Fritters/Frituras

Beef Empanada

$4.00

A delicious golden crispy empanada stuffed with an amazing ground picadillo style beef.

Chicken Empanada

$4.00

A golden crispy empanada with delicious shredded chicken.

Pizza Empanada

$4.00

A golden crispy empanada stuffed with delicious cheese and homemade pizza sauce.

Shrimp Empanada

$5.50

A delicious golden crispy empanada with a shrimp on creole sauce.

Lobster Empanada

$6.00

A delicious empanada stuffed with creole lobster meat.

Stuffed Potato Ball

$4.00

Balls of mashed potatoes are filled with picadillo (a ground beef hash which is so flavorful it gives taco meat a run for its money).

Yuca Alcapurria

$4.00

Alcapurrias are a traditional Puerto Rican snack. Grated yuca (masa) or yuca and green banana stuffed with picadillo (a tasty beef filling)

Guineo Alcapurria

$4.00

Alcapurrias are popular Puerto Rican fritters, made with green banana, yautia or yucca, stuffed with picadillo, and fried to perfection.

Sorullo con Queso

$3.75

Corn fritter stuffed with yellow American cheese

Croquetas de jamón x2

$2.75

Croquettes are small rolls made from a mixture of olive oil, butter, flour, and milk flavored with Serrano ham and deep-fried to crispy perfection

Croquetas de jamón x4

$4.75

Croquettes are small rolls made from a mixture of olive oil, butter, flour, and milk flavored with Serrano ham and deep-fried to crispy perfection

Cheese Dog

$3.50

Hot Pressed Sandwiches

Bistec Sandwich

$10.95

Onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Cuban Sandwich

$11.95

ham, pork, mustard, cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Onions & peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo,cheese

Pastrami Sandwich

$10.95

lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese

Pernil Sandwich

$10.95

pork, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$14.95

Onions & peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo,cheese

Tripleta Sandwich

$12.95

ham,steak,chicken, lettuce, tomato, potato stix, cheese, ketchup, mayo-ketchup sauce

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders w/ fries

$8.95

chicken tender with fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

bread and cheese pressed

Sides

White Rice & Red Beans

$4.99

Yellow Rice

$4.99

Arroz Mamposteao (cook to order)

$6.00

Mofongo

$6.99

Sweet Plantains

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Tostones

$3.99

Yuca Fries

$3.99

Avocado

$1.35

Pastries

Cheese Pastry (Quesitos)

$2.50

Cheese & Guava (Pastelillo Guayaba y Queso)

$2.75

Guava Pastry (Pastelillos de Guayaba)

$2.50

Tres Leche Cake

$3.99

Flan (Cheese)

$3.99

Mofongos Rellenos

Skirt Steak Stuffed Mofongo

$25.95

Shrimp Stuffed Mofongo

$22.95

Surf and Turf Stuffed Mofongo

$27.95

Chicken Stuffed Mofongo

$18.95

Pernil Stuffed Mofongo

$18.95

A la Carte

Palomilla Steak

$14.95

grilled skirt steak select two sides

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.95

grilled chicken breast, select two sides

Fry Pork chicharrón style

$15.95

fry pork chuncks, select two sides

Fry Chicken chicharrón style

$15.95

fry chicken, select two sides

Skirt Steak Burrifongo

$20.95

mashed green plantains, skirt steak, lettuce, tomato, potato stix, mayoketchup,mayo

Tripleta Burrifongo

$16.95

mashed green plantains, steak, ham, chicken, lettuce, tomato, potato stix, mayoketchup,mayo

Chicken Burrifongo

$18.95

mashed green plantains, chicken, lettuce, tomato, potato stix, mayoketchup,mayo

Lunch Combos

Lunch Combo (Chicken Stew)

$9.95Out of stock

Lunch Combo (Roasted Pork)

$10.95

Lunch Combo (Beef Stew)

$11.95

Lunch Combo ( Pollo all ajillo)

$9.95

Swai Filet

$13.95Out of stock

Steak Fajita

$11.95Out of stock

Creole Chicken

$9.99Out of stock

Shrimp fajita

$13.95Out of stock

Rotisserie Chicken

$11.95Out of stock

Pechuga al ajillo

$10.95Out of stock

Pork chops

$10.95Out of stock

Bacalao

$13.95Out of stock

Meatballs

$10.95Out of stock

Roasted Ribs

$13.95Out of stock

Pork Creole

$10.95Out of stock

Shrimp Creole

$13.95Out of stock

Wings

$12.95Out of stock

Hot Bar (Sides)

Roasted Pork (8oz)

$6.99

Roasted Pork (16oz)

$12.99

Roasted Pork (32oz)

$18.99

Chicken Stew (8oz)

$6.99

Chicken Stew (16oz)

$12.99

Chicken Stew (32oz)

$18.99

White Rice (8oz)

$3.99

White Rice (16oz)

$6.99

White Rice (32oz)

$12.99

Yellow Rice (8oz)

$4.99

Yellow Rice (16oz)

$6.99

Yellow Rice (32oz)

$12.99

Beef Stew (8oz)

$6.99

Beef Stew (16oz)

$13.99

Beef Stew (32oz)

$19.99

Yuca (8oz)

$3.99

Yuca (16oz)

$6.99

Yuca (32oz)

$12.99

Vianda

$4.00

Sancocho 8oz

$6.99

Sancocho 16oz

$12.99

Sancocho 32oz

$18.99

Red Beans 8oz

$3.99

Red Beans 16oz

$6.99

Red Beans 32oz

$12.99

Black Beans 8oz

$3.99

Black Beans 16oz

$6.99

Black Beans 32oz

$12.99

Sopa de pollo 8oz

$4.95

Sopa de pollo 16oz

$6.95

Pork Creole 8oz

$5.95

Pork Creole 16oz

$8.95

Pork Creole 32oz

$12.95

Chicken Soup 8oz

$3.99

Chicken Soup 16oz

$6.99

Chicken Soup 32oz

$12.99

Wings (6)

$7.95

Mamposteao 32oz

$20.95

Sauces

Hot Sauce

$6.99

Garlic Sauce

$2.00

Extra Mayo Ketchup

$0.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Ham Egg, Cheese

$6.95

Ham & Cheese

$5.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Onions & peppers, cheese

Spanish Mallorca

$6.95

Ham, cheese,eggs

Breakfast Platters

Steak & Eggs

$14.95

Skirt steak served with two sides

Chicken & Waffles

$13.95

Breaded chicken, waffles

Bori Desayuno

$9.95

Dos Eggs, Waffle fries,toast

Sunrise Breakfast

$12.95

Three Eggs your way,Ham,Bacon, season home fries, with toast

Waffle Combo

$11.95

Dos eggs your way, two slice of bacon or sausage links

Plain Waffles

$8.99

Plain waffles

French Toast Combo

$11.30

Dos eggs your way, two slice of bacon or sausage links

Plain French Toast

$8.99

Abuelo Special (65+)

$8.99

Dos eggs your way, two slice of bacon or sausage links

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$18.95

Skirt steak topped with eggs cooked your way and served with home fries

Breakfast Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Hashbrown

$3.99

Home Fries

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$4.99

mixed fruit

Sweet Plantains

$3.99

Bacon side

$2.75

Toast with butter

$2.50

Mallorca

$3.25

Breakfast Omellettes

El Bori

$16.95

skirt steak, onions, sweet plantains, Cheese of Choice

Del Mar & Tierra

$18.95

Skirt Steak, Shrimp, onions and peppers, Cheese of Choice

Vegetariano

$10.95

sautéed onions, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms

El Western

$11.95

ham, sautéed onions & peppers

Avena

Avena small 8 oz

$2.50

Avena Large 16 oz

$3.50

Add Fruit (hot cereal)

$1.00

Drinks

Drinks

Fountain Drink Regular

$2.99

Natural Juice (Passion Fruit)

$5.25

Natural Juice (lemonade)

$5.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.75

Pina colada

$6.99

Water

Large water

$1.00

Latin Sodas

Coco-Rico

$2.75

Kola Champange

$2.75

Malta India

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Coffee

Americano (cafe)

$3.50

espresso , hot water

Cafe Con Leche Regular

$3.50

milk, sugar

Cafe Con Leche Large

$4.75

milk, sugar

Single Espresso

$3.25

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Double Eepresso

$4.25

Iced coffee

$3.99