Tutti Frutti Juice Bar
No reviews yet
3513 Park Ave
Union City, NJ 07087
Drinks Menu
Juices
- 1. Ginger Green$7.00+
Ginger, Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Lemon
- 2. Fresh Green$7.00+
Celery, Kale, Spinach, Orange, Cucumber
- 3. Super Green$7.00+
Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Green Apple, Ginger
- 4. Sweet Green$7.00+
Red Apple, Kale, Spinach
- 5. Refresh$7.00+
Carrot, Ginger, Orange, Red Apple
- 6. Sunshine Melon$7.00+
Melon, Carrot, Orange, Pineapple
- 7. Sweet Apple$7.00+
Red Apple, Strawberries
- 8. Apple Beet$7.00+
Red Apple, Beet, Strawberries
- 9. Super Juice$7.00+
Carrot, Beet, Orange
- 10. Papaya$7.00+
Papaya, Orange, Aloe
- 11. Good morning$7.00+
Orange, Ginger,
- 12. Celery Juice$7.50+
Celery, Lemon, Ginger
- 13. Detox$7.50+
Apple, Lemon, Ginger
- 14. Fresh Pineapple$7.50+
Pineapple, Orange, Ginger
- 15. Dr. Juice$7.00+
Pineapple, Cucumber, Lemon, Ginger
- 16. Frutti Celery$7.00+
Celery, Green apple, Pineapple, Lemon
- Orange Juice$6.00+
Smoothies
- 1. Berry Happy$7.00+
Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Milk
- 2. Green Giant$7.00+
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Pineapple
- 3. Veggiefruit$7.00+
Pineapple, Orange, Grapes, Celery, Kale
- 4. Green Smoothie$7.00+
Lemon, Ginger, Green Apple, Cucumbers, Spinach
- 5. Pineapple Blast$8.00+
Pineapple, Kale, Spinach, Bananas, Mango, Coconut Milk
- 6. Kiwi Smoothie$7.00+
Kiwi, Spinach, Banana, Mango, Orange Juice
- 7. Tropical Smoothie$7.00+
Strawberries, Bananas, Mango, Orange Juice
- 8. Mango Sunrise$7.00+
Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Milk
- 9. Pina Colada$7.00+
Pineapple, Banana, Mango, Pina Colada
- 10. Tutti Frutti$7.00+
Mango, Pineapple, Papaya, Melon, Orange Juice
- 11. PB Oat Smoothie$7.50+
Peanut Butter, Banana, Oat Milk
- 12. Coffee PB$8.00+
Coffee, Peanut Butter, Banana, Milk
- 13. Chocolate PB$8.00+
Banana, Peanut Butter, Cocoa Powder, Milk
- 14. Strawberry Tutti$7.00+
Strawberries, Banana, Coconut Milk
- 15. Matcha Smoothie$8.00+
Martcha Green Tea, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk
- 16. Dragon Fruit Smoothie$8.00+
Dragon Fruit, Mango, Strawberry, Almond Milk
- 17. Blueberry Oat$8.00+
Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries, Spinach, Milk
- 18. Açaíberry$8.00+
Açaí, Berries, Almond Milk
Lemonades
Natural Teas
Shots
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Food Menu
Salads
Sandwiches
- 1. Sandwich$6.00
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
- 2. Sandwich$5.50
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
- 3. Sandwich$6.00
Chicken Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato
- 4. Sandwich$6.50
Tuna, Lettuce and Tomato
- 5. Sandwich$6.00
Cream cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
- 6. Sandwich$5.00
Grilled Cheese
- 7. Sandwich$7.00
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato
- 8. Sandwich$6.00
Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
- 9. Sandwich$7.50
Ham, Swiss Cheese, Arugula, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, and Avocado
- 10. Sandwich$6.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato and Basil Oil
- 11. Tuna melt$7.50
Tuna, American Cheese, Spinach, and Tomato
- 12. Veggie Sandwich$7.00
Hummus, Guacamole, Spinach, Urugala, Tomato, Onions, Mushrooms, Cucumber, Carrots
- 13. BLT Sandwich$6.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Toasts
- 1. Avocado Toast$6.00
Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Onions
- 2. Green Toast$6.00
Avocado, Arugula, Cucumber, Cheeses
- 3. Super Toast$6.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Onions, Cheese, Tomato
- 4. Avocado Toast w/Eggs$7.00
Spinach, Onion, 2 Fried Eggs or Boiled Eggs
- 5. Tuna Toast$6.00
Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
- 6. Chicken Salad Toast$6.00
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
- 7. Sweet Toast$6.00
Nutella, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana
- 8. Peanut Butter Toast$6.00
Banana, Strawberry
- 9. Gluten Free Avocado Toast$7.00
- 10. Multigrain Avocado Toast$7.00
Bowls
- 1. Green Bowl$11.00
Strawberry, Kiwi, Banana, Coconut Flakes
- 2. Classic Açaí Bowl$11.00
Banana, Honey, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry
- 3. Coco Tutti Bowl$11.00
Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, Blueberry, Coconut flakes, Honey
- 4. Golden Turmeric Bowl$11.00
Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Flakes, Honey
- 5. Tropical Bowl$11.00
Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Coconut Flakes, Honey
- 6. Pitaya Bowl$11.00
Banana, Strawberry, Kiwi, Coconut Flakes
Salad Bowls
Wraps
Breakfast Omelettes
- 1. Breakfast Omelette$8.00
Egg, Kale, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Swiss Cheese, Avocado and Toast
- 2. Breakfast Omelette$8.00
Egg White, Spinach, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Provolone Cheese, Avocado and Toast
- 3. Breakfast Omelette$8.00
Egg, Ham, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Avocado and Toast
- 4. Breakfast Omelette$8.00
Egg, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Avocado and Toast
Breakfast
- 1. Oatmeal$5.00
Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry
- 2. Oatmeal$5.00
Banana, Green Apple
- 3. Chia Pudding$4.00
Blueberry, Strawberry.
- 4. Coconut Chia Pudding$4.00
Blueberry, Strawberry.
- 5. Vanilla Parfait$3.50
Granola, Blueberry, and Straberry
- 6. French Toast$8.00
French Toast
- 7. Fruit Salad Bowl$3.50+
Pineapple, Melon, Green Apple, Strawberry, Orange
- 8. Liquid Oatmeal$4.00
Quesadillas
Empanadas
- Beef$2.50
- Berries w/ Cream Cheese$2.50
- Cheese$2.50
- Chicken$2.50
- Corn w/ Cheese$2.50
- Dozen of Empanadas$28.00
- Dulce de Leche Pound Cake$2.50
- Guava w/ Cream Cheese$2.50
- Ham & Cheese$2.50
- Nutella, Strawberry Banana$2.50
- Spicy Chicken$2.50
- Spinach Egg & Cheese$2.50
- Tuna$2.50
- Spinach Quiche$3.50
- Brocoli Quiche$3.50
- Chicken Quiche$3.50
Pastry
Fresh Fruits
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
3513 Park Ave, Union City, NJ 07087