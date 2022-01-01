Cocoa restaurants you'll love
Bagel 13
6725 N Cocoa Blvd, Port St John
|Popular items
|Sausage Egg & Cheese
|$4.99
Sausage, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
|The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese
|$3.49
A toasted bagel of your choice with any flavor of house made dream cheese.
|Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie
|$4.49
Fresh banana, chocolate chips & smooth peanut butter blended to perfection
Beef 'O' Brady's
2301 State Road 524, Cocoa
|Popular items
|Cheesy Bacon Chicken
|$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
xxxBagel 13 - Port St. John
6725 N. Cocoa Blvd, Port St. John
|Popular items
|Ham Egg & Cheese
|$4.99
Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
|Single Bagel
|$1.49
B13's bagels are made fresh everyday and are free of preservatives. We make them by first boiling then baking.
|Egg White Sammy
|$4.99
Two fresh egg whites, spinach, tomato, and Swiss cheese on your choice of a thinned out bagel.
Beef 'O' Brady's
3745 Curtis Blvd, Port St. John
|Popular items
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Rebellion Wine Bar
630 Brevard Avenue, suite A, Cocoa
|Popular items
|Fish Dip
|$9.00
Smoked Florida Mullet, Sourdough Toast Points
|Bread and butter
|$5.00