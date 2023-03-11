- Home
Tsunami Sandwich Company 11 Broadway Street
571 Reviews
$
11 Broadway Street
Seaside, OR 97138
Popular Items
Hot Sandwiches
Mega Tsunami Pastrami
1 pound Hot Pastrami, Swiss, Horseradish Mustard, on Marble Rye
Tsunami Pastrami
1/2lb Hot Pastrami, Swiss, Horseradish Mustard, on Marble Rye
Lewis and Clark
Our Pastrami Reuben on Marble Rye
Buoy 10
Roast Beef, Cheddar, Onion, Horseradish Sauce, Grilled on Rustic White
Storm watcher
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Deli Mustard, Grilled on Sourdough
Beach Bum
Black Forest Ham, Swiss, Tomato, Deli Mustard, Grilled on Sourdough
Lighthouse
Turkey, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayo, grilled on Rustic White
Hot Chick
Deli-sliced Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, and Tomato, Grilled on Rustic White
Tall Chicken
Deli Sliced Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Tomato, Pesto Mayo, Grilled on Rustic White
Sand Dollar
Tillamook Cheddar, Tillamook Pepper Jack, Tomato, grilled on Rustic White
Custom Sandwich
Cold Sandwiches
Tillamook Rock
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Deli Mustard, on Multigrain
Promenade
Turkey, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Pread, Mayo, on Toasted Multigrain
Surfers Cove
Turkey, Swiss, Cream Cheese, Cranberry, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on Toasted Multigrain
Summer Breeze
Our Club. Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo on Rustic White
Jetty
Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion, Deli, Mustard, on Sourdough
Saddle Mountain
Roast Beef, Swiss, Horseradish Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, on Marble Rye
Columbia Bar
Roast Beef, Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Horseradish Sauce, on Rustic White
Sand Castle
Albacore Tuna (Mayo, Salt, Pepper), Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Deli Mustard, on Multigrain
Necanicum River
Our Veggie. Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olive Spread, Provolone, Mayo on Multigrain
1/2 Sandwiches & Soup Combo
1/2 Beach Bum
Black Forest Ham, Swiss, Tomato, Deli Mustard, Grilled on Sourdough
1/2 Buoy 10
Roast Beef, Cheddar, Onion, Horseradish Sauce, Grilled on Rustic White
1/2 Columbia Bar
Roast Beef, Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Horseradish Sauce, on Rustic White
1/2 Hot Chick
Deli-sliced Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, and Tomato, Grilled on Rustic White
1/2 Jetty
Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion, Deli, Mustard, on Sourdough
1/2 Lighthouse
Turkey, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayo, grilled on Rustic White
1/2 Necanicum River
Our Veggie. Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olive Spread, Provolone, Mayo on Multigrain
1/2 Promenade
Turkey, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Pread, Mayo, on Toasted Multigrain
1/2 Saddle Mountain
Roast Beef, Swiss, Horseradish Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, on Marble Rye
1/2 Sand Castle
Albacore Tuna (Mayo, Salt, Pepper), Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Deli Mustard, on Multigrain
1/2 Sand Dollar
Tillamook Cheddar, Tillamook Pepper Jack, Tomato, grilled on Rustic White
1/2 Storm watcher
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Deli Mustard, Grilled on Sourdough
1/2 Summer Breeze
Our Club. Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo on Rustic White
1/2 Surfers Cove
Turkey, Swiss, Cream Cheese, Cranberry, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on Toasted Multigrain
1/2 Tall Chicken
Deli Sliced Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Tomato, Pesto Mayo, Grilled on Rustic White
1/2 Tillamook Rock
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Deli Mustard, on Multigrain
1/2 Tsunami Pastrami
1/2lb Hot Pastrami, Swiss, Horseradish Mustard, on Marble Rye
Soup
Hot Dogs and Sausages
Tsunami Dog
1/4lb All Beef Hot Dog, Hot Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, and Horseradish Mustard
Bonfire
1/4 All Beef Hot Dog, topped with our Chili
Hwy 101
1/4lb All Beef Hot dog with choice of Toppings
Seaside Sunburn
1/3 lb Spicy Italian Sausage with choice of toppings
Kite Flyer
1/3 lb Kielbasa with Choice of Toppings
Beverages
Regular Soda
Large Soda
22 oz Water Cup
32 oz Water Cup
Bottled Water
Snapple
Henry Weinhards Soda
Jones Soda
Body Armor
Coconut Water
Sparkling Ice
San Pellegrino
Coke Cans
Juice Box
Public Coast Root Beer
Draft 16oz
Ace Cider
Portland Cider
Pelican Cans 16oz
Public Coast 12oz
Public Coast 16oz
Buoy Cans
Incline Cider
Kona Island Seltzer
Hefe
Growler Fill
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
11 Broadway Street, Seaside, OR 97138