Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
U Pick Red Barn Bread Barn & Pizza 2726 Rollandet St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come enjoy some of the best Pizza you’ll ever have at the U Pick Red Barn!
Location
2726 Rollandet St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402
Gallery