U Pick Red Barn Bread Barn & Pizza 2726 Rollandet St

review star

No reviews yet

2726 Rollandet St

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Order Again

Pizza

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Drinks

$2.50

6" The Small Slide

$6.00

The Small Slide: Italian Sauce Mozzarella Cheese

6" The Big Slide

$6.00

6" The Red Barn

$8.00

6" The Train All Aboard

$8.00

6" The Cats Meow Napoli Margherita

$8.00

6" The Pumpkin Patch

$8.00

6" U Pick Special

$8.00

6" The Hawaiian Blaster

$8.00

12" The Small Slide

$12.00

Italian Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

12" The Big Slide

$12.00

Italian Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Pepperoni

12" The Red Barn

$14.00

Italian Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Olives, Olive Oil

12" The Train All Aboard

$14.00

Italian Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Meatball Slices, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Oregano, Olive Oil

12" The Cats Meow Napoli Margherita

$14.00

Italian Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, Olive Oil

12" The Pumpkin Patch

$14.00

Italian Sauce, Romano cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Sausage, Italian Spices, Oregano, Crushed Red Peppers, Pumpkin Honey, Olive Oil

12" U Pick Special

$14.00

Build Your Own Pizza Ingredients: Mushrooms, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Olives, Purple Onions, Green Peppers, Oregano, Italian Spices, Red Peppers

12" The Hawaiian Blaster

$14.00

Italian Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple

Sodas & Water

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

A&W Rootbeer

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

7-UP

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Blue Raspberry Hogwash

$1.00

Pink Lemonade Hogwash

$1.00

Piggleberry Punch Hogwash

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root beer (Can)

$2.00

Flavored Popcorn

Caramel

$3.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Pumpkin

$3.00

Cinnamon

$3.00

Butterscotch

$3.00

Tutti-Frutti

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Huckleberry

$3.00

Raspberry

$3.00

English Toffee

$3.00

Marshmallow

$3.00

Bubblegum

$3.00

Cinnamon-Caramel

$3.00

Snacks

Chips (Bag)

$1.00

Cookies

$1.75

Cookies (2 for $3.00)

$3.00

Pumpkins

$1 Pumpkin

$1.00

$2 Pumpkin

$2.00

$4 Pumpkin

$4.00

$5 Pumpkin

$5.00

$6 Pumpkin

$6.00

$7 Pumpkin

$7.00

$8 Pumpkin

$8.00

$9 Pumpkin

$9.00

Giant Pumpkins 30

$30.00

Giant Pumpkins 40

$40.00

Giant Pumpkins 50

$50.00

Giant Pumpkins 60

$60.00

Giant Pumpkins 70

$70.00

Giant Pumpkins 80

$80.00

Giant Pumpkins 90

$90.00

Pumkins (Any Size 3 for $20.00)

$20.00

Pumpkins (Any Size 5 for $30.00)

$30.00

Pumpkins Sale (Any size 3 for $15)

$15.00

Pumpkins Sale (Any size 5 for $20

$20.00

Wristbands

Green Wristband

$5.00

Rainbow Wristband (Unlimited)

$15.00

Train Ride

$3.00

Pumpkin Blaster (Small Bucket)

$10.00

Season Pass (4) Persons

$150.00

Pumpkin Blaster (Large Bucket)

$20.00

Pink Wristband (Standard) No train & No Pedal Karts

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come enjoy some of the best Pizza you’ll ever have at the U Pick Red Barn!

Location

2726 Rollandet St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Directions

