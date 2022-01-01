V & M Restaurant- Bellville
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
104 Main St, Bellville, OH 44813
Gallery
