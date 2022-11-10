Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

UpFresh Kitchen Locust

191 Reviews

$$

1794 W Main St

Locust, NC 28097

Order Again

Smoothies & Drinks

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Mango Strawberry Smoothie

Mango Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry, Mango, Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Triple Berry Smoothie

Triple Berry Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Pina Colada Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.00

Pineapple, Coconut, Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$5.00

Mango, Pineapple, Coconut, Banana, Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Fountain Beverage

$2.25
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come see how healthy food has never tasted so good with Grab & Go Meals & Smoothies!

Website

Location

1794 W Main St, Locust, NC 28097

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
