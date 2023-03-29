Restaurant header imageView gallery

Union Station Grill

review star

No reviews yet

171-173 S 4th St

Columbia, PA 17512

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

USG Crab Dip

$14.00

4th & Union's Famous Crab Dip Served in a Bread Bowl with Pita Chips or Served Over Beer Battered Old Bay Fries

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Tempura Battered, Tossed in Hot Sauce & Served with a side of Blue Cheese or Ranch

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Southern Fried Dill Chips served with Spicy Ranch

Cheese Fries

$9.00

House Cut Fries, Cheddar Cheese. Bacon,Scallions, & a side of Ranch. Beer Batter+1

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Five Breaded Tenders Srved with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Calamari

$12.00

Hand Battered Flash Fried Calamari, Served with Lemon, Cajun Mayo & Marinara

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Hand- Rolled in House with Cooper Cheese & Caramelized Onions Served with Marinara sauce

Dozen Wings

$18.00

By The Dozen served with Blue Cheese or Ranch & Celery

Half Pound Steamed Shrimp

$8.50

Steamed Shrimp & Onion tossed in Old Bay with a side of Cocktail Sauce

Full Pound Steamed Shrimp

$16.00

Steamed Shrimp & Onion tossed in Old Bay with a side of Cocktail Sauce

OG Sprouts

$13.00

Brussel Sprouts, Sweet Potatoes, Bacon, Caamel Sauce & Blue Cheese Crumbles

Quesadillas

$9.00

Cheddar Jack Cheese Pressed in a Flour Tortilla Served with Salsa & Sour Cream

1/2 Doz Wings

$9.00

Soup

USG French Onion CUP

$4.00

USG French Onion BOWL

$5.00

Housemade Chili CUP

$4.00

Housemade Chili BOWL

$5.00

Soup of the Day CUP

$4.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.00

Seafood SOD Cup

$5.00

Seafood SOD Bowl

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan Cheese

House Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Red Onion & Radishes. Choice of Dressing

USG Crab Cobb Salad

$19.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Hard Boiled egg, Bacon, Lump Crab Meat Servd with Old Bay Ranch

South West Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onion with Grilled Chicken toped with Sour Cream, Mild Salsa, Guacamole, Jalapenos, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served in a Fried Tortilla Bowl

Sandwiches

USG French Dip

$14.50

House Roasted Angus Beef, Swiss & Provolone Cheese, Horsey Mayo, & Onion Frizzles in a Toasted Hoagie Roll with Au Jus for Dipping

Filet Tip Grinder

$16.25

Grilled Tips, Caramelized Onion, Mushrooms & Provolone Cheese in a Hoagie Roll

Veggie Grinder

$12.00

Grilled Vegetables, Lettuce, Balsalmic & Provolone Cheese in a Toasted Hoagie Roll

Salmon Roll

$16.00

Cajun Salmon, Lettuce, Cucumber, Corn Salsa, Rice, Avocado & Cajun Mayo in a Wrap

Pastrami

$15.00

Hot Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw & Brown Mustard on Grilled Rye Bread

Fried Chicken

$14.00

Southern Fried Chicken, Mayo, Pickle, Ranch, Hot Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato on a Brioche Bun

Cubano

$14.00

House Smoked Pork, Pickle, Ham, Brown Mustard & Swiss Cheese in a Hoagie Roll

Emily's Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Grandma's 6oz Crab Cake, Lettuce & Tomato on a Brioche Bun with Tarter Sauce

Roll Tide

$14.50

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch in a Wrap

Po' Boy

$15.00

Battered Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Cajun Mayo Served in a Hoagie Roll

Pulled Pork

$14.00

House Smoked Pork, Coleslaw & Pickled Jalapenos on a Brioche Bun Served with out Housemade USG BBQ Sauce

Cajun Chicken

$13.50

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce,Tomato, Onion & Honey Mustard in a Wrap

Brisket

$14.50

House Smoked Brisket on a Focaccia Bun Served with our Housemade USG BBQ Sauce

Baltimore Burger

$19.50

Angus Burger, Crab Cake, Swiss & Provolone Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, & Old bay Ranch on a Brioche Bun

USG Burger

$16.00

Angus Burger, House Smoked Pork, USG BBQ & Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun

BYO Buns

Philly

$13.00

Shaved Beef Or Chopped Chicken in a Hoagie Roll. Choose One Cheese, Four Toppings & One Sauce.

Burger

$14.00

On a Brioche Bun. Choose One Cheese, Four Toppings & One Sauce.

Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Or Fried on a Brioche Bun. Choose One Cheese, Four Toppings & One Sauce.

Entrees

Fish & chips

$16.25

Yuengling Battered Haddock Fillet served Fresh Cut Fries & Cole Slaw

Seafood Stew

$20.00

Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Potatoes & Vegetables in a Red Seafood Broth

Jambalaya

$18.00

Stewed Chicken, Andouille, Shrimp, Onion, Bell Pepper, Celery & Tomato served over Rice

Pork Mac

$16.00

Our Mac-N- Cheese, House Smoked Pork. USG BBQ Sauce, Tomato, Jalapeno, & Scallions

Smoked Meat Platter

$17.00

House Smoked Pork & Brisket, Housemade Mac-N-Cheese & Cole Slaw Served with our HouseMade USG BBQ Sauce

Honey Sriracha Salmon

$19.00

Fresh Grilled Salmon Glazed with Honey Sriracha Sauce Served with Brussel Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Cauliflower Medley Hash

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Seasoned Vegetables

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.00

Beer Batter Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Small Pita Pizza

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$6.50

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Adult Mac-N-Cheese

$10.50

NA Beverages

Cherry Coke

$2.59

Coke

$2.59

Cranberry

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Fruit Punch

$2.59

Ginger ale

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Raspberry Tea

$2.59

Rootbeer

$2.59

Spellagrino

$3.75

Sprite

$2.59

Unsweetened Tea

$2.59

Coffee

$2.25

Wednesday Special

Wednesday Daily Special

1/2 Doz Wings

$4.75

Dozen Wings

$9.00

Retail

Sweatshirts

Camo Sweat

$44.99

Employee Tshirt

$7.00

1/4 Zip

$35.00

Events

Cigar Dinner

$115.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Union Station Grill since it’s inception in November 2004, has always been focused on providing an excellent dining experience for our greatest asset: our patrons. The original vision was to create a spot on the corner of Fourth and Union Streets where everyone felt welcome, received personable connected service with great food and drinks. The immediate connection is with the amazing community of Columbia and extends to every guest from far and wide to Union Station Grill. It is our guests who make Union Station Grill special so we welcome you and promise to work hard to ensure an excellent dining experience. On behalf of the whole Union Station Grill team, Cheers! Dan & Kelly Scarberry

Website

Location

171-173 S 4th St, Columbia, PA 17512

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hinkle's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
261 Locust St Columbia, PA 17512
View restaurantnext
John Wright Restaurant - 234 N Front St
orange starNo Reviews
234 N Front St Wrightsville, PA 17368
View restaurantnext
Loxley's Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.1 • 661
500 Centerville Road Lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Beanie's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
78 W Main St Mount Joy, PA 17552
View restaurantnext
Dimaria's NY pizza and Italian restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
759 E Main St Mount Joy, PA 17552
View restaurantnext
Blue Collar Restaurant Bar & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
949 Church St. Landisville, PA 17538
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Columbia Kettle Works
orange star4.5 • 64
40 N Third St Columbia, PA 17512
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (91 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston