Too Sweets

1348 North Main Street

Inside All Smoke Smoke Shops & Lounge

Waterbury, CT 06704

Bars

Individual

$2.00

Dozen

$20.00

11x13" Pan

$25.00

Cobbler

Indiviual

$7.00

Parfait

$3.00

9x9

$30.00

9x11

$50.00

Brownies

Individual Brownie

$2.00

8x8 Brownie Pan

$15.00

Cookies

Individual Cookie

$2.00

Half Dozen Cookies

$10.00

Dozen Cookies

$20.00

Cakes

Mini Parfait Cake

$1.00

Traditional Parfait Cake

$2.00

Specialty Parfait Cake

$3.00

Slice Cake

$5.00

2 Layer Round Cake

$30.00

3 Layer Round Cake

$40.00

11x13" Sheet Cake Pan

$50.00

Pudding

Parfait

$3.00

Individual

$5.00

8x8

$20.00

11x13 Pan

$40.00

Pies

Parfait

$3.00

Slice

$5.00

8x8

$10.00

Naughty Treats

Parfait Treat

$2.00

Individual Treat

$5.00

8x8 Pan Treat

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Delectable desserts for retail & catering. Retail EXCLUSIVELY @allsmokect Walkin/DM/Call us @toosweetsct 203.578.6493 We'll place your order. Most special/catered orders require 7days notice. Items vary weekly. Delectable Desserts! "...because melanating desserts makes it BETTER!"#BlackOwned #BlackGirlTrain💃🏿

1348 North Main Street, Inside All Smoke Smoke Shops & Lounge, Waterbury, CT 06704

