza

$16.00

10 in GF BYO Pizza

$15.00

$1 Per additional topping

12 in Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken, red onions, fresh basil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese.

16 in Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken, red onions, fresh basil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese.

12 in Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.00

Ketchup & mustard sauce, hamburger, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese. Lettuce & tomatoes optional. Served with pickles on the side.

16 in Bacon Cheeseburger

$24.00

Ketchup & mustard sauce, hamburger, onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese. Lettuce & tomatoes optional. Served with pickles on the side.

12 in Freightliner

$19.00

Italian sausage, bacon, canadian bacon, pepperoni, hamburger, mozzarella & parmesan cheese and house red sauce.

16 in Freightliner

$24.00

Italian sausage, bacon, canadian bacon, pepperoni, hamburger, mozzarella & parmesan cheese and house red sauce.

12 in Crazy Engineer

$19.00

House red sauce, italian sausage, bacon, red and white onions, green peppers, mushroom, parmesan & mozzarella cheese.

16 in Crazy Engineer

$24.00

House red sauce, italian sausage, bacon, red and white onions, green peppers, mushroom, parmesan & mozzarella cheese.

12 in Hawaiian

$17.00

House red sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, black olives and mozzarella cheese.

16 in Hawaiian

$21.00

House red sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, black olives and mozzarella cheese.

12 in Bacon Mac & Cheese

$19.00

5 cheese blend, bacon, cavatappi pasta, parmesan & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

16 in Bacon Mac & Cheese

$24.00

5 cheese blend, bacon, cavatappi pasta, parmesan & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

12 in Asiago Applewood Smoked Bacon Chicken

$19.00

Asiago blend shredded cheese, sweet yellow onions, tomatoes, grilled chicken, smokehouse bacon and basil.

16 in Asiago Applewood Smoked Bacon Chicken

$24.00

Asiago blend shredded cheese, sweet yellow onions, tomatoes, grilled chicken, smokehouse bacon and basil.

12 in Taco

$19.00

Taco sauce base, seasoned beef, cheese blend, tomatoes, onions,and lettuce. Served with taco sauce & sour cream.

16 in Taco

$24.00

Taco sauce base, seasoned beef, cheese blend, tomatoes, onions,and lettuce. Served with taco sauce & sour cream.

12 in Pesto

$18.00

Chicken, prosciutto, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and pesto sauce.

16 in Pesto

$23.00

Chicken, prosciutto, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and pesto sauce.

12 in Train Wreck

$20.00

Onions, green peppers, green olives, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese.

16 in Train Wreck

$25.00

Onions, green peppers, green olives, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese.

12 in Asiago Cheesesteak

$19.00

Garlic Alfredo sauce, philly steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and Asiago cheese blend.

16 in Asiago Cheesesteak

$24.00

Garlic Alfredo sauce, philly steak, onions, green peppers, mozzarella and Asiago cheese blend.

12in half and half

$13.00

16in half and half

$16.00

Flatbreads

Andouille Sausage Flt

$14.00

Olive oil, caramelized red onions, roasted red bell peppers, cherub tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & parsley.

Smoked Brisket Flt

$14.00

Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, diced red onions, cherub tomatoes, cilantro and BBQ drizzle.

BBQ Chicken Flt

$14.00

Green onions, cherub tomatoes, bacon and ranch dressing.

Margherita Flt

$13.00

Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, cherub tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Smokehouse Flt

$14.00

Olive oil, fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, cherub tomatoes and fresh basil.

Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$7.00

Served with our soft serve ice cream, topped with chocolate or raspberry syrup, whipped cream and a cherry.

Make Your Own Sundaes

$5.00

Vanilla, chocolate, or twist and your choice of raspberry, strawberry, chocolate or caramel. Topped with whipped cream, cherries and pecans.

Soft Serve Cone

$3.00

Chocolate, Vanilla, or Twist.

1919 Root Beer Float

$5.00

1919 draft rootbeer served with vanilla ice cream.

Salted Carmel Cheesecake

$6.00

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$6.00

Blackcherry & Ricotta Cheesecake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Chix Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Beverages

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1530 Old W Main St, Red Wing, MN 55066

Directions

