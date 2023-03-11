Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Tsunami Sandwich Company 11 Broadway Street

571 Reviews

$

11 Broadway Street

Seaside, OR 97138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Summer Breeze
Jetty
Tillamook Rock


Hot Sandwiches

Mega Tsunami Pastrami

Mega Tsunami Pastrami

$24.00

1 pound Hot Pastrami, Swiss, Horseradish Mustard, on Marble Rye

Tsunami Pastrami

Tsunami Pastrami

$14.00

1/2lb Hot Pastrami, Swiss, Horseradish Mustard, on Marble Rye

Lewis and Clark

Lewis and Clark

$13.00

Our Pastrami Reuben on Marble Rye

Buoy 10

$13.00

Roast Beef, Cheddar, Onion, Horseradish Sauce, Grilled on Rustic White

Storm watcher

Storm watcher

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Deli Mustard, Grilled on Sourdough

Beach Bum

Beach Bum

$12.00

Black Forest Ham, Swiss, Tomato, Deli Mustard, Grilled on Sourdough

Lighthouse

Lighthouse

$12.00

Turkey, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayo, grilled on Rustic White

Hot Chick

Hot Chick

$12.00

Deli-sliced Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, and Tomato, Grilled on Rustic White

Tall Chicken

$12.00

Deli Sliced Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Tomato, Pesto Mayo, Grilled on Rustic White

Sand Dollar

$9.00

Tillamook Cheddar, Tillamook Pepper Jack, Tomato, grilled on Rustic White

Custom Sandwich

$12.00

Cold Sandwiches

Tillamook Rock

Tillamook Rock

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Deli Mustard, on Multigrain

Promenade

$12.00

Turkey, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Pread, Mayo, on Toasted Multigrain

Surfers Cove

$12.00

Turkey, Swiss, Cream Cheese, Cranberry, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on Toasted Multigrain

Summer Breeze

Summer Breeze

$12.00

Our Club. Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo on Rustic White

Jetty

Jetty

$12.00

Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion, Deli, Mustard, on Sourdough

Saddle Mountain

Saddle Mountain

$12.00

Roast Beef, Swiss, Horseradish Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, on Marble Rye

Columbia Bar

Columbia Bar

$12.00

Roast Beef, Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Horseradish Sauce, on Rustic White

Sand Castle

$11.00

Albacore Tuna (Mayo, Salt, Pepper), Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Deli Mustard, on Multigrain

Necanicum River

Necanicum River

$11.00

Our Veggie. Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olive Spread, Provolone, Mayo on Multigrain

1/2 Sandwiches & Soup Combo

1/2 Beach Bum

$13.00

Black Forest Ham, Swiss, Tomato, Deli Mustard, Grilled on Sourdough

1/2 Buoy 10

$14.00

Roast Beef, Cheddar, Onion, Horseradish Sauce, Grilled on Rustic White

1/2 Columbia Bar

$14.00

Roast Beef, Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Horseradish Sauce, on Rustic White

1/2 Hot Chick

$13.00

Deli-sliced Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, and Tomato, Grilled on Rustic White

1/2 Jetty

$13.00

Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion, Deli, Mustard, on Sourdough

1/2 Lighthouse

$13.00

Turkey, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayo, grilled on Rustic White

1/2 Necanicum River

$13.00

Our Veggie. Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olive Spread, Provolone, Mayo on Multigrain

1/2 Promenade

$13.00

Turkey, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Pread, Mayo, on Toasted Multigrain

1/2 Saddle Mountain

$14.00

Roast Beef, Swiss, Horseradish Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, on Marble Rye

1/2 Sand Castle

$13.00

Albacore Tuna (Mayo, Salt, Pepper), Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Deli Mustard, on Multigrain

1/2 Sand Dollar

$13.00

Tillamook Cheddar, Tillamook Pepper Jack, Tomato, grilled on Rustic White

1/2 Storm watcher

$13.00

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Deli Mustard, Grilled on Sourdough

1/2 Summer Breeze

$13.00

Our Club. Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo on Rustic White

1/2 Surfers Cove

$13.00

Turkey, Swiss, Cream Cheese, Cranberry, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on Toasted Multigrain

1/2 Tall Chicken

$13.00

Deli Sliced Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Tomato, Pesto Mayo, Grilled on Rustic White

1/2 Tillamook Rock

$13.00

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Deli Mustard, on Multigrain

1/2 Tsunami Pastrami

$15.00

1/2lb Hot Pastrami, Swiss, Horseradish Mustard, on Marble Rye

Soup

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Bread Bowl Chili

$12.00

Bowl of Clam

$7.00

Cup of Clam

$5.00

Bread Bowl Clam

$12.00

Cup Soup of Day

$5.00

Bowl Soup of Day

$7.00

Bread Bowl Soup of Day

$12.00

Quart of Chili

$18.00

Quart of Clam

$18.00

Slice of Bread

$0.75

Sourdough Bowl

$6.00

Hot Dogs and Sausages

Tsunami Dog

$10.00

1/4lb All Beef Hot Dog, Hot Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, and Horseradish Mustard

Bonfire

$10.00

1/4 All Beef Hot Dog, topped with our Chili

Hwy 101

$8.00

1/4lb All Beef Hot dog with choice of Toppings

Seaside Sunburn

$9.00

1/3 lb Spicy Italian Sausage with choice of toppings

Kite Flyer

$9.00

1/3 lb Kielbasa with Choice of Toppings

Kids

Berkadoo

$7.00

Seagull

$7.00

Tugboat

$7.00

Howdy Partner

$7.00

Beverages

Regular Soda

$3.00

Large Soda

$4.00

22 oz Water Cup

$1.00

32 oz Water Cup

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Snapple

$2.75

Henry Weinhards Soda

$3.50

Jones Soda

$3.50

Body Armor

$3.25

Coconut Water

$3.25

Sparkling Ice

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Coke Cans

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.50

Public Coast Root Beer

$4.25

Draft 16oz

$6.00

Ace Cider

$7.00

Portland Cider

$9.00

Pelican Cans 16oz

$7.00

Public Coast 12oz

$5.00

Public Coast 16oz

$7.00

Buoy Cans

$5.00

Incline Cider

$9.00

Kona Island Seltzer

$8.00

Hefe

$6.00

Growler Fill

$18.00

Miscellaneous

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Bread Loaf

$8.00

Extra Oyster Crackers

Extra Saltines

Bulk Meats

Black Forest Ham

$5.00

1/4 lb.

Cheddar

$4.00

1/4 lb.

Pastrami

$6.00

1/4 lb.

Pepper Jack

$4.00

1/4 lb.

Provolone

$4.00

1/4 lb.

Roast Beef

$6.00

1/4 lb.

Roasted Chicken

$5.00

1/4 lb.

Swiss

$4.00

1/4 lb.

Turkey

$5.00

1/4 lb.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 Broadway Street, Seaside, OR 97138

Directions

Gallery
Tsunami Sandwich Company image
Tsunami Sandwich Company image
Tsunami Sandwich Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cannon Beach Bakery
orange star4.5 • 299
240 N Hemlock Cannon Beach, OR 97110
View restaurantnext
Ship Out
orange starNo Reviews
92351 Lewis and Clark Rd Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Seasons Cafe
orange star4.6 • 456
255 North Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, OR 97110
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seaside

Una Ves Mas Mexican Restaurant - Downtown Seaside
orange star4.5 • 299
714 Broadway St Seaside, OR 97138
View restaurantnext
Sam's Seaside Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1
104 Broadway Seaside, OR 97138
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seaside
Astoria
review star
No reviews yet
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston