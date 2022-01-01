Cocoa restaurants you'll love

Cocoa restaurants
Toast
  • Cocoa

Cocoa's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Bagels
Must-try Cocoa restaurants

Bagel 13 image

 

Bagel 13

6725 N Cocoa Blvd, Port St John

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Egg & Cheese$4.99
Sausage, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese$3.49
A toasted bagel of your choice with any flavor of house made dream cheese.
Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie$4.49
Fresh banana, chocolate chips & smooth peanut butter blended to perfection
More about Bagel 13
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

2301 State Road 524, Cocoa

Avg 4.4 (918 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
xxxBagel 13 - Port St. John image

 

xxxBagel 13 - Port St. John

6725 N. Cocoa Blvd, Port St. John

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham Egg & Cheese$4.99
Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Single Bagel$1.49
B13's bagels are made fresh everyday and are free of preservatives. We make them by first boiling then baking.
Egg White Sammy$4.99
Two fresh egg whites, spinach, tomato, and Swiss cheese on your choice of a thinned out bagel.
More about xxxBagel 13 - Port St. John
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3745 Curtis Blvd, Port St. John

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Rebellion Wine Bar image

 

Rebellion Wine Bar

630 Brevard Avenue, suite A, Cocoa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Dip$9.00
Smoked Florida Mullet, Sourdough Toast Points
Bread and butter$5.00
More about Rebellion Wine Bar
Jabbers Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jabbers Bar & Grill

4365 Girssom Pkwy, Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (948 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jabbers Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Country Cookin'

2301 SR 524 #110, Cocoa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Ham$5.00
More about Country Cookin'

