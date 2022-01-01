Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uno Mas Allendale

review star

No reviews yet

99 West Allendale Avenue

Allendale, NJ 07401

Traditional Guacamole
Tacos de Birria
Crispy Shrimp

Guacamole

Traditional Guacamole

Traditional Guacamole

$15.00

Guacamole of the Week

$18.00

Crudo

$4.00

Side Of Gauc

$4.00

Allendale Day Chips N Guac

$8.00

Allendale Day Chicken Al Pastor Taco

$7.00

Allendale Day Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Allendale Day Chocolate Churro Donuts

$6.00

Allendale Day Pear Mocktail

$8.00

Antojitos

Home Made Salsa Trio

$10.00
Fresh Burrata

Fresh Burrata

$15.00
Vegetarian Thayudas

Vegetarian Thayudas

$15.00

Plant Based Chorizo and Potato Flautas

$15.00Out of stock

Little Gem Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Beet and Kale Salad

$15.00

Potato Tetalas

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Octopus Tostado

$16.00Out of stock

Raw

Shrimp and Snapper Ceviche

Shrimp and Snapper Ceviche

$16.00

Scallops Aguachile

$18.00Out of stock
Yellowfin Tuna Tostadas

Yellowfin Tuna Tostadas

$15.00Out of stock

Vegetables

$14.00

Oysters On A Half Shell

$15.00

Tacos

Pork Carnitas

Pork Carnitas

$15.00

Viking Village Scallops

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00Out of stock

Squash Blossom Tempura

$15.00Out of stock
Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$15.00Out of stock
Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$15.00
Tacos de Birria

Tacos de Birria

$15.00

Cheese Quesadillas

$14.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$15.00

Taco Of The Week

$21.00

Quesadilla Special

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken Al Pastor

$16.00

Mushroom Carnitas

$15.00

Entrees

Skirt Steak

$34.00

Snapper Veracruz

$29.00

Short Rib Enchiladas

$29.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$34.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$26.00Out of stock
Grilled Double Porkchops

Grilled Double Porkchops

$29.00

Taco Party

$35.00Out of stock

Taco Party

$55.00Out of stock

The Ru Salad

$22.00

Bridal Shower

$35.00Out of stock

CDMX cheeseburger

$18.00

½ chorizo ½ ground beef, esquites, Oaxaca cheese, guacamole, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, maggi mayo served with a side of papas bravas

Sides

Esquitas

$8.00

Tostones

$8.00

Beans

$5.00

Papas Bravas

$8.00

capers, parsley, paprika, chipotle mayo

Mexican Rice

$5.00

Side Salsa Verde

$4.00

Tortillas 3 Pack

$3.00

Tortillas 6 Pack

$5.00

Desserts

Churro Donuts

Churro Donuts

$9.00

Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

Donuts

$11.00

Childrens menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken fingers

$12.00

Regular Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Regular Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Bento Plate

$10.00

Fake Margs

Jalapeno Mockarita

$10.00

Watermelon Mockarita

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Mockarita

$10.00

Espresso Mockarita

$10.00

Classic Mockarita

$10.00

Jalepeno Mockrita T

$10.00Out of stock

Watermelon Mockrita T

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Mockrita T

$10.00Out of stock

Espresso Mockarita T

$10.00Out of stock

Classic Mockarita T

$10.00Out of stock

Pear Mockarita

$10.00

Sodas

Spring Water

$3.50

Lime

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Coke Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Boing!

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Coffee

Decaf

$3.50

Regular

$3.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.50
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
99 West Allendale Avenue, Allendale, NJ 07401

